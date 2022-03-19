You are here

Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22: presidency

Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22: presidency
The accident also injured 38 people, the presidency said in a statement. (File/Shutterstock)
Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22: presidency
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22: presidency

Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22: presidency
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

DAR ES SALAAM: At least 22 people died after a bus crashed into a lorry in eastern Tanzania on Friday, the presidency said.
The accident also injured 38 people, the presidency said in a statement.

East Timor, Asia’s youngest nation, votes for president

East Timor, Asia’s youngest nation, votes for president
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

East Timor, Asia’s youngest nation, votes for president

East Timor, Asia’s youngest nation, votes for president
  • For the first time there are four female candidates among the 16 presidential hopefuls
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

DILI: Polls have closed in East Timor after Asia’s youngest nation held its fifth presidential election since independence on Saturday, with political stability and economic security at the forefront of voters’ minds.
The 16 presidential hopefuls include former resistance fighter and incumbent President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres as well as independence figure and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta and a former Catholic priest.
While the nation’s independence figures still dominate the field, for the first time there are also four female candidates, including Deputy Prime Minister Armanda Berta Dos Santos.
“We must choose a new generation so that we can build this country,” said Jorge Mendonca Soares, 42, after queuing patiently to vote at a polling booth in the capital of Dili on Saturday morning.
A recent poll by the national university showed that Ramos-Horta, 72, former defense forces commander Lere Anan Timur, and the incumbent Guterres were the favorites.
At the time polls closed at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT), some would-be voters in the capital had been unable to cast ballots due to residency requirements.
“Many cannot vote because they are not registered in the data as residents from outside the city of Dili,” João Ximenes, head of a voting station in Comoro, said. He added that two people had been arrested after a protest erupted at the polling station as a result.
Officials said it was not immediately clear how many people were affected by the rule.
Early indications of the frontrunners in the election are expected to emerge late on Saturday. If no candidate wins an outright majority, the vote will proceed to a run-off on April 19 between the top two contenders.
Approaching twenty years since independence after the end of a brutal occupation by Indonesia, East Timor has for long spells struggled with political instability.
After elections in 2018, Guterres refused to swear in some ministers from the National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor (CNRT), a political party led by former Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.
The ensuing political stalemate continues to this day.
Ramos-Horta, who is backed by Xanana’s CNRT party, said earlier this week he was running because he felt the current president had “exceeded his powers.”
Guterres told reporters after voting on Saturday: “Whoever runs must be ready to win and be ready to lose ... But I want to say I will win.”
In East Timor’s political system, the president appoints a government and has the power to veto ministers or dissolve parliament.
Economic diversification was a major issue in the election, as worries mount over the country’s heavy dependence on dwindling supplies of oil and gas.
The role of young voters was also key, with an estimated 20 percent of voters reaching the voting age of 17 in the past five years and casting their ballots for the first time.
First-time voter Marco de Jesus, 17, said he felt nervous but relaxed after help from polling staff.
“I feel proud to have carried out my function as a voter,” he said from outside a polling station on Dili’s waterfront.
“I hope my choice can bring positive and useful change.”

Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official

Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official

Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official
  • “Do not go outside at this time!” he said in an online post
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV: The Ukrainian military imposed a 38-hour curfew in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting at 1400 GMT on Saturday and ending early on Monday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said.
“Do not go outside at this time!” he said in an online post.
The regional capital has become an important point of transit for some of the 35,000 people estimated to have fled the besieged Mariupol city in the southeast.

Four people killed in US military aircraft crash in Norway

Four people killed in US military aircraft crash in Norway
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

Four people killed in US military aircraft crash in Norway

Four people killed in US military aircraft crash in Norway
  • Rescue services reached the crash site by land early on Saturday after helicopters were unable to land due to poor weather conditions
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

OSLO: All four people on board a US military aircraft were killed when it crashed in a remote part of northern Norway on Friday during a NATO-led military training exercise, local police said on Saturday.
“As far as the police are aware, all four are of American nationality,” police said. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted condolences over what he said was the death of four Americans.
The MV-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the US Marine Corps was taking part in an exercise called Cold Response.
Rescue services reached the crash site by land early on Saturday after helicopters were unable to land due to poor weather conditions. Gale-force winds were blowing, heavy rains were falling, and there was a risk of avalanches, according to local weather forecasts.
“Police reached the crash site at around 0130 CET (0030 GMT). It is regrettably confirmed that all four on board the plane have perished,” Ivar Bo Nilsson, head of the operation for Nordland police, said in a statement.
Police were investigating the cause of the crash although their work was halted because of the weather conditions. The work was set to resume once the weather improves.
Some 30,000 troops from 27 countries are involved in Cold Response, an exercise designed to prepare NATO member countries for the defense of Norway. 

Russia: Hypersonic missiles used to destroy weapons depot in western Ukraine

Russia: Hypersonic missiles used to destroy weapons depot in western Ukraine
Updated 19 March 2022
AFP

Russia: Hypersonic missiles used to destroy weapons depot in western Ukraine

Russia: Hypersonic missiles used to destroy weapons depot in western Ukraine
  • First use of the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons for ‘special military operation’ in pro-Western Ukraine
Updated 19 March 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia used its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine on Friday to destroy a weapons storage site in the country’s west, the defense ministry said.
“The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition” in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region,” the Russian defense ministry said Saturday.
State news agency RIA Novosti said it was the first use of the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons during what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in pro-Western Ukraine.

Japan PM Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meet with India’s Modi

Japan PM Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meet with India’s Modi
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

Japan PM Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meet with India’s Modi

Japan PM Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meet with India’s Modi
  • Kishida will also aim to reinforce security and economic ties with India
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

MUMBAI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will encourage a unified approach on Ukraine when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, while aiming to strengthen security ties across the Indo-Pacific region.
“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine coincides with this trip, I’d like to emphasize the importance of international unity and confirm that Japan and India will work together on various issues,” Kishida said ahead of his visit.
India and Japan are party to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a security framework that also includes the United States and Australia.
Japan has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian individuals and organizations since the Ukraine invasion that began on Feb. 24 and has been receiving Ukrainian refugees. India, however, is the only one of the four Quad members that has not condemned the invasion.
Kishida will also aim to reinforce security and economic ties with India, the world’s second most populous country and Asia’s third-largest economy.
He is expected to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over five years during this visit, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014 announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years during a visit to India.
Japan has been supporting India’s urban infrastructure development and a high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.
Japan and India in 2020 signed an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that allows for reciprocal stocks of food, fuel and other supplies between defense forces.

