4 rockets fall in open areas around Iraq's Balad air base

4 rockets fall in open areas around Iraq’s Balad air base
Updated 7 sec ago

4 rockets fall in open areas around Iraq’s Balad air base

4 rockets fall in open areas around Iraq’s Balad air base
Updated 7 sec ago

Iraqi official says four rockets fell in open areas around Iraq’s Balad air base leaving no damage, state news agency reported on Thursday.
Developing...

Saudi crown prince discusses Ukraine, oil markets during phone call with Japan PM

Saudi crown prince discusses Ukraine, oil markets during phone call with Japan PM
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince discusses Ukraine, oil markets during phone call with Japan PM

Saudi crown prince discusses Ukraine, oil markets during phone call with Japan PM
  • Prince Mohammed stressed the importance of maintaining the OPEC+ agreement
  • The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom's support for all efforts aimed at settling disputes by peaceful means
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday.

During the call, the two leaders discussed a number of regional and international issues including developments in Ukraine, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom's support for all efforts aimed at settling disputes by peaceful means and through dialogue.

He also expressed the Kingdom’s support for all efforts to stop military operations in order to restore security and stability.

Prince Mohammed stressed the importance of maintaining the OPEC+ agreement and the Kingdom's keenness on keeping oil markets balanced and stable.

The Kingdom’s crown prince and Japanese premier reviewed prospects for cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to develop it within the framework of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail

History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail

History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail
  • First rally raid of its kind in the region will run until the March 19 and end in Riyadh
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Rally Jameel, the region’s first-ever women-only motorsport event and initiative from Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, launched on Thursday, marking a historic moment in the Kingdom’s 2030 plan to empower Saudi Arabia’s women.

The opening ceremony, which was held the previous day in the historic Al-Qashla Palace in Hail, was launched by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Prince of Hail, who said: “The city of Hail is an iconic site that carries history, culture and adventure, and is also known for hosting international events celebrating our area’s rich culture.”

He added: “We host all kinds of sports in this region, especially extreme sports, and are always passionate in nurturing our local talent. This is especially true of the daughters of the Kingdom, who are about to take part in this significant race.”

Teams from 15 countries were introduced at a press conference in the Al-Nafud Desert, overlooking the red sands now classified as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“I’m a daughter, a wife and mother, as well as being a surgeon. But my passion for rallies started at a very young age, and I’ve learned over time how to manage my time between all my hobbies and commitments,” said Dr. Fatima Banaz, from the Kingdom’s Desert Healers team.

“My aim is eventually to race in the Dakar Rally,” she said.

The 34 teams are preparing their vehicles and studying the road book in order to maximize their chances on the first day of the rally.

“First, I’d like to thank Rally Jameel for inviting all the American teams over,” said Dana Saxten, who flew in from the US for the rally.

“It’s quite an honor for us to be here. It’s thrilling to see the country and meet the people. Also, I am racing with my daughter, so really looking forward to the rally.”

Rally Jameel is a navigational rally, so not designed as a speed test. The competitors, who range from novices to seasoned veterans from all over the world, will head to Al- Qassim city following their departure from Hail, and then on to the capital, Riyadh, on day three, all via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

“After buying a sportscar I decided I wanted to become a better driver, and I soon discovered there are some excellent drivers in the Kingdom, so I’ve since learnt a lot,” said Nujood Zahid, from the Saudi Arabian Urban Bedouin team.

“When I first heard about Rally Jameel I thought this is really of interest to me. And despite it being off road, which I have never done before, the idea of racing against other women that share the same passion was an incredible opportunity. I’m very excited to be part of it.”

Zahid was the first person to sign up for the rally, getting her entry in just three minutes after the online site opened for applications.

Most teams are from Saudi Arabia, but there are also competitors taking part from the UAE, Oman and Egypt, as well as from Europe and the US.

In total, 15 countries from four continents are represented in the rally, making Rally Jameel a global event.

The event has been backed by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and is also sponsored by SASCO, ALJ Oil, JME Advertainment and Nova.

Organizers are keen for the public to get involved as spectators, and enjoy what is set to be a popular event on the annual GCC motorsport calendar.

Topics: Rally Jameel Saudi Arabia Motorsport Abdul Latif Jameel Motors women

Human rights groups condemn 'draconian' Iranian internet bill

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill
  • Proposals would place control of the nation’s internet into the hands of the leadership and IRGC
  • Tehran often uses internet blackouts to cover up human rights abuses and killings by security forces
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A coalition of human rights groups has issued a joint statement condemning moves by Iran to introduce widespread censorship and state control of the nation’s internet infrastructure.

