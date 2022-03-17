Ukrainian president urges Germany to tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe

You are here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech before the German parliament was steeped in historical imagery from Germany’s triumph over its Cold War division. (AFP)
  • Volodymyr Zelensky addresses German Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly with a call for greater solidarity with Ukraine
BERLIN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Germany in an emotional video address before parliament Thursday to help destroy a new “Wall” Russia was erecting in Europe.
“It’s not a Berlin Wall — it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb” dropped on Ukraine, Zelensky told MPs.
Appearing on a screen in his now trademark khaki t-shirt with dark rings under his eyes, Zelensky was welcomed by MPs in the Bundestag lower house with a standing ovation.
In a speech steeped in historical imagery from Germany’s triumph over its Cold War division, Zelensky addressed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly with a call for greater solidarity with Ukraine.
“Dear Mr.Scholz, tear down this Wall,” he implored, evoking US President Ronald Reagan’s 1987 appeal in Berlin.
“Give Germany the leadership role that you in Germany deserve.”
However he coupled his flattery with a strong rebuke of Berlin’s years-long reluctance to stand up to Moscow and sever its strong energy and business ties with Russia.
“We turned to you,” he said. “We told you that Nord Stream (gas pipelines) was a kind of preparation for the war.”
“And the answer we got was purely economic — it is economy, economy, economy but that was the mortar for the new Wall.”
The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 prompted an overhaul of key planks of Germany’s energy, economic and security policy — some of them dating back to the end of World War II.
It has put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project on ice, joined allies in imposing punishing sanctions on Ukraine and pledged a massive increase in defense spending while dropping a ban on arms exports to conflict zones in order to aid Ukraine.
Germany has also said it aims to be nearly free of Russian oil imports by the end of this year although it still remains heavily dependent on Russian gas.
However Berlin has resisted an outright halt to Russian energy imports, warning it would cause winter shortages and drive inflation, creating potential instability in Europe’s top economy.

BANGKOK: Thailand’s embattled prime minister will hold talks with party leaders in his ruling coalition Thursday as he seeks to control growing divisions that could lead to early elections later this year.
Prayut Chan-O-Cha heads a sprawling coalition facing criticism over his mismanagement of COVID-19, a pandemic economy still in the doldrums and simmering tensions over huge 2021 pro-democracy protests that have dominated the past 12 months.
The turbulent political atmosphere in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has seen a weakened opposition agitate for the prime minister to step down, calling for a no-confidence debate when parliament resumes in May.
And on Monday, Prayut’s one-time mentor, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, said early elections could be held after Thailand hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November.
While the deputy prime minister has no power over when polls are held, it is the first government indication on the date of national elections — months ahead of Prayut’s term ending in March 2023.
Speaking after his deputy’s remarks, Prayut refused to comment on a possible election date.
If polls are held after the APEC summit — or sooner — analysts say they could return an unfavorable result for Prayut.
“A lot of Thais want to see General Prayut out of office,” said professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.
“The economy is not doing well. The population still remembers the early pandemic incompetence when there were no vaccines in the country.”
Thailand’s economy has been hammered by the pandemic, growing by just 1.6 percent last year after a 6.2 percent contraction in 2020 — its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
Paul Chambers, of the Center of ASEAN Community Studies at Naresuan University in Thailand, believes the longer the premier can stave off elections, the better it will be for him.
“Prayut is so unpopular today that he could only be re-elected with the Senate’s help,” he said, a reference to Bangkok’s second chamber, which is stacked with pro-government figures.
“Thus, waiting as long as possible for the Senate to help him win re-election best helps Prayut sustain his power.”
The former army chief, who led a 2014 coup before taking power as prime minister after the 2019 election, leads a 16-party coalition that holds 248 seats compared with the opposition’s 208.
But his base is fragmenting. In January, a faction of 20 MPs from his Palang Pracharat party was kicked out over internal squabbles.
And last month, seven ministers from a junior coalition party refused to attend a cabinet meeting in a row over an extension to the concession for Bangkok’s Sky Train urban railway.
Prayut has sought to buttress his coalition by reaching out to smaller groups and must drum up enough support to survive a no-confidence debate tabled by the opposition when parliament reconvenes in May.
Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of the political science faculty at Ubon Ratchathani University, said the mechanism was more of a pressure gauge for the opposition, and not likely to bring down the government.
In any case, the constitution drafted in 2017 tilts the scales in favor of pro-military parties.
In 2019, Prayut’s party was only the second-largest in terms of seats, but with the help of the Senate, stuffed with supporters, managed to form a coalition.

