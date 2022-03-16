You are here

  • Home
  • Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis
Supporters of Sri Lanka's main opposition block a road during a protest outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ya2su

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis
  • Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Anti-government protests roiled Sri Lanka’s capital on Tuesday amid demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory.
Tens of thousands of people gathered outside of the president’s office in Colombo, led by supporters of the opposition party of the United People’s Force.
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed the demonstration, declaring it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.
“You have been suffering now for two years. Can you suffer further?” he told the large crowd carrying signs and anti-government banners.
Premadasa described the sitting government as “evil” and blamed it for many of the country’s economic woes.
Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder and medicine.
Sri Lanka is struggling to pay for imports as its foreign reserves are at an all-time low.
Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday. He is expected to speak about the economic crisis and possible solutions.
Fuel shortages have curbed transportation within the country, including of essential supplies, and have led to hours-long daily power cuts.
In the face of the fiscal crisis, Sri Lanka’s Central Bank floated the national currency last week, resulting in its devaluation by 36 percent and a further sharp rise in prices.
Authorities have expanded banned imports to include some fruits and milk products, alongside the existing ban on imports of cars, floor tiles and other products, to staunch the outflow of foreign currency.
Sri Lanka’s fiscal crisis is partly driven by outstanding foreign debts of some $7 billion.

Topics: Sri Lanka Economic crisis

Related

Special Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis
World
Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis
Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years
World
Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
  • After his arrest, Navalny’s political organizations across the country were declared “extremist” and shut down, while many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian prosecutors on Tuesday called for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to serve 13 years in prison on new fraud charges.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic, was jailed last year after surviving a poison attack with Novichok nerve agent he blames on the Kremlin.
He now faces embezzlement and contempt of court charges and has been put on trial at the prison colony outside Moscow where he is already serving a 2.5 year sentence.
“I request that Navalny be sentenced to a term of 13 years and a subsequent two years of probation,” prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
The prosecutor asked for Navalny to be sent to a “strict regime” penal colony, which would place him in much harsher conditions with cellmates who are repeat offenders.
The prosecutor also called for him to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles ($10,600 or 9,500 euros).
“You can’t put everyone in prison. Even if you ask for 113 years, you won’t scare me or others like me,” Navalny said in court, his team wrote on social media.
The judge will issue a verdict on March 22.
It was not immediately clear whether the 13 years would include the sentence Navalny is currently serving.
Navalny spoke in court wearing his black prison uniform, with journalists watching via a video link.
The transmission constantly cut out during his final speech, Mediazona news site reported.
In a statement posted by supporters afterwards, Navalny said his speech focused on Russia’s military action in Ukraine, calling it a “bloody cover-up for the failure of Putin’s regime.”
“Every person must act. In their own way, as they can, considering the circumstances. But act,” Navalny said.
In court, he mentioned the “wonderful woman” Marina Ovsyannikova, who interrupted a state TV news broadcast on Monday holding up an anti-war poster.
He told supporters he was “totally OK” and “only worrying about the fact that others are worrying about me.”
A key Navalny aide and former head of his now outlawed regional offices, Leonid Volkov, said that Russia is seeking to keep Navalny jailed for life.
“He was sentenced to life from the very start. So long as Putin is still in the Kremlin,” Volkov said on Twitter.
Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said his sentence depends on “how long Putin is in power.”

“Then we will do everything so that he doesn’t stay in power long,” Yarmysh said.
Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for personal use several million dollars’ worth of donations that were given to his political organizations.
Before he was jailed, Navalny was Russia’s main opposition leader and his team frequently published investigations into the wealth of Russia’s elites that garnered millions of views on YouTube.
Navalny’s poisoning in 2020 with Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, and arrest on his return from rehabilitation in Germany last year sparked widespread condemnation abroad as well as sanctions from Western capitals.
After his arrest, Navalny’s political organizations across the country were declared “extremist” and shut down, while many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution.
Russia has also ramped up pressure on independent media and NGOs, with many declared foreign agents or shut down under fear of prosecution.
Russia has passed a new law introducing up to 15 years in jail for “fake news” about what Russia calls its military operation in Ukraine.
In an effort to further control the information available to its domestic audience, Russia this month restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and has blocked the websites of several independent news outlets.
On Instagram, Navalny has denounced the conflict and called on his supporters to protest despite the high likelihood of fines and arrest.
Over the past two weeks, close to 15,000 people have been detained at Ukraine demonstrations across Russia, according to independent monitor OVD-Info.

