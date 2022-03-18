You are here

Newcastle late heartbreak at Everton ahead of Dubai camp

Newcastle late heartbreak at Everton ahead of Dubai camp
Alex Iwobi’s goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time gave 10-man Everton a 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Thursday. (Reuters)
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle late heartbreak at Everton ahead of Dubai camp

Newcastle late heartbreak at Everton ahead of Dubai camp
  • The 1-0 loss to Frank Lampard’s wounded team at Goodison Park was the second defeat in a row for the Magpies following loss to Chelsea last week
Liam Kennedy

LIVERPOOL: A wounded animal is the most dangerous of beasts — and Newcastle United were taught that very lesson at Goodison Park last night.

With the relegation zone staring them right in the face, and unfairly a man down, Frank Lampard’s men did the unthinkable to nick a late, late winner and send Newcastle on their way to a warm weather training camp in Dubai with their tail very firmly between their legs.

Nothing about this one was pretty, near the bottom of the Premier League things rarely are. A long second half delay due to a pitch invader would also have consequences on the result.

And with so much at stake, particularly for the hosts, the tension on the blue half of Merseyside was near palpable as flags waved and emotions stirred in the run-up to kickoff.

While tension and strife were the overriding emotions pre-game, it was jubilation and disbelief after it, as Alex Iwobi unexpectedly netted his second goal of the campaign, to claim only Lampard’s second win as boss, eight-and-a-half minutes into injury time, and against the odds, after Allan was red-carded following a VAR review.

“Very disappointing,” said Howe of Newcastle’s second defeat on the bounce.

“First half we were the better team. We didn’t really come out of the traps, I don’t know why that second half was just lacking in that bit of quality from our perspective.

“Even (against) 10 men, we didn’t really show the dominance you’d expect with the extra man.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game, and from our perspective it was our game to win — but we didn’t take that opportunity.”

Having switched to a 5-4-1 at Chelsea due to injury and illness in the squad, Howe reverted back to a 4-3-3 with the return to fitness of Joelinton and Joe Willock. Jamaal Lascelles and Sean Longstaff were both very unfortunate to drop out.

Elsewhere, Emil Krafth came back in for Javier Manquillo and Jacob Murphy was replaced by Ryan Fraser.

Pundit and former Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher described this match as the biggest in the last 20 years for the Toffees and Lampard’s men started like they understood the gravity of their situation.

Some 100-kilometer-per-hour stuff, full of blood and thunder ensued in the opening 10, but it was a storm Newcastle easily weathered. And as they settled into the game, the influence of Bruno Guimaraes really began to tell. He was a calming influence in a chaotic opening stanza.

What the half lacked in quality it did not lack in commitment. When a rare moment of brilliance was sparked, it mostly came from the boot of Fraser.

His two crosses on to the head of Chris Wood were perfect but both headers, one wildly over the top, were weak and lacking conviction.

After the break, the momentum of the game was to-ing and fro-ing, the hosts looked more and more nervy with the relegation zone peering just over their shoulder, and Newcastle allowed the pace and intensity of their game to drop.

One player who can inject some pace into this United side is Almiron — and he did just that with 20 to go as his lung-busting burst down the right put Ben Godfrey in a world of pain, before squaring for Bruno — but the Brazilian’s low effort was scuffed goalwards and was easily saved by Begovic.

As Howe threw caution to the wind and brought on potential match-winner Allan Saint-Maximin, so too did Lampard with England hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Both had a telling impact on the game — and for very different reasons. We’ll come to that in a moment.

Anthony Gordon tested Martin Dubravka from distance, while Richarlison’s low cross came within inches of finding the boot of sub Calvert-Lewin in the area.

Then came the flashpoint. Saint-Maximin’s break from deep was cut short, cynically, by Allan. Referee Craig Pawson reached for his yellow card — and all looked to be well with the world.

However, when asked to take a second look over at the VAR screens, he changed his mind — and lost it slightly — to hand the midfielder an undeserved red.

What this did was have the adverse effect, though, as it lit a fire of defiance among the Toffees players and fans alike, as well as turning up the volume a notch or two to boot.

