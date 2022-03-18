You are here

Saudi Global Ports Co. launches Riyadh Dry Port operation

Saudi Global Ports Co. launches Riyadh Dry Port operation
SGB and SAR invested and operated over 100 units of new container and cargo handling equipment (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Global Ports Co. launches Riyadh Dry Port operation

Saudi Global Ports Co. launches Riyadh Dry Port operation
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Global Ports Co. has kicked off the operation of the Riyadh Dry Port under the company’s new umbrella in the Saudi capital, SGB Riyadh.

SGB will invest more than SR250 million ($67 million) in developing the ecosystem of the Riyadh Dry Port, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The company signed with Saudi Arabia Railway Co., known as SAR, a Build, Operate and Transfer of Ownership agreement on Dec. 7, 2021.

This partnership will be an important step towards achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and for the Kingdom to become a logistics center by integrating the railway and port sectors, Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of SAR emphasized. 

The handover went smoothly in a short period of time, through maintaining strong operating, transferring assets and engaging those interested in the dry port, and discussing it with stakeholders, SPA said.

There was also cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, Saudi Company for Exchanging Digital Information, Tabadul and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

SGB and SAR invested and operated over 100 units of new container and cargo handling equipment to prepare for expansion of operations.

 

Topics: Saudi Global Ports Riyadh Dry Port

Insurance reforms improving Saudi drivers' behavior, industry reveals

Insurance reforms improving Saudi drivers’ behavior, industry reveals
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Insurance reforms improving Saudi drivers’ behavior, industry reveals

Insurance reforms improving Saudi drivers’ behavior, industry reveals
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi motorists are behaving better on the Kingdom’s roads thanks to reforms to the insurance market, according to a spokesman for the sector.

Adel Al-Eisa says the value of payouts to drivers has dropped from more than SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) in 2016 to SR5.5 billion.

He attributes the fall to linking prices and discounts to the customer's insurance record, which helped improve the technical losses rate “without administrative expenses” to 67 percent, down from 82 percent in 2016.

Al-Eisa revealed the figures in an interview with Aleqtisadiah, in which he also said just 50 percent of Saudi vehicles are insured despite it being mandatory, according to a spokesman for the insurance sector. 

The increase in the number of insured vehicles will lead to a reduction in the percentage of accident costs and other associated administrative costs, compared to the size of the insurance premiums for vehicles, he said. 

This would reduce loss, giving a greater opportunity for companies to compete and obtain a larger market share, which is in the interest of customers and commercial companies alike, he added.

The vehicle insurance sector is the second largest sector in the Kingdom, with more than 21 percent of the total market size, according to Al-Eisa.

Topics: Insurance Motorists

World to miss carbon zero target on current trajectory: BP

World to miss carbon zero target on current trajectory: BP
Updated 48 min 31 sec ago
Jana Salloum

World to miss carbon zero target on current trajectory: BP

World to miss carbon zero target on current trajectory: BP
Updated 48 min 31 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The world is set to miss its target of becoming carbon net zero by 2050, according to a new analysis by BP.

The company’s Energy Outlook 2022 report sets out three scenarios for the transition to a greener system, but does not see carbon emissions reaching zero in the timeframe in any of them.

The ‘New Momentum’ scenario — which is “designed to capture the broad trajectory along which the global energy system is currently progressing” — sees carbon emissions standing at around 30 percent by 2050.

Even in the ‘Net Zero’ scenario — which factors in a shift in societal behavior and preferences which further supports gains in energy efficiency and the adoption of low-carbon energy sources — would still leave carbon emissions at around 2.5 percent. 

The middle scenario — ‘Accelerated’ — sees carbon emissions on 10 percent by 2050.

In the introduction to the report, BP’s Chief Economist Spencer Dale said that despite a new enthusiasm for carbon reduction “other than the COVID-19-induced dip in 2020, carbon emissions have risen in every year since 2015, the year of the Paris COP.” 

He added: “The carbon budget is finite, and it is running out: further delays in reducing CO2 emissions could greatly increase the economic and social costs associated with trying to remain within the carbon budget.”

The report also forecasts that in the next 30 years, oil demand will increase to above its pre-COVID-19 level before falling further out, due to the increasing efficiency and electrification of road transportation.

Additionally, wind and solar power will expand rapidly, accounting for all or most of the increase in global power generation, underpinned by continuing falls in their costs and an increasing ability of power systems to integrate high concentrations of variable power sources. 

