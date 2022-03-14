You are here

Arab Fashion Week Women's returns with international lineup

Arab Fashion Week Women’s returns with international lineup
Ilyes Ouali will be presenting his newest collection at Arab Fashion Week. Supplied
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

Ilyes Ouali will be presenting his newest collection at Arab Fashion Week. Supplied

Ilyes Ouali will be presenting his newest collection at Arab Fashion Week. Supplied
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Spring 2022 ready-to-wear womenswear shows finally came to a triumphant end last week, but fashion lovers did not have to wait long for the announcement of yet another fashion week. On Monday, the Arab Fashion Council and Dubai Design District announced that they have teamed up to bring back Arab Fashion Week Women’s (AFW), which is set to take place from March 24-28.

The five-day event, which is taking place in both a physical and online format, will feature more than 20 runway shows from regional and international designers, including Saudi label Death by Dolls, Filipino couturier Michael Cinco, Beirut-based brand Emergency Room, Palestinian couturier Ihab Jiryis and Polish label Poca Poca, among others. Designers will present their Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collections.

Weinsanto, in collaboration with the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (the governing body of the French fashion industry and Paris Fashion Week), will also be presenting during AFW.

The shows will take place in Dubai’s creative hub, d3, and in partnership with Meta (formerly Facebook), the shows will be broadcast live on social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.

Khadija Al-Bastaki, executive director of d3, said in a statement: “Arab Fashion Week is fast becoming a landmark event for creatives, brands and enthusiasts the world over, and every season reinforces Dubai’s position on the global fashion stage. We are confident this year will deliver on the promise of innovative and inspiring runway shows and our district’s commitment to rethink the regular through digital explorations, immersive activations, pop-ups and more.”

The public can also view the shows on large screens that will be dotted around d3.

Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of the Arab Fashion Council, said: “Our mission remains to reinforce our commitment to empower and support designers operating in the Middle East and North Africa to adopt an innovative approach in their growth journey. Together with d3, we continue to champion Dubai’s role as the capital of the fashion industry in the region.”

Topics: Arab Fashion Week arab fashion week 2022

Meet Batman and other superheroes at Saudi Arabia's biggest costume party

Meet Batman and other superheroes at Saudi Arabia’s biggest costume party
Updated 14 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Meet Batman and other superheroes at Saudi Arabia's biggest costume party

Meet Batman and other superheroes at Saudi Arabia’s biggest costume party
  • General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh urged people not to miss the Kingdom’s “biggest masquerade party”
  • Turki Al-Sheikh’s tweet attracted a lot of attention from the public, with a short promotional video receiving over 1.3 million views and over 5,000 retweets
Updated 14 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Riyadh Season has served up another surprise, with General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Al-Sheikh announcing a costume and cosplay party in Boulevard Riyadh City and Winter Wonderland on March 17 and 18.

In a tweet, Al-Sheikh urged people not to miss the Kingdom’s “biggest masquerade party” and said that whoever dressed up as an anime or superhero character on March 17 or a movie or TV show character on March 18 would have free access to the boulevard and Winter Wonderland, with daily prizes for the best-dressed people including a car and PS5 consoles.

His tweet attracted a lot of attention from the public, with a short promotional video receiving over 1.3 million views and over 5,000 retweets and people discussing their costumes and what they should wear.

“When I went to buy a costume today, I noticed that the prices of costumes and cosplays had doubled in the stores, and there's only a few shops to buy costumes in Riyadh,” Aamer Al-Harbi, 28, told Arab News.

Shuaib Jameel, 29, said he was excited to go with his friends to the event and that he would dress up as Loki.

“I think that events like this make us connect to our childhood where we used to wear the costumes of superheroes like Spider-Man. I am definitely going with my friends, and we will be dressed up as Marvel characters,” Jameel told Arab News.

The owner of Fancy World costume shop, Hissah Abdullah, commented on the large number of customers who had come to the store, saying staff had to work on their day off just to deliver all of the orders. 

She said the majority of orders were for scary costumes, while children preferred to get Spider-Man and Disney princess outfits, and that customers had called her to ask about outfits that would be suitable for the boulevard event. 

She added that the event would help costume shop businesses in Riyadh by creating more demand and more jobs in this sector.

A few days ago, people could be seen in Boulevard Riyadh City and in other Riyadh locations dressed up as Batman, Iron Man, and “Squid Game” characters to promote the event, with images of them going viral on social media.

During last month’s Founding Day holiday, Boulevard Riyadh City was packed with people wearing traditional Saudi attire, and this event is expected to prove a major draw for many people as well.

Topics: cosplay  Riyadh Season Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh

Young Saudi musicians put on soulful show at Hayy Jameel

Young Saudi musicians put on soulful show at Hayy Jameel
Updated 14 March 2022
AMEERA ABID

Young Saudi musicians put on soulful show at Hayy Jameel

Young Saudi musicians put on soulful show at Hayy Jameel
  • Ghada Sheri, 26, performed her Arabic-Indie songs for enthusiastic crowd
  • Emerging artists collaborate with US university and Grammy nominee John Merchant
Updated 14 March 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Some of the most talented young Saudi musicians showcased their work at Hayy Jameel on Tuesday as part of a project to promote emerging artists in the Kingdom.

