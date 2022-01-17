You are here

Al-Hilal handed kind draw in 2022 AFC Champions League group stages

Al-Hilal handed kind draw in 2022 AFC Champions League group stages
The draw for the 2022 AFC Champions League, made on Monday in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, has given the Saudi champions a chance for revenge against the Tajikistan powerhouse. (File/AFP)
John Duerden 

Al-Hilal handed kind draw in 2022 AFC Champions League group stages

Al-Hilal handed kind draw in 2022 AFC Champions League group stages
  • Asian, Saudi champions will get chance to avenge only defeat on way to last year’s record 4th continental title, while Al-Shabab, Al-Faisaly will face UAE, Qatari powerhouses
John Duerden 

RIYADH: When Al-Hilal lifted a record fourth Asian title in November to spark celebrations among millions of fans, there was one slight tinge of regret.

The Saudi Arabian giants lost 4-1 to tournament debutants Istiklol in the group stage and only made it to the last 16 by the narrowest of margins.

The draw for the 2022 AFC Champions League, made on Monday in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, has given the Saudi champions a chance for revenge against the Tajikistan powerhouse.

Al-Hilal, who defeated Pohang Steelers of South Korea in November’s final, have been placed in Group A of this year’s edition along with Istiklol as well as Al-Rayyan of Qatar. The lineup will be completed by the winner of the play-off between Sharjah of the UAE and Iraq’s Al-Zawraa. All six group games will take place between April 7 and 27 at a yet to be disclosed venue.

It is a draw that will likely be welcomed by coach Leonardo Jardim as continental powerhouses have been avoided – the recent expulsion of Iranian giants Persepolis and Esteghlal is a shame for the tournament but does make things easier for the others.

Istiklol will not be underestimated, however. They ended 2021 with another dominant win in the Tajikistan Higher League, finishing a full 13 points clear of their closest challenger. Al-Hilal fans will remember Manuchekhr Dzhalilov who scored twice in that 4-1 win and the veteran striker ended as top scorer once more in his home league with 18 goals.

The top two teams in Qatar, Al-Sadd and Al-Duhail, have been avoided with Al-Rayyan finishing 25 points behind the former and 12 behind the runners-up. In fact, Laurent Blanc’s men were closer to relegation than the title. Al-Hilal would have few fears of facing either of the play-off winners.

Al-Shabab return to Asia for the first time since 2015 and will also be in the hunt for top spot in Group B. Last season’s Saudi Pro League runners-up will be looking at Al-Jazira of the UAE as their main rivals. The Abu Dhabi club, fifth in the current league season, are UAE champions and have one of Asia’s most feared strikers in Ali Mabkhout, although Al-Shabab, currently in second in Saudi Arabia, have plenty of attacking talent of their own in Odion Ighalo and Ever Banega.

There will be an interesting clash with Mumbai City. The Indian debutants are part of the City Football Group, are coached by Englishman Des Buckingham, and are currently fourth in the Indian Super League. Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya complete a group that Al-Shabab will be looking to get out of.

Al-Faisaly may currently be preoccupied with a relegation battle at home but that may mean a first-ever Asian campaign will come as a welcome respite. A meeting with Qatari powerhouse Al-Sadd, who won their local league by 13 points last season (in a league that has just 22 games) will be tough but Al-Faisaly have shown in winning the King’s Cup that they are a match for any team on their day.

They will be joined by Jordanian giants Al-Wehdat and the winner of the play-off between UAE team Baniyas and Nasaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan. It should be an interesting challenge for Daniel Ramos’ men especially if they can pull away from the drop zone at home before the continental tournament starts.

Al-Taawoun are also fighting against the drop but will move into the group stage if they win a play-off against Syria’s Al-Jaish. If so, a tough campaign awaits with Al-Duhail of Qatar, Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor, and Sepahan of Iran.

Only the top team from each of the five groups in the western zone — the tournament is divided into two geographic halves until the final — are sure of a place in the second round where they will be joined by the three best-performing runners-up.

There are also other issues to be decided. The Asian Football Confederation ruled last week that each of the groups will be held in one centralized venue. The host cities have yet to be announced.

The timings have been changed too, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 2022 World Cup that will take place in November and December. After the group stage ends on April 27, teams will have to wait until February 2023 to start the knockout rounds. The two-legged final is scheduled to take place on Feb.19 and 26.

