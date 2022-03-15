You are here

US and allies considering steps ‘to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank’

US and allies considering steps 'to reinforce NATO's eastern flank'
The US permanent representative to NATO Julianne Smith. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
ALI YOUNES




  • Alliance members are meeting Wednesday and will discuss the need for longer-term plans: US representative to organization
  • Goal of “very intense” talks between the US and China was to let China know they can’t remain neutral on Ukraine: Smith



WASHINGTON: The US and its European NATO allies are working to adapt the posture of the alliance in Eastern Europe to address ongoing threats as Russia’s war in Ukraine intensifies, Ambassador Julianne Smith, the US permanent representative to the organization, said in Brussels on Tuesday.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will attend a NATO ministerial meeting in the Belgian capital on Wednesday, Smith added, during which the participants will consider the organization’s response to events on its eastern borders and ways to counter the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

They “will discuss other steps that, collectively, we can take to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and whether or not we need to map out medium- or longer-term plans,” she said.

NATO members had already started to mobilize their forces in Eastern Europe before Russia launched its invasion last month, Smith said, and the US has deployed several thousand troops in the region to reassure allies of its commitment to defending them in case of military escalation, and to serve as a deterrent to Moscow.

Russia described its invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, as a “special military operation” in response to threats to national security from the Ukrainian government and the possible expansion of NATO into Ukraine, which is not currently a member of the organization.

The US and European nations have provided Ukrainian forces with advanced weapons to counter the Russian military assault. Smith said that Washington has already delivered military assistance worth $550 million and has pledged to provide an additional $13.6 billion of support.

The US remains committed to defending its NATO allies should they be threatened by Russian forces, she added, in keeping with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty which sets out the concept of “collective defense” for all 30 members of the alliance and the principle that an attack on one is an attack on all.

However, Smith ruled out the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as called for by the Ukrainian government, stating that the US does not want the conflict to “expand above and beyond its current context.”

She said the current collective goal of the US and its allies is to end the war in Ukraine, get Russian forces to leave the country and halt their attacks on the Ukrainian military and civilians.

Smith also commented on the seven-hour meeting on Monday between Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, and leading Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome.

She said that Sullivan raised US concerns about China’s alignment with Russia and warned Beijing of diplomatic and economic consequences should it decide to aid Moscow in the invasion of Ukraine. She described the meeting as a “serious” and “very intense” discussion.

The goal of Washington’s engagement with Beijing, Smith added, was to send a clear message to China, and other countries, that they cannot stay neutral on the issue of the invasion and should side with the US and its allies in opposing the Russian aggression.

“The United States is keen to see every country around the world, including China, make it clear in this moment where they stand with respect to this conflict in Ukraine, and that they need to stand on the side of the rules-based order,” she said.

“This is not a time for countries to stand on the sidelines. This is not a time for countries to pretend like they can stay neutral on this particular conflict.”

The US and its European allies imposed punishing economic sanctions on Russia and its wealthy elite after the invasion began. The Chinese government has not joined the international efforts to put pressure on Moscow, prompting Washington to warn Beijing that it might also face sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

Topics: NATO US Julianne Smith

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Chechen leader explains why he backs Putin's 'military operation' in Ukraine


  • Ramzan Kadyrov accuses US and NATO of “using our people in an attempt to destroy Russia”



GROZNY: Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signing of the independence documents of the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as his launch of a “military operation” in Ukraine. 

He hailed Putin’s signing of the independence documents of Donetsk and Luhansk as a historic decision that will put an end to the bloodshed and violence that 4 million people have been subjected to in the two provinces for eight years.

In an opinion article for Arabic news website Al-Ain published on Tuesday, Kadyrov added that the Chechen people welcome citizens of the two independent and recognized republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The article also included his views on international events, why Chechen forces joined the conflict in Ukraine, and claims that there were Nazis in the country.

