Saudi delegation in Brussels for humanitarian meeting

BRUSSELS: General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Abdullah Al-Rabeeah recently headed a Saudi delegation participating in the European Humanitarian Forum.
The gathering, held in the Belgian capital Brussels, was also attended by leading representatives of donor countries and UN agencies.
On the sidelines of the forum, Al-Rabeeah took part in a ministerial meeting for the biggest 10 donors, during which delegates discussed international challenges related to gaps between available financial resources and humanitarian needs, increased grain prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and global economic issues linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
The center’s chief also held meetings with Michael Kohler, the European Commission’s deputy director general for European civil protection and humanitarian aid operations, Hannah Neumann, the European Parliament’s chair of the delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula, Nick Dyer, special envoy for famine prevention and humanitarian affairs at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, Carl Skau, head of the department for UN policy, conflict, and humanitarian affairs at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, and Isobel Coleman, the US Agency for International Development’s deputy administrator for policy and programming.
During discussions, Al-Rabeeah reviewed Saudi Arabia’s leading role, through KSrelief, in supporting humanitarian causes via projects in 79 countries around the world and noted the Kingdom’s desire to work with other nations in supporting those nations worst-hit by rises in food costs.
In addition, the forum discussed Saudi Arabia’s presidency from the middle of this year of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Since its inception in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,919 projects worth nearly $6 billion. The countries and territories that have benefited the most are Yemen ($4 billion), Palestine ($368 million), Syria ($325 million), and Somalia ($210 million).
MAKKAH: The free trial phase of the Makkah Bus Project, which included the recently launched routes (6, 7A, 12 and 7), has been a success — recording 100,000 users since the start of the first trips on Feb. 15.
The project’s team worked from the Unified Center for Transport in Makkah to conduct technical tests and match them with the high standards of the program’s requirements. This has resulted in a success that met the project’s aims, while the service has been appreciated by Makkah’s residents and visitors.
More than 40 buses were made operational on the lanes every day, while an additional 40 buses were put on standby in case of a larger number of users, especially during rush hour.
The operational hours of the trips exceeded 22 hours, with the first bus leaving at 4 a.m. every day. The last trip of the day takes place at 2 a.m. The operating team consists of 500 employees, including drivers, operational staff, mechanics and a support team.
Work is also underway to launch the rest of the routes during the next phase of the project, which will introduce new destinations in Makkah over the next two months to reach several educational, health and commercial facilities.
The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites is supervising the plan to complete the Makkah Bus Project and all of its routes. The project, set to be completed in 2022, is one of the initiatives of the Doyof Al-Rahman Program, one of Saudi Vision 2030’s executive programs.
The commission aspires to increase the efficiency and capacity of the transportation network, achieve financial and environmental sustainability, ensure a smooth experience for all users of the transportation network and establish a distinguished governance system by defining the roles and responsibilities of all of the entities operating within the sector.
RIYADH: Bahrain condemned on Wednesday attempts by Yemen’s Houthi militia to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
The Iran-backed militia attempted to use two explosive-laden boats for the attack but it was thwarted by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
The coalition said that the militia was planning to use the boats in attacks on oil tankers crossing the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.
The attempt to launch the two boats was prepared from Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate, the Coalition added.
The Bahraini Foreign Ministry said that the failed attack is a desperate attempt to threaten the security of maritime navigation and global trade lines.
It also praised the the forces of the coalition for foiling the attack.
Bahrain renewed its call on the international community to take strict and decisive measures against these repeated terrorist operations that threaten regional peace and security.
The coalition released videos of Wednesday's operation.
On Sunday, a fire broke out at an Aramco distribution center in Jeddah after it was targeted by a Houthi attack.
The small fire, which was brought under control, after one of the tanks at the distribution station was hit, did not cause any casualties.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states foreign minister condemned the terrorist attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
At the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad and concluded on Wednesday, the ministers also welcomed the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2624 designating the Houthi group a terrorist organization.
They expressed solidarity with the Yemeni people, and called for an immediate cessation of attacks targeting the Yemeni civilians, sexual violence, recruitment and exploitation of children, and the use of landmines.
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The Sri Lankan government hopes that further cooperation with longstanding partner Saudi Arabia can include the hiring of more of the country’s skilled workers, and increase trade and two-way investment in local industries.
