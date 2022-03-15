You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine’s capital barraged; 3 EU nation leaders to visit
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine’s capital barraged; 3 EU nation leaders to visit

Ukraine’s capital barraged; 3 EU nation leaders to visit
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential apartment building after it was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2x2p3

Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine’s capital barraged; 3 EU nation leaders to visit

Ukraine’s capital barraged; 3 EU nation leaders to visit
  • Kyiv said that Ukraine-Russia conflict talks have resumed
  • Large explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes
Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv as a series of strikes hit a residential neighborhood Tuesday, while the leaders of three European Union countries planned a bold visit to Ukraine’s capital and the number of people the war has driven from the country passed 3 million.
Large explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia’s assault on the city appeared to become more systematic. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said barrages hit four multi-story buildings in the city and caused dozens of deaths.
The strikes targeted a western district of Kyiv, disrupting a relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Russian forces was stopped in the early days of the war. Tuesday’s shelling ignited a huge fire in a 15-story apartment building and spurred a frantic rescue effort.
As Russia stepped up its assault on Kyiv, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia set out for Ukraine’s embattled capital by train to show support for the country.
“The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet. He was joined by Janez Jansa of Slovenia, Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s de-facto leader.
EU officials characterized the visit as one the central European leaders had undertaken independently despite security risks. The 27-nation bloc’s other leaders were “informed” of the trip but did not sanction it, EU officials said.
The International Organization for Migration said the number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 passed 3 million on Tuesday. The UN has described the flood of people crossing into Poland and other neighboring countries as Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II.
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators also planned to hold a second day of talks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reached its 20th day. The Red Cross and the United Nations refugee agency say millions of people face food and medicine shortages along with the immediate conflict threats of shelling and air attacks.
The Ukrainian government said new aid and evacuation efforts would take place Tuesday along nine corridors around the country, including the Kyiv region. But past attempts have repeatedly failed amid continued fighting.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said an evacuation involving 30 buses was planned from Sumy in northeast Ukraine. The organization said it still had not gotten aid to Mariupol, an encircled port city of 430,000 where local officials estimate a lethal siege has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.
Russia’s invasion has shocked the world, upended Europe’s post-Cold War security order and driven millions from their homes. Russia’s military is bigger and better equipped than Ukraine’s, but its troops have faced stiffer-than-expected resistance, bolstered by arms supplied by the West.
When Russia launched the war three weeks ago, fear of an imminent invasion gripped the Ukrainian capital, and residents slept in subway stations or crammed onto trains to flee. But as the Russian offensive bogged down, Kyiv saw a relative lull. US officials say Russian forces were about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the center of the city as of Monday.
Fighting has intensified on Kyiv’s outskirts in recent days, and sporadic air raid sirens ring out around the capital.
The early morning artillery strikes hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin, which has seen some of the worst battles of the war.
Flames shot out of the 15-story apartment building and smoke choked the air as firefighters climbed ladders to rescue people. The assault blackened several floors of the building, ripped a hole in the ground outside and blew out windows in neighboring apartment blocks.
Rescue workers said one person died and several were rescued but others remained inside.
“Yesterday we extinguished one fire, today another, it is very difficult,” said one young firefighter as he took a brief break outside the building, tears falling from his eyes.
“People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying. They haven’t lived their lives and they have already seen this, this is the worst,” said the rescuer, who gave only his first name, Andriy.
Shockwaves from an explosion also damaged the entry to a downtown subway station that has been used as a bomb shelter. City authorities tweeted an image of the blown-out facade, saying trains would no longer stop at the station.
A 10-story apartment building in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, north of the government quarter, was damaged by unspecified ammunition. Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on Irpin and the northwest Kyiv suburbs of Hostomel and Bucha, said the head of the capital region, Oleksiy Kuleba.
“Many streets (in those areas) have been turned into a mush of steel and concrete. People have been hiding for weeks in basements, and are afraid to go out even for evacuations,” Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.
In the country’s east, Russian forces launched more than 60 strikes overnight on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to regional administration chief Oleh Sinehubov. The strikes hit the city’s historical center, including the main marketplace.
Sinehubov said fires were raging and rescuers had pulled “dozens of bodies of civilian residents,” from the ruins of destroyed apartment buildings.
Zelenskyy is seeking to extend martial law until April 24 and to require men ages 18 to 60 to stay in the country to fight. Ukraine’s parliament is expected to vote on the measure this week.
The Ukrainian leader appealed for more weapons to counter Russia’s military. He said Ukraine’s forces are rapidly using up weapons and other hardware supplied by Western nations, and he asked northern European leaders to “help yourself by helping us.”
As Russia struggled to gain ground in Ukraine, US administration officials alleged that Moscow had asked China for help, and Beijing had signaled that it would be willing to provide both military support and financial backing to help stave off effects of Western sanctions.
Russia and China denied military assistance had been asked for or granted.
Talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were due to resume Tuesday, after failing to make a break through — or to break down — on Monday. The two sides had expressed some optimism about the negotiations, which Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said would discuss “peace, cease-fire, immediate withdrawal of troops & security guarantees.”
With each day, the human cost of the grinding war continues to rise. The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office released details of two deadly Russian attacks that took place Monday: an artillery strike that hit a university and open-air market in the northern city of Chernihiv, killing 10, and the shooting of a 65-year-old woman on a bus that was evacuating civilians from a Kyiv suburb.
The number of people killed in a Russian rocket attack on a TV tower in western Ukraine on Monday rose to 19, authorities in the Rivne region said Tuesday. A further nine people were injured in the strike on the TV tower in Antopol, a village about 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the border of NATO member Poland.
In Mykolaiv, a strategic southern city near the Black Sea where airstrikes killed nine people Sunday, residents braced for more attacks. Volunteers prepared food and sorted donated clothes at an abandoned naval yard that was turned into a support center for troops. Molotov cocktails were already on hand to take on invaders.
Svetlana Gryshchenko, whose soldier son was killed in the fighting, said it was “impossible to put into words” what was happening to the city.
“We are bombed during the day and during the night …. It’s a nightmare what Russia is doing on the territory of Ukraine,” she said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