And with Newcastle looking to score in the ninth of 14 added minutes, Saint-Maximin was dispossessed on halfway, the ball finding its way to former Arsenal man Iwobi, whose ball into Calvert-Lewin saw him burst past the striker, be fed a perfectly-weighted return and fire low past a helpless, and largely redundant Martin Dubravka to send Everton three points clear of the top flight bottom three.

A disappointed Howe continued: “I think we said all along this was a very difficult run for us — a lot of away games in succession. Sometimes that is difficult.

“We suffered a late defeat at Chelsea, and a late defeat here. It is small margins.

“In both games we haven’t conceded a lot of chances against us, we have maybe just lacked the quality you would expect.

“We will have to (rest up and take stock). It is disappointing to do that off the back of two defeats but we have to accept that. It is what it is and we need to come back firing.”

Three games in eight days, all away from home, four in 13. It was never going to be an easy period to navigate for United — and they head into the international break battered and bruised from their trips to the blue halves of London and Liverpool.

Missing some key players, and having done a lot of the groundwork already to secure their Premier League status, some perspective is maybe needed, as tough as this loss was to take for Howe and his players.

Golf Saudi launches first-ever Arabic education and training program

Golf Saudi launches first-ever Arabic education and training program
Updated 18 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Golf Saudi launches first-ever Arabic education and training program

Golf Saudi launches first-ever Arabic education and training program
  • The program is expected to provide Saudis with 2,200 new jobs.
Updated 18 March 2022
Nada Hameed

THUWAL: Golf Saudi on Thursday launched the first-ever Arabic golf education and training program.

It aims to broaden the concept of the golf industry in the Kingdom and will educate Saudis about golf by offering them an array of roles in the sector, from golf course management to greenkeeping and event planning.

By 2025, the program is expected to provide Saudis with 2,200 new jobs.

Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi, announced the launch at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah.

Al-Sorour, who is also the CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, told a press conference: “It is my pleasure to confirm that Golf Saudi has launched the first-ever Arabic education and training program, furthering our commitment to make golf accessible to all.”

A partnership was signed during the press conference between Golf Saudi, Qaderoon Business Disability Network, and the National Training Center for Facilities and Hospitality Management.

Around 7.1 percent of the Saudi population has disabilities, according to official statistics.

Al-Sorour said golf was a sport for everyone and that caring for people with disabilities was a social responsibility. “We started the sport with men and women, and now it is time to involve people with disabilities in the game. I am here to tell them that they can play it because golf is a sport for everyone.”

Founder and chairman of Qaderoon, Amr Khashoggi, said: “We must take care of all categories of the sons and daughters of the country, and in terms of integrating them in all fields. Qaderoon was established in 2014 to include, recruit, hire, and sustain persons with disability in the workforce. Through our partnership with Saudi Golf, we look forward to providing them (with) working opportunities in the field of golf.”

Qaderoon has different international memberships including the International Labour Organization’s Global Business and Disability Network, based in Geneva, and the UK-based Business Disability Forum.

Osama Al-Najjar, executive director of FHM, said: “We are very proud to be working with Golf Saudi on this Arabic program to enhance the golf industry’s future leaders in the Kingdom.”

Bill Sanderson, who is the lead presenter at the Club Management Association of Europe, spoke about creating job opportunities for Saudis in the golf industry.

“You don’t import knowledge and skills from elsewhere, you grow your own. Our job is to come in and help them see how they can take part in this. My thanks, first of all, must go to Golf Saudi for not only implementing this first program of its kind, but also the planning and thought process in rolling it out across the Kingdom. This bold move demonstrates their courage to follow through on their extraordinary vision, in terms of making golf an inclusive sport throughout the Kingdom.”

Golf Saudi aims to provide participation and employment opportunities in the industry as part of its national sustainability strategy.

Steven Troup, director of instruction and education at Golf Saudi, said: “Our goal is very much about creating a sustainable golf industry here. And to be able to do that we have to create golfers, we have to create employment interests. There’s a massive amount of jobs that will be created by the growth of the industry here in Saudi Arabia.

