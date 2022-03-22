Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Jazan

Saudi FM says Houthi military escalations reflect militia’s rejection of political solution

RIYADH: Houthi military escalations and attacks on civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE reflect the militia’s obstinacy and rejection of a political solution to the war in Yemen, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s comments come days after the Houthis launched a barrage of drone and missile attacks at civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdoms and ahead of GCC-sponsored peace talks between Yemeni factions due to take place in Riyadh.

Speaking at a meeting for foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s member states in Islamabad, Prince Faisal added that the Kingdom continues to stand by the Palestinian people until a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is achieved by establishing an independent Palestinian state.

This state should be established on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, Prince Faisal added.

The minister also called on the Afghan people to contribute to building the future of their country, through dialogue among all parties and rejecting and fighting terrorism in all forms to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a haven for terrorist groups.

The OIC is meeting in Islamabad with an ambitious agenda that seeks approval for over 100 declarations, including aid for financially strapped Afghanistan and support for the Palestinians and Kashmir. The theme of the session is “Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development.”