This week Iranian Parliament moved to ratify the “draconian” Regulatory System for Cyberspace Services Bill — previously known as the User Protection Bill — which, if passed, “will violate an array of human rights of people in Iran, including the right to freedom of expression and right to privacy.”

In a joint statement signed by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Global Voices, and dozens of other rights groups, signatories urged Tehran to “immediately withdraw the bill in its entirety.”

The statement said: “We further call on the international community, along with states engaged in dialogue with Iranian authorities, to ensure that the promotion and protection of human rights in Iran is prioritized, including by urging Iran’s Parliament to rescind the bill as a matter of urgency.”

If passed, the bill would place Iran’s internet infrastructure and national gateways under the control of the country’s unelected leadership, armed forces, and security architecture.

Despite setbacks in the Iranian Parliament, which at times manages to exert limited and sporadic influence within the country, authorities are likely to push through the bill by using an “unusual” article within Iranian law that allows legislation to be ratified for a limited period of time of between three and five years.

“This unusual Article 85 process, and the moves to ratify it on Feb. 22, demonstrate that the authorities remain adamant to take forward this regressive legislation despite the domestic and international outcry,” said the joint statement.

If implemented, the bill would see a taskforce established to manage information flows in and out of the country.

The “Secure Gateway Taskforce” would, in effect, be under the direct control of the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It would be composed of representatives from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, the Passive Defense Organization, the police and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Iran.

“Delegating such control over internet and communications access to entities that repeatedly commit serious human rights violations with complete impunity will have chilling effects on the right to freedom of expression in Iran,” warned the joint statement.

The signatories pointed out that many of the organizations listed in the taskforce have “perpetrated gross violations of human rights and crimes under international law,” including “the unlawful use of lethal force, mass arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and torture and other ill-treatment to crush the nationwide protests in 2017, 2018, and November 2019.”

Iranian authorities regularly cut off internet access to the Iranian people during times of crisis, but sporadic information does usually make its way out.

If the new laws are passed, it would be more difficult for Iranians to anonymously document human rights abuses or government crackdowns on protests within the country.

“Indeed, Iran’s deadly repression of nationwide protests in November 2019 took place amid the darkness of a week-long near-total Internet shutdown,” said the rights groups, adding: “Alarmingly, passage of the bill will make internet shutdowns and online censorship even easier and less transparent.”

Topics: Iran Human Rights Watch

Red Cross chief sees 'glimmer of hope' in Ukraine

Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine

Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine
  • ICRC’s president said the war triggered by Russia's February 24 invasion had inflicted "vast" devastation and people were frightened for their future
  • "Civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine are terrified of what the future holds," Maurer said
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Red Cross chief Peter Maurer on Thursday implored Russia and Ukraine to build on rare glimmers of hope and alleviate the suffering for “terrified” civilians caught up in the conflict.
The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who is in Kyiv on a five-day visit to Ukraine, said the war triggered by Russia’s February 24 invasion had inflicted “vast” devastation and people were frightened for their future.
But the ICRC head said the safe passage corridor established on Tuesday to get non-combatants out of the northeastern city of Sumy gave grounds for some optimism.
Speaking to reporters via video-link, Maurer said he was in Kyiv to make an urgent plea to both sides to bring civilians some respite.
“I appeal to the parties to take every chance to build on small steps to alleviate suffering, like the glimmer of hope we saw this week in Sumy,” he said, of humanitarians helping thousands escape from harm’s way.
“This glimpse of humanity is something we sorely need more of,” he said.
He called for concrete agreements to give civilians safe passage out of cities like the besieged Mariupol, for aid to be allowed in, for non-combatants to be protected, for civilian infrastructure to be spared, and for prisoners of war to be treated with dignity.
“Civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine are terrified of what the future holds,” Maurer said.
“Families huddle in unheated basements knowing their neighborhoods are now frontlines. Women and children walk through cold in search of shelter. The crisis... deepens by the hour.”
Maurer said he too has had to take shelter underground when the air raid warnings are sounded.
“I respect the rules that when sirens go off and there is a clear signal of risk, we temporarily move to bunkers,” he said.
For days Russian forces have bombarded Mariupol, cutting power, food and water supplies.
Ukraine says more than 2,000 people have died so far in the city — a key strategic target for Moscow — and on Thursday accused Russia of bombing a theater sheltering more than 1,000 civilians.
“The suffering in Mariupol must not become the future of Ukraine,” Maurer insisted.
The Swiss former diplomat said the 30 to 40 ICRC staff who had remained in Mariupol left on Wednesday, having stayed until they could no longer operate at all.
But he said they had made plans to return with humanitarian assistance as soon as possible.
Maurer was confident that more agreements on safe exit routes could be struck between the Ukrainian and Russian forces, given the “positive developments” on safe corridors in recent days.
He said the hold-ups were down to a lack of trust between the opposing parties, the military situation on the ground, and “weapons-contaminated” roads which needed clearing.
“A lot will depend on whether talks lead to either temporary and partial cease-fires, which would of course facilitate humanitarian work — or whether we will see an intensification of warfare again,” he said.

