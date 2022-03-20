You are here

'Jameel Jeddan' highlights the experiences of Saudi women

Sarah Taibah's 'Jameel Jeddan' is the first Saudi show ever starring, written, and created by a Saudi woman. It is one of the most unconventional depictions of a woman on Saudi television.
Sarah Taibah’s ‘Jameel Jeddan’ is the first Saudi show ever starring, written, and created by a Saudi woman. It is one of the most unconventional depictions of a woman on Saudi television. (Supplied)
Nada Al-Turki

‘Jameel Jeddan’ highlights the experiences of Saudi women

Sarah Taibah’s ‘Jameel Jeddan’ is the first Saudi show ever starring, written, and created by a Saudi woman. It is one of the most unconventional depictions of a woman on Saudi television. (Supplied)
  • The show sheds light on coming of age, love, coping with trauma, dealing with loss, quirky anime references, outdated taboos, and the acceptance of your own reality
Nada Al-Turki

RIYADH: On the evening of Feb. 7, young women all over the country sat in front of their screens watching a peculiar story unfold that sheds light on coming of age, love, coping with trauma, dealing with loss, quirky anime references, outdated taboos, and the acceptance of your own reality.

In a male-dominated industry, Sarah Taibah’s “Jameel Jeddan” is the first Saudi show ever starring, written, and created by a Saudi woman.
The plot is anything but typical. Strong-headed Jameel wakes up from a five-year coma and is forced to finish her last year in high school and rejoin a society she no longer associates with. As a coping mechanism, she begins to experience glitches in the form of an animated alternative reality.
While encapsulating the complexity of the Saudi female experience in a mere six episodes seems far from realistic, Taibah comes pretty close. In many ways, “Jameel Jeddan” has proved to be every woman’s story.
“I wanted to write about a character that comes back to society after a major thing happens,” Taibah told Arab News, adding that the idea for the show was inspired by her time in quarantine.
The show aims to highlight the experience of women living in Saudi Arabia, its success nuanced by the collective effort to bring those experiences to life. “I’m beyond proud that more than 80 percent of the cast are female and almost 50 percent of the crew is female, which is something so rare,” said Taibah.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Strong-headed Jameel wakes up from a five-year coma and is forced to finish her last year in high school and rejoin a society she no longer associates with. As a coping mechanism, she begins to experience glitches in the form of an animated alternative reality.

• While encapsulating the complexity of the Saudi female experience in a mere six episodes seems far from realistic, Sarah Taibah comes pretty close. In many ways, ‘Jameel Jeddan’ has proved to be every woman’s story.

“I’m very blessed to have a forward-thinking director who made sure that all his AD department will be women because he doesn’t want to direct women wrongfully or depict them inauthentically,” she added.
Anas BaTahaf, the director and editor of the show, and Taibah have collaborated on multiple projects in the past, including the anthology show “No. 2” and BaTahaf’s feature film “Faye’s Pallet.”
“Jameel Jeddan” is, by all means, one of the most unconventional depictions of a woman on Saudi television. While the region’s women are often seen as submissive and controlled in the eyes of Western media, the stubborn, deep, and free-spirited main character illustrates the dominant individuality of Saudi women and their diversities.
“It’s very fresh. I am, and always will be, one of the supporters of giving women space and a voice. I think this industry has been dominated by males for so long and it’s fresh to actually have female voices,” BaTahaf told Arab News.

I’m beyond proud that more than 80 percent of the cast are female and almost 50 percent of the crew is female, which is something so rare.