“It gives me great pain to face the fact that the brotherly and dear Ukrainian people find themselves, after several decades, in the same tragedy that we, only a short time ago, were able to overcome,“ Kadyrov wrote.

He added: “The Chechen people have experienced a whole arsenal of malicious and cunning actions of the West. We were engaged, without realizing, in an imaginary adventure that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. The West used our people in an attempt to destroy Russia.”

Kadyrov said that with Putin’s help the Chechen people “managed to repel the enemies of the country and the people and established a solid peace in the region.”

On Ukraine, Kadyrov said: “Since the 1940s, there was an organization of Ukrainian ultra-nationalists led by Stepan Bandera, and immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union, their ideological followers, who had been there all this time, began to pursue an accelerated anti-Russian policy. Russophobia became a national idea, and at the same time, Ukraine continued to receive loans, energy sources at below-market prices and all kinds of concessions from Russia.”

He added: “The liberal West turned a blind eye to all this, and anti-Russian campaigns continued steadily and systematically, becoming more complex from year to year, as they were lauded by liberal Europe and the US. Ukrainian Nazis of various stripes, including those who were on the side of international terrorists, fought in Chechnya, and contributed to the killing of defenders of its honor and freedom.”

The Chechen leader referred to the secret document that he revealed last year and is kept in the British National Archives, saying: “This document is still classified as ‘secret’, but there is no secret that will not be revealed at some point. It turned out that this document is the minutes of a meeting between the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the US, Britain and the Federal Republic of Germany, which was held in the German city of Bonn on March 6, 1991.”

He said that the released minutes “reveal a serious contradiction in the history that the West has long promoted. It turned out that NATO, the military alliance of the Western countries, during negotiations on the unification of the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic into a single German state, made a clear promise to the head of the Soviet state of NATO’s strategic military undertaking not to extend its influence to the countries of Eastern Europe on the other side of the Oder river.”

Kadyrov said that the US diplomat Raymond Seitz clearly stated: “We have made clear to the Soviet Union that we do not intend to reap any benefits from the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Eastern Europe, and NATO should not expand to the east, either officially or unofficially.”

He said that the same position was shared by the representative of the German Foreign Ministry, Jurgen Chrobog, who stated that “during the 2 + 4 negotiations (on Germany’s post-unification situation), we made it clear that NATO would not expand to the east. Thus, we cannot propose to Poland and others to join NATO.”

Kadyrov said that this promise was repeatedly violated by all the countries that took part in the meeting referred to in the protocol.

In his article, Kadyrov recounted events in Ukraine in recent years, beginning with the 2014 coup.

“In 2014, as a result of an unconstitutional armed coup (the so-called “Maidan”) with the support of the West, ultra-nationalists came to power. In the same year, real Nazi massacres began, riots broke out in Odessa in the city center, and in the same year, 2014, two regions of Ukraine (which are historically two Russian regions), the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, opposed the authority of ultra-nationalists, and as a result of the referendum, the majority of the population voted in favor of independence.

“Since then, the continuous bombing of these areas has included shelling with missiles and bombs, which resulted in the deaths of about 13,000 people, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Yet, the US and Europe looked indifferently at this ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.”

He added: “Throughout the years of war in the Donbas region, the Ukrainian army and ultra-nationalist battalions (Azov and Aidar), which are not actually under official authority, were supplied with weapons by the US and NATO countries. Ukraine was simply overflowing with Western weapons.

“For eight long years, such crimes against the residents of the Lugansk People’s Democratic Republic were committed by official Kyiv, and the government did not make a single attempt to stop the bullying of people they considered their own citizens.”

Kadyrov also referred to the issue of Ukrainian nuclear weapons and said: “Recently, officials in Ukraine, in general, have made explicit threats to produce nuclear weapons, and Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans to withdraw from the Budapest Memorandum that prevented Ukraine from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“These intentions are disclosed at a time when Ukraine has enough capabilities and means to make a so-called ‘dirty bomb,’ at least. In the event of the emergence of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the time it takes for the missiles to reach Moscow is reduced to only about four minutes. During this time, it is impossible to ward off the attack.”