This was the message conveyed by Sri Lankan State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya during a visit to Saudi Arabia, after meeting several officials including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Balasuriya thanked the Saudi government for providing jobs for the country’s workers. He hoped the two nations could strengthen their economic partnership.
“We discussed several issues, both pertaining to foreign employment, to increase opportunities for Sri Lankans in Saudi Arabia; and also on the investment front, how Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka can collaborate and see how we can develop mutually beneficial investment to and from Sri Lanka.”
“We have looked (at) and discussed how to increase the numbers of Sri Lankan workers, and also we want to concentrate more on the high-end workers rather than getting the housemaids and other low-end workers coming to the Kingdom,” he said.
Commenting on his discussions, Balasuriya said: “The meeting with both ministers was great. Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia share a good and time-tested relationship. Though we have a very good political relationship, we have not seen that transforming into a prosperous economic relationship. We feel that there are more opportunities (on) the economic front.”
He said the meeting with the minister of investment was “very successful” and included discussions on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan and Sri Lanka’s five trust areas that the government was looking to meet.
The Sri Lankan trust fund supports an ambitious agenda for jointly working with other nations to meet the UN’s 2030 agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals of the island nation. The SDGs are a collection of 17 interlinked global targets designed by the UN to provide a sustainable future for the planet’s citizens.
Balasuriya praised the Saudi investment minister saying that Al-Falih had “immediately after the meeting, on such short notice … called 22 large Saudi companies which I aligned with Sri Lanka’s five trust areas, and we had a very fruitful discussion.”
“I am very optimistic with the outcome of the meeting and we are trying to work … to see what possible investments Saudi Arabia can bring to Sri Lanka,” said the minister.
Remarking on his meeting with Al-Jubeir, the Sri Lankan minister said: “We have supported each other at several international forums, and I (want to) express my sincere appreciation for the understanding and support of Saudi Arabia, especially in the UN Human Rights Council.”
Commenting on the recent visit by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to Sri Lanka, Balasuriya said the two countries were seeking to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Saudi Arabia is bidding for the World Expo 2030, and Sri Lanka agreed to support the Kingdom’s bid, he said. The Kingdom in December last year launched its bid to host the expo in Riyadh, and took part in a virtual general assembly meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions held in Paris to start the candidature process, which will take place in five stages and end with a vote at the end of 2023.
Prince Faisal had met his Sri Lankan counterpart G.L. Peiris in Colombo as part of his trip to the island nation, and the two ministers, according to Peiris, agreed to “transform Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations into a results-oriented, multi-faceted partnership.”
Balasuriya and his delegation also visited on Monday the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh, and met chairman Ajlan Al-Ajlan and the acting secretary-general of the federation, Hussein Al-Abdulqader.
At the outset of the meeting, Al-Ajlan said the countries enjoyed a good relationship and hoped there would be a rise in trade and investment going forward.
The exhibition will run until March 26 at Prince Omar bin Saud Palace and Prince Saad Palace in At-Turaif. It aims to pay homage to the connection between Cartier design and Diriyah as a hub for culture, art, and history. (Supplied)
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: A French luxury goods conglomerate hosted some of its most exclusive and unique pieces at the historical site of At-Turaif to highlight the breadth of its craftsmanship alongside the rich history of the Kingdom.
“The legacy of our present lives on as we proudly present ‘Al-Thara wa Althuraya,’ a ground-breaking event for Cartier as the first global brand to exhibit in this historic site and the birthplace of the Kingdom,” Kalid Lanssari, managing director of Cartier Saudi Arabia said.
The inauguration took place on March 17 in front of Salwa Palace, which was once the historic ruling center of the first Saudi state. On the opening evening of the exhibition, the British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Thomas Roussel, performed accompanied by Sawsan Al-Bahaiti, the first Saudi opera singer. The exhibition will run until March 26 at Prince Omar and Prince Saad palaces in At-Turaif.
“At Cartier, we find inspiration in the world’s diversity. As a maison, we have been anchored in the peninsula since 1912,” Lanssari explained.
This is the first high jewelry event hosted in the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Riyadh. The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has partnered with Cartier to bring this exhibition to life.
“Diriyah is known as the ‘Jewel of The Kingdom.’ We have proven this of late, as we start to host a range of arts and culture programs for the burgeoning audiences from across Saudi Arabia,” Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of DGDA, said.
