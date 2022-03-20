You are here

International Energy Agency proposes ways to save 2.7 million barrels of oil daily

From Nigerian airlines to Malawi bakers, African countries are feeling the pain of Ukraine's crisis as supply disruptions hike inflation and oil prices push up fuel costs. (Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei / AFP)
From Nigerian airlines to Malawi bakers, African countries are feeling the pain of Ukraine's crisis as supply disruptions hike inflation and oil prices push up fuel costs. (Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei / AFP)
AP

  • Most of the proposed actions would require changes in the behavior of consumers, supported by government measures.
BERLIN: The International Energy Agency on Friday unveiled a 10-point plan to reduce oil use focused mostly on reducing transportation as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepens concerns about supply.

If fully carried out in advanced economies, the measures recommended by the IEA would lower oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within four months, according to the IEA.

The IEA’s 10-point plan focuses on how to use less oil getting people and goods from A to B, drawing on concrete measures that have already been put to use in a diverse range of countries and cities. Most of the proposed actions would require changes in the behavior of consumers, supported by government measures.

“As a result of Russia’s appalling aggression against Ukraine, the world may well be facing its biggest oil supply shock in decades, with huge implications for our economies and societies,” said the IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

The 10-point plan includes reducing speed limits on highways by at least 10 kilometers per hour, working from home up to three days a week where possible, car-free Sundays in cities, making the use of public transport cheaper and incentivize micromobility, walking and cycling, alternating private car access to roads in large cities, increasing car sharing and adopt practices to reduce fuel use; promoting efficient driving for freight trucks and delivery of goods, using high-speed and night trains instead of planes where possible, avoiding business air travel where alternative options exist, and encouraging the adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles.

Sri Lanka cancels school exams over paper shortage

Official sources said the move could effectively hold up tests for around two thirds of the country’s 4.5 million students. (AFP)
Official sources said the move could effectively hold up tests for around two thirds of the country's 4.5 million students. (AFP)
  • The cash-strapped South Asian nation of 22 million announced this week that it will seek an IMF bailout to resolve its worsening foreign debt crisis and shore up external reserves
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka canceled exams for millions of school students as the country ran out of printing paper with Colombo short on dollars to finance imports, officials said Saturday.
Education authorities said the term tests, scheduled a week from Monday, were postponed indefinitely due to an acute paper shortage as Sri Lanka contends with its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948.
“School principals cannot hold the tests as printers are unable to secure foreign exchange to import necessary paper and ink,” the department of Education of the Western Province said.
Official sources said the move could effectively hold up tests for around two thirds of the country’s 4.5 million students.
Term tests are part of a continuous assessment process to decide if students are promoted to the next grade at the end of the year.
A debilitating economic crisis brought on by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves to finance essential imports, has seen the country run low on food, fuel and pharmaceuticals.
The cash-strapped South Asian nation of 22 million announced this week that it will seek an IMF bailout to resolve its worsening foreign debt crisis and shore up external reserves.
The International Monetary Fund on Friday confirmed it was considering President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s surprise Wednesday request to discuss a bailout.
Around $6.9 billion of Colombo’s debt needs to be serviced this year but its foreign currency reserves stood at about $2.3 billion at the end of February.
Long queues have formed across the country for groceries and oil with the government instituting rolling electricity blackouts and rationing of milk powder, sugar, lentils and rice.
Sri Lanka earlier this year asked China, one of its main creditors, to help put off debt payments but there has been no official response yet from Beijing.

Coalition in Yemen stops multiple Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

Coalition in Yemen stops multiple Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia
  • Video clips and images show damage on a building and cars at a facility in Khamis Mushayt
  • Aramco LNG plant in Yanbu among the targets, says Coalition statement
RIYADH: Yemen's Houthi militia launched a combination of missile and drone attacks on various targets in southern and western Saudi Arabia on Saturday, all of which were stopped by air defenses of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, state media reported early Sunday.

Targeted in the “a hostile attempt” were a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, a facility run by oil company Aramco in Jazan, a gas station in the city of Khamis Mushayt, and an Aramco plant in Yanbu, a series of statements by the coalition said.

Al-Arabiya news site said an Aramco LNG plant in Yanbu, an industrial city along Red Sea coast of western Saudi Arabia, was also targeted.

Coalition air defenses intercepted and destroyed the drones and missiles, which managed to cause some damage but no casualties, said one statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

“We are following the launch of hostile cross-border attacks from Sanaa International Airport,” it said.

 

 

Video footage and images posted on Twitter by the SPA showed damage on a building and cars at a facility in Khamis Mushayt

Al Ekhbariyah TV quoted the coalition as saying the missile targetted civilians, but no casualties were reported so far.