The Chechen president endorsed his Russian counterpart’s decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine, saying: “Because of these factors that pose a threat to the strategic security of our country, the Russian president took not only the completely natural and right decision but the only correct decision, the recognition of the People’s Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, and the launch of a special military operation to remove the weapons of Ukraine and uproot Nazism from it. In this way, Russia prevented the inevitable strike that NATO planned to inflict on the Russian lands at the hands of Ukraine.”

He added: “Russia does not set itself the goal of occupying Ukraine. It is the people of Ukraine who will determine their destiny without the participation of neo-Nazis and in isolation from Western influence. Russia adheres to this policy all over the world, in relation to any state. It defends the rights of nations to self-determination.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian President Vladimir Putin Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov

World must not forget Afghanistan because of Ukraine war: UN

World must not forget Afghanistan because of Ukraine war: UN
Updated 35 min 58 sec ago
AFP

World must not forget Afghanistan because of Ukraine war: UN


  • UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said the international community must continue to engage with Afghanistan's Taliban authorities as the country desperately needed humanitarian assistance
  • "The whole attention of the world at the moment is focused on Ukraine," said Grandi



KABUL: The Russian invasion of Ukraine must not make the world forget Afghanistan, the UN refugee chief said on Tuesday, warning that ignoring its humanitarian needs could be “very risky.”
UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi, who is on four day visit to Afghanistan, said the international community must continue to engage with Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities as the country desperately needed humanitarian assistance.
“The whole attention of the world at the moment is focused on Ukraine,” Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told AFP at a UN compound in the Afghan capital.
“But my message coming here is, don’t forget the other situations, where attention and resources are needed and Afghanistan is one of them.
“The risks of distraction are very high, very high ... Humanitarian assistance has to flow no matter how many other crises compete with Afghanistan around the world.”
The Taliban seized power on August 15 amid a hasty withdrawal of US-led foreign forces, and since then the country’s humanitarian crisis has deepened.
The United Nations and other global aid agencies have said that more than half of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are facing hunger this winter.
In January, the UN made it’s biggest-ever single-country aid appeal, calling for $5 billion to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.
But Grandi said that the war in Ukraine has already started to make it difficult to raise funds for Afghanistan.
UNHCR itself had made an appeal of $340 million for Afghanistan for 2022 but so far has managed to raise about $100 million, he said.
“So, we need to push because the needs are the same now as they were in September” just after the Taliban takeover, he added.
“Generous response has to continue” for Afghanistan, a country that has up to six million of its citizens living as refugees abroad.
Grandi, who acknowledged that the security situation across the country had improved since the Taliban came to power, said that aid related discussions with the Islamists have been increasingly “frank and open.”
If the Taliban continue to make progress on issues like women’s rights then steady international aid will also continue to come to Afghanistan, he said.
Global donors led by Washington have insisted that any foreign aid will depend on the Taliban’s policy when it comes to women’s rights to education and work.
Since coming to power the Taliban have imposed several restrictions on women, but have said that secondary schools for girls would reopen soon.
“We will see in few days when schools reopen, then the international community will take note,” Grandi said.
“When 25 years ago this country fell off the radar screen, it ended very badly ... we cannot go down the same road. I hope that common sense will prevail,” he said, referring to a brutal civil war that erupted in the 1990s after the withdrawal of then Soviet forces.

Topics: UN refugees Afghanistan Taliban

UN makes March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia

UN makes March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

UN makes March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia


  • Date is anniversary of infamous New Zealand mosque attacks that killed over 50 worshippers
  • Pakistani envoy: ‘Islamophobia is a reality. Its manifestations are proliferating in several parts of the world’



LONDON: The UN has adopted a resolution proposed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Pakistan to designate March 15 the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The resolution was adopted two years to the day since a right-wing extremist murdered over 50 Muslims in a New Zealand terror attack on two mosques.

