Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions

Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions
There have so far been more than 1 million confirmed cases, and more than 5,000 deaths, in Hong Kong. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions

Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions
  • Densely populated Hong Kong has registered the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported about 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday as health experts called for a clear way out of a “zero COVID” policy that has left the city isolated.
Densely populated Hong Kong has registered the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks.
But restrictions, including a ban on flights from nine countries such as Britain and the United States, quarantine of up to 14 days for residents returning to Hong Kong, and the closure of schools, gyms, beaches and other venues, have frustrated many.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she would provide an update on restrictions around March 20-21 rather than wait for them to expire on April 20. She acknowledged financial institutions were “losing patience” with COVID-19 policies.
On Friday, health authorities reported 20,082 COVID-19 cases, and 206 deaths. Daily cases have been hovering around 20,000-30,000 in recent days, although some experts say the real figure is significantly higher as many people test positive at home and do not report their result to the government.
There have so far been more than 1 million confirmed cases, and more than 5,000 deaths. But about half of the city’s 7.4 million residents have likely been infected, a study from the University of Hong Kong estimated this week.
Many of the recent deaths are due to a large proportion of elderly people being caught unvaccinated after living in a relatively virus-free city for two years before the omicron variant emerged.
With future outbreaks seen as inevitable, Hong Kong must make plans to eventually live with the virus, rather than insisting on eradicating all outbreaks, some epidemiologists say.
Mainland China, which has similar COVID-19 policies, is also battling its worst outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in 2020. It reported 2,388 new local cases with confirmed symptoms on Thursday, almost double the count a day earlier.
President Xi Jinping signaled on Thursday that the “dynamic clearance” policy to contain the outbreak would not be ditched.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

ADB to help Indonesia raise funding for new $32bn capital city

ADB to help Indonesia raise funding for new $32bn capital city
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

ADB to help Indonesia raise funding for new $32bn capital city

ADB to help Indonesia raise funding for new $32bn capital city
  • Multilateral bank says it will also help with the design of the new city, Nusantara
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
JAKARTA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will assist in Indonesia’s planned $32 billion capital city relocation by mobilizing financing and assessing the project’s environmental and social impacts, the Manila-based lender said on Friday.
The multilateral bank said in a statement it will also help with the design of the new city, Nusantara, that President Joko Widodo wants to build in the eastern part of forested Borneo island.
When asked whether the ADB will extend a loan to Indonesia for the relocation, the lender said its support will be “technical, including in setting up an international conference” but did not provide further details.
“ADB will share international lessons learned to help NNCA design and fund construction of the new capital,” said senior ADB official Ahmed M. Saeed, referring to Nusantara National Capital Authority, a government agency in charge of the project.
The bank’s statement followed an announcement from Japan’s Softbank Group that it would not invest in Nusantara, despite previous remarks by an Indonesian minister that the group had offered billions of dollars for the project.
The NNCA is headed by Bambang Susantono, a former vice president for ADB and former deputy transport minister for Indonesia.
Susantono was quoted in Friday’s ADB statement as saying he was keen to learn about others’ experiences in creating carbon-neutral and inclusive cities.
Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, has said he wants the government to finance only about a fifth of the cost of the new capital city, and that private and foreign investors should bankroll the rest.
Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund will invest in the new capital city if it sees the project as commercially viable, the head of the fund told Reuters this week.
The government aims to start construction soon and civil servants are expected to move from the current capital, Jakarta, to Nusantara in 2024.