“As a global destination for historical and cultural enthusiasts, ‘Al-Thara wa Althuraya’ exhibition is an ideal complement to what we do and most importantly pays respect to Saudi’s rich and diverse history,” he added.
At-Turaif is a symbol of Saudi Arabia’s rich history and provides a look into the classic Najdi architecture of the 1700s.
“Our founder Jacques Cartier first visited the region looking for extraordinary pearls and came back with much more: Friendships, memorable moments shared with locals, and great sources of inspiration, which continue to influence the unique creativity evident in our designs,” Lanssari said.
The exhibitions were displayed in the two palaces featuring the Cartier heritage museum pieces and the newly launched designs were inspired by various cultures and regions. Forty exquisite jewelry pieces were displayed at the Prince Omar bin Saud Palace under five different sections marking specific design styles, including fauna and flora, geometry and contrast, architecture and epure, cultural explorations, and ludique.
The founder of Cartier, Louis-François Cartier, was known for his open-mindedness, creativity and passion, and interest in diverse cultures. This is how he grew his inspiration for the maison and evolved the brand into unique pieces that highlight the different regions around the world. The new designs each feature bold contrasts of colors and designs that pay homage to various cultures including India and Arabia.
At Prince Saad Palace, Cartier displayed their heritage museum pieces — a special team is dedicated to acquiring these one-of-a-kind Cartier creations from around the word once they go up for auction.
Cartier is dedicated to preserving and honoring the beauty and heritage of their treasured pieces no matter where they are in the world. Thirty-seven rare heritage pieces were displayed, such as Princess Margaret’s rose clip brooch made as a special order by Cartier London in 1938; a scroll tiara sold to Queen Elisabeth of the Belgians in 1910; and the choker necklace made by Cartier Paris as a special order in 1928 for Sir Bhupinder Singh, maharaja of Patiala, which was found and restored in 2008 after the center yellow diamonds went missing. The choker, originally created for a man, has only been worn by one woman in the world — the pop star Rihanna.
“This collaboration is a true honor and we would look forward to the journey ahead,” Lanssari said.
“This partnership has been a pleasure and we loved welcoming our guests of honor and look forward to the following days,” said Inzerillo.
‘We oppose violence against any sovereign country,’ Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tells Arab News
Mexico’s top diplomat condemns invasion of Ukraine, but opposes use of sanctions in conflicts
He looks forward to stronger economic ties between Mexico and Saudi Arabia
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Mexico opposes any kind of violence against a sovereign country, be it the invasion of Ukraine or missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, the country’s top diplomat has said.
Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary, made the point forcefully during an exclusive interview with Arab News in Riyadh after arriving on Wednesday on the first stop of a four-country tour that will also take him to Qatar, the UAE and India.
The visit comes as Saudi Arabia and Mexico prepare to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries are major energy producers, but there is a lot more to the relationship than just hydrocarbons. Both are diversifying their economies, investing in the knowledge economy and developing agendas for climate action.
At the outset of the interview, Ebrard made Mexico’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict clear. “We condemn the invasion, because this is an invasion by one country of another,” he said.
“Mexico suffered, as you probably know, four invasions during its history. So, we understand clearly what we are talking about when one country invades another. We condemn this (way) of solving political differences.”
However, in the context of the Russian invasion, Ebrard cast doubt on the effectiveness of economic sanctions as a panacea.
“We have a very strong position against sanctions, because usually it doesn’t work, as in the case of Cuba,” he said, referring to the US trade embargo, believed to the longest sanctions regime in modern history.
“They have maintained a blockade for 60 years now. It doesn’t work. Only the people suffer. As far as Mexican foreign policy is concerned, we are against sanctions. Not only in this (Cuban) case, but always.”
Commenting on the discussions this week between Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, on the situation in Ukraine, as well as diplomatic efforts to end the crisis, Ebrard said that any mediation attempt is worth trying.
After calls with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia on March 3, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had said Saudi Arabia was ready to exert all efforts to mediate between the warring parties.
“If Saudi Arabia can reach some kind of agreement, we are going to be very happy to hear about that,” Ebrard said. “The political solution is the only one, because the other (solution), violence, is only going to create huge suffering for society.”
At a time of global energy shortages and soaring geopolitical tensions, Saudi oil facilities, as well as population centers, are being targeted by Yemen’s Houthi militia. How does Mexico view the situation?