The musical experience was a collaboration between the Jeddah-based creative hub, Middle Tennessee State University and Grammy-nominated sound engineer, John Merchant.

Dr. Sean Foley, a professor at the university who specializes in Saudi arts and culture, attended the musical experience, with Merchant managing the sound.

The performers who serenaded the crowd were Ghada Sheri, Hamza Hawsawi, Ahmed Amin and Moe Abdo.

Sara Al-Omran, the deputy director at Hayy Jameel, told Arab News that their goal with the concert was to promote new artists. “We wanted to really amplify and bring forward the emerging artists who are doing something exciting and are trying to explore music as an art form … that’s why we picked these singers.”

Ghada Sheri, a 26-year-old singer-songwriter, performed some of her own innovative Arabic-Indie songs. “I thought that it would be a great experience as Hayy Jameel is a beautiful place with a beautiful community. It was on women’s day as well so it all came together perfectly,” she told Arab News.

Sheri rocked a pink suit while performing songs that she had written herself. She said that after years of singing alone in her room she found a place that she belongs to and a platform through which she can convey her messages. “I want Saudi musicians and artists to know that there is always a place for them, and they should stick to their dreams.”

Abdo, a 30-year-old with multiple musical talents, performed his own composition at the beginning of the concert and then played bass and guitar for the rest of the night with other musicians. Abdo, a Sudanese artist, born and raised in Saudi, said that he has seen how audiences have changed in the country along with shifts in the music scene.

Amin performed several of his own soulful R&B songs and then jammed with other performers with beautiful beats on his drums. Hawsawi, who won the X-Factor Middle East competition in 2015, ended the night by performing an up-beat song that left the crowd buzzing with energy and eager for more.

Hawsawi told Arab News: “These events mean a lot for artists like us because it places us under the spotlight, especially today. This concert allowed us to interact with the people on a semi-personal level because of the intimate setting.

Rakan Farhan, the project manager of the event, hoped that the concert would help to promote the Saudi music industry, to meet international standards, and create a space where local and Western sounds can meet.

“We have a mentality here in our community that if one of us is successful, all of us are successful, that is why we are supporting each other. The songs that we are (composing) show our cultural perspective as musicians to the world,” Farhan told Arab News.

Speaking to Arab News as the performers strutted their stuff, Foley said he was impressed with the artists. “My one goal from tonight was for the people to see how strong the independent music scene is in the Kingdom. I look at the artistic and cultural community with a sense of awe. The artists that I have talked to have opened my eyes to things I have never seen before.”

Foley said that he comes from a family of writers, poets, and performers, but sought to collaborate with Merchant for his deep understanding of the music industry.

Topics: Hayy Jameel Jeddah Saudi Arabia Music

Alexa Demie brings the red carpet to fashion party in Alaia dress

Alexa Demie brings the red carpet to fashion party in Alaia dress
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

Alexa Demie brings the red carpet to fashion party in Alaia dress

Alexa Demie brings the red carpet to fashion party in Alaia dress
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Alaia is having a major moment. Celebrities can’t seem to get enough of the Paris-based label founded by the late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia and now spearheaded by Belgian designer Pieter Mulier. The brand has been spotted on everyone from model Paloma Elsesser to singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, who last month stepped out wearing a long, hooded red leather coat custom-made by Alaia.

Now it seems that “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie is taking a sartorial cue out of Rihanna’s fashion playbook.

Demie attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party 2022 at Annabel’s in London on Sunday and brought the red carpet to the party in a bright crimson, hooded body-con dress with a matching shawl.

The look was plucked from the Alaia Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, Mulier’s debut collection honoring the legacy of the label’s founder, who passed away in 2017 from a heart attack.

With its scuba-esque hood and form-fitting silhouette, the dress combined athleisure and evening wear into a single, showstopping piece.

Haute hoods are a signature of Alaia’s. One can’t think of them without recalling Grace Jones’ on-screen wardrobe — created by the late Tunisian designer — as hitwoman May Day in the 1985 James Bond film “A View to a Kill.”

Grace Jones in “A View to a Kill.” Supplied

Demie accessorized her gown with a pair of black leather wedges and eschewed any bold jewelry to allow the dress to truly shine. 

Red is one of Demie’s signature power colors. Who could forget the red fur-trimmed Balenciaga coat the actress wore to celebrate the debut of the second season of “Euphoria?” Indeed, red is a tricky color to pull off, but Demie does it with aplomb.