Topics: Al-Hilal AFC Champions League football

Saudi Arabia bags nine medals at 2022 Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships

Saudi Arabia bags nine medals at 2022 Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships
Updated 17 January 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudi Arabia bags nine medals at 2022 Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships

Saudi Arabia bags nine medals at 2022 Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships
  • Winners book their places at world rowing indoor titles in February
Updated 17 January 2022
SALEH FAREED

RIYADH: Saudi rowers have bagged nine medals, including two golds, at the 2022 Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships to qualify for the upcoming world championships.

Mohammed Al-Matrood and Faten Mirza clinched gold in the 2,000m and 500m races in the masters category, while Khaled Shaker won silver in the 500m masters category and Iman Rafiq finished second in the open category in the 500m.

Bronze medals were claimed by Omar Al-Sayed in the men’s under-16 2,000m race, Khaled Shaker in the 2,000m masters event, and Kariman Abu Al-Jadayel in the open women’s 2,000m race.

The Saudi medalists have now qualified for the 2022 World Rowing Indoor Championships on Feb. 25-26.

Ali Hussein Ali Reda, chairman of the Saudi Rowing Federation, congratulated the Saudi team as well as technical and administrative staff.

“We are proud of this achievement and we look forward to more hard work to achieve the best results at the upcoming championships, within the strategic plan that we have set,” he said.

Youssef Wael Julidan, the federation’s executive director, said that the medals were the result of hard work by competitors and coaches in recent months.

Topics: 2022 Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships

Morocco progress, Algeria stumble: 5 things we learned from Arab nations’ second round of matches at 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco progress, Algeria stumble: 5 things we learned from Arab nations’ second round of matches at 2021 Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 17 January 2022
John Duerden

Morocco progress, Algeria stumble: 5 things we learned from Arab nations’ second round of matches at 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco progress, Algeria stumble: 5 things we learned from Arab nations’ second round of matches at 2021 Africa Cup of Nations
  • Mohamed Salah’s goal gives Egypt a much-needed win, while Tunisia recovers from controversial defeat to Mali to thrash Mauritania
Updated 17 January 2022
John Duerden

The second round of matches at the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations saw the tournament get into gear, with redemption and mouth-watering final group games awaiting. Here are five things we learned from the latest round of action.

1. Algeria lose record chance, but have bigger issues

Algeria’s 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea is the shock of the tournament so far. This was the game when the defending champions were expected to extend their unbeaten record to 36, one short of Italy’s world record. That chance has gone, but coach Djamel Belmadi has bigger problems as his team are bottom of the group with one point and need a win against leaders Ivory Coast on Thursday.

The Desert Foxes were awful on Sunday and it is no surprise that they have yet to score a goal. After winning the Arab Cup with the “A” team in December, it was expected that when the big European stars arrived, they would go to the next level. But this was a disjointed and plodding performance. The best team in Africa were reduced to launching long balls in the direction of Islam Slimani.

Just as worrying was the body language of the players. There is a lot of work to do before a huge game against Ivory Coast, the biggest of the final round of matches. 

2. Egypt deserve their first win, but still a little lucky

After a hugely disappointing defeat against Nigeria in the opener, Egypt needed a win against Guinea-Bissau for all kinds of reasons. The 1-0 victory was deserved — the Pharaohs created plenty of chances and hit the woodwork on three occasions — but it came with some fortune.

The good news is that Mohamed Salah, ineffectual almost to the point of invisibility in the first game, scored. The Liverpool star was much busier here and volleyed home what turned out to be the winner at the far post in the second half.

But Egypt were almost left to rue their wastefulness and had VAR to thank for the points. Guinea-Bissau’s shooting had been a little wayward, but with eight minutes remaining Mama Balde cut into the box from the left side and curled home a beauty. The referee went to check a possible foul in the build-up and the goal was ruled out.

It was the kind of win that will not be long remembered, but one that can get a team’s tournament up and running. 

3. Morocco in a great position, but need to take chances

Morocco defeated Comoros 2-0 in the second game to become the second team, after hosts Cameroon, to book a place in the round of 16. The Atlas Lions have yet to concede a goal, and a draw in the final game against Gabon, who will also be sure of second place with a point, and first place is assured.

