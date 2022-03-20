You are here

Guerlain announces Karen Wazen as first regional ambassador
The Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur has an Instagram following of 7.2 million. File/Getty
DUBAI: Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen was announced as the first regional ambassador for French beauty house Guerlain.

Both Guerlain and Wazen took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“Guerlain is proud to announce the appointment of Karen Wazen as Regional Skincare Ambassador for the Middle East,” said the beauty house in a statement. “With an upbeat, ethical approach to beauty, Karen will accompany the Maison as part of our #InTheNameOfBeauty commitment, representing the Abeille Royale and Orchidée Impériale collections in partnership with the Guerlain Spa.”

Wazen is representing Guerlain’s full skincare line as a long-time supporter and advocate for the brand. The Dubai-based influencer shares the same principles and passions as the house — including sustainability — and both aim to empower women across the region.

“I am very proud to become the Middle Eastern ambassador for Guerlain,” shared Wazen. “As a house whose DNA and heritage are in complete, authentic alignment with my own ethos, I look forward to this beautiful and exciting new chapter together,” she added.




Karen Wazen is the first regional ambassador for Guerlain. Supplied

Veronique Courtois, CEO of Guerlain, said in a statement: “At the heart of Guerlain is an unsurpassed culture representative of all beauty; we look forward to continuing this story in the Middle East through our brand advocate Karen Wazen who reflects our quest in creating a more beautiful and sustainable world.”

Guerlain, a visionary in its holistic perception of beauty, made its mark through creative and resourceful innovation. Since the brand’s inception in 1828, Guerlain has been harnessing the power of nature to create its products.

With sustainability in mind, in 2007 Guerlain formalized its commitment, In the Name of Beauty, which is guided by its historical symbol of the bee. The initiative has seen the brand take concrete action across the globe to preserve biodiversity and environmental health, promote sustainably and effect progressive social impact.

For the 15th anniversary of In the Name of Beauty, Guerlain has reiterated its determination to carry the honorable alliance between sustainability and luxury.

