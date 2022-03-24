You are here

Afnan Koshak, founder and CEO of Atharonaa Consultancy for Impact Strategy

RIYADH: Afnan Koshak is the founder and current CEO of Atharonaa Consultancy for Impact Strategy.

According to her resume, she has over ten years of experience in leading and advising social development work in Saudi Arabia to create sustainable positive impacts in various fields, including preventive health, environmental protection, poverty alleviation and women empowerment.

In her current consulting capacity, she has been working with philanthropic foundations, nonprofit societies and governmental organizations to assess community needs, develop theories of change, design interventions, and conduct program evaluations.

BIO

Afnan Koshak is the founder and current CEO of Atharonaa Consultancy for Impact Strategy.

She received her Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from the University of San Diego.

Koshak obtained a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in social impact strategy from the University of Pennsylvania.

She received her Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from the University of San Diego. She obtained a master's degree in public policy from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in social impact strategy from the University of Pennsylvania.

According to her peers, Koshak is considered a think tank dedicated to maximizing the social impacts of public, private and nonprofit organizations through consulting, professional services and training.

She is currently leading a UN and ICD joint research project on KSA Awqaf for sustainable development goals and Vision 2030.

Some of her other notable works include assessing the impact of Gulf Health Council's public health campaigns, evaluating the programs of Salim Bin Mahfouz Foundation and Family Affairs Council and studying the investment strategy of Jazan Energy and Development Company.

Vision 2030 inspires a new wave of young entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia

Vision 2030 inspires a new wave of young entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 53 min 25 sec ago
Widad Taleb

Vision 2030 inspires a new wave of young entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia

Vision 2030 inspires a new wave of young entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia
  • Kingdom seeks to increase SME contribution to gross domestic from 20 to 35 percent
Updated 53 min 25 sec ago
Widad Taleb

RIYADH: It’s not every day that a neighborhood surgeon in Jeddah gives up his scalpel and forceps to pursue an entrepreneurial dream of leading people through fascinating dunes and stretches of Saudi Arabia unless, of course, there is entrepreneurship in the air.

Five years ago, 33-year-old Abdulrahman Al-Saati surprised his friends and family when he renounced his medical pursuits to set up an experiential tourism firm called Destifind that offered people smitten by wanderlust a chance to explore the unique terrain of the Kingdom.

He didn’t plan to make his guests sit up and take notice, but that’s what he did. His company offered beach experiences, camping, and hiking for those eager to get closer to the heart of the civilization.  

The result was encouraging. Starting with an annual income of SR360,000 in 2017, the company earned SR3.5 million in 2021.

“We have been expanding year-on-year, and our initiative this year is to transition from an operations-heavy company to a digital platform to become enablers of the tourism community,” said Abdulrahman Al-Saati, the beaming young CEO of Destifind.

The company has earned two million Saudi riyals in the last three months and hopes to close the year between four to six million Saudi riyals. According to Al-Saati, the business activity has gathered pace because of the increasing support of the Kingdom towards small and medium enterprises, or SMEs. 

FASTFACT

An increasing number of people are now looking at entrepreneurship as a viable option, and that’s evident with the official numbers that cite SMEs grew from 447,000 in 2016 to 614,000 in 2020.

“The government is always keen to solve any issue that the SME faces, and we are witnessing constant support and follow-ups,” said Al-Saati.

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint, it seeks to increase SME contribution to GDP from 20 percent to 35 percent. An increasing number of people are now looking at entrepreneurship as a viable option, and that’s evident with the official numbers that cite SMEs grew from 447,000 in 2016 to 614,000 in 2020.

Demographic advantage

Besides the growing numbers of entrepreneurship, there is also a demographic advantage that’s powering this transformation. According to the US-based industry body Global Entrepreneurial Monitor, or GEM, index, 70 percent of the Kingdom’s population is aged below 30.

Abdullah Al-Amri, a 24-year-old fashion entrepreneur, owns a streetwear fashion brand called Bucketbox. Educated in the US, he wanted to create a niche of his own in the fashion industry and a brand that is contemporary yet woven in the roots of his culture.

“I definitely plan to take it much further. I want to explore fashion styles other than streetwear,” revealed Abdullah, adding that his company has been booking good profits since he launched the brand in Riyadh in 2019.

“It’s great to see the landscape shifting and people becoming more open to create and invest in whatever industry they are interested in,” he added.

Another hopeful development that’s creating a conducive business climate is the state of the affairs of the Kingdom. According to the GEM report, the Kingdom also outscores 43 nations in entrepreneurship, business prospects, business reaction to the COVID-19 epidemic, and government response to the pandemic.

Putting pedal to the metal

There is a flourishing number of business accelerators who are spotting talents and launching them to the next level. One such company is Jeddah-based Blossom, which runs intensive programs for early-stage companies. 

“We help startups understand how to get early traction and understand who their early adopters are and how to pitch investors,” said Emon Shakoor, founder of Blossom, one of Saudi’s leading business accelerators that conducts three-month intensive MBA-like programs.

Over the past few years, Blossom has mentored close to 400 companies, with 49 of them receiving early-stage investments. The companies have raised close to nine million dollars in early-stage investments.

Shakoor saw that empowering women was her motive to kickstart this career. “Not enough women tech companies are known,” she stated, explaining that there is an opportunity gap where more male-led companies are getting more investments.

Emon furthermore asserted that Blossom is Saudi’s first female-focused accelerator that operates under an “umbrella of inclusivity.”

