UN's labor agency suspends cooperation with Russia

UN’s labor agency suspends cooperation with Russia
The UN's International Labour Organization said it was halting all technical cooperation with Russia until it stops its war in Ukraine. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

UN’s labor agency suspends cooperation with Russia

UN’s labor agency suspends cooperation with Russia
  • The ILO decided to "temporarily suspend technical cooperation or assistance from the ILO to the Russian Federation,”
  • The resolution was brought forward in the ILO's governing body by Canada
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

GENEVA: The UN’s International Labour Organization said Wednesday it was halting all technical cooperation with Russia until it stops its war in Ukraine, further isolating Moscow on the world stage.
The ILO decided to “temporarily suspend technical cooperation or assistance from the ILO to the Russian Federation, except for the purpose of humanitarian assistance, until a cease-fire is agreed and a peaceful resolution is implemented,” it said, while Moscow is also suspended from certain meetings and conferences.
The resolution was brought forward in the ILO’s governing body by Canada, which said the vote was carried by 42 votes in favor, with two against and eight abstentions.
“The continuing aggression by the Russian Federation, aided by the Belarusian government, against Ukraine is grossly incompatible with the aims and purposes of the organization and principles governing ILO membership,” the resolution said.
It called upon Moscow to “immediately and unconditionally cease its aggression, withdraw its troops from Ukraine, end the suffering it is inflicting on the people of Ukraine, as well as refrain from any further unlawful threat or use of force against any member state.”
British ambassador Simon Manley said it was “another decisive vote in Geneva against Putin’s aggression.”
“The isolation intensifies. It’s time to end this barbarous aggression, which goes against all the values of the ILO.”
Founded in 1919, the ILO is the United Nations’ oldest specialized agency, with 187 member states, which are, uniquely in the UN system, represented by governments, employers and workers.
Headquartered in Geneva, the ILO aims to promote rights at work, encourage good employment opportunities, enhance social protection and strengthen dialogue on work-related issues.

'We are with you': Sri Lankan hoteliers offer help to stranded Ukrainian tourists

‘We are with you’: Sri Lankan hoteliers offer help to stranded Ukrainian tourists
Updated 58 min 48 sec ago
Roel Raymond

‘We are with you’: Sri Lankan hoteliers offer help to stranded Ukrainian tourists

‘We are with you’: Sri Lankan hoteliers offer help to stranded Ukrainian tourists
  • 4,000 Ukrainian nationals have been stuck in Sri Lanka since Russia’s invasion
  • Sri Lankan authorities have extended their visas for 3 months
Updated 58 min 48 sec ago
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: When Russia invaded Ukraine four weeks ago, Igor Giudurg was on a vacation in Sri Lanka with his wife and children. They found themselves unable to return home to Kyiv, where Russian air strikes and shelling have since intensified.

His family is among 4,000 Ukrainian nationals left stranded in Sri Lanka since the attacks started on Feb. 24, according to data from the island state’s Ministry of Tourism.

Although Colombo has abstained from voting on a UN resolution that on March 2 demanded that Russia immediately end its invasion of Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces, the Sri Lankan people have opened their doors to Ukrainian tourists in solidarity and support.   

One of them, Nuwan Managoda, runs the six-room Seth Villa, a guesthouse in Ranna, Hambantota district, in the country’s south where Giudurg is staying with his wife Alika and three children.

The family found Managoda’s invitation for Ukrainian tourists in a Telegram group.

“Mr. Managoda posted there saying he can help, so we contacted him. We are currently staying at his place,” Giudurg told Arab News. “Everyone knows our situation in Ukraine and is very helpful.”

While the situation in Eastern Europe remains volatile, he hoped they would be able to return soon.

“I think the war will end within one month,” Giudurg said. “And after that, we want to go back to Kyiv.”

To offer help to Ukrainians was an easy decision for Managoda and he has been inviting them to stay for free at his guesthouse since the beginning of the war.

“Ukraine has offered us a lot of support,” he told Arab News. “When we restarted tourism after a big hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukrainians were some of the first people to come here. We have to acknowledge that.”

Social media in Sri Lanka has been full of people offering support — from financial assistance to accommodation, food, and transport.

Janik Jayasuriya, whose family runs a hotel business, in late February posted a note on Facebook addressed to Ukrainian tourists, inviting them to stay for free at The Farmhouse in Ambewela, a hill station in central Sri Lanka.