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station
Updated 17 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station
  • Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team set for lift-off at 1555 GMT
  • Soyuz commander Oleg Artemyev will lead the team, joined by two spaceflight rookies
Updated 17 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Three Russian cosmonauts were due for launch on Friday to the International Space Station (ISS), continuing a two-decade-plus shared Russian-US presence aboard the orbiting outpost despite heightened terrestrial tensions between Moscow and Washington.
The Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team was set for lift-off at 1555 GMT (11:55 a.m. Eastern time) from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to begin a three-hour-plus ride to the space station.
Soyuz commander Oleg Artemyev will lead the team, joined by two spaceflight rookies, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, on a science mission aboard ISS set to last six and half months.
They will join the station’s current seven-member crew to replace three who are scheduled to fly back to Earth on March 30 — cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov and US NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.
Vande Hei will have logged a NASA record-breaking 355 days in orbit by the time he returns to Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz capsule with his two cosmonaut peers.
Remaining aboard the ISS with the newcomers until the next rotation a couple months later are three NASA astronauts — Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron — and German crewmate Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency.
Those four crew members arrived together in November aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon craft launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to begin a six-month stint in orbit.
Launched in 1998, the research platform orbiting some 400 kilometers above Earth has been continuously occupied since November 2000 while operated by a US-Russian-led partnership including Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.
The latest change in ISS personnel comes as the durability of longstanding US-Russian collaboration in space is tested by heightened antagonism between the two former Cold War adversaries over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As part of US economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government last month, US President Joe Biden ordered high-tech export restrictions against Moscow that he said were designed to “degrade” Russia’s aerospace industry, including its space program.
Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Russian space agency Roscosmos, immediately lashed out in a series of tweets suggesting the US sanctions could “destroy” ISS teamwork and lead to the space station itself falling out of orbit.
A week later, Rogozin retaliated by announcing Russia would stop supplying or servicing Russian-made rocket engines used by two US aerospace NASA suppliers, suggesting US astronauts could use “broomsticks” to get to orbit.
At about the same time, Moscow said it had ceased joint ISS research with Germany and forced the 11th-hour cancelation of a British satellite launch from Baikonur.
The Roscosmos chief also said last month that Russia was suspending its cooperation with European launch operations at the European Spaceport in French Guiana.
The ISS itself was born in part from a foreign policy initiative to improve US-Russian relations following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Cold War hostility that spurred the original US-Soviet space race.
But Rogozin’s recent actions have prompted some in the US space industry to rethink the NASA-Roscosmos partnership.
Ann Kapusta, executive director of nonprofit space advocacy group the Space Frontier Foundation, said in a recent statement that the United States should end its ISS collaboration with Russia.
Kapusta, a onetime ISS research operations lead for NASA, said “toxic behavior” by Rogozin “shows there is no distance between Roscosmos and Putin’s war machine,” and that Russia can no longer be trusted to safely cooperate in space.
NASA officials, for their part, insist that US and Russian ISS crew, while aware of events on Earth, were still working together professionally and that geopolitical tensions had not infected the space station.
Addressing the US space agency’s 60,000 employees in a video “town hall” on Monday, NASA chief Bill Nelson said: “NASA continues working with all our international partners, including State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations” of the space station.
NASA this week posted a fact sheet outlining the technical interdependency of the US and Russian segments of the space station.
For example, while US gyroscopes provide day-to-day control over ISS orientation in space and US solar arrays augment power supplies to the Russian module, Russia provides the propulsion used to keep the station in orbit.

South Korea president-elect's pledge to shutter gender ministry stirs debate

South Korea president-elect’s pledge to shutter gender ministry stirs debate
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

South Korea president-elect’s pledge to shutter gender ministry stirs debate

South Korea president-elect’s pledge to shutter gender ministry stirs debate
  • Yoon Suk-yeol had promised to abolish the government’s gender ministry
  • Pledge helped engage young male voters spearheading a backlash against feminism
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s decision to use the country’s gender wars as a campaign platform for his successful election earlier this month may have backfired.
Yoon, who won an unprecedented tight March 9 election, had promised to abolish the government’s gender ministry, a pledge that helped engage young male voters spearheading a backlash against feminism in South Korea.
Fulfilling the pledge, however, requires approval from parliament, which is controlled by the Democrats, who currently oppose the idea. Opinion within his own People Power Party (PPP), meanwhile, is split amid concerns about further alienating women ahead of key local elections in June.
Cho Eun-hee, a newly elected female PPP lawmaker, is among those calling for the Ministry of Gender Equality & Family’s mandate to be boosted, via the creation of a new agency if necessary.
“Despite its numerous positive functions, the ministry has been criticized for fueling gender conflicts ... but it’s not all or nothing, we need to gather wisdom to find a forward-looking alternative,” Cho said.
The ministry has become a lightning rod for an increasingly acrimonious gender debate in the country of 52 million where several inequalities remain — the women’s labor market participation rate is below the OECD average and it has the worst gender pay gap in the same group.
However, in a post-pandemic cutthroat job market, some young men feel that attempts to redress the balance have gone too far. Mandatory military service for young men — and not women — has come under the spotlight, while measures such as financial subsidies for women living alone have been dubbed “reverse discrimination.”
Yoon, who also vowed to raise wages for military conscripts and scrap gender quotas for public sector jobs after he takes office in May, was backed by around 60 percent of male voters in their 20s.
On the flipside, just 34 percent of women in their 20s voted for Yoon, defying pre-election polls projecting much higher support among that demographic.
The Democratic Party, eyeing the gender issue as a driving force to regroup following the election defeat, has appointed as its new interim leader a 26-year-old feminist who has been a sharp critic of Yoon’s policies.
The origins of the ministry date back to 1988 when an office was set up under the prime minister to promote women’s status in a male-dominated Confucian society, before it was scaled up in 2010 to incorporate broader gender and family affairs.
While some blame its “feminist” rhetoric for stoking anti-men sentiment, it has also come under fire across the political spectrum in recent years for defending high-profile ruling party politicians accused of sex abuses. It was also criticized for helping the outgoing Democrat Party devise policies during the election campaign, instead of remaining neutral.
A Realmeter poll released in January showed around 52 percent of Koreans supported shuttering or refurbishing the ministry.
“The ministry had failed to address calls for reform, which eroded public trust and raised concerns about intensifying gender divide,” said Koo Jeong-woo, a sociology professor at Sungkyunkwan University.
“Some people fear that they might lose their benefits and indispensable help, and that’s where the president-elect should play his role, to alleviate their concerns.”
The ministry also works to prevent sex crimes and domestic violence and protect victims, and support children, single parent and other needy families — programs supporters say would be undercut if parcelled out to other ministries.
Many women are concerned scrapping the ministry would be regressive at a time when more work was needed on gender equality.
“The ministry should be gone one day, but we are not there yet,” said Kim Ji-yun, 22, who voted against Yoon.

