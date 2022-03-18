Saudi Global Ports Co. launches Riyadh Dry Port operation

RIYADH: The Saudi Global Ports Co. has kicked off the operation of the Riyadh Dry Port under the company’s new umbrella in the Saudi capital, SGB Riyadh.

SGB will invest more than SR250 million ($67 million) in developing the ecosystem of the Riyadh Dry Port, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The company signed with Saudi Arabia Railway Co., known as SAR, a Build, Operate and Transfer of Ownership agreement on Dec. 7, 2021.

This partnership will be an important step towards achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and for the Kingdom to become a logistics center by integrating the railway and port sectors, Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of SAR emphasized.

The handover went smoothly in a short period of time, through maintaining strong operating, transferring assets and engaging those interested in the dry port, and discussing it with stakeholders, SPA said.

There was also cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, Saudi Company for Exchanging Digital Information, Tabadul and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

SGB and SAR invested and operated over 100 units of new container and cargo handling equipment to prepare for expansion of operations.