“We are with you and will stand by you,” he said in the post.

And Jayasuriya told Arab News: “They can stay for as long as they need.”

Ajith Kumara Ranasinghe, the owner of Mutu Village Tree House, a bungalow in Habarana, Anuradhapura, in North Central Province, has also opened his property to stranded Ukrainians.

“I am a member of the Habarana Sancharaka Hotel Sangamaya (Habarana Tourist Hotel Union), and we made a collective decision that we would help any Ukrainians stranded in Sri Lanka,” he said.

While it was not clear when the tourists would be able to return to their country, the Sri Lankan government has extended their visas for three months. It did the same for Russian tourists too, as following the invasion international flights to Moscow have been limited amid a wave of international sanctions.

“The Cabinet has approved to extend visas, without payment, to both Ukrainian and Russian tourists wanting to stay here longer," Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga told Arab News, adding that since the numbers of Russian and Ukrainian tourists were significant, authorities had been alerted in case of any clashes between them.

However, he said there had been no reports of any incidents. “So far, I am hearing, they are staying together with no problems,” he added.

Belarus grants asylum to US man wanted over Capitol attack

Belarus grants asylum to US man wanted over Capitol attack
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

Belarus grants asylum to US man wanted over Capitol attack

Belarus grants asylum to US man wanted over Capitol attack
  • "US citizen Evan Neumann has obtained refugee status in Belarus,”
  • "I feel safe in Belarus," the Belta agency quoted him as saying
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Belarus has granted political asylum to a US man wanted over the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump, according to the Belta news agency.
“US citizen Evan Neumann has obtained refugee status in Belarus,” it said late Tuesday.
According to local media, Neumann entered Belarus illegally from Ukraine in August and demanded political asylum in the former Soviet country a few months later.
“I feel safe in Belarus,” the Belta agency quoted him as saying. “I am calm, I like this country.”
According to the FBI website, a 49-year-old Evan Neumann was indicted in December, 2021 on 14 counts over the attack on the US Capitol.
He fled the US in February 2021 and is believed to have ties to Belarus and Ukraine.
The storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 left at least five people dead and 140 police officers injured and followed a fiery speech by Trump to thousands of his supporters near the White House.
More than 750 people have been arrested for their roles in the January 6 attack.

Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine

Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine

Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine
  • Fumio Kishida said he was emotionally moved by the strong resolve and courage of President Zelensky
  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi: ‘We are with Ukraine’
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he has renewed his commitment in the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s online speech to Japan’s parliament.

“Russia’s outrageous act is utterly unacceptable. I’ve renewed my determination to support people facing difficulties in Ukraine, together with the international community,” Kishida told reporters after watching the livestreamed speech.

Kishida said he was emotionally moved by the strong resolve and courage of the Ukrainian president, seeking to defend his country and nationals in an extremely tough situation.

On the civilian victims of the war in Ukraine including children, referred to in Zelensky’s speech, Kishida said, “Inhuman attacks are unacceptable.”

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, separately speaking to reporters, said, “We must make utmost efforts to put an end to Russia’s invasion as soon as possible, together with the international community including other Group of Seven countries.”

“We are with Ukraine,” Hayashi said, calling for unity.

