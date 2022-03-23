Kanye West appoints Nur Abbas as head designer of Yeezy

DUBAI: Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, once proclaimed in his song “Life of the Party” from 2016’s “Life of Pablo” album: “I might hire the whole team from ACG,” and it appears that the artist is living up to his lyrics.

West has just appointed the former design director of Nike ACG, Nur Abbas, as head designer of his Yeezy brand.

Abbas, who got his start as an assistant designer at Maison Margiela, has previously cut his teeth at prestigious houses including Gucci and Louis Vuitton, where he served as a senior designer for nearly a decade.

He was also the head designer of menswear at Uniqlo.

In his new position, Abbas “will work to further expand the Yeezy empire, working directly with Ye to direct and launch special projects for the Yeezy brand,” the company said.

In his new role, the Kingston University graduate will oversee all of West’s projects, which include Adidas, Gap (a position formerly given to British-Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi) and the clothing line for the rapper’s Stem Player music device. He will also work on all of West’s merchandise.

“I’m energized to work with Ye because he cares so deeply about design and moving culture forward,” Abbas said to WWD. “At Yeezy and Gap, I’ve met some of the most talented people and teams, and I’m looking forward to working with them all to extend this new creative vision to the world.”