Regional awards program celebrates best PR campaigns of 2021

DUBAI: The Public Relations and Communications Association, the largest professional PR organization globally, held the sixth edition of its awards for the Middle East and North Africa earlier this month in Dubai.
This edition received over 100 entries, which were judged by a jury comprising 38 industry experts.
“There was a step up this year in terms of quality of entries, with lots of thought going into audience insights, messaging and audience engagement,” Alex Malouf, board member of PRCA MENA, and a member of its jury, told Arab News.
“It is encouraging to see how far the industry has come over the past couple of years,” he added.
The Large Consultancy of the Year Award went to Weber Shandwick MENAT, while Gambit Communications and Brazen MENA were named Medium and Small Consultancy of the Year respectively.
Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, founder and CEO of TishTash Marketing and Public Relations, was named PR Leader of the Year, and Ziad Ashkar, account manager at Gambit Communications, was named Rising Star of the Year.
Weber Shandwick MENAT bagged the most awards with a total of six, followed by Gambit Communications, which won five awards.
“It has been an incredible year as the industry continues to deliver engaging campaigns in times that are still limping back to normalcy,” said Hayley Clements, general manager of PRCA MENA, in a statement.
“Proving the value of your contribution is essential, and winning a PRCA award is the testimony of your hard work and innovation.”
Full list of winners here: https://prca.mena.global/mena-2021-awards/prca-mena-regional-awards-2022...