Earlier this week, the Houthis rejected an invitation from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council to attend talks on the Yemen conflict, to be held in Riyadh from March 29.

Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition in Yemen in support of the internationally recognized government, which has been engaged in a bloody conflict against the Houthis since mid-2014.

The war has cost hundreds of thousands of lives, directly or indirectly, and displaced millions, in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia often target airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, and has also attacked facilities in the United Arab Emirates.

 

 

‘Jameel Jeddan’ highlights the experiences of Saudi women

Sarah Taibah’s ‘Jameel Jeddan’ is the first Saudi show ever starring, written, and created by a Saudi woman. It is one of the most unconventional depictions of a woman on Saudi television. (Supplied)
Sarah Taibah's 'Jameel Jeddan' is the first Saudi show ever starring, written, and created by a Saudi woman. It is one of the most unconventional depictions of a woman on Saudi television. (Supplied)
Nada Al-Turki

  • The show sheds light on coming of age, love, coping with trauma, dealing with loss, quirky anime references, outdated taboos, and the acceptance of your own reality
RIYADH: On the evening of Feb. 7, young women all over the country sat in front of their screens watching a peculiar story unfold that sheds light on coming of age, love, coping with trauma, dealing with loss, quirky anime references, outdated taboos, and the acceptance of your own reality.

In a male-dominated industry, Sarah Taibah’s “Jameel Jeddan” is the first Saudi show ever starring, written, and created by a Saudi woman.
The plot is anything but typical. Strong-headed Jameel wakes up from a five-year coma and is forced to finish her last year in high school and rejoin a society she no longer associates with. As a coping mechanism, she begins to experience glitches in the form of an animated alternative reality.
While encapsulating the complexity of the Saudi female experience in a mere six episodes seems far from realistic, Taibah comes pretty close. In many ways, “Jameel Jeddan” has proved to be every woman’s story.
“I wanted to write about a character that comes back to society after a major thing happens,” Taibah told Arab News, adding that the idea for the show was inspired by her time in quarantine.
The show aims to highlight the experience of women living in Saudi Arabia, its success nuanced by the collective effort to bring those experiences to life. “I’m beyond proud that more than 80 percent of the cast are female and almost 50 percent of the crew is female, which is something so rare,” said Taibah.

“I’m very blessed to have a forward-thinking director who made sure that all his AD department will be women because he doesn’t want to direct women wrongfully or depict them inauthentically,” she added.
Anas BaTahaf, the director and editor of the show, and Taibah have collaborated on multiple projects in the past, including the anthology show “No. 2” and BaTahaf’s feature film “Faye’s Pallet.”
“Jameel Jeddan” is, by all means, one of the most unconventional depictions of a woman on Saudi television. While the region’s women are often seen as submissive and controlled in the eyes of Western media, the stubborn, deep, and free-spirited main character illustrates the dominant individuality of Saudi women and their diversities.
“It’s very fresh. I am, and always will be, one of the supporters of giving women space and a voice. I think this industry has been dominated by males for so long and it’s fresh to actually have female voices,” BaTahaf told Arab News.

I’m beyond proud that more than 80 percent of the cast are female and almost 50 percent of the crew is female, which is something so rare.

Sarah Taibah

The director said he decided to bring on a female consulting director, Jawaher Al-Amri, to represent Saudi women’s experiences authentically.
“No matter how much I tried to understand things from my society, and conversations I come from, eventually it’s not the same when you’re actually making a decision that will actually affect how you’ll direct a certain character ... I care about representation, I care about diversity,” he said.
The show also pioneers in the industry as the first Saudi TV series set in an all-girl high school. “I loved the details at the school. They were so realistic, especially for people who studied in Saudi Arabia. Personally, I related so much to Salwa, Jameel’s friend, and that made me love and relate to the show so much more,” said viewer Doa Al-Saadi, whose fan art was featured on the show’s Instagram page.
While the series’ target audience is teens and young adults, it has generally been well-received regardless of generational gaps, reaching the list of “Top 10 Most Viewed in Saudi Arabia” on the host platform Shahid.
“I was so surprised by the number of men that really enjoyed the show. They always say that ‘Women watch action movies, but men don’t watch chick flicks,’ but if it’s well-produced they’re gonna like it. If it’s good, it’s good,” said Taibah.
Abdulaziz Ahmad, an avid viewer, shared his enthusiasm for the show in dealing with delicate issues so maturely.
“It looks at the frustration that Jameel has with the society, without simply blaming every other member of the society. Instead, it looks at the complexity of the situation and how this ongoing conflict between emotions, beliefs, and desires is within reach of the characters surrounding the protagonist,” he told Arab News.
“I think this is what made the show successful. Most cinematic works of the same nature as ‘Jameel Jeddan’ discuss these issues very blatantly and in a tacky manner. As a viewer, you lose the fun in it,” said Al-Saadi.
In a way, the show acts as a live documentation of Jeddah. One of the locations on the show, Al-Baik in Al-Rawdah district, has closed down since the show’s production.

