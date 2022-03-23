Russia would only use nuclear weapons faced with ‘existential threat’: Kremlin

You are here

Russia would only use nuclear weapons in the context of the Ukraine conflict if it were facing an “existential threat,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN International on Tuesday. (AFP)
AFP

  • "So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept" Peskov said
  • Pentagon spokesman John Kirby called Moscow's rhetoric on potential use of nuclear weapons "dangerous"
AFP

WASHINGTON: Russia would only use nuclear weapons in the context of the Ukraine conflict if it were facing an “existential threat,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN International Tuesday.
“We have a concept of domestic security, and it’s public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used,” Peskov said. “So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept.”
Peskov’s comment came as interviewer Christiane Amanpour pushed him on whether he was “convinced or confident” that President Vladimir Putin would not use the nuclear option in the Ukrainian context.
Days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Putin announced on February 28 that he had put the country’s strategic nuclear forces on high alert in a move that sparked global alarm.
Asked about Peskov’s statement, and Russia’s nuclear stance more broadly, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby called Moscow’s rhetoric on potential use of nuclear weapons “dangerous.”
“It’s not the way a responsible nuclear power should act,” he told reporters.
That said, Kirby stressed that Pentagon officials “haven’t seen anything that would lead us to conclude that we need to change our strategic deterrent posture.”
“We monitor this as best we can every day,” he added.
Russia maintains the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear warheads, and has earned minimal support around the world for its attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor.
Western defense officials said following Putin’s February announcement that they had not seen any significant sign of mobilization of Russia’s nuclear forces — its strategic bombers, missiles and submarines.
But Moscow has also warned that if the United States and NATO allies supplied Ukraine with fighter jets, it could escalate and expand the war, potentially putting Russia in direct confrontation with nuclear-armed rivals in the West.
Earlier this month Beatrice Fihn, who leads the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, warned Putin is using nuclear “blackmail” to keep the international community from interfering in his Ukraine invasion.
“This is one of the scariest moments really when it comes to nuclear weapons,” she said.
Questioned further about Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, Peskov said it had no intention of occupying its neighbor and asserted his country was not attacking civilians.
The main goals of the “operation,” he said, are “to get rid of the military potential of Ukraine.”
“This is why our military are targeting only military goals and military objects on the territory of Ukraine. Not civil ones,” he said.
Widespread photographic and video evidence supports human rights groups’ allegations that Russian forces have attacked numerous civilian targets in the ex-Soviet state.

Thousands of Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban

Thousands of Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban
Updated 14 sec ago

Thousands of Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban

Thousands of Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban
Updated 14 sec ago
KABUL: Tens of thousands of girls were due to return to secondary school across Afghanistan Wednesday, more than seven months after the Taliban seized power and imposed harsh restrictions on the rights of women to be educated.
All schools were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic when the Taliban took over in August — but only boys and some younger girls were allowed to resume classes two months later.
The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition, with several nations and organizations offering to pay teachers.
The education ministry said schools would reopen Wednesday across several provinces — including the capital Kabul — but those in the southern region of Kandahar, the Taliban’s spiritual heartland, will not open until next month.
No reason was given.
The ministry said reopening the schools was always a government objective and the Taliban were not bowing to pressure.
“We are not reopening the schools to make the international community happy, nor are we doing it to gain recognition from the world,” said Aziz Ahmad Rayan, a ministry spokesman.
“We are doing it as part of our responsibility to provide education and other facilities to our students,” he told AFP.
The Taliban had insisted they wanted to ensure schools for girls aged 12 to 19 were segregated and would operate according to Islamic principles.
Some pupils said they couldn’t wait to get back — even if it meant covering up according to a strict Taliban dress code.
“We are behind in our studies already,” said Raihana Azizi, 17, as she prepared to attend class dressed in a black abaya, headscarf and veil over her face.
The Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on women, effectively banning them from many government jobs, policing what they wear and preventing them from traveling outside of their cities alone.
They have also detained several women’s rights activists.
Despite the schools reopening, barriers to girls returning to education remain, with many families suspicious of the Taliban and reluctant to allow their daughters outside.
Others see little point in girls learning at all.
“Those girls who have finished their education have ended up sitting at home and their future is uncertain,” said Heela Haya, 20, from Kandahar, who has decided to quit school.
“What will be our future?“
It is common for Afghan pupils to miss chunks of the school year as a result of poverty or conflict, and some continue lessons well into their late teens or early twenties.
Human Rights Watch also questioned the motivation for girls to study.
“Why would you and your family make huge sacrifices for you to study if you can never have the career you dreamed of?” asked Sahar Fetrat, an assistant researcher with the group.
The education ministry acknowledged authorities faced a shortage of teachers — with many among the tens of thousands of people who fled the country as the Taliban swept to power.
“We need thousands of teachers and to solve this problem we are trying to hire new teachers on a temporary basis,” the spokesman said.