Topics: Alaia Alexa Demie

Arab designers dominate red carpet at Critics Choice Awards 2022

Arab designers dominate red carpet at Critics Choice Awards 2022
Lety Sahagun wore a black gown from Bazza Alzouman. Getty Images
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

Arab designers dominate red carpet at Critics Choice Awards 2022

Arab designers dominate red carpet at Critics Choice Awards 2022
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles and London, celebrating the best in television and film.

Hosted by US actor Taye Diggs and comedian Nicole Byer, the star-studded occasion was filled with glamor and style. Celebrities took to the red carpet before the event to show off their finest evening wear, with many donning creations from Arab designers.

A staple to any red carpet is Lebanese designer Elie Saab who dressed two A-listers. “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore wore a flowy dress by Saab from his spring 2022 collection. The sheer, off-white gown boasted touches of crystals, embroidery, and a back cape that lent a regal look.

British singer Rita Ora also paraded in a striking gown from the Beirut-born couturier, opting for a dark red velvet dress with sheer paneling from his fall 2021 collection.

Lebanese designers also found a fan in US actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, who donned Maison Rabih Kayrouz for the occasion.

Pinkett-Smith opted for a metallic golden strapless gown to celebrate her long-time husband, Will Smith, who received an award during the night for best actor in “King Richard,” the biographical drama about Richard Williams, the father of famed tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

Liv Hewson sported a two-piece set by Lebanese designer Rani Zakhem. Getty Images

Adding to the list of celebrities who wore Arab designers’ outfits for the night was Australian actress Liv Hewson who sported a two-piece set by Lebanese designer Rani Zakhem. Hewson dressed in a couture white organza blouse with dramatic sleeves, paired with a belted hunter green tulle ballgown skirt. She accessorized with a pink flower hair adornment and a floral-embellished wooden cane.

American actress Krys Marshall donned a yellow gown from Lebanese design duo Azzi and Osta. The figure-hugging dress had a lilac belt that was floor-length and had waist-hugging embellishments.

Elsewhere, Mexican A-lister Lety Sahagun opted for a black, off-the-shoulder dress with a tulle floor-length cape from Kuwaiti designer Bazza Alzouman.

In addition to the striking evening wear, other highlights of the night included Jane Campion’s sweep. The New Zealand film director took home the top prizes of the night, making her dark Western movie “The Power of the Dog” the flick to beat at the Oscars.

On the TV side, “Succession” won best drama, “Ted Lasso” continued its relentless award sweep of the comedy prizes, and “Mare of Easttown” was named best limited series.

Topics: critics choice awards

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall learning Arabic while on tour

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall learning Arabic while on tour
Jade Thirlwall will be practicing her Arabic on her upcoming tour. Instagram
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall learning Arabic while on tour

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall learning Arabic while on tour
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer Jade Thirlwall recently held a question-and-answer session with fans on her Instagram Stories, discussing a range of subjects from what books she read to how she explored her Arab identity.

The 29-year-old songstress’ maternal grandfather was Yemeni and maternal grandmother Egyptian.

During the Q and A, the Little Mix band member revealed that she would be practicing her Arabic on the girl group’s upcoming Confetti tour of the UK, set to kick off in April or May.  

One fan asked her: “As a fellow mixed race Yemeni living in the UK, how have you explored your identity?”

Thirlwall said: “The more I explore and educate myself the more I feel at peace with myself and the more confidence I feel within myself, which has been and will continue to be a beautiful journey for me. I love cooking Yemeni food, discovering Yemeni artists and creatives, and I will be continuing to learn Arabic on tour.”

Jade Thirlwall recently held a question-and-answer session with fans on her Instagram Stories. Instagram

She wrote her response alongside a pile of black-and-white photographs of her grandparents and a form her grandfather, Mohammed Ahmed Saleh Badwi, filled out for his national insurance card in the 1950s.

The English songwriter previously showcased her Arabic-speaking skills in a video with the UN children’s fund, Unicef.

She revealed that she learned the language as a child and one of the phrases she could say was how to ask for a cup of tea.

She spoke with Somaya, from Yemen, the country her grandfather lived in before moving to the UK in 1943.

“I have really fond memories of my grandfather going to the mosque and cooking me Yemeni food and telling me all these stories about living in Yemen.

“You know, as I’ve got older, I feel like once my grandfather passed away when I was 13, I sort of lost a lot of my Yemeni identity because he was the main person in my life who would really champion my Yemeni heritage and encourage me to acknowledge it all the time,” Thirlwall added.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia in 2020, she explained how, when growing up, she was bullied into suppressing and being ashamed of her Arab heritage, something she regretted.

Thirlwall said she now wanted to do more to represent the Arab world, adding that her reluctance to embrace her roots had been due to lack of representation for her culture while growing up.

In addition to preparing for the upcoming tour, the “Woman Like Me” singer was reported to be signing a major solo deal with RCA as she looked ahead to her future after Little Mix, the band last year taking a break after 10 years.

Little Mix originally formed on “The X Factor” UK talent show in 2011, a contest the group went on to win.

Thirlwall joined alongside Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards.

Topics: Jade Thirlwall Little Mix