UK's Sunak cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit

UK’s Sunak cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

UK’s Sunak cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit

UK’s Sunak cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit
  • Sunak set out measures that would inject about $23.2 billion into the economy in the coming financial year
  • "The actions we have taken to sanction Putin's regime are not cost-free for us at home," said British finance minister
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut taxes for workers and reduced a duty on fuel on Wednesday as he sought to soften a severe cost-of-living squeeze against the backdrop of fast-rising inflation and slowing economic growth.
Announcing a half-yearly budget update overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, Sunak set out measures that would inject about 17.6 billion pounds ($23.2 billion) into the economy in the coming financial year.
“The actions we have taken to sanction (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s regime are not cost-free for us at home,” he told parliament. “The invasion of Ukraine presents a risk to our recovery – as it does to countries around the world.”
In response to the hit to living standards — with inflation seen peaking at nearly 9 percent in late 2022 — Sunak said he was increasing the threshold at which workers start to pay national insurance, or social security, contributions by 3,000 pounds ($3,958.50) from July.
“That’s a 6-billion-pound personal tax cut for 30 million people across the United Kingdom,” he said, adding it would save workers more than 330 pounds a year each and was the largest single personal tax cut in a decade.
But Sunak stuck to his plan to increase the level of national insurance contributions from next month to help fund more spending on health and social care after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his Spring Statement, Sunak announced a cut in fuel duty of 5 pence per liter, to start later on Wednesday and last until March next year. He said the basic rate of income tax would be reduced by one pence in the pound in 2024, when Britons are next to due to vote in a general election.
However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which produces the forecasts that underpin the government’s budget planning, said Sunak was undoing only one sixth of the tax rises he has previously announced.
The OBR also said living standards, adjusted for inflation, would not recover their pre-pandemic levels until the 2024/25 financial year and would suffer their biggest contraction in the 12 months from April since at least the mid-1950s.
Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been under pressure, including from lawmakers within their Conservative Party, to do more to help households as they struggle with the rising cost of living.
Sunak announced new forecasts showing the British economy will grow more slowly this year than previously predicted and that inflation will be much higher.
The forecasts drawn up by the OBR showed the economy was likely to grow by 3.8 percent in 2022, a sharp slowdown from a forecast of 6.0 percent made in October.
Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, is now seen at 7.4 percent in 2022, compared with October’s forecast of 4.0 percent.
Earlier, data showed Britain’s consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2 percent last month, driven by soaring costs for energy and food which poorer households especially may find hard to cut back on.
The OBR forecast that gross domestic product would grow by 1.8 percent, 2.1 percent and 1.8 percent in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
In October, the OBR had forecast growth of 2.1 percent, 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent over the next three years.
The OBR said borrowing by the government was due to come in 55 billion pounds lower than it expected in October.
Sunak said the fiscal rules he set for the public finances would be met with “a clear safety margin.” ($1 = 0.7579 pounds)

US energy chief highlights role of clean energy in tackling current, future challenges

US energy chief highlights role of clean energy in tackling current, future challenges
Updated 23 March 2022
ALI YOUNES

US energy chief highlights role of clean energy in tackling current, future challenges

US energy chief highlights role of clean energy in tackling current, future challenges
  • Jennifer Granholm: America releasing strategic energy reserves to help stabilize global markets
  • ‘US exporting every molecule of liquefied natural gas that we can to alleviate supply issues in Europe’
Updated 23 March 2022
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: The global energy market has “roiled” in the face of rising prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

During an online briefing attended by Arab News on the eve of a two-day International Energy Agency ministerial meeting in Paris, she said the IEA will discuss ways to speed up a shift toward cleaner energy sources and reduce the reliance of European nations on Russian oil and gas.

Granholm described this as a “critical moment” for the US and other countries to take action to offset rising prices in energy markets resulting from disruptions to Russian oil supplies caused by international sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine.

She said the “IEA stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and that the US is taking coordinated action to release strategic energy reserves to help stabilize global markets.

“The US is exporting every molecule of liquefied natural gas that we can to alleviate supply issues in Europe,” Granholm added.

Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of oil after the US and Saudi Arabia, but it is the largest exporter of oil to global markets and the second-largest crude oil exporter after the Kingdom. 
Any major disruption to Russian supplies therefore has a significant effect on prices, and many European countries depend on imported Russian oil and gas to meet their energy needs.

The US has imposed a domestic ban on Russian oil imports, but has left it up to European countries to make their own decisions about this and follow suit only if circumstances allow.

Gas prices in the US have already risen sharply due to the disruption in global oil supplies and uncertainty in the markets.

Granholm said the conflict in Ukraine has created challenges for the US and other Western countries. 
Sources of clean energy should become a strategic choice that offers viable medium- and long-term solutions to such challenges, she added, pointing out that in addition to being reliable, diverse and affordable, clean energy can be the key to greater energy security and independence, as well as the answer to climate change.

During this week’s IEA meeting, ministers will discuss ways to speed up the transition to clean energy and to boost research and development in the sector, Granholm said.

She acknowledged that a transition to clean energy cannot happen overnight because Europe will remain dependent on Russian energy supplies for the foreseeable future. 
But she said the IEA has developed a 10-point plan designed to reduce dependence on Russian oil by 2.7 million barrels per day within four months.