“We are against any use of violence as I mentioned. It is the same case with these kinds of attacks on Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“So, we need to support Saudi Arabia and its case for respect for its integrity and the (security of) its people. We condemn such kinds of violence against this country.”
As for Houthi terror attacks on civilian areas, he reiterated the Mexican government’s condemnation. “We did it in the past and are doing it right now. We are against those kinds of attacks and that kind of violence, any kind of political violence.”
Elaborating on the issue, Ebrard said: “In our constitution, (we support peaceful) resolution of conflicts. We support the UN and we are against violence. We learned from our history that violence is a bad idea.
“We suffered four invasions from France, the US and Spain before. So, we learned that it’s the worst thing to do.”
Moving on to Saudi-Mexico bilateral relations, Ebrard said he foresees a bright future. “Bilateral relations will be at a higher level. We are not superpowers, but we are part of G20, who are the biggest economies of the world,” he said.
“So, we can really work together in order to improve the world and to improve our relations for the benefit of our peoples. We have 70 years without differences, which is quite unique. It is quite a good relationship right now.”
Ebrard said as the Saudi-Mexico economic relationship, anchored in trade and investments, becomes deeper and stronger, there will be practical benefits.
“Increase of tourism and development in Mexico and Saudi Arabia (benefits) both together. Increase in investment, means more opportunity for the people,” he said.
Ebrard said the Kingdom and Mexico have similar policy priorities, especially in the field of knowledge. “We have similarities. (We both want to) increase tourism and accelerate development.
“So, we have similar priorities, we are working on the same issues. So, why not join efforts, to benefit other people, for instance, to have new vaccines or medicine, solutions or pharmaceutical ideas (become reality) in the short term? Why not? We are going to try to do it.”
Asked about his views on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform strategy, Ebrard described it as “a very interesting and very advanced” idea.
“The reforms are very interesting. And you are advancing very fast,” he said. “This is the impression that we have from Mexico. The reforms, the new vision, are an inspiration for all countries. I recognize that this is a very important initiative.”
Ebrard said that he was impressed by a visit to King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in Riyadh. “They have 60 facilities. It is amazing. And I think more than 2,000 researchers,” he said. “So, they showed us several very interesting projects. We are going to follow up this conversation for joint efforts.”
He expressed satisfaction with a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund. “They gave a presentation to representatives of the Mexican private sector, who form the business part of my delegation, on the new developments coming up in Saudi Arabia in the coming years,” he said.
“Then I had a conversation with the foreign affairs minister (Prince Faisal bin Farhan), who is a very smart and good friend of mine.”
During Prince Faisal’s visit to Mexico in November last year, the two had noted the “excellent synergies between Mexico and Saudi Arabia within the G20 and the UN for promoting initiatives that more broadly benefit developing countries.”
Ebrard said: “We have similar ideas about reforestation, in Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We are promoting ideas about how to recover, in Mexico, tropical forest, and how to expand the green belt.
“This is a concrete expression of the similarities of our ideas on climate action. Then there are similarities in our positions on multilateral organizations, the search for peaceful settlement of disputes around the world, and other issues for which we are promoting solutions.
“We are together not only on the issue of climate action, but also on the transition between the energy of the present and the energy of the future. It is like flying a plane where you are going to change the engine and, at the same time, keep flying. So, few countries understand this. As Saudis and Mexicans, we understand the challenge.”
Ebrard identified tourism and infrastructure as two major fields in which the governments can work together. “We have brought representatives of the private sector as part of the Mexican delegation. We are going to receive private-sector representatives from Saudi Arabia next month,” he said.
He also listed certain sectors that he considers most attractive for investments, especially by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.
“Agriculture, fisheries, automobile industry, the new economy including e-commerce. There are several fields where our priorities converge. So why not try to increase investments and trade between us?”
Ebrard acknowledged that distance posed a challenge to growth of trade and investment, as also the absence of a direct air route between Saudi Arabia and Mexico. “You should be able to take a flight from here and arrive in Mexico City,” he said.
“This is going to be an objective for the next six months or something. It’s going to be very important.”
As a final note, Ebrard said: “We are going to follow up this conversation (we had with our Saudi counterparts) in order to see results and answers in the short term. A conversation that influences ideas and culture is the first step to change the world.”