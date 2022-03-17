4 rockets fall in open areas around Iraq’s Balad air base

History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail

JEDDAH: Rally Jameel, the region’s first-ever women-only motorsport event and initiative from Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, launched on Thursday, marking a historic moment in the Kingdom’s 2030 plan to empower Saudi Arabia’s women.

The opening ceremony, which was held the previous day in the historic Al-Qashla Palace in Hail, was launched by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Prince of Hail, who said: “The city of Hail is an iconic site that carries history, culture and adventure, and is also known for hosting international events celebrating our area’s rich culture.”

He added: “We host all kinds of sports in this region, especially extreme sports, and are always passionate in nurturing our local talent. This is especially true of the daughters of the Kingdom, who are about to take part in this significant race.”

Teams from 15 countries were introduced at a press conference in the Al-Nafud Desert, overlooking the red sands now classified as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“I’m a daughter, a wife and mother, as well as being a surgeon. But my passion for rallies started at a very young age, and I’ve learned over time how to manage my time between all my hobbies and commitments,” said Dr. Fatima Banaz, from the Kingdom’s Desert Healers team.

“My aim is eventually to race in the Dakar Rally,” she said.

The 34 teams are preparing their vehicles and studying the road book in order to maximize their chances on the first day of the rally.

“First, I’d like to thank Rally Jameel for inviting all the American teams over,” said Dana Saxten, who flew in from the US for the rally.

“It’s quite an honor for us to be here. It’s thrilling to see the country and meet the people. Also, I am racing with my daughter, so really looking forward to the rally.”

Rally Jameel is a navigational rally, so not designed as a speed test. The competitors, who range from novices to seasoned veterans from all over the world, will head to Al- Qassim city following their departure from Hail, and then on to the capital, Riyadh, on day three, all via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

“After buying a sportscar I decided I wanted to become a better driver, and I soon discovered there are some excellent drivers in the Kingdom, so I’ve since learnt a lot,” said Nujood Zahid, from the Saudi Arabian Urban Bedouin team.

“When I first heard about Rally Jameel I thought this is really of interest to me. And despite it being off road, which I have never done before, the idea of racing against other women that share the same passion was an incredible opportunity. I’m very excited to be part of it.”

Zahid was the first person to sign up for the rally, getting her entry in just three minutes after the online site opened for applications.

Most teams are from Saudi Arabia, but there are also competitors taking part from the UAE, Oman and Egypt, as well as from Europe and the US.

In total, 15 countries from four continents are represented in the rally, making Rally Jameel a global event.

The event has been backed by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and is also sponsored by SASCO, ALJ Oil, JME Advertainment and Nova.

Organizers are keen for the public to get involved as spectators, and enjoy what is set to be a popular event on the annual GCC motorsport calendar.