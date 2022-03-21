You are here

Community mediation aids social justice and peace in Syria's war-torn Deir Ezzor

Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations have called for the formation of community mediation committees. (Supplied)
Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations have called for the formation of community mediation committees. (Supplied)
Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations have called for the formation of community mediation committees. (Supplied)
Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations have called for the formation of community mediation committees. (Supplied)
Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations have called for the formation of community mediation committees. (Supplied)
Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations have called for the formation of community mediation committees. (Supplied)
Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations have called for the formation of community mediation committees. (Supplied)
Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations have called for the formation of community mediation committees. (Supplied)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Community mediation aids social justice and peace in Syria's war-torn Deir Ezzor

Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations have called for the formation of community mediation committees. (Supplied)
  • Daesh’s 3-year control led to food scarcity, loss of title deeds, identity documents
  • Activists assist over 500,000 citizens after destruction of courts, aid bodies and security apparatus
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The years of war in Syria has left an indelible mark on the countryside of Deir Ezzor governorate with significant economic, social and security effects, including the widespread destruction of infrastructure, the absence of effective policing and the emergence of extremist groups.

The Syrian Democratic Forces formed by Kurdish units, and the Syrian regime’s forces share control of the governorate.

The largest part of the province remained under the control of Daesh for years. This was until the regime’s forces and Iranian militias took control of the area south of the Euphrates River in late 2017, while the SDF asserted its authority in the area north of the river in early 2019.

After the fighting stopped and the security situation improved, the local residents in the area sought to restore community relations, but were hampered by the absence of courts. This situation was further exacerbated by the withdrawal of the Syrian authorities from this area, resulting in various local groups vying for control.

Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations, namely Dirna, Furatna, Sama, Mary and Ensaf, have called for the formation of community mediation committees to resolve legal and other disputes, and to break the cycle of violence in the conflict-ridden society.

These committees were formed with a number of local dignitaries, jurists, and educated people of good social standing. There was also a significant presence of women activists who worked on resolving issues related to females.

Mohammed Awad Al-Mohammed, chairman of the board of directors of the Ensaf Development Organization, and who is responsible for the body’s peace-building projects, told Arab News: “The war has resulted in countless problems of displacement and siege, causing a change in people’s behavior and lives, especially during Daesh’s 3-year control of the region.”

He said this led to a breakdown in social cohesion, with disputes arising over lost property documents, identity cards, and others related to debts and loans.

Al-Mohammed stressed: “People want stability, but in the absence of courts, disputes arose, and some sought to settle old disputes. So the idea of forming mediation committees emerged. The committees include influential and respected clan figures who intervened to resolve disputes at the request of one of the parties … based on Islamic law and clan custom.”

The community mediation committees have resolved many issues, including clan disputes, revenge or murder, and others related to divorce, marriage, and inheritance. They have also contributed to solving economic problems, such as distributing aid to families, and regulating the provision of electricity, water and bread.

These committees also resolved personal disputes resulting from traffic accidents and extortion through social media.

It is estimated that the work of these committees has benefited directly or indirectly nearly 500,000 people residing in the villages and towns of Deir Ezzor.

These bodies have relied on their members’ experience and knowledge. Al-Mohammed, who is a lawyer, said the resolution of disputes is accompanied by awareness-raising efforts which have included supporting women’s Islamic inheritance rights, in the face of the “greed” of some men.

“Because the women who lived through the war were in need, they began to demand their rights, something they did not do before the war.”

Al-Mohammed said there have been particular difficulties from people still holding onto their arms. “Even traffic accidents may be exploited by armed men. The fragility of the security situation leads to new conflicts or revives old problems.”

He indicated that at the onset people were ashamed or hesitated to approach mediation committees because they were accustomed to going through the courts. “There were 50 courts in Deir Ezzor, now there is one court, which is more than 110 kilometers away, (this is) in addition to (the) high costs and the bureaucracy of the courts. We shortened the distance and the time through (these) social justice (bodies) because it gives immediate results, and we have been able to solve individual problems that are over 15 years old.”