DUBAI: Several embassies from the Arab world in Japan are calling for the safety of their citizens and providing helplines in case of emergencies after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 hit parts of northeastern Japan. 

The intense quake left many areas in the country without electricity and is so far known to have claimed the lives of four people, with 97 injured, according to Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The government set up a quake response task force at the crisis management center of the prime minister’s office after the quake. Arab embassies are following developments diligently and keeping its citizens updated.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Japan tweeted that they were following up on the effects of the earthquake and stressing the safety of its citizens. 

Similarly, the UAE’s embassy in Tokyo provided a helpline telephone number to ensure its citizens are safely sheltered. 

The Embassy of Kuwait in Tokyo tweeted it was following thoroughly the developments of the aftermath of the powerful earthquake. It also called on citizens to abide by the instructions of local Japanese authorities.

The Embassy of Bahrain in Japan tweeted calling on its citizens to follow all instructions, especially considering the tsunami warning.

The Jordanian Embassy in Japan also tweeted asking Jordanian citizens to follow the utmost precaution and abide by local authorities’ instructions.

This article originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

SEOUL: South Korea recorded a record 621,328 new daily COVID-19 cases and a daily record 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday, as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end COVID-19 restrictions.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the highly infectious omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections and while a public survey revealed many expected to catch the virus, few feared serious health consequences.
Daily infections are far higher than health authorities had predicted. On Wednesday the government said it expected the wave to top out with daily cases in the mid-400,000. Less than a month ago it had predicted the peak of the wave would come in mid-March at 140,000-270,000 daily cases.
KDCA official Lee Sang-won said some 70,000 cases and 200 deaths were missing in tallies over the past couple of days, apologizing for errors in its compiling procedures. But he said the current wave has been stronger than expected and could continue to beat its predictions.
Despite the numbers, the government shows no sign of rethinking plans to remove almost all social distancing restrictions in coming days and weeks, and public opinion appears to support those moves.
It has pushed back a curfew on eateries to 11 p.m., stopped enforcing vaccine passes, and plans to drop a quarantine for vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas.
A decision on whether to ease further measures, such as a current six-person limit on private gatherings, is expected as early as Friday. South Korea also mandates masks in all public indoor and outdoor spaces.
Though it never adopted a “zero COVID-19” policy and never imposed wide lockdowns, South Korea once used aggressive tracking, tracing, and quarantines to control new cases. That has been largely ended or scaled back, though it still tests widely.
South Korea has avoided the crisis unfolding in places like Hong Kong, limiting deaths and serious cases largely through widespread vaccination, experts have said.
Nearly 63 percent of the country’s 52 million residents had received booster shots, with 86.6 percent of the population fully vaccinated, the KDCA said.
A government analysis of some 141,000 omicron cases reported in the country over the past year showed that there were no deaths among people under 60 who had received a booster shot, Son Young-rae, a health ministry official, said on Wednesday, adding that COVID-19 could be treated like the seasonal flu.
“We see this could be the last major crisis in our COVID-19 responses, and if we overcome this crisis, it would bring us nearer to normal lives,” Son told a briefing.
In a survey released on Tuesday by Seoul National University’s graduate school of public health, the number of South Koreans who think they are likely to contract the virus was the highest since its surveys began in January 2020, at around 28 percent, but the number of those who worry about a serious health impact from the infection was the lowest, at about 48 percent.
“People’s awareness about the virus’ danger has clearly changed,” said professor Yoo Myung-soon who led the study.
“Despite the omicron variant’s much higher infectivity than Delta, its relatively low fatality appears to have alleviated people’s concerns.”

Britain’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for patients with poor immune response, marking a major step in the fight against the pandemic.
The decision to grant approval for the treatment was endorsed by the government’s independent expert scientific advisory body after reviewing the evidence, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.
AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail, branded Evusheld, has already been authorized in the United States to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines. 

 

 

 

BUDAPEST: Hungary expects a “bigger wave” of refugees to arrive from Ukraine next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on a video posted on his Facebook page.
Visiting a border crossing point near Hungary’s border with Romania and Ukraine, Orban said more border guards would be posted there next week to handle an increased number of refugees.
Orban, who faces elections on April 3, did not say in Wednesday’s comments why he expected more refugees next week.
Over the past week the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving to Hungary has fallen substantially.

