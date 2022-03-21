Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after China plane crash

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy after a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday.
The ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with and support for China’s government.
The jet was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members.
The Boeing flight from the city of Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou “lost airborne contact over Wuzhou” city in the Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.
China Eastern confirmed that at least some people involved in the crash had been killed, without providing more information.
Updated 21 March 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has issued a warning for consumers to reject telephone calls from people seeking their personal or bank details, known as “voice phishing or vishing,” which is aimed at data misuse or stealing money from their accounts.
The SDAIA reportedly issued the advisory earlier this week because of growing reports of criminals posing as staffers from the National Information Center who had asked people for their pin numbers and passwords, ostensibly to update their bank information.
“Due to the fact that the NIC does not contact beneficiaries, the SDAIA calls on the public to preserve the confidentiality of their personal information and (adhere) to the relevant regulations and policies issued by the national data administration office at the authority,” said the regulatory body in a statement.
Dr. Osama Ghanem Alobaidy, an advisor and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News the SDAIA warning was as a move in the “right direction. These are traps by organized gangs and criminal groups aiming to steal the public’s personal and financial information with the intent of causing them harm, including data misuse and draining their hard-earned money from their bank account(s).”
He said Saudi Arabia has promulgated the Personal Data Protection Law to provide protection for individuals. Offenders can face prison of up to two years and a fine not exceeding SR3 million.
Muhammad Khurram Khan, a professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Scams through the telephone, technically known as voice phishing or vishing, are very commonly used by fraudsters to trick people into giving money or sharing their personal information. Recently, scammers are using vishing as an easy tactic by pretending to be a trustworthy organization or government agency.”
“Unfortunately, many people are becoming victims and mistakenly sharing their confidential data and personal information, which could later be misused by criminals for fraud, blackmailing, etcetera,” said Khan. “People should be cautious, as any government department will never ask for confidential information over the phone, such as … ID number, password, or personal data.”
“It’s crucial to understand that the most vulnerable people are more likely to be contacted by scammers, and their chances of being robbed are also higher. The best way to safeguard users from such scams is for governments and private organizations to raise awareness and build reporting mechanisms,” he added.
Updated 50 min 40 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Designers are “flourishing” in the Kingdom in a “cultural renaissance” of creativity, Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja has said.
The well-known fashion figure was speaking at Huna Takhassusi, a creative hub in Riyadh, at a talk titled “Building a fashion brand in an ever-changing Kingdom.”
Khoja, of the ready-to-wear luxury label HINDAMME, said that doors have been traditionally closed to Saudi creatives in the past, but are now opening up.
“Saudi Arabia has mainly been addressed in relation to its purchasing power, but rarely for its creativity, and this is now changing,” he said.
“We’re fortunate to be living in such an opportune time in Saudi Arabia that truly feels like a cultural renaissance.
“So many incredible initiatives and projects are starting to flourish, and we’re now really seeing all the inspiring creative potential of the Kingdom and region increasingly taking place.”
FASTFACT
The session was moderated by influential creative consultant Anum Bashir, better known by her social handle, Desert Mannequin.
Khoja stressed that a historical lack of manufacturing capability in the Kingdom is “now being increasingly addressed” through the help of buyers and retailers who “invest in our local designers.”
He noted the importance of opening communication channels and creating collaborations that are meaningful and authentic.
Khoja is inspired by telling stories through wearable works of art, resulting in a luxe and contemporary approach to ready-to-wear clothing that is inspired by the concept of “East meets West” and his own experiences.
His designs often blend elements of Saudi heritage, with his debut collection integrating contemporary interpretations of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri patterns. He also combines his love of contemporary art, film and music into high fashion-influenced pieces. Some of his clothes, due to their cultural and historical significance, have been collected by prestigious institutions such as the Victoria & Albert Museum in the UK and the National Museum of World Cultures in the Netherlands.
More recently, he has expanded into creating furniture and collectible objects, with his first client being Emaar’s soon-to-be-launched hotel in Obhur, Jeddah.
He said at the event: “I often utilize fashion as medium to tell a story and I’m fortunate enough that some of these pieces were considered to be worthy enough to be collected and exhibited by museums.”
Khoja added that he is “confident and envisions an extremely bright future for the Saudi and regional design industry. I feel that we will probably achieve our anticipated goals quicker than we imagine.
“My hope is that we have a more established framework that allows designers to thrive, and more structure that will help designers know how to start and how to progress, and grow both creatively and businesswise.”
Bashir told Arab News: “I’m here to help be a component of change and togetherness through my consulting work. I’d love to play a part in helping to foster a robust creative community by also strengthening individual brands and people. Together, we’re actually far more capable of achieving bigger things via collaborative experiences.
