What We Are Reading Today: The Art of Cloth in Mughal India

Updated 17 March 2022
Author: Sylvia Houghteling

In the 16th and 17th centuries, a vast array of textiles circulated throughout the Mughal Empire. Made from rare fibers and crafted using virtuosic techniques, these exquisite objects animated early modern experience, from the intimate, sensory pleasure of garments to the monumentality of imperial tents. 

The Art of Cloth in Mughal India tells the story of textiles crafted and collected across South Asia and beyond, illuminating how cloth participated in political negotiations, social conversations, and the shared seasonal rhythms of the year.

Drawing on small-scale paintings, popular poetry, chronicle histories, and royal inventory records, Sylvia Houghteling charts the travels of textiles from the Mughal imperial court to the kingdoms of Rajasthan, the Deccan sultanates, and the British Isles.

She shows how the “art of cloth” encompassed both the making of textiles as well as their creative uses.

Houghteling asks what cloth made its wearers feel, how it acted in space, and what images and memories it conjured in the mind. She reveals how woven objects began to evoke the natural environment, convey political and personal meaning, and span the distance between faraway people and places.

Ghadi Joudah

Author: Haemin Sunim

“The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down: How to Be Calm in a Busy World” is a mindfulness guide written by Haemin Sunim, a South Korean Zen Buddhist monk.
The author guides the reader through a deep and mindful state in an ever-evolving and fast-paced world by using wise anecdotes and lessons.
The book is a collection of essays, with each discussing a different aspect of an individual’s life such as love, passion, mindfulness, spirituality, and the future.
Sunim offers the advice that slowing down is the key to self-reflection and better understanding our emotional state of mind on a more complex and deeper level.
He passes on his rich wisdom in the form of stanzas that help the reader confront everyday challenges with practical tools.
In almost every chapter, the reader is reminded of the book’s theme of self-reflection and consciously treading through life.
In one of his chapters, the author explains that if a person is so quick to notice somebody else’s character flaws then it most probably means that they too suffer from these flaws.
Another piece of advice says that if a person does not like you, it has nothing to do with you as it is a “them” problem not a “you” problem.
“The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down” is Sunim’s first book. It was translated into over 35 different languages and has sold over 3 million copies worldwide.
Sunim was educated at Berkeley, Harvard, and Princeton, and received his monastic training from the Haein monastery in South Korea.
He is a Seon Buddhist teacher with 20 years of experience, and he spent seven years teaching Asian religions at Hampshire College.
He founded the nonprofit School of Broken Hearts in Seoul, which offers group counseling and pragmatic teaching on coping with life obstacles and learning from them.

Updated 15 March 2022
Federalism was James Madison’s great invention. An innovative system of power sharing that balanced national and state interests, federalism was the pragmatic compromise that brought the colonies together to form the US. Yet, even beyond the question of slavery, inequality was built into the system because federalism by its very nature meant that many aspects of an American’s life depended on where they lived. Over time, these inequalities have created vast divisions between the states and made federalism fundamentally unstable. In The Divided States of America, Donald Kettl chronicles the history of a political system that once united the nation—and now threatens to break it apart.

Exploring the full sweep of federalism from the founding to today, Kettl focuses on pivotal moments when power has shifted between state and national governments—from the violent rebalancing of the Civil War, when the nation almost split in two, to the era of civil rights a century later, when there was apparent agreement that inequality was a threat to liberty and the federal government should set policies for states to enact.

Updated 14 March 2022
Author: Marcel Gauchet

Maximilien Robespierre (1758–1794) is arguably the most controversial and contradictory figure of the French Revolution, inspiring passionate debate like no other protagonist of those dramatic and violent events.

The fervor of those who defend Robespierre the “Incorruptible,” who championed the rights of the people, is met with revulsion by those who condemn him as the bloodthirsty tyrant who sent people to the guillotine.

Marcel Gauchet argues that he was both, embodying the glorious achievement of liberty as well as the excesses that culminated in the Terror.

In much the same way that 1789 and 1793 symbolize the two opposing faces of the French Revolution, Robespierre’s contradictions were the contradictions of the revolution itself.

Robespierre was its purest incarnation, neither the defender of liberty who fell victim to the corrupting influence of power nor the tyrant who betrayed the principles of the revolution.

Updated 14 March 2022
“Physics of the Impossible: A Scientific Exploration Into the World of Phasers, Force Fields, Teleportation, and Time Travel” is a nonfiction book written by American theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
The book is a thought-provoking deep dive into the science of the impossible — the futuristic advances of science that are hard for today’s minds to grasp.
The author draws on mocking responses to present-day technology that were once deemed the work of science fiction.
Kaku uses popular culture references to interpret complex physics concepts to the reader, explaining why some fictional technologies are possible.
In the first chapter, entitled “Force fields,” the author refers to Star Trek’s shield that deflects lasers to explain the physics of force fields and whether this sci-fi technology is realistically feasible.
He is the co-founder of the cosmological string field theory or “the theory of everything,” which holds that everything is comprised of vibrating strings – smaller than atoms – that make up the fabric of all physical reality.
Kaku, who was given the Klopsteg Memorial Award in 2008 for the most notable physicist of the year, received the Sir Arthur Clark Lifetime Achievement Award for bridging the gap between sci-fi and science in 2021.
He was inspired by the great Albert Einstein to pursue a career in physics.
Kaku graduated with the highest honors from Harvard University and earned his doctorate from the University of California after his research at the Berkeley Radiation Laboratory.
He became a lecturer at Princeton University before moving to the City University of New York to research quantum mechanics in 1973.

Today, the internationally best-selling author is a professor of theoretical physics at CUNY, an active member of the scientific community who has made many media appearances over the years.

Updated 13 March 2022
Authors: Ivan Krastev and Stephen Holmes

In the early 1990s, hopes for the eastward spread of liberal democracy were high. And yet the transformation of Eastern European countries gave rise to a bitter repudiation of liberalism itself, not only there but also back in the heartland of the West.

In this work of political psychology, Ivan Krastev and Stephen Holmes argue that the supposed end of history turned out to be only the beginning of an Age of Imitation.

Reckoning with the history of the last thirty years, they show that the most powerful force behind the wave of populist xenophobia that began in Eastern Europe stems from resentment at the post-1989 imperative to become Westernized. according to a review on goodreads.com.

Through this prism, the Trump revolution represents an ironic fulfilment of the promise that the nations exiting from communist rule would come to resemble the US.