While the challenges have not been especially serious yet, Vahid Halilhodzic’s men are looking solid defensively, but need to become more clinical in the final third. The coach was visibly frustrated as his team missed chance after chance against the tournament debutants, though Morocco are unlikely to come up against a goalkeeper as impressive as Salim Ben Boina very often.

Despite the kinks that need to be ironed out, Morocco are exactly where they want to be — preparing for the group stage with a game to spare.

4. Tunisia take Mali frustration out on Mauritania

The big talking point of the first round was the referee blowing for full-time before the 90 minutes was up as Tunisia lost 1-0 to Mali. The Carthage Eagles channelled their anger in the right way and were two goals up inside the first 10 minutes as they defeated Mauritania 4-0.

There was never any doubt as to the outcome once Tunisia were ahead, and the winning margin would have been bigger had substitute Youssef Msakni not hit the post with a late penalty. 

Coach Mondher Kebaier will be delighted that captain and talismanic forward Wahbi Khazri scored twice and looked lively. There will be tougher tests to come for Tunisia, but at least the team look to be moving through the gears. The initial target is to avoid unnecessarily tough opposition in the knockout round, and that means finishing in the top two in the group to avoid a possible meeting with Morocco. Defeat surprise group leaders Gambia and all will be well.

5. Sudan still fighting

A 3-1 loss to Nigeria was not unexpected as the Super Eagles were on top from start to finish. Sudan asked a few questions, however, and can take confidence from their performance against a team that has been perhaps the most impressive in the tournament so far. 

Nigerian star Moses Simon was impressed with the Secretary Birds, and agreed that the game with Sudan was harder than the previous win over Egypt. 

“We knew they were more difficult for us, but we expected it and we were ready for them,” he said.

Sudan may be bottom of the group with one point along with Guinea-Bissau, but still have the chance for glory.

If the Secretary Birds can defeat neighbors Egypt in the final game, a big if to be sure, then they will go through to the next stage and pick up one of their biggest results since winning the title in 1970.

Topics: 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

5 burning questions to be answered at the 2022 Australian Open

5 burning questions to be answered at the 2022 Australian Open
Updated 17 January 2022
Reem Abulleil

5 burning questions to be answered at the 2022 Australian Open

5 burning questions to be answered at the 2022 Australian Open
  • Novak Djokovic’s controversial deportation has overshadowed what will be yet another intriguing tournament in Melbourne
Updated 17 January 2022
Reem Abulleil

Novak Djokovic has been deported, the world’s top tennis players are in position and the Australian Open officially kicks off its main draw action on Monday. Here are some burning questions we could get answered in the upcoming fortnight in Melbourne.  

1. Will we have a new men’s world No.1 by the end of the Australian Open?

Djokovic’s absence means world No.2 Daniil Medvedev is the highest-ranked player in the tournament draw and the in-form Russian will be seen as the main contender for the title at Melbourne Park.

Medvedev, a finalist at the Australian Open to Djokovic 11 months ago and a maiden major champion at the US Open last September, is bidding to become the first man in the open era to win a second grand slam title on his next grand slam appearance.

The 25-year-old is also looking to become only the sixth man in the open era to win the Australian Open after winning the US Open in the previous season.

But, more importantly, should Medvedev manage to lift the trophy on Rod Laver Arena in two weeks’ time, he will replace Djokovic as the new world No.1 and become the first player outside the “Big Four” (Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray) to reach the summit of the rankings since Andy Roddick last occupied the top spot in February 2004.

World No.3 and German reigning ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev also has a shot at dethroning Djokovic if he clinches the Australian Open crown.

2. Can Nadal break the men’s all-time grand slam record?

Nadal is the only former champion in the men’s singles draw at this Australian Open and the Spaniard has a golden chance to claim an all-time men’s record 21st grand slam title this fortnight, with Djokovic and Federer — the two players he shares the record with — both missing the tournament.

The sixth-seeded Nadal, who opens his campaign against American Marcos Giron on Monday, is contesting his first major since his semifinal exit at Roland Garros last June.

The Mallorcan has been dealing with a foot injury that forced him to miss Wimbledon and the US Open and is coming off a bout of COVID-19 but has made a reassuring return to the tour by winning the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250 tournament in the build-up to this Australian Open.

