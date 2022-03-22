Reigning champions Al-Hilal submit squad for AFC Champions league group stages

You are here

Al-Hilal are the reigning Saudi and Asian champions. (Arriyadiyah)
Al-Hilal have submitted the 30-man squad that will take part in the group stages of the 2022 AFC Champions League, set to kick off on April 7.

The reigning Saudi and Asian champions’ list includes the seven foreign players, according new tournament rules that allow all the non-Saudi players to be in the match squad, with the “3+1" stipulation (three foreigners of any nationality and one Asian player) confirmed 24 hours before each match.

This system will remain in practice for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, with the number of match-day foreigners allowed rising to “5+1” for the 2023-24 season.

According to sources close to the club, Al-Hilal’s squad includes the teams injured players Abdullah Atif, Nasser Al-Dawsari and Ali Al-Bulaihi, in addition to the youth players Musab Al-Juwair, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Mohammed Al-Khaibri, Abdullah Radif, Mohammad Al-Khaibri and Ahmed Al-Jubei.

Al-Hilal’s matches in the group stage, against Emirati club Sharjah, Al-Rayyan of Qatar and Tajik outfit FC Istiklol, will take place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

The Saudi women’s cricket team is set to face Bahrain in their third match of the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup on Tuesday at Al-Amerat Cricket Ground.

The Kingdom have lost both of their matches at the tournament so far.

On Monday evening, the Saudi team lost their second fixture by 182 runs against Oman.

The Omani innings had produced a total 234, for only three wickets, but the Saudis could only manage 52 in response.

In their opener against Kuwait on Sunday, the Saudis lost by 10 wickets after managing just 31 runs, with their opponents hitting their target without losing their opening batters.

The Saudi team will follow up tomorrow’s clash with Bahrain with matches against the UAE on Thursday, March 24, and Qatar the following day.

Oman currently lead the standings after two wins, followed by Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s first ever women-only motor event has ended with all 34 teams arriving safely in Riyadh after the final leg of the 1,105-kilometer three-day Rally Jameel.

The race, launched in front of Hail’s Al-Qishlah Castle by Hail Gov. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad Al-Saud, was won by Annie Seel and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky from Sweden, in their Toyota RAV4.

Seel is a Dakar veteran racer with a long list of wins during her 30-year racing career.

Princess Abeer bint Majed Al-Saud, who participated in her Porsche Cayenne with co-driver Nawal Al-Mougadry, said: “It was a great experience. To be honest, I took part because rally racing is a hobby that I wanted to be part of and grow in.

“It’s a sport I always wanted to be part of growing up. I have always raced on circuits, but this is my first 4x4 experience, and I learned a lot. I did face a lot of difficulties with my car, and I had a punctured tire almost every day. But I am grateful I made it, and it is a true honor to have met all these women, and I wish to stay in touch with all of the participants,” she added.

The rally was an initiative by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and was organized by Bakhashab Motorsports, and sanctioned by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “As Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, we are honored to help drive women’s participation in sports through Rally Jameel.

“As a motorsports event inspired by Saudi Arabia’s mission to empower women under Vision 2030, we are committed to building on the rally’s success and further assisting in this progressive Kingdom-wide transformation.”

The race was held to encourage more women throughout the Kingdom and region to get involved in motorsport and rallying, along with other sports.

Abdullah Bakhashab, general manager of Bakhashab Motorsports, said: “I am very happy with Rally Jameel coming to its end and crowning all the winners who took part in this historic, first-of-its-kind, women-only, navigational rally in the Kingdom and the Arab world.

“I would like also to express my satisfaction with the huge participation, where foreign racers from 15 countries, such as the US, Sweden, and the UAE, took part in the rally, alongside nearly 21 racers from Saudi Arabia. And most importantly, they all reached the end point safely. I look forward to seeing them again in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The navigational rally, which was not designed as a speed test, followed road and off-road routes from the north-central city of Hail, through Qassim, and then on to Riyadh, via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

Despite a number of well-known rally racers and Dakar winners being involved in the event, for most of the entrants it was their first taste of any kind of motoring experience.

Walaa Rahbini, participating in her first motoring event driving an MG RX8 with her sister Samar, said: “The rally was really challenging and fun, but not that easy. We needed more practice.

“The navigation was OK, but sometimes when you lose your way you have to go back and recalibrate the kilometers, so you can continue, which was challenging. But I would definitely do a rally like this again.”

The rally passed by historic sites, including Jubba, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its Neolithic rock art, Tuwarin Village, and Uyun Al-Jawa in Qassim region with its famous Antara’s rock.

The route also took competitors past the iconic Saq Mountain, before heading to Rawdat Al-Hisu, close to the Ruwaydat ash Sha’ Basin, and finally finishing at rally HQ in Shaqra, where a new university was recently opened.