“The growth in wind and solar power requires a substantial increase in the pace of investment in both new capacity and enabling technologies and infrastructure,” the report says.

Topics: BP Carbon Zero carbon emission

Moody's affirms the ratings of Saudi Telecom and Saudi Electricity, withdraws BCAs

Moody’s affirms the ratings of Saudi Telecom and Saudi Electricity, withdraws BCAs
Updated 14 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Moody’s affirms the ratings of Saudi Telecom and Saudi Electricity, withdraws BCAs

Moody’s affirms the ratings of Saudi Telecom and Saudi Electricity, withdraws BCAs
Updated 14 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Two Saudi companies have had their A1 ratings reaffirmed by Moody’s Investors Service in a boost for the Kingdom’s economic strength.

The ratings agency said the rating given to Saudi Telecom Co. — also known as stc — reflected its solid financial profile, while Saudi Electricity Co’s grading reflects the company’s continued strategic importance to the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, and the government in general.

The PIF fully owns SEC, while it owns 64 percent of stc.

Moody’s has withdrawn stc’s a1 baseline credit assessment, as it is no longer classifying the companies as Government-Related Issuers, or GRIs.

This comes after Moody’s assignment of ratings to the PIF at A1 stable.

The removal of the GRI status has no rating implications on stc and SEC and their ratings have been affirmed accordingly.

stc

Moody’s Investors Service added that stc has a leading position in the domestic market, with a market share of around 70 percent, and a strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margin in the 35-40 percent range on a consistent basis.

The firm also has strong liquidity despite high dividend payments.

stc is the leading integrated telecommunications and ICT service provider in Saudi Arabia, and it also operates in Bahrain and Kuwait, and through an associate in Malaysia.

The report warned that the rating of the company could be affected if it sought to enter into other markets, saying: “Any increase in scale outside of Saudi Arabia, in markets with lower sovereign ratings or where the regulatory framework is less supportive compared to Saudi Arabia, could result in the company diluting the benefit of its strong and leading position in its domestic market.”

The company reported total revenue of SR63.4 billion ($16.9 billion) and a net profit of SR11.6 billion in 2021.

SEC

SEC’s standalone assessment is supported by the low business risk profile of its integrated electricity activities and its dominant market position in the Kingdom. It is also supported by the continued ongoing support from the government including fuel and other forms of subsidies.

SEC’s A1 rating also reflects a growing debt load as substantial investments are incurred to meet the growing demand for electricity in Saudi Arabia, according to Moody’s.

SEC is the dominant vertically integrated electricity utility in the Kingdom, and serves over 10.4 million customers as of Sept. 30, 2021. 

The state-owned company owns 42 major plants with a generation capacity of 54.5 gigawatts and has interest in joint ventures with generation capacity of a further 15.6 GW, representing the vast majority of Saudi Arabia’s generation capacity. 

Topics: Moody’s Investors Service STC Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC)

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Exports Development Authority organized a trade mission to Jordan that included major manufacturers and exporters in the food and building materials sectors.

This comes as part of the authority’s efforts to enhance cooperation between both countries in economic and commercial sectors, increase bilateral exertions, and raise the volume of trade exchange, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi non-oil exports value to Jordan reached SR6.9 billion ($1.8 billion) in 2021, compared to SR4.7 billion in the year earlier.

This comes in line with Saudi Exports’ objective to raise the Kingdom’s non-oil exports from 16 percent to 50 percent of the total value of non-oil gross domestic product in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Exports Authority Jordan Saudi Arabia

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Ithmaar Holding’s shareholders have approved plans to sell some of the company’s key assets to Al Salam Bank, it said in a statement. 

The assets include Ithmaar Holdings’ ownership stake in both Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait and Solidarity Group Holding, as well as the consumer banking business of Ithmaar Bank. 

Upon the completion of the plans, the holding company will retain a diversified portfolio of international and local financial and other assets, including banking businesses in Bahrain and Pakistan.

“The plans mark a key milestone in the transformation of the Group’s operations, in line with the strategic decisions taken by the shareholders in 2016,” said the chairman, prince Amr. 

“When implemented, the plans will have realised a key component in Ithmaar Holding’s business model of investing, developing, nurturing, growing and then realising value for its shareholders,” he added.

Topics: Ithmaar Holding Bahrain