“It is our plan is to ensure that we educate and train 70 Saudi nationals as the future leaders of the game in the country for the rest of its existence. So we recognize that there is obviously a big gap there, and we needed to create that opportunity. And we brought in various partners to help us be able to do that.”

To familiarize locals with the sport, Golf Saudi challenged big names from the industry such as CMAE, the world’s leading organization for the development of golf industry professionals, to develop and facilitate the sector in the country.

“It’s very much specific to those that are already working in the golf environment to help us develop that bottom part of the pedal impediments, what we do for Saudi nationals where the industry doesn’t exist here is we introduce them to golf, how people play and why people play. Why is it a great sport for society to have access to? And then we take people on a journey through the business element of it, where we introduce foundation skills, develop supervisory and team leadership skills where we will be letting people follow a track into the World Leaders’ Program,” Troup added.

Thursday also marked the start of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, organized by the Public Investment Fund, that runs until Sunday.

On Friday there will be a Ladies Day, an extension of the tournament, where recreational and educational activities will be offered to women and girls.

They will learn more about the sport through free training sessions and have the chance to meet professional golfers.

Tickets for Ladies Day are available free of charge at www.golfsaudi.com.

Georgia Hall cards opening round 69 to share lead at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Georgia Hall carded an opening round 69 at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund to share the lead with German rookie Sophie Witt. (Supplied)
Georgia Hall carded an opening round 69 at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund to share the lead with German rookie Sophie Witt. (Supplied)
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Georgia Hall cards opening round 69 to share lead at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Georgia Hall carded an opening round 69 at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund to share the lead with German rookie Sophie Witt. (Supplied)
  • England’s Hall shares lead despite going into the water on 18 for a double-bogey finish
  • LET rookie Sophie Witt shares lead after also carding 3-under par 69
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY:  England’s Georgia Hall carded an opening round 69 at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund to share the lead with German rookie Sophie Witt after a wind-battered opening day on Thursday.

The former British Open champion headed to the last set banking on what would have been a remarkable two-shot overnight advantage, accrued while enduring the strongest of the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club’s infamous afternoon winds, which today reached a testing 40km/h.

However, a self-admitted “brave” attempt to reach the water-guarded closing green in two saw her land in the trap, leading to a double-bogey finish and a shared first-day lead at three-under-par.

Hall said: “It was tough out there. The conditions are the hardest conditions I’ve ever played in.

“I was very happy with the way I played. I putted really well.  I holed some good putts for par, which is very crucial. I just really stayed patient. I’ve done the best I could and was really proud of the way I played.

“I tried to go for it (on 18). I had a 6-iron and I wanted to give it a go but then obviously it made it tough from there.”

On the savage conditions, the 25-year-old said: “It was definitely a different golf course today. Hopefully tomorrow morning will be calmer. I would love for it to be maybe a one-club wind instead of maybe five like it was today. But, yeah, we’ll take what we get!”

A run of three back-to-back birdies in her opening four holes saw the world No. 25 get into her stride early, on a track where she holds the course record. One more birdie on the par-five ninth hole sent her out at four-under-par, before a battling one-over-par back nine as the winds picked up.

Playing in only her second event as an LET professional, 2022 rookie Sophie Witt, 20, showed no signs of nerves as she made the most of the calmer morning weather to card her 69.

The German, who only earned her Tour card at the tail-end of last year, admitted that the result was far better than she had anticipated.

She joked: “I told my mum this morning ‘Hopefully I don’t shoot a 90,’ because the last three days I hit so many thin shots! I was a little bit lucky today because I made good and bad shots. I hit the fairways, and to be honest, when I hit the green, I made birdie. The most times I didn’t hit the fairway or the green, I’d then pitch and putt. The course was on my side today, and the greens were on my side too.

“Now I want to make the cut. Yeah, it’s my rookie season, (but I’ll) have fun, enjoy it. I think I can learn so much from the good players in the field here and from my playing partners. To be honest, I’m a competition player and not a player on the range. I struggle on the range and I struggle on the course, but I can score good in competition.”

Americans Angel Yin and Lindsey Weaver-Wright sit one back on two-under-par, alongside 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist.