Emme Hall, a former winner of the US-based Rebelle Rally, said: “It’s been so cool to come to Saudi Arabia and see some of the amazing sites and landmarks the country has to offer.

“Because speed wasn’t part of the event, we actually had a little time to look around and enjoy the scenery. That made this even more special, and my co-driver and I can’t wait to come back again.”

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s third-generation all-electric racing car will be unveiled at the Yacht Club de Monaco on April 28 ahead of the 2022 Monaco E-Prix.

The Gen3 car, set to race from Season 9, will be presented to manufacturers, teams, drivers, partners and other VIP guests at the evening event.

“Formula E’s Gen3 race car represents a leap forward for motorsport and electric mobility,” Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said. “Designed to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can be packaged together without compromise, the Gen3 car is our most powerful, lightest, and fastest racing car to date. We look forward to finally taking the covers off the Gen3 in Monaco, a location steeped in motor racing history, and seeing the car light up city streets around the world next season.”

While the world will be captured with excitement after seeing the Gen3 race car for the first time, Formula E has set its sights further into the future of all-electric motorsport. In Monaco, Formula E and the FIA will host a roundtable event gathering leaders from manufacturers across the automotive sector. This summit will focus on the potential innovations and technology roadmaps for the Gen4 era as Formula E affirms its position as the pinnacle of electric mobility development and racing.

Alejandro Agag, Formula E founder and chairman, said: “The arrival of the Gen3 is the latest momentous step of an incredible journey for the Championship. We have come a long way — as electric vehicles have — less than a decade. And we are not stopping yet as we will bring together leaders to imagine the possibilities of the future of all-electric single seater motorsport.”

The Gen3 car is evidence of the technological development being achieved in the championship. Formula E has worked closely with the FIA and industry-leading engineers and experts in sustainability to ensure the Gen3 will also set the benchmark for sustainability in high-performance race cars.

The car is the first Formula E car aligned to Life Cycle Thinking, with a designed second life for tyres, broken parts and battery cells. Additionally, the Gen3 will be net-zero carbon, reinforcing Formula E’s status as the first sports series to be net-zero carbon from inception.

Gen3: The facts

An electric motor delivering up to 350kW of power (470BHP), capable of a top speed of 200 mph (320 km/h), with a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470BHP internal combustion engine.

At least 40 percent of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race.

The first Formula car with both front and rear powertrains: a new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.

The first Formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes due to the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.

Lighter and smaller than the Gen2 to enable faster, more agile wheel-to-wheel racing.

Enough is enough.

That is the message coming loud and clear from Iraqi fans, players and anyone associated with the game in the country after FIFA intervened at the 11th hour to again deny the Lions of Mesopotamia a long-awaited Baghdad homecoming.

Last month FIFA and AFC announced the 21-year hiatus would end with Baghdad approved to host this week’s qualifier against the UAE as Iraq seek an unlikely third place finish in Group A of the Asian Qualifiers, to set up a playoff with the third-placed team from Group B, likely to be Australia.

But just a week out from the fixture, the international body had a change of heart — citing “broader shifts in global security” — relocating the fixture to neutral Saudi Arabia, with Riyadh’s iconic King Fahd International Stadium selected as the “home” venue for yet another Iraqi home game away from home.

“Football is played all over the country with no issues whatsoever,” striker Ahmed Yasin posted on social media. “This ban makes no sense. How much longer do we have to wait?”

His remarks were supported by many of his teammates, including returning striker Justin Meram and young gun Ali Al-Hamadi.

“The people of Iraq deserve better,” American-born Meram wrote. “We have been waiting years for the chance to play qualifiers on our home soil in front of our own country.”

Al-Hamadi added: “Once again, FIFA lets down 40 million of our people. Continuously punishing a country, but giving leeway to others in similar situations.”

Of course, Iraq did return home this week, defeating Zambia 3-1 in a friendly at the impressive Al-Madina Stadium in front of more than 25,000 fans in a match that went off without incident. But while friendly matches are one thing, what Iraqis crave most of all is a return of competitive matches to their home.

“Since the 2003 war, Iraq has played only four matches in Baghdad — all friendlies,” Iraqi journalist Hassanin Mubarak told Arab News before the news of FIFA’s U-turn was made public.

“This time it feels different. While the political situation in Iraq is far from perfect by any means, there is some optimism in the air that something is on the horizon, and it can be the start of something. This lifting of the ban on playing competitive matches in Baghdad is a long time coming.”

He added: “It is safe to play football in the Iraqi capital and has been for some time. With the opening of the Al-Madina Stadium and the Al-Zawraa Stadium, it represents change and the prospect of something brighter.

“It could be the start of something better for football in Iraq, and the lifting of the ban on the Iraqi capital demonstrates that Iraq is safe.”

Of course the ban wasn’t lifted and the interminable wait continues.