In promoting and providing continuity to the efforts of the committees, a group of activists, in cooperation with the Dirna, Furatna, Samah, Mary, and Ensaf organizations, launched the “Peace Is Good” campaign.

The campaign coordinator, Ayman Allaw, told Arab News: “The campaign is about five months old, and we are working in a tribal and clan area where problems abound. The idea of Peace Is Good did not exist in this area. It was the force of arms that deterred people, and in the absence of the government, ignorance prevailed and the strong killed the weak. Therefore, the idea of Peace Is Good was welcomed by the clergy, jurists, and reputable clansmen.”

Allaw said the area in which they work was controlled during the war by the Free Syrian Army militias, then Jabhat Al-Nusra, then Daesh, followed by the Syrian regime and now the SDF. He said people were psychologically traumatized by the war. Some “individuals exploited the war to gain power and influence” which led people to seek refuge in the mediation committees because they included respected community leaders, he added.

The mediation committees appear determined not to politicize their work, and have called on aid groups and wealthy individuals to provide assistance. Allaw said the committees should operate widely, but added that Deir Ezzor may face the most difficulties because of the lack of educated people to work with the clans.

Al-Mohammed added that the mediation committees have contributed to promoting peace through conflict resolution and he hoped this could become part of the society’s culture.

Topics: Middle East Syria Daesh Kurds

Financial crisis in Lebanon escalates as banks begin two-day strike

Financial crisis in Lebanon escalates as banks begin two-day strike
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Financial crisis in Lebanon escalates as banks begin two-day strike

Financial crisis in Lebanon escalates as banks begin two-day strike
  • Bank authorities are unhappy at the judicial decisions issued against them; meanwhile judiciary decides to prosecute central bank governor and his brother
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese banks on Monday declared a two-day strike in protest against judicial decisions issued against Fransabank, Credit Bank, Banque du Liban et d’Outre Mer, Bank of Beirut, Societe Generale, Bankmed, and Aoudi Bank.

The banks condemned the rulings as arbitrary, noting that some lawsuits filed by depositors are related to their requests to recover US dollar funds that have been withheld by the banks for more than two years.

The strike puts the banks on a collision course with the judiciary. The banks and the political elite are now awaiting the outcome of meetings between Minister of Justice Henry Khoury and the heads of the judiciary, as ordered by Prime Minister Najib Mikati based on the principle of separation or powers.

The situation was exacerbated on Monday after Judge Ghada Aoun, the public prosecutor of appeal in Mount Lebanon, ordered the temporary seizure of real estate properties belong to Rajah Salameh — the brother of Riad Salameh, the governor of the Banque du Liban — who was detained on Friday in connection with activities involving the public treasury “which was proven to have been wasted according to the preliminary investigations.”

Judge Aoun said she has now referred Rajah Salameh to prosecutors after having previously referred him to the first investigating Judge in Mount Lebanon, Nicolas Mansour.

Riad Salameh, meanwhile, on Monday failed to show up for a session during which he was scheduled to appear before a judge. As a result, Judge Aoun filed charges against him, businesswoman Anna Kozakova, and a number of companies on charges of “illicit enrichment and money laundering,” and referred the cases Mansour.

In response to the allegations against him, Riad Salameh told Reuters: “I ordered an audit and it was proven that public money was not the source of my wealth.”

Judge Aoun’s preliminary investigations were carried out in response to a lawsuit filed by activist group Rouwwad Al-Adalah, which translates as Pioneers of Justice.

The Union of Bank Employees, which supported the banks in their strike, said it hoped that “the judiciary deals objectively with the crisis with the banks, because the last judiciary decisions did not only affect the concerned banks but bypassed them to touch all the banking sector, noting that its results will be disastrous for the sector abroad.”

The political and legal debate sparked arguments about the legality and illegality of procedures and the economic effects of targeting the banks. There are fears that the banks might escalate their action, which might include an indefinite strike in protest against decisions by the judiciary in favor of depositors.