From Gaza to Ukraine and back: war haunts Palestinian students
Middle-East
From Gaza to Ukraine and back: war haunts Palestinian students
Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv
World
Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv

Hopes for detained UK-Iranian as passport returned

Hopes for detained UK-Iranian as passport returned
Updated 22 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Hopes for detained UK-Iranian as passport returned

Hopes for detained UK-Iranian as passport returned
  • She has been held under house arrest and unable to leave the country since her release
Updated 22 min 34 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Tehran since 2016, has had her British passport returned, her local MP in London said on Tuesday, raising hopes for her release.
“I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back,” Labour MP Tulip Siddiq wrote on her Twitter account.
“I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now,” she added.
Siddiq’s comment follows reports that London and Tehran may be close to resolving a long-standing dispute over a debt dating back to the time of the Shah of Iran.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, believes his wife is being held as a political pawn until the debt of £400 million ($520 million, 475 million euros) for defense equipment is resolved.
Resolving the dispute could clear the way for the release of other UK nationals held in Iran.
On the debt, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office told AFP, “We continue to explore options to resolve this case and will not comment further as discussions are ongoing.”
Asked about reports on the possible release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a spokesman added, “We have long called for the release of unfairly detained British nationals in Iran.
“We don’t comment on speculation.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer Hojjat Kermani was optimistic about her situation, according to her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthrophic arm of the news and data agency.
“I am hopeful that we will have good news soon,” Kermani was quoted as saying.
The UK chief executive of human rights group Amnesty International, Sacha Deshmukh, said, “We sincerely hope these reports are correct.
“The detainees and their families have been suffering for years and a resolution can’t come quickly enough.
“It’s been clear for a long time that the Iranian authorities have been targeting foreign nationals with spurious national security-related charges to exert diplomatic pressure.
“In the past we’ve had false dawn after false dawn over possible breakthroughs, so it’s only right to be cautious at the moment.”
Other UK-Iranian nationals held in Tehran include retired engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, who was arrested in August 2017 and jailed for 10 years on charges of spying for Israel.
Mehran Raoof, a labor rights activist, was detained in October 2020 and was being held in solitary confinement, according to Amnesty.
Dual nationals from the Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States have also been arrested in similar circumstances.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a visit to her family in the Iranian capital in 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow the government. She was jailed for five years.
She was sentenced to a further year’s imprisonment in April last year for participating in a rally outside the Iranian embassy in London in 2009.
Richard Ratcliffe staged a hunger strike outside the foreign ministry in London last October after she lost her latest appeal, and as government ministers held talks with Iranian counterparts.
She was freed from prison with an electronic tag in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic but she has been held in Iran under a form of house arrests ever since.

