Ex-champ Marcos ‘El Chino’ Maidana returns to the ring in Dubai to take on controversial YouTuber

Argentina's former WBA Super Lightweight and WBA Welterweight title holder Marcos 'El Chino' Maidana. (Supplied)
Argentina's former WBA Super Lightweight and WBA Welterweight title holder Marcos 'El Chino' Maidana. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
  The Argentinian, a former WBA super lightweight and welterweight world title holder, will fight Uruguyan influencer and crypto trader Yao Cabrerra, who once faked his own death
DUBAI: After an absence of more than seven years, boxer Marcos “El Chino” Maidana, the Argentinian former WBA Super Lightweight and Welterweight world title holder, returns to the ring this weekend. He will face Yao Cabrera, a Uruguayan YouTuber, influencer and crypto trader, at Dubai Duty Free Tennis stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Rated by some as Floyd Mayweather’s toughest opponent, and with a professional career that ran from 2004 until 2014, 38-year-old Maidana was known as a versatile brawler. Of his 35 wins, 31 were decided by a knockout and he was never stopped in his five losses.

His 25,year-old opponent is a controversial influencer and YouTube star who once faked his own death, and last month pretended to have life-threatening injuries after claiming he fell from a third-floor balcony.

Also on the card in Dubai, WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight title-holder Mike Perez (26-3-1, 17 KOs) will defend his crown against Vasil Ducar in a 12-round fight.

One unbeaten record is set to fall when Argentina’s Brian Agustin Arregui faces India’s Kulbir Dhaka for the vacant WBO Youth Super Welter title over 10 rounds. Meanwhile, Lenroy Thomas, a Jamaican American heavyweight with an impressive record of 25-5-1 will take on Agron Smakici for a solid eight rounds.

During the last week of their training camp, the fighters have been working out at Real Boxing Only gym in Dubai’s Al-Quoz district. The weigh-ins will take place at the Irish Village on Friday, March 25.

The event, promoted by Legacy Sports Management, will also feature the exclusive launch party for Simbaverse NFT, the biggest collection of non-fungible tokens in the region, from Dubai-based content creator Humaid Al-Buqaish.

“Dubai is quickly becoming the place to showcase quality boxing events, and we are happy to bring our boxers here and put on a good show.” said Karim Akkar, CEO of Legacy Sports Management. “Dubai is the place everyone loves; the city and the boxing scene here is quickly becoming the hottest hub for all that is trendy.

“That is why we are here, to not only showcase our boxers but also to work with some of the biggest projects in the region, such as the launch of Simbaverse NFT collection by Humaid Al-Buqaish on the night.

“Everyone loves the city, and boxers around the globe are keen to get the opportunity to fight here. We look forward to continuing the legacy of good boxers and even better events.”

The full fight card is:

- Mike Perez vs Vasil Ducar; 12 rounds, cruiserweight, WBA Inter-Continental title defense

- Marcos Maidana vs Yao Cabrera; 12 rounds, middleweight

- Lenroy Thomas vs Agron Smakici; 8 rounds, heavyweight

- Brian Agustin Arregui vs Kulbir Dhaka; 10 rounds, superwelter, vacant WBO Super Welterweight Youth World Title

- Agustin Maro Gauto vs Miel Fajardo; 8 rounds, light flyweight

- Ramiro Cesena vs Adam Kipenga; 8 rounds, super featherweight

- Ramona Graeff vs Anisha Basheel; 6 rounds, female lightweight

- Frank Zaldivar vs Baina Mazola; 6 rounds, lightweight

- Francisco Veron vs Octavian Gratii; 6 rounds, middleweight

- Ikram Kerwat vs Happy Daudi; 6 rounds, female lightweight

- Shokran Parwani vs Abraham Tabul; 6 rounds, cruiserweight

- Yaser Yueksel vs Maono Ally; 6 rounds, superwelter

WWE superstars show Saudi students how to wrestle with bullying