The Association Des Banques du Liban called on “political authorities to take the necessary steps to stop the legal violations against the banks, and stop the scandalous infringements of some parties, especially the judiciary, in violating the laws and continuing the arbitrary and barbaric practices that would result in a judicial chaos.”

The private banks blame the political authorities and BDL for the deposits crisis, as a result of continuing to take out loans and failing to pay them off, noting that banks continued lending money to the state despite knowing that it would not be paid back because of corruption.

The Federation of Unions of Bank Employees called for the public to be informed “about the reasons which led to the evaporation of the banks’ deposits and to the aggravation of the crisis between depositors and the banks,” and said that “successive governments continued their borrowing policies and kept on spending money without any monitoring until the country fell into the crisis.”

It also queried the role of “the Supreme Judicial Council and the Judicial Inspection Authority in monitoring the work of judges, and the extent to which some judges adhere to the principles of judicial work, especially with regards to the banking sector.”

On Monday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Lebanese pound further increased in light of the bank strike, raising fears among the public that prices will increase again. Workers in the public and private sectors and pensioners expressed anger about not being able to withdraw their salaries and pensions from the banks.

Sarkhat Al-Moudiin, which translates as Depositors Outcry, and other activists’ groups threatened “in the upcoming days to expand their efforts to determine criminal and financial responsibilities that led to the current financial crisis, in preparation to hold the politicians responsible, and in order for everyone to get what they deserve.”

Topics: Lebanon financial crisis

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi facilities

Saudi firefighters inspect damage caused by the debris of a missile intercepted in Jazan on Saturday. (SPA)
Saudi firefighters inspect damage caused by the debris of a missile intercepted in Jazan on Saturday. (SPA)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi facilities

Saudi firefighters inspect damage caused by the debris of a missile intercepted in Jazan on Saturday. (SPA)
  • The attacks took place on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday morning
  • Houthi actions come ahead of GCC-sponsored peace talks between Yemeni factions
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian government has condemned the Houthis’ attack on economic and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, describing the actions as flouting international law.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt slammed “in the strongest terms, the Houthi militia’s continuation of its despicable terrorist attacks (on) the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the latest of which was (on) economic and civil(ian) facilities at dawn on Sunday, with drones and ballistic missiles.”

The statement stressed that this was a “great escalation” and violated international law. Egypt reaffirmed its support for the Kingdom.

The attacks took place on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Houthi actions come ahead of GCC-sponsored peace talks between Yemeni factions that the militia said they would not attend. The talks are due to take place from March 29 in Riyadh. 

Topics: Middle East Egypt Saudi Arabia Houthis aramco attacks

Egyptian goods enter Sudan normally after pause due to Sudanese demonstrations

An image showing hundreds of truck drivers stuck in a blockade of a major export route out of Sudan into Egypt. (Reuters/File Photo)
An image showing hundreds of truck drivers stuck in a blockade of a major export route out of Sudan into Egypt. (Reuters/File Photo)
Yassin Mohammad

Egyptian goods enter Sudan normally after pause due to Sudanese demonstrations

An image showing hundreds of truck drivers stuck in a blockade of a major export route out of Sudan into Egypt. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Sudanese farmers took to protesting against the government’s decision to raise the price of electricity
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Egyptian goods have begun reentering Sudan in recent days after a disruption due to protests in Khartoum.

Egyptian exporters had complained about the disruption of cargo to Sudan due to the Sudanese demonstrations on the Sharyan Al-Shamal road linking the cities of Halfa and Khartoum.

Sudanese farmers took to protesting against the government’s decision to raise the price of electricity for agricultural consumption from 1.6 ($.004) to 9 Sudanese pounds since the beginning of this year.

Wagih Besada, a member of the Export Council for Building Materials, said that the last two weeks witnessed a breakthrough in the crisis that stopped the transportation of goods to Sudan, and the situation is now returning to normal.

