Young entrepreneur who wants to ‘think of the society first’
Adwa Al-Dakheel
Updated 23 March 2022
Ousama Habib

As founder and CEO of Falak Investment Hub and Ns3a Recruitment, Adwa Al-Dakheel was previously a full-time stock trader, specialized in derivatives and options.
Born in 1992, she is the founder of multiple exciting startups currently operating in different industries such as jewelry, media and fintech.
She is the author of Proven Billionaires’ Formula, a best-seller in Saudi Arabia, which is available on Amazon and all local bookstores in  the Kingdom.
It is also available in Arabic.
She is an MBA graduate from Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship. Al-Dakheel obtained her bachelor’s degree from Suffolk University, Boston.

Al-Dakheel won first prize in a poetry competition at the World Poetry Forum in Washington. She reportedly learned a great deal about the world of business and investments by watching Bloomberg channel. Watching the TV channel helped her better analyze stock markets and the latest business trends.
She is also a professional guitarist; composer of Adwa by Adwa — available on iTunes.
In addition, Al Dakheel was crowned Women’s Squash Champion of Saudi Arabia in 2008 and 2009.
She is a private pilot and a master diver.
“Today if you want to succeed; if you want your business to become a billion-dollar business, you need to think of the society first,” she told Arab News in an earlier interview.

