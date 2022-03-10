You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows
WDS
WDS

Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows

Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows
Female participation at World Defense Show in Riyadh was noticeable (AN photo: Abdullah Aljaber)
Short Url

https://arab.news/69ghh

Updated 10 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR
SARAH GLUBB

Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows

Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows
Updated 10 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR SARAH GLUBB

RIYADH/DUBAI: Saudi women are breaking stereotypes and establishing successful businesses in the defense and security sector through the Kingdom’s strategy to localize more than 50 percent of its military spending by 2030.

One of the biggest defense spenders in the world, Saudi Arabia plans to invest over $20 billion in its domestic military industry over the next decade, requiring greater participation from its local men and women as the country wants to become self-reliant in the area of national security.

The country’s ambitious Vision 2030 has been a driving force behind providing wings to the aspirations of many such young Saudi women who otherwise would have not thought of venturing into the male-dominated defense sector.




AN photo: Abdullah Aljaber

“Now, for the first time, we’re making history, and there are more women in the [defense] sector, and finally, we’re talking,” said Reem Abukhaled, partnership relations officer at Leonardo, an Italy-headquartered defense firm with a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of World Defense Show in Riyadh.

Talking to Arab News, she revealed that Leonardo Saudi Arabia is looking to expand their workforce by hiring more Saudi women. “There will be more Saudi females; that’s part of our plan,” she said.

The growing women workforce at the state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries — known also as SAMI — is a testament to the defense sector’s popularity among the young Saudis.

More than 22 percent of its current workforce comprises women as the country’s premier defense firm has the policy to maintain the representation of female employees at a minimum of 20 percent.

Now, for the first time, we’re making history, and there are more women in the [defense] sector, and finally, we’re talking

Reem Abukhaled, partnership relations officer at Leonardo,

Young Rayan Al-Abdulkarim represents these aspirational Saudi women who are ready to take on the mantle of protecting the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A software engineer, Al-Abdulkarim had the option of picking up a conventional job after graduation but she chose to pursue her career in the defense sector for its uniqueness and future growth prospects. Currently employed with one of SAMI’s joint ventures, SAMINavantia, she played an active role in the development of Saudi Arabia’s first Combat Management System, HAZEM, becoming the first Saudi military software integrator.

Confident and empowered women like Al-Abdulkarim are today willing to play an increasingly important role in achieving Saudi’s localization goals under Vision 2030.




AN photo: Abdullah Aljaber

As foreign firms willing to work in Saudi’s defense sector are mandated to spend in the domestic market in capacity building and local talent development, the country’s young population has a wide array of companies and opportunities to choose from if they pick the defense sector as their career option.

Shatha Khamis is another talented female engineer who chose to work with SAMI Advanced Electronics as she feels one of the best things about her career is working on the latest technologies.

Khamis joined SAMI’s subsidiary as an associate engineer soon after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. But her passion to excel saw her getting promoted to an industrial engineer’s position within just two years of joining. Khamis currently manages some of the exciting projects in the area of defense and aerospace and cyber and national security.

In 2030, I see them handling all kinds of positions because they can

Ghada M. Alnahdi, marketing and communications lead at Worley

“Woman’s nature is to defend. They defend their kids, family and everyone. So it’s important for us females to defend our country because that’s our nature, we like to defend,” Abukhaled added.

Saudi’s series of recent legislative reforms continue to create equal ground for women as they come forward to take part in the country’s growing workforce. 

SAMI, for instance, has implemented equal pay and opportunity, a standard salary scale, promotions based on performance and competency rather than time-in-grade, and international assignments without gender or nationality considerations.

These initiatives are encouraging women to break the stereotypes and take up any position or role as they feel confident to establish a successful career in the Kingdom’s defense and security sector.

“In 2030, I see them handling all kinds of positions because they can,” said Ghada M. Alnahdi, marketing and communications lead at Worley.

In response to a question about the future of Saudi women, Alnahdi advised young women to “always go ahead and achieve their goals no matter what.”

She finds it inspiring “to see women representing the country in the industry, and it’s the first time, so it’s honestly amazing.”

Abukhaled said the Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives are empowering women. “I see women reaching high ranks not only in the future but already today,” she explained.

With the Saudi Arabian military sector continuing to grow, SAMI and other defense firms are expected to offer an array of exciting and long-term career opportunities to the Kingdom’s youth, including women.

Topics: WDS

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Water Co. partnered with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, or MODON, to supply a number of industrial cities with drinking water. 