Sarah Taibah

The director said he decided to bring on a female consulting director, Jawaher Al-Amri, to represent Saudi women’s experiences authentically.
“No matter how much I tried to understand things from my society, and conversations I come from, eventually it’s not the same when you’re actually making a decision that will actually affect how you’ll direct a certain character ... I care about representation, I care about diversity,” he said.
The show also pioneers in the industry as the first Saudi TV series set in an all-girl high school. “I loved the details at the school. They were so realistic, especially for people who studied in Saudi Arabia. Personally, I related so much to Salwa, Jameel’s friend, and that made me love and relate to the show so much more,” said viewer Doa Al-Saadi, whose fan art was featured on the show’s Instagram page.
While the series’ target audience is teens and young adults, it has generally been well-received regardless of generational gaps, reaching the list of “Top 10 Most Viewed in Saudi Arabia” on the host platform Shahid.
“I was so surprised by the number of men that really enjoyed the show. They always say that ‘Women watch action movies, but men don’t watch chick flicks,’ but if it’s well-produced they’re gonna like it. If it’s good, it’s good,” said Taibah.
Abdulaziz Ahmad, an avid viewer, shared his enthusiasm for the show in dealing with delicate issues so maturely.
“It looks at the frustration that Jameel has with the society, without simply blaming every other member of the society. Instead, it looks at the complexity of the situation and how this ongoing conflict between emotions, beliefs, and desires is within reach of the characters surrounding the protagonist,” he told Arab News.
“I think this is what made the show successful. Most cinematic works of the same nature as ‘Jameel Jeddan’ discuss these issues very blatantly and in a tacky manner. As a viewer, you lose the fun in it,” said Al-Saadi.
In a way, the show acts as a live documentation of Jeddah. One of the locations on the show, Al-Baik in Al-Rawdah district, has closed down since the show’s production.

As any Saudi knows, Al Baik is the epitome of comfort food in our culture.

“Since I was a child, there was always that Al Baik in Al Rawdah,” said Taibah.

The show takes you on a tour of the city, creating an authentic experience of what living in Jeddah is like. Taibah and BaTahaf chose to focus less on tourist attractions such as Albalad, and more on the ones common among locals, like the old corniche.

“I loved how it was a love letter to Jeddah, a beautiful city that is usually not portrayed as such,” said Ahmad.

Topics: Jameel Jeddan Saudi films Saudi Arabia Saudi women stars Sarah Taibah

Updated 4 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Haitham Saad Al-Oudah is the first secretary at Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Who’s Who: Dr. Haitham Saad Al-Oudah is the first secretary at Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Updated 4 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Haitham Saad Al-Oudah, first secretary at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and director of UN and international organizations affairs at the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom in Vienna since September of last year.

Al-Oudah joined the Ministry in 2016 as second secretary at the International Organizations Department under the deputy ministry for International Multilateral Affairs.

Al-Oudah was part of the team that established the Kingdom’s first mission dedicated to the EU in 2018, where he was the director of economic and cultural affairs at the Mission of Saudi Arabia to the European Union in Brussels.

During his posting in Brussels, he was responsible for the 2020 G20 Riyadh summit and the 15th meeting of the Group of Twenty.

Al-Oudah earned his bachelor’s degree in international relations and Middle East politics in 2010 and a master’s in international affairs in 2011 from the University of Exeter, UK.

He received his PhD in political science in 2016 from the same university, where he was also a postgraduate teaching assistant of politics and economy of the contemporary Middle East and North Africa.

Al-Oudah is also certified in learning and teaching in higher education from the university in collaboration with the British Higher Education Academy.

During his doctorate, he was a visiting researcher at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Riyadh in 2014.

He received training in various courses throughout his career, most recently on the nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament from the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

In addition, he attended intensive training courses at the UN Institute for Training and Research including courses on the EU and its mechanism in Belgium, and on the art of dealing with media in the UK.

Topics: Who's Who

Coalition in Yemen intercepts 4 drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia

Coalition in Yemen intercepts 4 drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia
Updated 32 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition in Yemen intercepts 4 drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia

Coalition in Yemen intercepts 4 drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia
Updated 32 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Saturday it intercepted and destroyed four drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV reported.
The coalition said “a hostile attack” targeted a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq and an Aramco facility in Jazan, while another drone was targeting the city of Khamis Mushayt.
“We are following the launch of hostile cross-border attacks from Sanaa International Airport,” the coalition added in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Khamis Mushayt Aramco Jazan

Winners of King Salman Award for Holy Qur’an memorization honored

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar honors the winners of the King Salman Award for the Holy Qur’an memorization. (SPA)
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar honors the winners of the King Salman Award for the Holy Qur’an memorization. (SPA)
Updated 19 March 2022
SPA

Winners of King Salman Award for Holy Qur’an memorization honored

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar honors the winners of the King Salman Award for the Holy Qur’an memorization. (SPA)
  • Saudi minister hails contest and the honorable spirit of its competitors
Updated 19 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar sponsored on Friday night an award ceremony to honor the winners of the King Salman Award for the Holy Qur’an memorization, recitation and interpretation.

