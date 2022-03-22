Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen
A family leave after receiving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center at the Kowloon Mosque And Islamic Centre in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP)
Pfizer Inc. said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, a potential cancer-causing impurity.
Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the drug till date.
Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Exposure to the impurities above acceptable levels over long periods of time could increase the risk of cancer.
However, there is no immediate risk to patients taking the drug, Pfizer said.
Patients currently taking the products should consult with their doctor about alternative treatment options, the drugmaker said.
Pfizer Canada earlier this month recalled Accuretic due to the presence of the same impurity.
Last year, the drugmaker also recalled its anti-smoking treatment, Chantix, due to high levels of a nitrosamine in the pills.
Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies
Updated 22 March 2022
Reuters
MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said it would not accept ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city.
Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, but attacks were also reported to have intensified on the country’s second city Kharkiv on Monday.
The conflict has driven almost a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes, and Germany predicted the refugee number could reach as high as 10 million in coming weeks.
Europe said Russia was using refugees as a tool and that it was prepared to take more action on top of existing sanctions to isolate Russia from global finances and trade.
Russia’s military had ordered residents of Mariupol to surrender by 5 a.m. local time on Monday, saying those who did so could leave, while those who stayed would be handed to tribunals run by Moscow-backed separatists.
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government responded that it would never bow to ultimatums and said cities such as the capital Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv would always defy occupation.
“There can be no question of any surrender” in Mariupol said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
Russia’s invasion, now in its fourth week, has largely stalled, failing to capture any major city, but causing massive destruction to residential areas.
Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov that was home to 400,000 people, has run short of food, medicine, power and water. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said its “heroic defenders” had helped thwart Russia elsewhere.
“By virtue of their dedication and superhuman courage, tens of thousands of lives throughout Ukraine were saved. Today Mariupol is saving Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa,” said Reznikov.
A part of Mariupol now held by Russian forces, reached by Reuters on Sunday, was an eerie wasteland. Several bodies lay by the road, wrapped in blankets. Windows were blasted out and walls were charred black. People who came out of basements sat on benches amid the debris, bundled up in coats.
A group of men dug graves by the roadside.
In one dark cellar packed with families, Irina Chernenko, a university librarian, said she had been there for 11 days.
“Everything is destroyed. Where can we go?” she said. “We’re cooking over a fire — for now we still have a bit of food and some firewood.”
Russia calls the war, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from “Nazis.”
The West calls this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin.
The eastern cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv have also been hard hit by Russia’s tactic of pounding urban areas with artillery as its troops have done before in Syria and Chechnya.
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said hundreds of buildings, many residential, had been destroyed. “It is impossible to say that the worst days are behind us, we are constantly being bombed,” he said.
On Monday night, a witness in the city said she saw people on the roofs of apartment buildings dropping grenades or similar ordnance onto the streets. A second witness, outside the city, reported hearing more intense explosions than on any day since Russian troops began attacking last month.
Reuters could not immediately verify the accounts.
In Kyiv, six bodies were laid on the pavement by a shopping mall struck overnight by Russian shelling. Emergency services combed wreckage to the sound of distant artillery fire.
Firefighters put out small blazes around the building, hunting survivors. Ukraine said at least eight people died.
“It is hard for me to speak because my child worked here. She was at work just yesterday,” said tearful onlooker Valentina Timofeyevna.
Russia said the center was being used as a weapons store. Ukraine said there were no strategic military objects in the area. Neither report could be independently verified.
In another part of Kyiv, a man collected belongings from a second floor apartment which, like the rest of the block, had no front wall after shelling ripped it away.
Officials imposed a day-and-a-half curfew in the capital from Monday night, citing the likelihood of more shelling. Britain said there was heavy fighting to the north but that Ukrainian forces had fought off an advance and most Russian forces were more than 25 km (15 miles) from the city center.
Ukrainian officials hope that Moscow, having failed to secure a quick victory, will cut its losses and negotiate a withdrawal. Both sides hinted last week at progress in talks on a formula which would include some kind of “neutrality” for Ukraine, though details were scarce.
Talks resumed on Monday and Ukraine’s Vereshchuk said agreement had been reached on eight evacuation and supply corridors for besieged towns and cities but that Mariupol was not among them.
West of Mariupol, the governor of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said shelling had hit buses evacuating civilians from front line areas and four children were wounded in separate incidents that he blamed on Russia. Reuters could not confirm the report independently. Moscow denies targeting civilians.
US President Joe Biden discussed Russia’s “brutal tactics” in Ukraine with European leaders on Monday and Britain said they reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically.
But European Union foreign ministers disagreed on whether and how to include energy in sanctions, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to declare an embargo.