Topics: Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe release

Related

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran since 2016, sits outside the Foreign Office in London on November 5, 2021. (AFP)
World
Husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges PM to challenge Iran
Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
World
Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab in class

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab in class
Updated 15 March 2022

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab in class

India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab in class
Updated 15 March 2022
NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a ban on the hijab in class in the state of Karnataka, a ruling that could set a precedent for the rest of the country which has a big Muslim minority.
The ban last month by the southern state sparked protests by some Muslim students and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu students. The dispute has led to criticism that Muslims in the country are being further marginalized.
“We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice,” Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of the High Court of Karnataka said in the judgment.
He said the government had the power to prescribe uniform guidelines, dismissing various petitions challenging the order.
Ahead of the verdict, Karnataka authorities announced closures of schools and colleges and imposed restrictions on public gatherings in some parts of the state to prevent potential trouble.
Last month, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said he preferred students sticking to school uniforms instead of any religious attire.
Students who had challenged the ban in court had said wearing the hijab was a fundamental right guaranteed under India’s constitution and an essential practice of Islam. Reuters could not immediately contact the challengers.
Karnataka’s ban had led to protests in some other parts of the country too and drew criticism from the United States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv

Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv

Loud explosions heard in center of Ukraine capital Kyiv
  • Explosions are sometimes caused by air defense weaponry
  • There were no immediate statements from official sources
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

KYIV: At least three powerful explosions were heard in the center of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv Tuesday morning, AFP journalists said, although the cause was not immediately known.
An AFP journalist also saw a column of smoke rising in the distance, but was unable to get there due to a night curfew which is in effect until 0500 GMT.
Explosions are sometimes caused by air defense weaponry.
There were no immediate statements from official sources.
Fighting has intensified in recent days around Kyiv, which is almost completely surrounded by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.
More than half of Kyiv’s three million inhabitants have fled the city since the start of the Russian offensive.
Several deaths and injuries were reported on Monday after air strikes on different parts of the capital.
Fierce fighting has been going on for several days between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv explosion

Related

An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (March 14), holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. (Reuters)
Media
Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster
Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
World
Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to be deported to Germany: US media

In this file photo taken on May 9, 2019 Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on May 9, 2019 Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (AFP)
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to be deported to Germany: US media

In this file photo taken on May 9, 2019 Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (AFP)
  • Sorokin was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison but was released in February 2021 for good behavior, only to be arrested again the next month for overstaying her visa
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Fake heiress Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, who was jailed in 2019 for scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from hotels, banks and friends, and who inspired a hit series on Netflix, was to be extradited to Germany on Monday, US media said.
The 31-year-old Russian-German citizen managed in 2016 and 2017 to deceive New York’s elites by posing as a wealthy heiress, when in fact she was the daughter of a truck driver originally from the suburbs of Moscow.
Sorokin, who carried out her scams under the assumed name of “Anna Delvey,” was due to be put on a flight to Frankfurt later Monday after being released from a detention center in the State of New York, said the tabloid New York Post, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Sorokin was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison but was released in February 2021 for good behavior, only to be arrested again the next month for overstaying her visa. She was held in a facility by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, or ICE.
An ICE spokesperson told AFP Monday that Sorokin “remains in ICE custody pending removal,” without providing further details.
Capable of weaving skilful lies with extraordinary aplomb, the young woman posed as a German heiress with a fortune of $60 million, allowing her to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in loans from several banks.
Between November 2016 and August 2017, she traveled for free by private jet, lived on credit in Manhattan hotels, without ever paying anything, according to the New York justice department, which estimated her frauds were worth around $275,000.
The daughter of a Russian truck driver and a tradeswoman who emigrated to Germany in 2007, Sorokin, who arrived in New York in 2013, had even tried to obtain a loan of $22 million dollars to launch a select club in Manhattan.
Her incredible story seduced television producer Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal“) who made it into a mini-series for on Netflix “Inventing Anna,” with Julia Garner in the title role. According to media reports, Sorokin received $320,000 dollars from the streaming giant.
 

