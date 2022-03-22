You are here

  • Home
  • Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan

Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan

Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan
Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rs5qk

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan

Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi defenses have intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Tuesday.

The militia's escalation of its grave violations aims to thwart upcoming peace talks between Yemeni factions, the coalition said.

The talks are due to start on March 29 and will take place in Riyadh.

Topics: Houthis Saudi Arabia Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Jazan

Related

Special Houthis under fire for ruining peace efforts to end war
Middle-East
Houthis under fire for ruining peace efforts to end war
Special Houthis accused of abusing women with moral policing
Middle-East
Houthis accused of abusing women with moral policing

Saudi FM says Houthi military escalations reflect militia’s rejection of political solution

Saudi FM says Houthi military escalations reflect militia’s rejection of political solution
Updated 53 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM says Houthi military escalations reflect militia’s rejection of political solution

Saudi FM says Houthi military escalations reflect militia’s rejection of political solution
  • Prince Faisal said the Kingdom stands by the Palestinian people until solution to the Palestinian issue is achieved
  • Minister called on the Afghan people to contribute to building the future of their country through dialogue
Updated 53 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Houthi military escalations and attacks on civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE reflect the militia’s obstinacy and rejection of a political solution to the war in Yemen, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s comments come days after the Houthis launched a barrage of drone and missile attacks at civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdoms and ahead of GCC-sponsored peace talks between Yemeni factions due to take place in Riyadh.

Speaking at a meeting for foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s member states in Islamabad, Prince Faisal added that the Kingdom continues to stand by the Palestinian people until a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is achieved by establishing an independent Palestinian state.

This state should be established on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, Prince Faisal added.

The minister also called on the Afghan people to contribute to building the future of their country, through dialogue among all parties and rejecting and fighting terrorism in all forms to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a haven for terrorist groups.

The OIC is meeting in Islamabad with an ambitious agenda that seeks approval for over 100 declarations, including aid for financially strapped Afghanistan and support for the Palestinians and Kashmir. The theme of the session is “Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan OIC Houthis Yemen

Related

Pakistan PM urges OIC states to consider mediating ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
World
Pakistan PM urges OIC states to consider mediating ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
Update Saudi foreign ministry welcomes ‘positive points’ in Lebanese PM’s statement
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign ministry welcomes ‘positive points’ in Lebanese PM’s statement

Saudi foreign ministry welcomes ‘positive points’ in Lebanese PM’s statement

Saudi foreign ministry welcomes ‘positive points’ in Lebanese PM’s statement
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi foreign ministry welcomes ‘positive points’ in Lebanese PM’s statement

Saudi foreign ministry welcomes ‘positive points’ in Lebanese PM’s statement
  • The foreign ministry expressed hope that Lebanon would regain its regional and international role
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it welcomed the “positive points” in a statement by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati over the weekend.

The ministry expressed hope that Lebanon would regain its regional and international role.

It also affirmed the Kingdom's aspiration for security and peace prevail in Lebanon and for the Lebanese people to enjoy security, stability, development, and prosperity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon

Related

Update Lebanon PM Najib Mikati says some judges stoking tension within country
Middle-East
Lebanon PM Najib Mikati says some judges stoking tension within country
Lebanon PM Mikati says he will not run in May parliamentary election
Middle-East
Lebanon PM Mikati says he will not run in May parliamentary election

Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement

Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement

Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet emphasised on Tuesday "the essential role" of OPEC+ agreement in bringing balance and stability to oil markets, state news agency SPA reported.
The cabinet also called on the international community to assume responsibility in maintaining energy supplies and to be aware of the danger of Iran’s supplying Yemen's Houthis with ballistic missiles and drones. 

The Cabinet said it considered the aggressive attacks carried out by the Houthis on civilian objects and vital economic facilities in the Kingdom “a dangerous escalation.” 

The Cabinet stressed, as mentioned earlier by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the Kingdom will not be responsible for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets in light of the attacks. 

(with Reuters)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia cabinet meeting OPEC

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences to China’s president after plane crash

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences to China’s president after plane crash
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences to China’s president after plane crash

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences to China’s president after plane crash
  • The China Eastern Airlines passenger jet was carrying 132 people when it crashed
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have offered their condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping, following a passenger plane crash on Monday.

The China Eastern Airlines passenger jet was carrying 132 people when it crashed in the mountains of southern China. 

According to China’s Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the plane was en route from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou,  and lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. 

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also expressed their deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and the people of China.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has also extended its sincere condolences and solidarity with China over the plane crash victims. 

The UAE ministry of foreign Affairs said it expresses its sympathy with the Chinese government and people during this difficult time, read an official statement on WAM news agency. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia China plane crash

Related

Saudi crown prince receives call from Jordan’s king

Saudi crown prince receives call from Jordan’s king
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince receives call from Jordan’s king

Saudi crown prince receives call from Jordan’s king
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Monday from Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, King Abdullah was reassured on the health of King Salman who last week underwent medical tests and had the battery of his pacemaker replaced.
The crown prince thanked King Abdullah for his sincere feelings.
Last Wednesday, state television aired a video clip of the Saudi king leaving hospital, accompanied by his son the crown prince.
King Salman underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan

Related

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Akylbek Japarov discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets Kyrgyzstan PM in Bishkek

Latest updates

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
Modest turnout in Jordan's municipal, governorate elections
The Independent Election Commission said that 1.356 million people had cast their ballots by 7:00 p.m. local time, out of 4,602,135 eligible voters. (Supplied)
Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan
Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan
Tesla opens first European factor near Berlin
Tesla opens first European factor near Berlin
Environmental partnership opens new horizons for filmmakers
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.