Topics: South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol

Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID-19 tests as new cases spike

Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID-19 tests as new cases spike
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID-19 tests as new cases spike

Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID-19 tests as new cases spike
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: The Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai is pushing ahead with a mass testing initiative as it tries to curb a new spike in COVID-19 infections, but some districts were easing lockdown rules in an effort to minimize disruptions.
The city, home to about 25 million people, saw symptomatic local community infections hit 57 on March 17, with another 203 domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, up from eight and 150 respectively a day earlier.
Shanghai, which has up to now remained relatively unscathed by the coronavirus, has shut schools and launched a city-wide testing program that has seen dozens of residential compounds sealed off for at least 48 hours.
China has been battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in 2020. It reported 2,388 new local cases with confirmed symptoms on March 17, almost double the count a day earlier.
The outbreak is small by international standards and analysts have been debating how much China’s uncompromising “zero-COVID” response will hurt the economy at home and in the world at large.
President Xi Jinping signalled late on Thursday that the “dynamic clearance” policy to contain the outbreak would not be ditched.
“Victory comes from perseverance,” Xi told a Politburo standing committee meeting while calling for more effective measures and efforts to minimize the economic impact, state media reported.

MIXED SIGNALS
The Shanghai government, while stressing there would be no city-wide lockdown as in other cities, said it would test residents on a neighborhood by neighborhood basis, and order 48-hour lockdowns while they waited for their results.
On Friday, there were some signs it was easing up on its restrictions, with some compounds no longer required to go into a 48-hour lockdown while residents were tested.
The head of one residential committee in Changning district said her compound would not be sealed off this weekend as originally planned. At least two other compounds also said testing would be postponed.
While officials said on Thursday that Shanghai has ramped up its testing capacity to 3 million per day and planned to increase it to 5.5 million in the near future, some districts also reported shortages of qualified testing personnel.
Some residents complained about the lack of clarity when it came to the rules. One family quarantined in the district of Hongqiao said they were still locked in despite two negative tests.
Users of China’s Weibo microblogging platform also slammed a decision to seal rented accommodation used by outpatients at the Shanghai Cancer Hospital, making it impossible for them to receive treatment.
“Shanghai used to brag the whole day long about its precise epidemic prevention and control... even mocking others for excess prevention and for having inadequate officials,” said one user posting under the name BayMax XX. “It’s not so great now?“
As of March 17, mainland China had reported 126,234 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by David Stanway, Brenda Goh, Engen Tham and the Shanghai newsroom; Additional reporting by Roxanne Liu and Albee Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast)

Topics: Shanghai COVID-19 infections

East Timor's Ramos-Horta makes pitch for stability ahead of election

East Timor’s Ramos-Horta makes pitch for stability ahead of election
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

East Timor’s Ramos-Horta makes pitch for stability ahead of election

East Timor’s Ramos-Horta makes pitch for stability ahead of election
  • East Timor will hold its fifth presidential election on Saturday since gaining independence
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

DILI: The frontrunner in East Timor’s presidential election, independence figure and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta, has said he hopes to restore political stability to Asia’s youngest democracy, as the nation prepares to head to the polls.
East Timor will hold its fifth presidential election on Saturday since gaining independence, after a campaign also focused on economic security and jobs.
In a streamed address to the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia late on Thursday, the 72-year-old former prime minister and president said he felt compelled to run to safeguard the constitutional integrity of East Timor.
“What happened in the past few years is that the president exceeded his powers,” said Ramos-Horta, referring to prolonged political tensions that have hampered efforts to cut poverty, tackle corruption and develop rich energy resources.
In 2018, incumbent president and former resistance fighter Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres refused to swear in seven ministers from the National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor (CNRT), a political party led by the country’s first president and former resistance leader Xanana Gusmao.
Guterres said his actions were justified given judicial inquiries into alleged misconduct, but the move entrenched party divisions and led to a prolonged political impasse.
Patricio da Silva, a supporter of the president, said during a recent campaign rally he still had “high hopes” that Guterres would be able to win another term in office.
Ramos-Horta, Guterres and a former army commander are the top contenders in the election, according to a poll by the National University in East Timor.
The survey showed Ramos-Horta, who is backed by Xanana’s CNRT party, in the lead with 39 percent.
If none of the 16 candidates wins a majority, a second-round runoff will be held between the top two candidates on April 19.
Approaching 20 years of independence after a brutal occupation by Indonesia, the role of young voters has been in focus with an estimated 20 percent of the electorate first-time voters in the country of 1.3 million.
“The big issue in a society with a median age of 18 is that it has to produce a lot more jobs and educational opportunities,” said Michael Leach, an academic from Australia’s Swinburne University, who also cites the urgency for East Timor to reduce its dependence on oil and gas revenues.

Topics: East Timor Jose Ramos-Horta