Topics: ICRC Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Civilians

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel's behest

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest
Updated 17 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest
  • PA workers endure unpaid salaries as authority grapples with deficit crisis
  • Hungary, a close Israeli ally, accused of blocking vital aid under orders from anti-Palestinian politicians
Updated 17 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority’s ties with the EU have become strained following the European bloc’s suspension of financial support for several Palestinian projects over the past 15 months.

The EU has tied the aid to the removal of some material from Palestinian textbooks and a halt to the payment of salaries to Palestinian prisoners, Palestinian officials told Arab News in Ramallah.

The PA sent a high-level delegation to Brussels to persuade EU member countries to resume the aid. The authority said it almost managed to overcome obstacles with the EU approval of $94 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), $149 million for the PA budget and $88.5 million for the PA development projects.

“There is only one country, Hungary, out of 27 EU countries that opposed the financial support for the PA. In the end, they will find a solution, and the support may be delayed, but it will not stop,” a senior PA official, who requested anonymity, told Arab News in Ramallah. 

The EU is widely considered to be the most prominent supporter of the PA, with an annual aid transfer of $265 million that covers 80 percent of the salaries of the PA’s 140,000 employees in the civil and security sectors.

The problem arose about 15 months ago when the EU suspended its aid and requested the authority change some content in school textbooks that Israel considers anti-semitic and instances of racial incitement. The EU also asked the PA to stop paying salaries to hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli jails. The PA rejected the request.

“Hungary’s relationship with Israel is good, so they are trying to blackmail us by dictating Israeli conditions, such as changing the curricula and stopping the payment of salaries to prisoners, but the Palestinians do not need to incite against Israel through school books,” the PA senior official told Arab News.

With the complete cessation of the aid provided by Arab countries and the US, the PA relies entirely on tax funds collected by Israel on its behalf, which it transfers to the authority every month, and on local taxes, which combined provide a total of $277 million. Its monthly salary bill is $293 million. Over the last three months, the PA has been unable to pay full salaries to its employees, who have received just 80 percent of their pay. 

Meanwhile, Israeli media reports suggested that the EU has recently adopted a firm attitude against the PA, but both Palestinian and European sources denied it, terming the news “Israeli wishes.”

“For anyone following this … (the) report is seriously misinformed. Oliver Varhelyi’s (a Hungarian representative and the EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement) proposal for conditionality failed to pass,” Martin Konecny, chief of the European Middle East Project, an independent civil society hub in Brussels, tweeted on March 16.

The Palestinians claim that Israel wants to remove textbook content that accurately reflects the Palestinian narrative, which is based on an accurate history of the conflict. 

They allege that the EU’s demands cannot be followed because the bloc does not monitor the Israeli school curricula, which is full of incitement against the Palestinians.

“In the absence of an actual peace process and the lack of control over the Israeli curricula, asking the Palestinian side to remove its narrative is unacceptable, especially since the Palestinian curricula do not include incitement to terrorism or talk about the right of return or a contradiction with the spirit of the Oslo Peace Agreement,” Samir Hulileh, Palestine’s former deputy economy minister, told Arab News.

The people most-affected by the European aid drop are 115,000 low-income families in the West Bank and Gaza Strip who rely on a monthly salary of $231 or less. They have not been paid what they are owed for the past five months as the PA could not find an alternative source for those payments, Palestinian sources claimed,

“The PA budget, UNRWA, and development projects can wait for a while, but the low-income families cannot. The EU should not have suspended all aid absolutely but rather excluded the aid provided to this poor group in Palestinian society,” Hulileh said. 

The EU funding announcement comes as the PA continues to battle with its biggest challenge: a fiscal deficit of $61 million per month.

The struggle has been worsened by a significant decline in international aid. In 2011, the volume of foreign assistance provided to the PA amounted to $1.7 billion, but by 2021, it had dropped to $186 million.

Topics: Palestinians EU aid Israel