“We are ready to take further (measures) with our partners,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, without going into details.
EU freezes Mali army training over mercenary concerns
The EU is concerned that Mali’s leaders are working with mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group
France has announced that all its troops would leave Mali by the summer amid tensions with the military junta
Updated 22 March 2022
AP
BRUSSELS: The European Union’s top diplomat said Monday that he has ordered the suspension of combat training for soldiers in Mali until he receives guarantees from the government there that the trainees will not be working with Russian mercenaries.
Rebel Malian troops have launched two military coups in recent years. The junta has postponed elections meant to usher in civilian rule, and the EU is concerned that Mali’s leaders are working with mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which is accused of rights abuses in Africa and the Middle East.
The 27-nation bloc has been training the Mali armed forces since 2013. It had planned to continue to do so despite the severe instability and political upheaval that has wracked the country since 2012.
“Clearly, our training mission cannot be implicated, in any way, in activities that could call into question the European Union’s reputation,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after chairing a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers.
Borrell said he’s still waiting for guarantees from Mali’s junta, and until then he has ordered the commander in charge of the EU training “to adapt the activities of the mission to the circumstances they are facing.”
“We should maintain training activities that are not directly related to training Malian troops in military combat,” Borrell said, but he added that the mission would not yet be canceled.
France announced last month that all its troops would leave Mali by the summer amid tensions with the military junta, but Paris said it would maintain a military presence in neighboring West African nations.
French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Mali’s authorities of neglecting the fight against extremists.
More than 107 civilians have been killed in recent months in Mali in attacks by the army and militant groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group, Human Rights Watch said in a report last week.
Mali’s soldiers were responsible for at least 71 of the deaths recorded since December 2021, the international rights organization said. Mali’s army has contested some of the report, while adding that it is investigating a number of the attacks and allegations.
The army has been accused of abuses against civilians in southwest and central Mali as soldiers try to stem violence from jihadist fighters who have been staging attacks for nearly a decade.
Syrian migrants’ dreams dashed as economic sanctions hit Russia
Western sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent the ruble crashing
Syrians who moved to Russia in search of security have seen their savings decimated almost overnight
Updated 22 March 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: When Samy packed his bags and left for Russia in 2018, he was convinced better days lay ahead. His home city of Damascus was on its knees, crippled by nearly a decade of war and on the cusp of the worst economic crisis in more than a century. There were precious few opportunities for him and other Syrian youth. Emigrating seemed the best option.
The charms of Moscow beckoned. Samy, who gave only his first name, had seen the swagger of Russian soldiers in Syria and heard stories about the lives they had back home.
He had also seen first hand how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s soldiers had helped secure the position of Bashar Assad, the Syrian ruler to whom his family remained loyal. Moscow was safe, or so he thought, and for a while it was — a refuge where he could save and send money home.
Then came the war in Ukraine. Over the past fortnight, Samy’s world and the lives of other Syrians like him who believed they had found somewhere secure to start over, has unraveled. As the value of the ruble collapsed, his savings were obliterated and, with almost every sector of the economy squeezed, his job was soon thrown into jeopardy.
An unprecedented global sanctions regime has crippled the Russian economy, shutting off oil, wheat and commodity exports, forcing the withdrawal of Western companies, isolating the country from the global financial system, and sending its currency into free fall.
Economists project that Russia will default within two months, as lines of credit and the economy itself grind to a halt. The Kremlin’s financial enablers are the stated target of sanctions. The flight of oligarchs’ yachts across the Mediterranean, beyond the clutches of European states eager to impound them, has been a source of amusement for many on the continent.
But the plight of regular Russians and the large community of Middle Eastern migrants living among them has been largely overlooked. As the economy disintegrates, Samy and other Syrians living in Russia face the second major economic collapse of their lifetimes. And this one is likely to be far worse than the first.
Speaking from his apartment in Moscow, Samy told Arab News: “I am facing a financial dilemma. I’ve been contemplating taking all my money from the bank, which doesn’t even amount to much, and keeping it hidden in my apartment. But then I start to think, what if I get robbed?”
It is not just Samy who needs that money to survive. “I have a family in Damascus depending on me. My parents are old. They were among the lucky few who didn’t feel the need to overly ration their fuel to keep warm. I was so proud of myself that I was able to keep them warm. I fled one war only to land in another.”
During the Cold War, the Soviet Union projected soft power across the Middle East and, at different periods, enjoyed close relations with Egypt, Syria, South Yemen and Algeria among other secular Arab states.
In the post-Soviet era, the Russian Federation has visibly expanded its political, diplomatic, military and economic footprint in the Middle East and North Africa since the early 2000s.