In statements to local newspapers, Besada explained that Sudan is one of the most important markets receiving construction materials from Egypt and that Egyptian companies are keen to continue exporting to it despite challenges.

According to previous statements, more than 600 Egyptian trucks had stopped on the border between Egypt and Sudan, extending for a distance of about 30 km inside Egyptian territory as they waited for the road to open.

Walid Gamal El-Din, head of the Export Council for Building Materials, said that Sudan is among the top 10 importing countries of building materials from Egypt, ranking ninth last year.

He revealed that the sector’s exports to Sudan recorded $141 million during 2021, compared to $130 million in 2020, a growth of 9 percent.

Egyptian exports to Sudan include finished products, chemicals, foodstuffs, building materials, machinery and equipment. In return, Egypt imports live animals, sesame, groundnuts and cotton from Sudan.

Topics: Egypt Sudan

El-Sisi assures Maronite patriarch of Egyptian support for Lebanon’s stability

President El-Sisi affirmed his country’s pride at the depth of the close relations between Egypt and Lebanon, and Egypt’s keenness on its safety, security and stability. (Egyptian Presidency)
President El-Sisi affirmed his country’s pride at the depth of the close relations between Egypt and Lebanon, and Egypt’s keenness on its safety, security and stability. (Egyptian Presidency)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi assures Maronite patriarch of Egyptian support for Lebanon's stability

President El-Sisi affirmed his country’s pride at the depth of the close relations between Egypt and Lebanon, and Egypt’s keenness on its safety, security and stability. (Egyptian Presidency)
  • The cardinal affirmed that the Egyptian president was “ready to support the Lebanese cause”
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: During a reception on Sunday for Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Raï, Maronite patriarch of Antioch and all the East, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi praised the “constructive and essential role played by the cardinal in order to support Lebanon and restore its stability,” according to the president’s official spokesperson.

El-Sisi affirmed his country’s pride at the depth of the close relations between Egypt and Lebanon, and Egypt’s keenness on its safety, security and stability. He stressed the importance of achieving Lebanese national interests and sparing it from the dangers of conflicts in the region.

For his part, the cardinal affirmed Lebanon’s keenness to strengthen the historical relations between the two brotherly countries. He expressed his nation’s appreciation for the Egyptian effort to support Lebanon in all fields, as well as its role as a pillar and guarantor for maintaining stability in both Lebanon and the Arab region as a whole.

The cardinal affirmed that the Egyptian president was “ready to support the Lebanese cause.”

In an interview with MTV LEBANON, the cardinal said of his visit: “Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi loves Lebanon and the Lebanese. I thanked him for the air bridge that he established after the port explosion, which expresses his love, and for opening the doors of Egypt to the Lebanese, and for his supportive positions always for Lebanon, and for the mediation with the Gulf countries.

“We discussed Lebanon’s internal issues, and El-Sisi expressed his regret for the situation Lebanon has reached. I told him that Lebanon is sick and we need to treat its disease, which is the failure to implement the Taif Agreement, and the solution is to declare neutrality.

“We regret that Lebanon has become isolated from the world, and the Egyptian president is ready to support the Lebanese cause, and he confirmed this. I told him that the solutions are not in the hands of the Lebanese alone to implement them, but there is a role for the Arabs and the international community.”

In the context of talking about the upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon, El-Sisi said that they “must happen, and we care about this in order to preserve the constitutional benefits, and voters must participate massively and make better choices.”

Topics: Egypt Lebanon Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Lebanon Maronite patriarch says no party should resort to violence
Middle-East
Lebanon Maronite patriarch says no party should resort to violence
El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for UNRWA
Middle-East
El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for UNRWA

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Egypt to meet president

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Egypt to meet president
Arab News

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Egypt to meet president

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Egypt to meet president
Arab News

CAIRO: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrived in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday to meet Egypt's president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Emirates News Agency reported.

The two leaders “discussed ways to further boost our deep ties and areas of continued cooperation to benefit our two nations,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

“Our talks also covered the latest international developments,” he added.

Topics: UAE Egypt Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Egypt's president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