The NWC will supply industrial cities with over 14 million cubic meters of drinking water or 7,900 cubic meters per day, the company said in a statement.  

FASTFACT

Agreement duration

The drinking water services in the project will serve more than 9 industrial cities for five years from the date of signing the agreement.

"The drinking water services in the project will serve more than 9 industrial cities for five years from the date of signing the agreement," said Nemer bin Mohammed Al-Shebel, CEO of the company. 

This comes as part of the parties’ efforts to promote water sustainability in existing industrial cities in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve environmental safety and maximize benefit from them.

Established in 2001, MODON aims to develop industrial lands with integrated services as it oversees 36 existing and under-development industrial cities across the Kingdom. 

Topics: #water #SAUDI ARABIA #industrials

Related

NWC calls on private sector to develop sewage plants
Corporate News
NWC calls on private sector to develop sewage plants

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Updated 14 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Updated 14 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant, Aramco, made the final investment decision to participate in a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in Northeast China.

The greenfield project includes 300,000 barrels per day refinery capacity and petrochemical units, according to a statement.

To be built in the city of Panjin in China’s Liaoning Province, the facility will help meet the country’s growing demand for energy and chemical products.

FASTFACT

Start date

Plant expected to start operation in 2024, with Aramco supplying up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Co., a joint venture between Aramco, North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corp. and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group, will develop the liquids-to-chemicals complex.

Expected to start operation in 2024, Aramco will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex, it said in a statement. 

“China is a cornerstone of our downstream expansion strategy in Asia and an increasingly significant driver of global chemical demand,” Aramco’s senior vice president of downstream said. 

“Continued energy security remains a shared priority, and this partnership represents another major milestone in our journey together,” Mohammed Al Qahtani added. 

 

Topics: Oil energy Aramco

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa region secured $375 million in startup funding across 81 deals in February 2022, with Saudi firms taking in 58 percent of the money.

Investment funding in the MENA region has seen a 51 percent increase on a month-to-month basis, and a 134 percent on a year-to-year basis, according to a report by Wamda.

Startups in the logistics sector raised the most funding in February with $120 million in the region, and the Kingdom’s startup Trukker secured $96 million in its series B round.

The Kingdom was also the most active in terms of investor participation with 27 deals, while UAE investors participated in 22 agreements, according to a report by Wamda.

UAE startups raised $77.6 million while Egypt pulled in $70 million.

Together with Saudi Arabia, those three markets amounted to 98 percent of overall funding in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia MENA Start ups Wamda

Related

‘Come and find us’: Red Sea Company calls for tech start-ups to get in touch
Business & Economy
‘Come and find us’: Red Sea Company calls for tech start-ups to get in touch

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses
Updated 10 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses
Updated 10 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program has announced that 4,431 foreign investment licenses have been issued in 2021, up 250 percent from 2020. 

NTP attributed this progress to the Saudi Invest program, designed to enable the clear, unified, and effective communication of the Kingdom’s investment opportunities to global and domestic investors and private sector businesses. 

In 2022, 44 international companies chose Riyadh as their regional headquarters. 

Moreover, 27 agreements were signed between Saudi Arabian firms and French companies during the Saudi-French Investment Forum in 2021. 

The announcement was made on the NTP’s official Twitter account.

Topics: Invest Saudi National Transformation Program

Related

Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Military vehicle manufacturer NIMR has signed a manufacturing license agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries. 

The agreement has been signed to boost SAMI’s domestic industrial capabilities and to enable the production of the JAIS 4x4 vehicle in Saudi Arabia.

“At NIMR, we feel a fantastic sense of achievement at signing this licensing agreement and moving forward to the next stage of this landmark partnership with our colleagues at SAMI,” said Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, chairman of the NIMR board. 

Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI, said: “With this manufacturing license agreement, we at SAMI are taking a huge step toward our mission to develop world-class defense technologies and systems within Saudi Arabia in line with the Vision 2030 objective to localize 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending.”

Topics: EDGE Group NIMR SAMI

Related

PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization
Business & Economy
PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to host global entrepreneurship conference with participation of 180 countries
Saudi Arabia to host global entrepreneurship conference with participation of 180 countries
World Health Organization warns of ‘deltacron’ variant spreading in Europe
World Health Organization warns of ‘deltacron’ variant spreading in Europe
Two dead as UN, AU warn of ‘grave danger’ in Sudan
Two dead as UN, AU warn of ‘grave danger’ in Sudan
Google and Malian teams save manuscripts rescued from Islamists online
Google and Malian teams save manuscripts rescued from Islamists online
National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.