It means that the day will be cemented as an annual reminder of the need to combat Islamophobia.

The resolution was introduced on Tuesday by Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, on behalf of the OIC.

“Islamophobia is a reality. Its manifestations — hate speech, discrimination, and violence against Muslims — are proliferating in several parts of the world,” he said.

“Such acts of discrimination, hostility and violence towards Muslim individuals and communities constitute grave violations of their human rights and violate their freedom of religion and belief. They also cause great anguish within the Islamic world.”

Akram cited the words of the UN’s special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, who said: “Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, institutional suspicion and fear of Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim has escalated to epidemic proportions.”

Women and girls have often found themselves at the sharp end of this hatred, said Akram, adding: “The gender aspect of Islamophobia is also gaining prominence, with girls and women being targeted due to mode of their dress and the general notion that Muslim women are oppressed and thus must be liberated.”

He warned that Islamophobia is a “poorly understood” phenomenon that often intersects with anti-immigrant and anti-refugee sentiment.

As such, he said, it is “essential” to promote information about this “disturbing global trend” that can reach the very top of governments in many parts of the world.

The adoption of the resolution follows years of discussion about the need for an international day to combat Islamophobia, initiated in Makkah in 2019 following the New Zealand mosque attacks.

At that time, OIC members, including Saudi Arabia, “stressed the necessity to combat hate and fear of Islam and Muslims.”

Topics: Islamophobia UN Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor

Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor


  • Moscow is recruiting Syrians who acquired combat experience during Syria’s 11-year-old civil war to bolster the invasion of Ukraine
  • In a country where soldiers earn between $15 and $35 per month, Russia has promised them a salary of $1,100 to fight in Ukraine



BEIRUT: Russia has drawn up lists of 40,000 fighters from Syrian army and allied militias to be put on standby for deployment in Ukraine, a war monitor said Tuesday.
The Kremlin said last week that volunteers, including from Syria, were welcome to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activists said Russian officers, in coordination with the Syrian military and allied militia, had set up registration offices in regime-held areas.
“More than 40,000 Syrians have registered to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine so far,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the UK-based monitor.
Moscow is recruiting Syrians who acquired combat experience during Syria’s 11-year-old civil war to bolster the invasion of Ukraine it launched on February 24.
Russian officers deployed as part of the force Moscow sent to Syria in 2015 to support Damascus had approved 22,000 of them, Abdel Rahman said.
Those fighters are either combatants drawn from the army or pro-regime militias who have experience in street warfare and received Russian training.
In a country where soldiers earn between $15 and $35 per month, Russia has promised them a salary of $1,100 to fight in Ukraine, the Observatory reported.
They are also entitled to $7,700 in compensation for injuries and their families to $16,500 if they are killed in combat.
Another 18,000 men had registered with Syria’s ruling Baath party and would be screened by the Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor with links to the Kremlin, the monitor said.
Misinformation about Syrian recruits in Ukraine has been spreading online.
Last week, pictures were shared of a Syrian soldier they said had died in Ukraine, but it later appeared he had been killed in his homeland in 2015.
The Observatory said it had no confirmed reports yet of any Syrian recruits leaving for Ukraine.
Abdel Rahman said Russia had drawn Syrian army recruits from the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, once better known as the “Tiger Forces,” and from the Russian-run 5th Division.
Fighters from the Palestinian Liwaa Al-Quds group and the Baath party’s military branch had also enlisted.
A Syrian government representative denied the recruitment drive.
“Until now no names have been written down, no soldiers registered in any centers nor has anyone traveled to Russia to fight in Ukraine,” Omar Rahmoun of the National Reconciliation Committee told AFP.
Syrian mercenaries have already fought on opposing sides of foreign conflicts, in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.
More than a decade of war has pushed 90 percent of the population into poverty, a factor Syrians for Truth and Justice said was a key factor in the recruitment.
A Syrian soldier told the activist group this month that he enlisted to fight in Ukraine because he could not find a job after his military service.
“The situation is extremely dire. There is no electricity, heating, or household gas,” he said, adding he had registered at an air force intelligence office near Damascus.
Regime-allied forces opened recruitment centers in the eastern towns of Al-Mayadeen and Deir Ezzor, according to Omar Abu Layla, who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet.
“Wagner started the whole thing in Deir Ezzor; only dozens have registered so far,” he said.
“In a country that lacks basic necessities, some have no choice but to fight... for a few hundred dollars.”
Turkey-backed rebels in northern Syria are also gearing up to send fighters on the opposing side.
An AFP reporter in northern Syria said the factions preparing for Ukraine include the Sultan Murad, Sulaiman Shah and Hamza divisions, all of which had previously sent hundreds of fighters to fight in Libya and Azerbaijan.
While money is the main driver for Syrian mercenaries on both sides of the conflict, rights groups said Ankara’s proxies often exploited fighters and withheld wages.
One fighter told AFP he was promised $3,000 to join the Ukraine battlefield.
“We are tired of the hunger... I will go and never come back. From Ukraine, I plan to go to Europe,” another said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Syria Wagner group