Topics: Anna Sorokin Germany

Related

Special Why female CEOs can be just as corrupt as men
Business & Economy
Why female CEOs can be just as corrupt as men
Fake German heiress faces sentencing in NY fraud case
World
Fake German heiress faces sentencing in NY fraud case

Abramovich jet lands in Turkey after Russian oligarch seen in Israel

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul from Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul from Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

Abramovich jet lands in Turkey after Russian oligarch seen in Israel

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul from Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, is the site of the head office of AB Grup Holding, a company run by Muhsin Bayrak, who has publicly expressed interest in buying Premier League club Chelsea from Abramovich
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM/ISTANBUL: A jet linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich arrived in Istanbul from Israel on Monday, shortly after he was seen in Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.
Abramovich was among seven Russian billionaires added to a British sanctions list last week to try to isolate President Vladimir Putin over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European Union diplomats have embraced a similar move.
The Russian oligarch, who also holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, has denied having close ties to Putin.
A photograph obtained by Reuters showed Abramovich, the owner of Britain’s Chelsea soccer club, sitting in Tel Aviv airport’s VIP lounge with a face mask pulled down over his chin. Reuters could not verify whether he boarded the flight.
A person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the plane used by Abramovich flew into Ben Gurion late on Sunday from Moscow. Flight-tracking website FLIGHTRADAR24 said the aircraft, which has the tail number LX-RAY and is a large Gulfstream business jet, on Monday landed in Istanbul after leaving Israel.
It was not scheduled to fly on from Istanbul after landing and remained there, according to a source citing flight plans. The plane had also been in Turkey last week, according to tracking data.
Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, is the site of the head office of AB Grup Holding, a company run by Muhsin Bayrak, who has publicly expressed interest in buying Premier League club Chelsea from Abramovich.
Bayrak has interests in construction, energy and real estate, and has said he was talking to Abramovich about the sale process.
Abramovich said last week he was selling the London club, but that sale is now on hold with Chelsea operating under a special government license, and the Premier League board has disqualified him as a club director.
A British transport ministry source said on Friday that Britain was searching out helicopters and jets belonging to the sanctioned oligarchs.
Multiple properties including opulent yachts worth hundreds of millions of dollars have been seized by authorities in Europe in recent days.
According to tracking sites Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder, Abramovich’s $600 million yacht Solaris had been off Montenegro heading to Istanbul. But by 2030 GMT the vessel’s status changed to “awaiting orders” and its destination was removed
NATO member Turkey has close ties with both Kyiv and Moscow and has balanced its criticism of the invasion of Ukraine with its opposition to Western sanctions on Moscow. Russia calls its movement of troops into Ukraine a “special military operation.”

CALL FOR SANCTIONS
In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday, Victoria Nuland, the US undersecretary of state for political affairs, said Washington was asking Israel to join in financial and export sanctions against Russia.
Speaking in Slovakia, which borders Ukraine, visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Israel “will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries.”
Lapid did not say directly whether Israel was considering its own sanctions. But he said the foreign ministry was “coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others.”
Asked for further details, the Bank of Israel said in a statement to Reuters that it was “constantly monitoring developments in the payments systems, the markets, and the financial system.”
Any Israeli sanctions could complicate efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. He held talks in Moscow with Putin on March 5 and has spoken several times by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
A senior Israeli official said Abramovich was not involved in Israel’s mediation efforts.
Sympathy for Ukraine is strong in Israel. The country’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem said on Thursday that it had suspended a strategic partnership with Abramovich after Britain’s move against him.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Roman Abramovich Turkey Israel

Related

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’
World
US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’
An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (March 14), holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. (Reuters)
Media
Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco awards Schlumberger drilling contract
Saudi Aramco awards Schlumberger drilling contract
TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell
TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell
UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse
UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse
Bella Hadid says she ‘regrets’ her teenage nose job
Bella Hadid says she ‘regrets’ her teenage nose job
Emirates NBD launches IPO subscription platform for investors
Emirates NBD launches IPO subscription platform for investors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.