The question remains whether his body will allow him to compete in a best-of-five format over the next two weeks.

“One day we’re going to see it. I can’t tell you a clear or accurate answer because I didn’t play best-of-five since Roland Garros,” Nadal said on Saturday.

“I just want to go day by day. Of course, I’m going to keep trying my best to improve. But every day I spend on court, I think it’s positive. Every match that I am able to win, it’s very important for my confidence, it’s important for my physical performance, and you never know what can happen later.”

3. Can Osaka defend a title for the first time?

World No.14 Naomi Osaka lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in both 2019 and 2021, and has won 22 of her last 23 matches in Melbourne.

The four-time major champion and seven-time titlist overall has never successfully defended a title and will be looking to change that at the Australian Open.

The Japanese former world No.1 returned to the tour a couple of weeks ago after a four-month absence and reached the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set tournament in her first event back. She retired ahead of her semifinal with an abdominal injury but is not too concerned ahead of her Australian Open first round against Colombian Camila Osorio on Monday.

“I heal quite fast. I’m as good as I can be in this current moment,” she said on Saturday.

4. Can Muguruza keep up her momentum from last season?

Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza finished 2021 with a bang, clinching the WTA Finals in Guadalajara to move back up to No.3 in the world rankings.

The Spanish former world No.1 lost the Australian Open final to Sofia Kenin two years ago and has some unfinished business at Melbourne Park.

Muguruza had a long 2021 season that ended mid-November in Mexico,  which could serve her well when it comes to maintaining form and momentum.

“I think I really focused on getting the necessary rest because you’re not losing your tennis. I think you prioritize getting back the energy, refresh the mindset and everything,” the 28-year-old said.

5. Will Barty keep her No.1 streak going?

Reigning Wimbledon champion Ash Barty will kick off her 104th consecutive week at No.1 entering this Australian Open, the fifth-longest streak in WTA history.

Two players could potentially unseat Barty at the top of the rankings: No.2 Aryna Sabalenka and No.4 Barbora Krejcikova.

Sabalenka needs to reach at least the final to have a chance of gaining the summit, but also needs Barty to lose before the title decider.

Meanwhile, Krejcikova will need to reach the final to have a chance of clinching the top spot.

If Barty reaches the third round or Sabalenka makes it to the final, then Krejcikova would move to No.1 only by winning the title. If Barty advances to the semis, Krejcikova cannot overtake the Australian.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australian Open tennis

Instead of playing center court in Australia, Djokovic poses for selfies in Dubai airport

Instead of playing center court in Australia, Djokovic poses for selfies in Dubai airport
Updated 17 January 2022
Reuters

Instead of playing center court in Australia, Djokovic poses for selfies in Dubai airport

Instead of playing center court in Australia, Djokovic poses for selfies in Dubai airport
  • The world number one flew out of Melbourne late on Sunday
  • Djokovic was escorted to Melbourne Airport by Australian Border Force officials
Updated 17 January 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: On the first day of the Australian Open, the world’s best male tennis player was taking selfies with fans at a Dubai airport arrivals gate.
Instead of warming up for his first scheduled match on center court at Melbourne Park in front of thousands, Novak Djokovic was 11,600 km (7,200 miles) away, agreeing to photos with a handful of fellow travelers.
“Hey mate, sorry about what’s happened,” one man said as he lowered his face mask for a snap with Djokovic, who kept his own mask on as he waited just off the airbridge for his entourage to exit the plane.
The world number one flew out of Melbourne late on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country’s COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.
The ruling dealt a final blow to Djokovic’s hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open, which started on Monday.
Djokovic was escorted to Melbourne Airport by Australian Border Force officials, who formed a guard around the player in an airport lounge before taking him to the door of the plane.
While his coach Goran Ivanizevic and two others in his entourage were seated in business class, Djokovic was afforded the privacy of first class for the overnight 14-hour Emirates flight.
His arrival in Dubai early in the morning was far more low key. Djokovic stood alone, wearing a blue tracksuit top, jeans and trainers, carrying a tennis bag and holding his passport, as he waited for his three companions to also exit the plane.
The player agreed to a handful of fan photos before demurring and allowing airport officials to move people along.
A few hours later, instead of gearing up for his scheduled first round match against compatriot and world number 77 Miomir Kecmanovic, Djokovic was escorted by airline staff on a terminal buggy to the departure gate for a flight to Belgrade, where he checked in alone.
While he was in the air from Melbourne to Dubai, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison left the door open for him to compete at next year’s Australian Open despite an automatic three-year ban from entering the country.
Morrison noted there was scope for that three-year ban to be waived “in the right circumstances.”
Djokovic, however, did not appear to be in the mood to contemplate a return to Australia, ignoring a shouted question in Dubai about whether he planned to attempt a return Down Under.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australian Open tennis