Insurgents murdered Rohingya leader, Bangladesh police admit

Insurgents murdered Rohingya leader, Bangladesh police admit
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Insurgents murdered Rohingya leader, Bangladesh police admit


  • The assassination of Mohib Ullah last September sent shockwaves through the sprawling border settlements
  • Security forces have routinely denied ARSA operates in the camps and blamed Ullah's death on an unrelated turf war



KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police admitted for the first time Tuesday that an insurgent group ordered last year’s murder of a respected Rohingya leader, saying they were threatened by his growing popularity.
The assassination of Mohib Ullah last September sent shockwaves through the sprawling border settlements that house hundreds of thousands of stateless Rohingya refugees who fled a violent crackdown in neighboring Myanmar.
Hours after the 48-year-old was gunned down in Kutupalong, the world’s largest refugee settlement, his family accused the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) of orchestrating the killing.
The militant group is waging an insurgency in Myanmar and has been accused of running narcotics, murdering political opponents and instilling a climate of fear in the camps.
Security forces have routinely denied ARSA operates in the camps and blamed Ullah’s death on an unrelated turf war.
But the police investigation has made headway in recent weeks and the inspector manning the probe said Tuesday that 15 people with ties to the group had been arrested for their role in the killing, four of whom have issued confessions.
“In their statement the four claimed they are ARSA members and they got instructions from ARSA leaders to kill Mohib Ullah,” Gazi Salahuddin told AFP.
“A meeting was held on the night of September 27 to assassinate Mohib Ullah. There were leaders of ARSA (in the meeting) and they demanded he be killed,” he said.
Salahuddin said he believed the murder was ordered ARSA chief Ataullah, who is believed to be in Myanmar, because of the victim’s growing following.
“They thought Mohib Ullah and his organization had become more organized and popular than ARSA. So they killed him,” he said.
“Mohib Ullah was working against ARSA and was raising awareness about the group’s criminal activities.”
The militant group has previously denied any involvement in the community leader’s murder.
More than 850,000 Rohingya refugees live in Bangladesh refugee camps, most of whom fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar that is now the subject of a genocide case at the UN’s highest court in The Hague.
Working among the chaos and unease in the camps, Ullah and his colleagues quietly documented the crimes that his people suffered at the hands of the Myanmar military while pressing for better conditions.
The former schoolteacher shot to prominence in 2019 when he organized a protest of about 100,000 people in the camps to mark two years since their exodus.
He also met then US president Donald Trump in the White House that year and addressed a UN meeting in Geneva.

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya refugees Mohib Ullah