Under Putin’s leadership, Russia’s engagement with the Arab world has involved intensive energy diplomacy, growing grain exports, penetration of the regional arms market and deployment of armed forces in 2015 in Syria to prop up its key regional client, the Assad regime.
However, the outcome of the Ukraine war could yet deal a serious blow to Russia’s influence and standing in the Middle East. Images posted on social media last week showed long lines of Russian citizens queuing at ATMs to withdraw their savings or convert what they had into dollars before the currency depreciated further.
Millions also suddenly found themselves unable to make purchases using Apple Pay or Google Pay, both of which were cut off by the US tech giants, as more and more companies severed ties with Russia.
Russia’s central bank reacted to the currency crash by raising its key interest rate from 9.5 percent to 20 percent to prevent an inflationary spiral. But the banking and the financial system simply cannot cope with what amounts to a freeze of two-thirds of its reserves.
Elvira Nabiullina, the bank’s governor, told employees in a video address that they were facing an “extreme situation,” according to Reuters. As economist and author Anders Aslund put it in a tweet: “Putin has destroyed the ruble.”
And still the sanctions keep coming. US President Joe Biden has moved to cut ties with many of Russia’s largest financial institutions, saying the measure “exceeds anything we’ve ever done.”
Russia’s biggest bank, the Sberbank, along with 25 of its subsidiaries, accounting for one third of Russia’s financial assets, were on the list. Biden also prohibited American companies from doing business with them and froze the assets of Russian oligarchs close to the Kremlin.
The UK has placed limits on the amount Russians can deposit in British banks. It has also excluded Russian banks from its financial system and frozen their assets.
The EU, meanwhile, aims to target 70 percent of the Russian banking sector and state-owned firms and reduce its import of Russian gas by 66 percent before 2030. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that the continent will no longer rely on a “supplier who explicitly threatened us.”
A long list of Western retailers, many of them motivated by threats of consumer boycotts, have chosen to halt their operations and close some of their stores in Russia. These include brands such as H&M, Levis and IKEA.
In a sign that the sanctions are already beginning to hit supply chains, Russians have taken to Twitter claiming some grocery stores in Moscow have placed limits on how many items they can buy at a time.
Meanwhile, in Syria more than half the country’s pre-war population is displaced, living either elsewhere in the country or having fled abroad. Those settled in Russia are presumed to have been vetted by both regimes. According to Russian interior ministry estimates, 9,100 Syrian citizens were residing in the Russian Federation by the end of October 2018.
Moscow has remained a staunch ally of Assad since the 2015 military intervention, despite the crippling sanctions and international condemnation leveled against his regime.
Reports have emerged in recent days of Syrian mercenaries traveling to Russia to fight in Ukraine. This comes at a time when Syria’s abysmal economic conditions show no sign of improvement.
In recent years, many well-off Syrians have moved their money to Russia, which they considered more secure. Assad himself is thought to have lost an estimated $10 billion when the currency collapsed in neighboring Lebanon. His losses in Syria are thought to be on a similar scale. Time will tell what the ruble’s collapse will cost him.
The average salary in Syria is 70,000 Syrian pounds per month, the equivalent of $20. The UN’s World Food Programme estimates about 12.4 million Syrians are food insecure while 1.4 million are severely food insecure. Electricity and fuel are also scarce.
At the beginning of the year, Assad announced a five-day public holiday in an effort to reduce fuel and energy consumption. Both are now in extremely short supply and a spike in oil prices brought on by the Ukraine invasion and sanctions on Russia could even bring travel to a halt in much of Syria, where the cost of filling a tank eclipses what most people earn in a month.
For those like Samy, who thought their lives would get better in an ally’s land, it is more of the same. “I am beginning to think Syrians are cursed,” he said.
NEW DELHI: India and Australia are working to reach a free trade agreement “very soon,” as the two countries on Monday expressed commitments to further bilateral relations and to focus on the Indo-Pacific region during a virtual summit between their leaders.
India and Australia established a comprehensive strategic partnership in June 2020 and are working to boost cooperation through a free trade agreement.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison said during their opening remarks that the two countries have made “great progress” on this matter.
“I am very sure that we will reach an agreement very soon on the remaining issues as well,” Modi said.
“The quick conclusion of (the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement) is important for our economic ties, economic revival and economic security.”
Morrison said the two countries will “redouble efforts” on the upcoming agreement “to unlock new opportunities and benefits for both our economies.”
India-Australia bilateral trade was worth an estimated $12 billion in 2021, and both countries have been seeking to diversify trade to cut their economic dependence on China, which is Australia’s top trading partner and India’s main source of imports.