‘This is motivation for us to keep going,’ Ancelotti says after Real Madrid’s Super Cup victory

‘This is motivation for us to keep going,’ Ancelotti says after Real Madrid’s Super Cup victory
Updated 17 January 2022
AP

‘This is motivation for us to keep going,’ Ancelotti says after Real Madrid’s Super Cup victory

‘This is motivation for us to keep going,’ Ancelotti says after Real Madrid’s Super Cup victory
  • Madrid’s 12th Super Cup title moves the club only one behind Barcelona
  • Madrid went without a trophy for the first time in more than a decade last season under Zinedine Zidane
Updated 17 January 2022
AP

MADRID: Real Madrid won’t be going a second consecutive season without a title.
After failing to lift a trophy under Zinedine Zidane last season, Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid secured the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.
Luka Modric and Karim Benzema scored a goal in each half of the final as Madrid comfortably defeated the defending champions to reinforce its status as the top team in Spain this season.
Madrid has already beaten Barcelona twice — including in the Super Cup semifinals — and Atlético Madrid once, and is more than 15 points ahead of both rivals halfway through the Spanish league season. Ancelotti has also led Madrid to the knockout stage of the Champions League.
Madrid went without a trophy for the first time in more than a decade last season under Zidane.
“This is motivation for us to keep going,” Ancelotti said. “We have to keep competing like this.”
Madrid’s 12th Super Cup title moves the club only one behind Barcelona, the competition’s most successful team. Athletic was seeking its fourth Super Cup trophy.
It was Madrid’s second Super Cup title since the competition was moved to Saudi Arabia in 2020. It had won the first edition of the tournament in the Middle East country by beating Atlético in the final.
The Super Cup returned to Spain in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 
Athletic was seeking its second consecutive title after defeating Barcelona in last year’s final. It beat Atlético in this year’s semifinal in the revamped “Final Four” format.
Modric opened the scoring with a curling shot into the top corner after being set up by forward Rodrygo just inside the area in the 38th minute. Benzema added to the lead by converting a 51st-minute penalty kick after a handball determined by video review.
Athletic had a chance to move closer in the final minutes but Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved Raúl García’s penalty kick with his left foot. Madrid defender Éder Militão was sent off for the handball that prompted the penalty.
“We could have gotten back into the game but Courtois ended our chances with that save,” Athletic defender Óscar de Marcos said. “It’s a shame but we have to be proud. It’s not easy to make it to these finals. We competed against great teams.”
Madrid’s triumph gave veteran Brazil defender Marcelo a record-tying 23rd title with the club since he arrived in 2006, joining Paco Gento. It moved him ahead of former central defender Sergio Ramos, who is now with Paris Saint-Germain. It is Marcelo’s fifth Spanish Super Cup title. He entered the match as a substitute in the 86th and lifted the trophy as team captain.
Madrid was without defender Dani Carvajal because of a positive coronavirus test.
There was a limited crowd at the 62,000-capacity King Fahd Stadium because of the pandemic.

Suspended match
Sergio Canales scored in the 73rd as Real Betis beat Sevilla 2-1 in a Copa del Rey match which resumed a day after a Sevilla player was hit in the head by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands at Betis’ Benito Villamarín Stadium. Betis advanced to the quarterfinals. The game was suspended at 1-1 on Saturday.

Valencia advances
Marcos André scored a minute into the match as Valencia beat Atlético Baleares 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Atlético was the last third-division club still in the competition.

Elche wins again
In the only Spanish league game on Sunday, Elche beat Villarreal 1-0 at home with a 78th-minute goal by Lucas Boyé to win its third straight match in all competitions.
 

Topics: Spanish Super Cup real madrid Carlo Ancelotti Athletic Bilbao