In its 23rd edition, the competition was organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance. Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz also attended the award ceremony alongside Prince Faisal, who led the proceedings on behalf of King Salman.

Prince Faisal was received by Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh and his deputy  Yusuf bin Mohammed, plus an entourage of officials from the ministry.

Sheikh Abdullatif said that the competition encourages girls and boys to memorize and read the Holy Qur’an, adapt the divine teachings as a way of life, practice moderation, obey their guardians, commit to Islam and reject groups and parties.

He noted that 3,500 contestants participated in the preliminaries and that 119 have made it to the finals, which were won by 18 boys and 18 girls. He also honored the competition’s winners and judges.

NUMBER

3,500

contestants participated in the preliminaries and 119 have made it to the finals, which were won by 18 boys and 18 girls.

Prince Faisal said: “I was honored tonight to sponsor on behalf of King Salman this ceremony that embraces the Holy Qur’an and its believers. This is the principle of the country since its establishment and we hope that the memorizers will have high standards in their next works and curriculum.”

He thanked the Islamic minister, the judges and the organizers of the competition for their efforts.

The ceremony was also attended by Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh and Commerce Minister and acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi and other senior officials.

Al-Qasabi said that this competition is a reflection of the original approach on which Saudi Arabia was founded.

He added that the care of the Holy Qur’an and the upbringing of generations to memorize, recite, interpret and work by it are beneficial deeds, praising the spirit of honorable competitiveness shown by the contestants in all branches of the competition.

 

Topics: King Salman Award for the Holy Qur’an Ministry of Islamic Affairs Dawah and Guidance Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ranks 25th in UN World Happiness Report

General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks 25th in UN World Happiness Report

General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • It has measured the Kingdom’s progress since 2017, highlighting the influence of Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, including the development of the Quality of Life Program
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has advanced one position to place 25th in this year’s World Happiness Report.

The survey, published by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, measures happiness levels in 156 countries around the world. Last year, the Kingdom placed 26th.

It has measured the Kingdom’s progress since 2017, highlighting the influence of Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, including the development of the Quality of Life Program.

It noted that the Kingdom has excelled in improving gross domestic product, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make life decisions, as well as ramping up efforts to confront corruption.

The Kingdom has established social support projects and economic programs that contribute to the country’s recovery from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report, which uses global survey data to report changes in the lives of the public around the world.

“The report has been based on two key ideas: That happiness or life evaluation can be measured through opinion surveys, and that we can identify key determinants of well-being and thereby explain the patterns of life evaluation across countries,” the report’s website says.

It added that the results of surveys can help countries craft policies aimed at achieving happier societies.

Topics: UN World Happiness Report World Happiness Report Saudi Arabia

Saudi aid agency provides vital health services in Yemen

KSrelief provides vital health services in Yemen. (SPA)
KSrelief provides vital health services in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 19 March 2022
SPA

Saudi aid agency provides vital health services in Yemen

KSrelief provides vital health services in Yemen. (SPA)
  • KSrelief has implemented 684 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $4 billion, with Yemen among its top beneficiary countries
Updated 19 March 2022
SPA

HAJJAH: The mobile medical clinics of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center provided treatment services for 1,566 patients in the Hajjah governorate in the past month.

This project is part of the Kingdom’s efforts, represented by KSrelief, to improve the capacities of the health sector in Yemen.

Meanwhile, KSrelief's prosthetic limbs center in the Marib governorate has provided 1,352 services for 480 beneficiaries in one month.

Its work included the manufacturing, fitting and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 264 patients, covering their delivery, measurement and maintenance.

The center also provided other treatments for 216 patients, including physical therapy and consultations.

KSrelief has implemented 684 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $4 billion. Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief’s assistance.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen hajjah