MWL sponsors transformation within Muslim societies in North, South America

Dr. Al-Issa witnesses historic agreement between Muslim leaders in North and South America to establish independent body that brings together different sects. (SPA)
Dr. Al-Issa witnesses historic agreement between Muslim leaders in North and South America to establish independent body that brings together different sects. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

MWL sponsors transformation within Muslim societies in North, South America

Dr. Al-Issa witnesses historic agreement between Muslim leaders in North and South America to establish independent body that brings together different sects. (SPA)
  • New agreement will activate Makkah Charter, a turning point in contemporary Islamic thought
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

WASHINGTON: The Muslim World League has sponsored a qualitative transformation within Muslim societies in North and South America.

Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the MWL and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, is preparing to witness an historic agreement between Muslim leaders in the Americas to establish an independent body that brings together different sects to activate the contents of the Makkah Charter, a turning point in contemporary Islamic thought.

This agreement is the culmination of the first forum to bring together Muslim leaders from the Americas, which Al-Issa launched from Washington, D.C., and attracted prominent supporting partners, including members and advisors in the US Congress, and an elite of non-Muslim religious, community and governmental leaders.

HIGHLIGHT

Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the MWL, is preparing to witness an agreement between Muslim leaders in the Americas to establish an body that brings together different sects to activate the contents of the Makkah Charter.

Supporters described the forum as an “extraordinary event that expresses awareness, responsibility and enlightenment.”

The forum’s workshops tackled several important topics, foremost of which was the best ways to benefit from the Makkah Charter on a wide scale in the Americas. They mainly focused on how the charter is a comprehensive document issued by a mufti and senior scholars from all of Islam’s sects to strengthen brotherly ties and address youth and women’s issues. They also committed to building the capacities of religious leaders as well as religious diplomacy.

Based on the outputs of the workshops, the conferees approved the participation of non-Muslim religious, community, governmental and parliamentary leaders in the Americas in the independent body.

They also agreed to establish an international forum for the Makkah Charter to be subdivided from it.

The independent body will coordinate on common goals and topics, promote the values of brotherhood and coexistence and build bridges of understanding and alliance between followers of different religions and cultures in the Americas to achieve common interests.

The Makkah Charter has received great global appreciation because it calls for unifying Muslim ranks, strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and love among all.

The conferees also decided to form a committee of seven to nine members, taking into account the necessary diversity, to draw up the statutes of the aforementioned body and forum, and work on activating the recommendations of the forum’s workshops as they carry enlightened ideas of the utmost importance.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) North and South America

Related

The United Nations headquarters in New York on March 17, 2022. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
OIC, MWL praise UN adoption of International Day to Combat Islamophobia
MWL chief meets with government officials in Bangkok. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League chief calls for forming alliance of civilization during Bangkok visit

Ukraine war stokes food security fears in Bangladesh

The increasing prices have forced the government to launch on Sunday a special food subsidy program for some of its poorest citizens. (AFP)
The increasing prices have forced the government to launch on Sunday a special food subsidy program for some of its poorest citizens. (AFP)
Updated 22 March 2022

Ukraine war stokes food security fears in Bangladesh

The increasing prices have forced the government to launch on Sunday a special food subsidy program for some of its poorest citizens. (AFP)
  • Bangladesh depends on Russia and Ukraine for the bulk of its wheat and oilseed imports
  • Government launched on Sunday a special food subsidy program for poorest citizens
Updated 22 March 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Disruptions in imports following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have hiked up staple prices in Bangladesh, a top commerce ministry official said on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over food security.

Bangladesh largely depends on Russian and Ukrainian markets for the bulk of its annual wheat and oilseed imports.

Russia’s multipronged assault on Ukrainian territory, which began on Feb. 24, has been followed by a host of sanctions against Moscow, with major international companies pulling out of the market and some Russian banks banned from the Swift payment system that is key for money transactions worldwide.

The sanctions and the volatile situation in Eastern Europe have resulted in a sharp increase in prices for staples in the South Asian nation of 170 million people.

“Due to the Ukraine war, the prices of essentials were fluctuating in the international market,” Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told Arab News. “Large importers were hesitant to open new letters of credit for importing wheat and edible oil, which triggered a price hike in the market.”

The increasing prices have forced the government to launch on Sunday a special food subsidy program for some of its poorest citizens.

“Ten million people will be entitled to receive this food support,” Ghosh said, adding that the aid was aimed mostly at rural areas and will initially run for six weeks, until the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 1. But the program will be an additional burden for the country where COVID-19 disruptions over the past two years have pushed an estimated 26 percent of the population into poverty — a rise of over 5 percentage points since pre-pandemic times.

Dr. Ahsan H. Monsur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, told Arab News it will not be easy to keep the program running, as the government is already subsidizing the prices of energy and fertilizer, which increased during COVID-19 lockdowns.

“It will be a great achievement for the government if they can successfully disburse the food aid to 10 million people since it’s a huge number,” he said. “I think the total subsidy amount for this year may cross the figure of $1.1 billion.