Navdeep Suri, former Indian high commissioner to Australia, said relations between the two countries have been driven by their shared perspectives on China.
Having suffered trade friction with the Asian economic powerhouse, the situation “creates fertile ground for middle-level powers like Australia and India to come together,” Suri told Arab News.
“China is an elephant in the room for both India and Australia.”
Australia also announced a landmark investment plan in India during the summit, with programs ranging from a $13.2 million skills package, an agreement to work together on critical minerals, a $18.6 million package on space cooperation, and a $26.4 million “green steel” partnership, according to the Australian Associated Press.
The two countries are expected to sign more agreements later this month, with the total package likely to reach more than $200 million.
“The agreement on critical minerals, and given India’s focus on electric vehicles and mobility and Australia’s willingness to supply lithium to India, fits very well into our plan to emerge as a $5 trillion economy,” Suri added.
Australia accounts for 55 percent of global lithium production, and has over 20 percent of global lithium deposits. Lithium is a key active material in the rechargeable batteries that run electric cars.
Modi and Morrison also agreed to focus on the Indo-Pacific region, and briefly touched on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during their meeting.
India, which is part of the Quad grouping with Australia, the US, and Japan, has taken a neutral stance on the war in Europe, a position that Morrison had expressed “understanding” towards, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.
Whistleblower accuses top civil servant of misleading MPs over Afghan evacuations
15-year Foreign Office veteran has spoken out about Afghan evacuation management in front of a parliamentary committee
She feels a ‘strong sense of moral injury for having been part of something so badly managed’
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News
LONDON: A senior whistleblower has accused a top civil servant of misleading British MPs over the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan.
Josie Stewart, head of illicit finance at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office accused Sir Philip Barton, permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office of making “inaccurate” claims to Parliament.
Specifically, she said his claim that he did not know Prime Minister Boris Johnson had called for staff at animal charity Nowzad to be evacuated, despite others being more of a Taliban target, was not true.
Despite the high likelihood that she will lose her job, Stewart said she feels a “strong sense of moral injury for having been part of something so badly managed.”
During the media cacophony of the Afghan evacuation, the plight of animals and workers at Nowzad in Kabul garnered headlines, despite others — such as those who had worked with NATO as interpreters — being directly threatened by Taliban forces.
It was “widespread knowledge,” Stewart said, in the FCDO crisis center that the decision to evacuate Nowzad’s staff came from Johnson.
In a written statement submitted to the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, she said: “I saw messages to this effect on Microsoft Teams, I heard it discussed in the crisis center including by senior civil servants, and I was copied on numerous emails which clearly suggested this and which no one, including Nigel Casey (the prime minister’s special representative for Afghanistan) acting as ‘Crisis Gold,’ challenged.”
The 15-year FCDO veteran added that the decision to approve Nowzad’s evacuation under the “Leave Outside the Rules” scheme “was not in line with policy, as there was no reason to believe these people should be prioritised under the agreed criteria.”
Their evacuation carried “significant opportunity cost in terms of the amount of senior civil servant time spent on the case.”
Last year another whistleblower, Raphael Marchall, said that British soldiers were put at risk to facilitate the evacuation of animals from Nowzad’s shelter, following a request from Johnson.
That claim was denied by Sue Philip in front of the committee, but it later emerged that the Casey had asked an official “to seek clear guidance for us from No. 10 as soon as possible on what they would like us to do” regarding the situation.
Stewart said he considered letters the committee received from Sir Philip in January and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, an FCDO minister, in February “to be misleading in claiming that Nowzad staff were included by officials in the potential cohorts to be considered for evacuation if space became available under LOTR.”
She said that while this was “factually accurate, from what I heard and saw, Nowzad staff were included as a late addition only in response to this ‘PM decision.’ This occurred against the previous judgement (sic) of officials.”
Stewart said that she could not “fathom” why either Sir Philip or Casey would have “intentionally lied to the committee, but I believe that they must have done so both in the letter dated Jan. 17 and in the oral testimony given on Jan. 25.”
She said: “I have tried to imagine but cannot conceive of any way this could have been an honest mistake.
“Nigel Casey explicitly testified that he had searched his emails and found nothing of relevance. Yet when I searched my emails for ‘PM’ and ‘Nowzad’, I found more than one email referencing ‘the PM’s decision on Nowzad’ and with Nigel Casey in copy.”
Johnson has previously denied allegations he personally intervened to get Nowzad staff and their animals out of the country, despite leaked emails from an official in the private office of Lord Goldsmith, who told colleagues on Aug. 25 last year that “the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated.”