As any Saudi knows, Al Baik is the epitome of comfort food in our culture.

“Since I was a child, there was always that Al Baik in Al Rawdah,” said Taibah.

The show takes you on a tour of the city, creating an authentic experience of what living in Jeddah is like. Taibah and BaTahaf chose to focus less on tourist attractions such as Albalad, and more on the ones common among locals, like the old corniche.

“I loved how it was a love letter to Jeddah, a beautiful city that is usually not portrayed as such,” said Ahmad.

Brazil judge gives Telegram instructions for lifting suspension

Brazil judge gives Telegram instructions for lifting suspension
  • Dubai-based Telegram is installed in some 53 percent of Brazilian cell phones and is the fastest-growing platform in the country
BRASÍLIA: A supreme court judge in Brazil who ordered a suspension of the popular messaging app Telegram gave it 24 hours Saturday to enact changes so he can lift the order.
The government also appealed against the ruling from the judge against Telegram, a favorite communications channel of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
Citing what he called Telegram’s failure to comply with orders from Brazilian authorities and remove messages found to contain disinformation, Judge Alexandre de Moraes on Thursday ordered the app blocked immediately in Brazil.
“Telegram’s disrespect for Brazilian law and repeated failure to comply with countless court decisions... is completely incompatible with the rule of law,” wrote Moraes.
On Saturday, after Telegram apologized for not complying with authorities’ previous orders, the judge spelled out steps the app had to take to be in the clear again.
These include appointing a legal representative in Brazil, erasing some profiles and spelling out what measures it will take to fight disinformation.
In the government’s appeal against the judge’s ruling, Attorney General Bruno Bianco contended that Moraes’s ruling was “disproportionate” and should be reversed.
The decision comes as Bolsonaro, who has been gearing up to seek reelection in October, faces a slump in popularity.
With more than a million followers on Telegram, he is counting on the app to rally his base.
Bianco, in his appeal, argued that while the judge’s ruling targets “the few being investigated, it harms the millions of users of the messaging service,” some of whom rely on it for their “subsistence.”
Moraes said Telegram had repeatedly refused to comply with rulings and requests from police, the Superior Electoral Tribunal and the Supreme Court itself.
But Bianco contended that while Brazilian law might allow such sanctions in the case of violations of privacy or certain other infractions, it does not cover the breaching of court orders.
On Saturday, Telegram was still functioning in Brazil, though mobile operators like TIM were alerting customers via text message that the app would be blocked beginning Monday.
Bolsonaro has called the suspension “inadmissible,” saying it threatens the freedoms of Brazilians.
With elections coming in October, the judicial authorities have been targeting Telegram for some time.
They have expressed particular concern at the fact that Telegram has no legal representation in Brazil and has not responded to their demands to avoid widespread dissemination of disinformation — as happened in the runup to the 2018 elections.
Following the suspension order, Telegram founder Pavel Durov, a Russian, apologized to the Supreme Court and blamed a “communication problem” that he said was due to misplaced emails.
He asked the court to postpone the order to allow time for Telegram to appoint a representative in Brazil and improve communications with the court.
Dubai-based Telegram is installed in some 53 percent of Brazilian cell phones and is the fastest-growing platform in the country, according to election officials.

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student's neck
KENOSHA, Wisconsin: School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.
The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday. It shows Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow intervening in the fight and then scuffling with the girl, before falling to the ground and hitting his head on a table.
Guetschow, who was working as a security guard at the school, then pushes the girl’s head into the ground and uses his knee on her neck for about half a minute before handcuffing her and walking her out of the cafeteria.
Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, has called for criminal charges against Guetschow for using a type of restraint that was banned for Wisconsin law enforcement officers last year. He said his daughter is in therapy and seeing a neurologist for her injuries.

The school district initially placed Guetschow on paid leave. He resigned from his part-time security job with the school on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
In his resignation letter, Guetschow complained that the school district has not supported him and that the incident has placed a heavy burden on his family.
The district told the newspaper that it would not provide any additional details and did not respond to messages left by The Associated Press on Saturday. Kenosha police, in a statement, said Guetschow is still employed by the department.
“We continue our investigation, paying careful attention to the entire scope of the incident,” the statement said. “We have no further update at this time.”