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny President Vladimir Putin

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
  • The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked US regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.
Currently the US urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.
While authorities say the vaccinations continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, they haven’t held up as well against milder infections especially those due to the omicron mutant. With COVID-19 cases finally plummeting after the intense omicron surge, public health experts are starting to look ahead to what next steps might be needed — if a new variant crops up or, barring that, whether to try shoring up coronavirus protection in the fall at the same time people get flu vaccinations.
Speaking to CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla signaled the company’s plans.
“The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections,” he said. “But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”
The US booster campaign was based on evidence that the shots’ effectiveness, particularly against milder infections, was waning about six months after the last dose. Calls for a third shot grew once it became clear the vaccines weren’t as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.
Many scientists say the ultimate goal of vaccination is to prevent severe illness, not mild infections, and early CDC data show the shots still are doing a good job at that. During the omicron wave, effectiveness against hospitalization was 91 percent in people who had gotten their booster two months earlier, and 78 percent by the fourth month after that booster.
Pfizer based its new application on data from Israel, which already was offering a second booster to people age 60 and older and health care workers.
While some early data left unclear just how much benefit another shot offered — or for how long — Pfizer said Tuesday that an analysis of health records of more than 1.1 million Israeli seniors showed confirmed infections were two times lower and rates of severe illness were four times lower among those who got two boosters instead of just one.
Pfizer also cited an ongoing study of health care workers that tracked a jump in virus-fighting antibodies after getting the additional booster.
In the US so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems, who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.

Topics: Pfizer Covid vaccine vaccine doses

Related

Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5
World
Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine
World
Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine

Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia received US guarantees on Iran deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for the talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for the talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia received US guarantees on Iran deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for the talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
  • Lavrov said that the guarantees would protect Russian involvement in Iran’s sole Bushehr nuclear energy plant
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow had received guarantees from Washington on its ability to trade with Tehran as part of ongoing talks to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.
“We received written guarantees. They are included in the text of the agreement itself on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program,” Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
More than 10 months of talks in Vienna have brought major powers close to renewing the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on regulating Iran’s nuclear program.
The negotiations halted after Moscow earlier this month demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following its military operation in Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.
Lavrov said that the guarantees Moscow had received from Washington would protect Russian involvement in Iran’s sole Bushehr nuclear energy plant.
The minister said Moscow and Tehran share the position that Western sanctions are imposed with the aim of overriding international law and accused Washington and its partners of directing the penalties “primarily against ordinary citizens.”
The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
The agreement aimed to ensure Iran would not be able to develop a nuclear weapon, which it has always denied seeking. “Russia will not be an obstacle to reaching an agreement,” Iran’s Amir-Abdollahian said at the press conference with Lavrov.
“There will be no relation between Ukraine’s developments ... and Vienna negotiations,” he said, referring to the ongoing conflict and talks on renewing the 2015 agreement.
He praised Russia’s “very positive and constructive role” in the talks and said Moscow would “stay beside the Islamic Republic of Iran until the end of the negotiations and reaching a good, strong and lasting agreement.”

Topics: Iran Russia

Related

Iran foreign ministry spokesperson says US has to take decision to revive nuclear deal
Middle-East
Iran foreign ministry spokesperson says US has to take decision to revive nuclear deal
Iran foils ‘sabotage’ at nuclear enrichment plant: state media
Middle-East
Iran foils ‘sabotage’ at nuclear enrichment plant: state media

Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka

Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka
Updated 15 March 2022

Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka

Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka
  • Projects worth billions of dollars to be discussed during visit: Bangladesh Investment Development Authority
  • Major schemes related to energy, aviation, port management, construction sectors
Updated 15 March 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh was hopeful of signing a number of major investment deals with Saudi Arabia during a two-day visit to Dhaka by the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, officials said on Tuesday.

The prince flew into the Bangladeshi capital on Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to meet the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday and lay the foundation stone for the Arabic Language Institute of the Islamic Arabic University in Dhaka.

Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, said projects worth billions of dollars would be discussed during Prince Faisal’s trip.

“Most of the Saudi Investment proposals are involving the public sector. Further investments from Saudi Arabia will depend mostly on our success of handling the investment proposals in the pipeline,” Islam added.

“At the moment we can’t exactly predict the volume of investment as it depends on the success of discussions. But we hope it will be billions (of dollars) and there will be a whole gamut of discussions.”

The projects are related to oil refineries, gas transmission, fertilizer production, aviation, port management, construction, and hospitality. 

Islam said that among the Saudi companies that had expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh were oil giant Aramco, transformer producer Engineering Dimensions, utility provider ACWA Power, industrial conglomerate Al-Fanar Group, and Al-Hokair Group, one of the largest entertainment and hospitality firms in the Middle East.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry’s director general for West Asia, Iqbal Hussain, told Arab News that the Bangladeshi government would be seeking to strengthen its ties with the Kingdom during the prince’s visit.