Not since Sept. 28 2001 has Iraq played a competitive fixture in the capital, a 1-0 win over Bahrain during qualifying for the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

When FIFA initially announced their removal of the ban last month there was much celebration from everyone associated with Iraqi football that the two-decade long ban on football in the capital was finally about to end, and Iraq could finally return home.

Because, while Iraq can play a home game anywhere, as it has been forced to do — playing games in the likes of Iran, Jordan, Qatar and even Malaysia — a home is more than just bricks and mortar.

It is a feeling of comfort. Of love. Of belonging. Having a house, or in Iraq’s case a stadium, is one thing, having a home is another. That feeling of a home is priceless.

Iraq’s national football team, however, have for the better part of the past two decades been a team without a home. Capital city Baghdad, and everything it represents, is home, but since September 2001, the Lions of Mesopotamia have been locked out.

“Playing at home is not just playing football,” veteran striker Alaa Abdul-Zahra said.

“It represents the return of hope and spirit to our country, but you stood against us as you stand (against us) every time.”

So frustrated are Iraqi fans and officials with FIFA’s backflip, a worldwide social media campaign to bring competitive international #FootballInBaghdad has sprung up, imploring FIFA to revisit their decision.

“To think the last World Cup qualifier to be played in Baghdad was in September 2001, Iraq was a different place, as was the world,” Mubarak said.

“Since then the sanctions have remained, and along with it the view from the world of Iraq and Baghdad that is unsafe. Maybe the rest of the world will look at Iraq differently, (it’s) something to at least be hopeful about.”

With the end of another World Cup qualifying campaign this week, Iraq’s wait for a return of competitive international football goes on. And with each passing friendly held without incident, FIFA’s decision to keep Iraq locked out of their home looks more and more cruel.

Enough is enough.

JEDDAH: Breakout US golf star Kelly Whaley set a new Ladies European Tour record with an incredible eight birdies in a row on Sunday’s final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund.

The 24-year-old went -8 from the fourth hole through 11, en route to equaling Royal Greens’ course-record 63.

It was the first time in history any player has bagged more than seven consecutive birdies in a regular season LET event.

Whaley, who turned pro in 2019 and was competing in her first event outside the States, said: “It is the best round I’ve ever had in a tournament. My whole goal today was to just enjoy it and have fun, being my first international professional event. I’ve never had eight birdies in a row. That’s something memorable for anyone.”

“Once I made about four or five, I said, ‘OK, you’re in it now — you can’t stop’. So, I just kept giving myself opportunities and it was a lot of fun,” she said. “I think in these situations pressure can get to you, and it becomes almost daunting, but I really approached today trying to just enjoy every shot and find something about every hole that I loved, whether it be the view or just something else. It was just a really memorable day.”

Breaking down her incredible run of eight on the bounce, the Floridian explained: “The par-5s out here I really tried to take advantage of. I birdied both of them, holes four and nine, where they’d moved the tees a little bit, making it a little more reachable for me today. Those were nice.

“The really nice ones were ten and 11. The back nine are tricky, and the winds tend to pick up,” said Whaley. “The pins were tucked today, and they were hard. I really trusted my yardages. On 11, I stuck it to eight feet, and on 10 I stuck it to less than a foot. I mean, those are nice because you get up there and you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, a tap-in’.”

“I was just proud of myself. I stuck to my game plan and hit some really close shots.”

Before today, the LET record of seven in a row was shared by Linda Wessberg (SWE), Marine Monnet-Melocco (FRA), Nicole Garcia (RSA), Kristie Smith (AUS) and Stacey Lewis (US).

England’s Bronte Law made a sequence of nine back-to-back birdies at LET Q-School in 2018, but not during a regular season event.

Asked how it feels to be a record-holder, Whaley, who plays on the Epson Tour and was an invite to this week’s $1 million Jeddah event — won by England’s Georgia Hall — said: “It’s great! Any record you break, you want to stay there. The athlete in me just wants to break it more.”

Whaley’s birdie storm propelled her to a sixth-placed finish in Saudi Arabia, a cheque for $31,000, and a share of the course record at Royal Greens.

However, she still believes that her final-round score could have been even better.

“I left some out there, but I’m thrilled, don’t get me wrong. I would say, even though I had a great score, there were some clubs that weren’t dialed in, and I had some mistakes,” Whaley said. “I left one in the bunker on 17 and had to kind of grind it out. So even though you have the best round of your career, there’s still mistakes, which is just the crazy part about this game. It was a good learning experience, for sure.”

Whaley — the daughter of former PGA of America President, Suzy Whaley — said: “I got here Tuesday morning, and we came here right away. This is the most beautiful course I’ve played tournament golf on this year or last year. It’s just so special. I was telling Golf Saudi and Aramco they put on an amazing event. I hope I get the opportunity to play more because this was special, and I know all the girls really appreciate everything.”