“I played great today,” said Nordqvist, world No. 15. “It was blowing so hard off the back — I’ve probably never played this course this windy, and it was a different wind. It was hard sometimes holding wedges on the greens and getting them close.”

She continued: “I'm happy with my game. It was a solid start. I didn’t feel like it was that easy out there today. I feel like I managed my game very well. It’s hard to stay in it for 18 holes out there. Every shot you’re flying into 30, 35km/h side winds out there.”

Yin — a late entry to the field following defending champion Lydia Ko’s withdrawal after testing positive for COVID-19 — said: “It was a solid round. I started out rough. I don’t think I made a par until the fifth hole, but I made lots of birdies, saw a lot of opportunity, and left a few out there. I’ll make some changes tomorrow. It’s good. It’s been solid.”

Shot of the day went to 23-year-old Charlotte Liautier of France, who aced the 144-yard par-three eighth hole in only her second tournament appearance as an LET professional.

Talking through it, Liautier explained: “It was very good — it was a good ball. I just hit my 8-iron and the ball carried the green and went in the hole five meters after. The wind actually helped the ball to go in the hole!”

The action resumes Friday, with the first groups out at 7:10 a.m. For more information, visit www.golfsaudi.com.

Barcelona fight back to reach Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona fight back to reach Europa League quarter-finals
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Barcelona fight back to reach Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona fight back to reach Europa League quarter-finals
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals.
After a goalless first leg at the Camp Nou last week, Xavi Hernandez’s Barca trailed on aggregate in the last 16 when Marcao headed Galatasaray into a 28th-minute lead on the night in Istanbul.
But 19-year-old midfielder Pedri drew the visitors’ level before the break.
The Catalan giants, playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2004 after a Champions League group-stage exit, forged ahead for the first time in the tie less than five minutes into the second half.
Aubameyang, a January signing after his contract with Arsenal was ended, tapped in from Frenkie de Jong’s pass to score his seventh goal for the club.
Barcelona will now turn their attentions to this weekend’s Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
“We played a match of huge personality,” said Xavi. “It was a great performance to fight back on a ground like this against a very good team.
“They knew how to defend against us but we were patient. I’m very happy for my players.”
Xavi’s men sit third in the La Liga table, 15 points behind runaway leaders Real, as they look to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Rangers reached the last eight for the first time since losing the 2008 UEFA Cup final to Zenit Saint Petersburg despite a 2-1 second-leg loss to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side took a 3-0 lead into the second leg.
The Scottish champions suffered a setback early on when Mirko Ivanic scored, but Ryan Kent all but ended the tie as a contest 11 minutes after the break with an equalizer.
El Fardou Ben’s late penalty gave Red Star the consolation of a win on the day, but Rangers march on and continue their bid for a first European trophy since lifting the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup.
“I’m very proud — it’s a great achievement to reach the last eight,” van Bronckhorst told BT Sport. “We knew it would be difficult.”
Elsewhere in the last 16, Atalanta wrapped up a 4-2 aggregate success over Bayer Leverkusen as Jeremie Boga’s injury-time strike secured a 1-0 win in Germany.
Monaco bowed out as Abel Ruiz scored the only goal in the principality for Braga, who progressed 3-1 in the tie.
Leicester continued their run in the Europa Conference League as they edged out in-form Rennes 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 second-leg defeat.
Defender Wesley Fofana, playing for the first time this season after injury, scored the all-important second-half goal for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.
PSV Eindhoven thrashed FC Copenhagen 4-0 in Denmark after a 4-4 first-leg draw to go through, with Marseille also into the last-eight hat after winning 2-1 at Basel after victory by the same scoreline in the first leg.

History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail

History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail

History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail
  • First rally raid of its kind in the region will run until the March 19 and end in Riyadh
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Rally Jameel, the region’s first-ever women-only motorsport event and initiative from Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, launched on Thursday, marking a historic moment in the Kingdom’s 2030 plan to empower Saudi Arabia’s women.