“Due to COVID-19 issues, there was already a disruption in the global supply chain,” Monsur said, adding that the quality of life of Bangladeshis has already been “severely impacted.”

“The Ukraine war just added a blow to the existing situation.”

Topics: Bangladesh Russia Ukraine

Related

Bangladesh launches food subsidies after Ukraine war price spike
World
Bangladesh launches food subsidies after Ukraine war price spike
Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka
World
Bangladesh eyes big investment deals as Saudi FM arrives in Dhaka

Duterte allies endorse Marcos for Philippine presidency

Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 March 2022
Ellie Aben

Duterte allies endorse Marcos for Philippine presidency

Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is enjoying a strong lead in presidential race polls
  • President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to announce his preferred successor
Updated 22 March 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine presidential election frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enjoyed an uplift in his campaign on Tuesday with endorsement from members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s political party.

Marcos boasts a strong lead in the presidential race ahead of the May 9 vote, according to opinion polls, which have also shown that his running mate and Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, is currently the top candidate for vice president.

A Duterte-led faction of the ruling PDP-Laban party, represented by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, announced support for Marcos, describing the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator as a candidate who is “most aligned” with Duterte’s development program and the party’s agenda.

“After careful and exhaustive deliberations the National Executive Committee endorses the candidacy of Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos. Jr for President of the Republic of the Philippines (in) the forthcoming 2022 National Elections,” Cusi said in a statement signed by party members.

Though the Cusi faction of the PDP-Laban is led by Duterte, the president himself was not among those who signed the endorsement. Other factions of the party have announced support for Marcos’ rivals, such as Vice President Leni Robredo and retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao.  

The still-popular Duterte, who is wrapping up his six-year term in office and is constitutionally barred from seeking reelection, has yet to announce any preferred successor, breaking from convention for outgoing presidents.

Presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said the public should wait for Duterte’s announcement.

“Clearly, that is the party decision, but it is unclear if that is also what President Duterte wants,” Andanar told reporters.

More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes in the upcoming general election to choose a new president, vice president, around 300 lawmakers and 18,000 local government officials, including provincial governors and town mayors.

Last week’s poll by Pulse Asia showed Marcos Jr. maintaining his lead, with 60 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him, while Robredo was a distant second at 15 percent.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Marcos Jr. holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency
World
Marcos Jr. holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency
Protesters, comprising various segments of the Filipino society, gathered in Manila on Friday to mark the 36th anniversary of the "People Power" revolution that ousted late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. (AN photo)
World
Philippines marks people-power revolt as Marcos return looms large

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
Updated 22 March 2022
AFP

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
  • "We see no point in participating in non-productive meetings where issues are raised but not resolved," the party said in a statement
  • The withdrawal adds to fissures between factions loyal to Machar and President Salva Kiir
Updated 22 March 2022
AFP

JUBA: South Sudan’s main opposition party said Tuesday they were withdrawing from a body overseeing the young nation’s lumbering peace process, dealing a fresh blow to its elusive quest for stability.
The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) — led by Vice President Riek Machar — had pulled out of the peace monitoring mechanism to protest continued “unprovoked” attacks of its bases by its “peace partner,” the party said.
“We see no point in participating in non-productive meetings where issues are raised but not resolved,” the party said in a statement.
“Our areas are under attack from our peace partner without action from those mandated to hold them accountable for such violations,” it said, adding that the latest assault had been on Monday in the north-east of the country.
The withdrawal adds to fissures between factions loyal to Machar and President Salva Kiir that have dragged out the implementation of a fragile 2018 peace agreement that ended fighting between the two men.
South Sudan — the world’s newest nation — has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, spending almost half of its life as a nation at war.
The country was in 2013 plunged into a brutal five-year civil war between forces loyal to Kiir and Machar that cost almost 400,000 lives and uprooted millions from their homes.
Two years ago, the two men formed a unity government, cementing a peace deal signed in 2018 that brought an end to the conflict.
But since then, South Sudan has lurched from crisis to crisis, battling flooding, hunger, as well as violence and political bickering as the promises of the peace agreement have failed to materialize.
The UN has repeatedly criticized South Sudan’s leadership for its role in stoking violence, cracking down on political freedoms and plundering public coffers.
At least 440 civilians were killed in brutal fighting between rival militias in the country’s southwest between June and September last year, a joint report by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Human Rights Office said earlier this month.
It blamed forces loyal to Kiir and rival troops under Machar, as well as “their respective affiliated militias,” for the violence.
The report came on the heels of a UN warning that the country risked a return to war, with interethnic violence and political infighting threatening to undo even limited progress.

Topics: South Sudan Riek Machar Juba President Salva Kiir

Related

Egyptian, South Sudanese ministers in talks to enhance ties
Middle-East
Egyptian, South Sudanese ministers in talks to enhance ties
Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July
World
Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July