All these developments have surely put the region in a dominant position of driving the next wave of entrepreneurship in the approaching non-oil economic era.

Topics: Vision 2030 Saudi Vision 2030 Global Entrepreneurship Congress

RIYADH: Ahmed Hamdan is the co-founder and CEO of Unifonic Inc., a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences and streamlined conversations by unifying communication channels, messaging apps and chatbots.

He gained both his bachelor of science degree in software engineering and his master’s degree in computer science from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.

Following a stint as a web developer and technical consultant, Hamdan founded Unifonic in 2006 and has since led the transformation of his company “from a local SMS reseller to one of the fastest-growing regional cloud communication providers.”

BIO

Ahmed Hamdan is the co- founder and CEO of Unifonic Inc.

He gained his bachelor of science degree in software engineering and a master’s degree in computer science from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.

Following a stint as a web developer and technical consultant, Hamdan founded Unifonic in 2006.

Unifonic supports business customers with cloud-based communication tools, with access to over 700 mobile networks. Clients include Careem, Domino’s Pizza, Jarir Bookstore and HungerStation.

In September 2021 the company announced that it had “closed a $125M Series B round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Sanabil to drive Saudi expansion and expand its international presence.”

Unifonic now employs over 100 people and operates seven offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Sudan, “with further expansion plans across the MENA region”.

Hamdan states on the company’s website that “our mission has always been to empower organizations to engage and communicate seamlessly with their customers...and to enable more organizations to connect with customers reliably and effectively.”

RIYADH: Samer Ibrahim Kurdi has been the chairman of the board of the Sunbulah Group since 2018. From September 1998 till December 2017, Kurdi was a partner and vice-chairman of the group. He also served as the group's marketing director from January 2000 till January 2005.

Established in 1980, Sunbulah Group, or Food & Fine Pastries Al-Sunbulah Manufacturing Co., is one of the largest food manufacturing companies in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Some of its brands, such as Sunbulah, Al-Shifa, Sary and Walima, are available in 35 countries. In fact, Al Shifa enjoys over 50 percent market share in over 25 countries.

FASTFACT

Kurdi takes pride in adopting cutting-edge technologies in the operation of his modern factories, located in Jeddah, including the frozen bakeries that are one of the best in the Arab world.

Being a leader in this field, the company has established a strong presence across different food categories such as frozen pastry and vegetables, frozen processed meat, and premium cheese and natural honey. The company employs over 1,000 people.

Kurdi takes pride in adopting cutting-edge technologies in the operation of his modern factories, located in Jeddah, including the frozen bakeries that are one of the best in the Arab world.

He also has a finger on the pulse of the emerging business innovations in the world. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Innovation Factory since March 2013.

Kurdi graduated from Boston University and American University in the United States.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030 Sunbulah Group

RIYADH: Abdulaziz Fahad Al-Jouf is the founder and CEO of PayTabs, a payment processing company founded in Saudi Arabia in January 2014 and now based in Bahrain.

He graduated from Riyadh’s Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in Islamic business and subsequently obtained a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a master’s degree in e-business from the New York Institute of Technology.

PayTabs was founded in 2013 after Al-Jouf “faced problems finding a suitable payments gateway for one of his business startups ... and figured there would be many others with the same issues.” The company, in its own words, “processes payments securely and efficiently ... catering to small, medium and large enterprises and prides itself on offering simple invoicing services for merchants and professionals.”

PayTabs was, according to Al-Jouf, “taken under the wing” of Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurship scheme “Wa’ed” and made headlines in August 2017 when it raised $20 million investment from unnamed sources. These funds supported the expansion of PayTabs across the Middle East and into other countries in Asia.

BIO

Abdulaziz Fahad Al-Jouf graduated from Riyadh’s Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in Islamic business.

He also obtained a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Al-Jouf did his master’s in e-business from the New York Institute of Technology.

In 2018 PayTabs was recognized by Forbes Middle East as No. 1 among “the top 20 Fintech startups to watch.”

Abdulaziz Fahad Al-Jouf

In the same year, Al-Jouf was featured on the cover of Arabian Business magazine, and PayTabs was named “Fintech Company of the Year” at the Arabian Business Achievement Awards.

Both PayTabs and Al-Jouf are regularly covered by global media outlets, including Bloomberg, Reuters and CNBC.

Across the Middle East, the pandemic provided a boost to e-commerce across the region, with a year-on-year growth of 54 percent, amounting to $12.1 billion in 2020, Sitecore, a corporate global digital platform provider revealed in new research. Electronics and retail accounted for over 42 percent of this.

The research, conducted by YouGov MENA of IT decision-makers, across 12 countries in the GCC, found 90 percent would choose an alternative site if the experience was poor and another 89 percent revealed that their customers had less patience with slow or poorly performing sites.

The unprecedented growth in both e-commerce and digital payments are also reflective of a developing regulatory regime, with many countries including Saudi Arabia showing keenness in adapting to trends in banking and finance.

Topics: entrepreneurship PayTabs Global Entrepreneurship Congress Vision 2030 Saudi Vision 2030

WASHINGTON: US natural gas futures climbed about 2 percent to a fresh seven-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. 

That price increase also came as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the country’s invasion of Ukraine keeps US liquefied natural gas exports near record highs and European gas prices about seven times over US futures. 

US front-month gas futures rose 10.4 cents, or 2 percent, to $5.291 per million British thermal units at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 2 for a second day in a row. 

Topics: US natgas LNG