“We are looking for stronger political and investment ties with the Kingdom as both countries have very good bilateral relationships,” he said, adding that Bangladesh was preparing more than 100 special economic zones for potential investors. “Seeking investment from the Kingdom will be one of our top issues as there is an ongoing campaign to attract more and more foreign investment in the country.”

Dhaka was also hopeful of increasing the number of migrant workers it sends to Saudi Arabia, which is Bangladesh’s main labor market and already hosts more than 2.5 million Bangladeshi expats.

Migrant workers are the second-largest contributor of Bangladesh’s foreign remittances, after the garment sector.

“Saudi Arabia is the largest market for Bangladeshi migrants,” Hussain said. “There is demand for Bangladeshi migrants in the Kingdom and we are ready to export more workers in all skilled and unskilled categories.”

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Saudi FM arrives in Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM arrives in Bangladesh
Bangladesh sets target to send 1 million workers abroad in 2022
World
Bangladesh sets target to send 1 million workers abroad in 2022

US and allies considering steps ‘to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank’

US and allies considering steps ‘to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank’
Updated 15 March 2022
ALI YOUNES

US and allies considering steps ‘to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank’

US and allies considering steps ‘to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank’
  • Alliance members are meeting Wednesday and will discuss the need for longer-term plans: US representative to organization
  • Goal of “very intense” talks between the US and China was to let China know they can’t remain neutral on Ukraine: Smith
Updated 15 March 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: The US and its European NATO allies are working to adapt the posture of the alliance in Eastern Europe to address ongoing threats as Russia’s war in Ukraine intensifies, Ambassador Julianne Smith, the US permanent representative to the organization, said in Brussels on Tuesday.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will attend a NATO ministerial meeting in the Belgian capital on Wednesday, Smith added, during which the participants will consider the organization’s response to events on its eastern borders and ways to counter the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

They “will discuss other steps that, collectively, we can take to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and whether or not we need to map out medium- or longer-term plans,” she said.

NATO members had already started to mobilize their forces in Eastern Europe before Russia launched its invasion last month, Smith said, and the US has deployed several thousand troops in the region to reassure allies of its commitment to defending them in case of military escalation, and to serve as a deterrent to Moscow.

Russia described its invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, as a “special military operation” in response to threats to national security from the Ukrainian government and the possible expansion of NATO into Ukraine, which is not currently a member of the organization.

The US and European nations have provided Ukrainian forces with advanced weapons to counter the Russian military assault. Smith said that Washington has already delivered military assistance worth $550 million and has pledged to provide an additional $13.6 billion of support.

The US remains committed to defending its NATO allies should they be threatened by Russian forces, she added, in keeping with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty which sets out the concept of “collective defense” for all 30 members of the alliance and the principle that an attack on one is an attack on all.

However, Smith ruled out the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as called for by the Ukrainian government, stating that the US does not want the conflict to “expand above and beyond its current context.”

She said the current collective goal of the US and its allies is to end the war in Ukraine, get Russian forces to leave the country and halt their attacks on the Ukrainian military and civilians.

Smith also commented on the seven-hour meeting on Monday between Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, and leading Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome.

She said that Sullivan raised US concerns about China’s alignment with Russia and warned Beijing of diplomatic and economic consequences should it decide to aid Moscow in the invasion of Ukraine. She described the meeting as a “serious” and “very intense” discussion.

The goal of Washington’s engagement with Beijing, Smith added, was to send a clear message to China, and other countries, that they cannot stay neutral on the issue of the invasion and should side with the US and its allies in opposing the Russian aggression.

“The United States is keen to see every country around the world, including China, make it clear in this moment where they stand with respect to this conflict in Ukraine, and that they need to stand on the side of the rules-based order,” she said.

“This is not a time for countries to stand on the sidelines. This is not a time for countries to pretend like they can stay neutral on this particular conflict.”

The US and its European allies imposed punishing economic sanctions on Russia and its wealthy elite after the invasion began. The Chinese government has not joined the international efforts to put pressure on Moscow, prompting Washington to warn Beijing that it might also face sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

Topics: NATO US Julianne Smith

Related

An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (March 14), holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. (Reuters)
Media
Russian court fines TV protester amid outcry
European leaders visit Kyiv, Zelenskiy hints at compromise outside NATO
World
European leaders visit Kyiv, Zelenskiy hints at compromise outside NATO

Latest updates

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis
Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis
Russia seeks new jail term for opposition leader Navalny
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Self-taught Saudi pianist shines across KSA
Eman Gusti said there needed to be a certain connection of ‘passion’ and ‘love’ between a person and their instrument to strengthen that relationship. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
What We Are Reading Today: The Things You Can See Only When
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.