The opening ceremony, which was held the previous day in the historic Al-Qashla Palace in Hail, was launched by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Prince of Hail, who said: “The city of Hail is an iconic site that carries history, culture and adventure, and is also known for hosting international events celebrating our area’s rich culture.”

He added: “We host all kinds of sports in this region, especially extreme sports, and are always passionate in nurturing our local talent. This is especially true of the daughters of the Kingdom, who are about to take part in this significant race.”

Teams from 15 countries were introduced at a press conference in the Al-Nafud Desert, overlooking the red sands now classified as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“I’m a daughter, a wife and mother, as well as being a surgeon. But my passion for rallies started at a very young age, and I’ve learned over time how to manage my time between all my hobbies and commitments,” said Dr. Fatima Banaz, from the Kingdom’s Desert Healers team.

“My aim is eventually to race in the Dakar Rally,” she said.

The 34 teams are preparing their vehicles and studying the road book in order to maximize their chances on the first day of the rally.

“First, I’d like to thank Rally Jameel for inviting all the American teams over,” said Dana Saxten, who flew in from the US for the rally.

“It’s quite an honor for us to be here. It’s thrilling to see the country and meet the people. Also, I am racing with my daughter, so really looking forward to the rally.”

Rally Jameel is a navigational rally, so not designed as a speed test. The competitors, who range from novices to seasoned veterans from all over the world, will head to Al- Qassim city following their departure from Hail, and then on to the capital, Riyadh, on day three, all via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

“After buying a sportscar I decided I wanted to become a better driver, and I soon discovered there are some excellent drivers in the Kingdom, so I’ve since learnt a lot,” said Nujood Zahid, from the Saudi Arabian Urban Bedouin team.

“When I first heard about Rally Jameel I thought this is really of interest to me. And despite it being off road, which I have never done before, the idea of racing against other women that share the same passion was an incredible opportunity. I’m very excited to be part of it.”

Zahid was the first person to sign up for the rally, getting her entry in just three minutes after the online site opened for applications.

Most teams are from Saudi Arabia, but there are also competitors taking part from the UAE, Oman and Egypt, as well as from Europe and the US.

In total, 15 countries from four continents are represented in the rally, making Rally Jameel a global event.

The event has been backed by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and is also sponsored by SASCO, ALJ Oil, JME Advertainment and Nova.

Organizers are keen for the public to get involved as spectators, and enjoy what is set to be a popular event on the annual GCC motorsport calendar.

Abu Dhabi marathon sets out to double UAE's running community

Abu Dhabi marathon sets out to double UAE’s running community
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi marathon sets out to double UAE’s running community

Abu Dhabi marathon sets out to double UAE’s running community
  • Date for fourth edition confirmed after last year’s event drew over 12,000 runners
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will take place on Dec. 17, 2022, organizers Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company announced, with the energy partner confirmed as official sponsor of the flagship event for the next three editions.

ADSC and ADNOC are hoping to build on the success of the 2021 race, which attracted over 12,000 runners alongside a strong elite field.

The two organizers have committed to increase event participation locally by supporting and encouraging new and existing runners, and say their long-term goal is to double the size of the UAE’s running community by 2025.

This new approach will focus on creating a culture of participation and inclusivity, providing the community with more running events and opportunities throughout the year.

Speaking at the Leaders Sport Business Summit in Abu Dhabi, Aref Al-Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and are looking forward to supporting the success of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.”

The event has become “an inspiring platform for awareness, education and consolidation of the importance of sport in the daily life of our people and residents,” he added.

“Last year’s elite race saw fierce competition from an incredible field of international talent. This year, we look forward to welcoming the stars of the sport back to Abu Dhabi and reinforcing the capital’s status as a world-class sporting destination.”

ADNOC Group Human Capital Director Saif Al-Nasseri said the organization is proud to continue its association with the Abu Dhabi Marathon and ADSC.

“As we look to build on the success of the past three races, we are committed to making the marathon accessible to a wider audience, providing support and training to runners of all abilities,” he said.

Working in partnership, ADSC and ADNOC will deliver a series of community initiatives, including a year-round calendar of official training sessions, workshops and race preparation events, providing a structured program that caters for all levels, from first-time fun runners to competitive athletes.