“We’re all about community and engagement, so that’s why it is such a pleasure to align with the Huna Takhassusi team. By creating these sessions, we want to facilitate discussions of all kinds and help push initiatives further.”
Updated 21 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture is hosting an event to let the Kingdom’s youth interact with the customs and traditions of the Bedouin across the Arabian Peninsula.
“The Sadu Tale” is running from March 16-20 at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
Sadu, a traditional embroidered Bedouin fabric weaved from camel hair, goat hair, or sheep’s wool, is a common feature in traditional clothing across the Arabian Peninsula.
It is also used in the construction of the Bait Al-Sha’ir, the Bedouin tent which protects those inside from the heat of the sun and the cold of the desert.
Raef Bukhari took part in the exhibition with his family business, Desert Designs, bringing along home pieces like couches and chairs made in the Al-Sadu style.
“All the Sadu that we use is natural from camels hair and sheep wool. We implement them in the pieces in a modern way. Before Sadu became a trend, it was always our style in Desert Design to mix different kinds of Sadu together in one piece.”
The unique exhibition features a variety of activities that emphasize Sadu and its ties to the Kingdom’s history — from its beginnings to its UNESCO designation as containing intangible cultural heritage.
When entering the event, visitors will find hologram arts explaining that Sadu is known in countries as wide-ranging as Mali, India, UAE, Romania and Mexico.
There are five main sections in the exhibition: Sadu Across Continents, Sadu Weaving Exhibition, Art Exhibitions, Sadu Fashion Exhibition and Saudi Sadu in the Eye of the World.
There are also accompanying events from Saudi designers, with craftsmen and musicians taking part to create a culturally enriching experience for visitors.
Lujain Al-Zuaby, a fashion designer who took part in the event, said: “This event tells everything about our business. We make leather pieces mixed with Sadu art and what is amazing is that you are carrying a piece of art that was there for 300 years.”
Umm Fahad, a Sadu craftswoman at the exhibition who makes handbags, belts and wall pieces, also took part in Dubai Expo 2020, and said that the Ministry of Culture supported her “financially and morally.”
She said: “I started knitting when I was 13 years old with my mother, and in our time it was a necessity because we needed this craft to make tents and Bait Al-Sha’ir. We bring sheep wool and we color it to make amazing shapes.”
The exhibition also features a corner for children, who can take part in “The Legacy of Generations,” an interactive educational game.
The Kingdom is hosting cultural events to preserve heritage and customs. Recent efforts include Founding Day, Diriyah events, the Made in Saudi Expo and the AlUla Design Award.
Updated 21 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The 2022 Saudi Cup has been recognized with a Guinness World Record for holding the largest prize fund in the world for a single horse race, coming in at $20 million.
“We are happy with this achievement and I would like to stress that the successive achievements of the club would not have been possible without the constant support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman,” Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, the CEO of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said.
During the award ceremony on Saturday, the club was recognized by the Guinness World Records for the race held on Feb. 26 at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh.
Al-Olayan received the award from Ahmed Bujairi, official judge of the Guinness World Records.
“I would like to extend my thanks to Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, for his constant guidance to me and my colleagues in the club, and I also congratulate all my colleagues in the club for their great efforts in achieving all the achievements of the club,”Al-Olayan said.
The 2022 Saudi Cup featured 240 horses from 16 countries that competed for a total of $35.1 million.
Prince Saud bin Salman Abdul Aziz’s horse, Emblem Road, came in first and took home the $20 million purse.
The previous award holder for the world’s largest prize fund for a single horse race was the Dubai World Cup held at the Meydan Racecourse in March 2010.
“We are very pleased with the club’s successive achievements. There is no doubt that everyone appreciates the great status of the Guinness World Records with its great history. We want to tell the world that we have a lot in Saudi Arabia to offer to serve the whole world, and that what happened in horse racing is a success added to the successes of Saudi Arabia,” Al-Olayan said.
“On myself and my colleague’s behalf, we extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to our leadership for the generous and continuous support that equestrian sport finds. The club is working under the leadership and directives of Prince Bandar ... and we still aspire for more under the directives of His Highness, me and the rest of my colleagues at the club, whom I congratulate on this award and thank for their efforts.
“(The record) was a signal to us that we are on the right path, but the journey is still long and we are always challenging ourselves to provide the best in what we are heading toward. You may notice the upward development in the Saudi Cup between 2020 and 2022 at all levels, and this means that we are determined to continue achieving success.
“We see Saudi Arabia succeed in several areas, whether it is the economy or culture,” he continued. “We just want the world to see the true picture of Saudi Arabia as it is; on the other hand, we need to put together an international race that is able to attract people from across the world. What makes us very happy is that we see this reflected in the rest of the jockey club season, which is now being influenced a lot by what is happening in the Saudi Cup, which means upgrading the whole race experience.”