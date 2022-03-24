You are here

'She became our voice': Madeleine Albright hailed by world leaders

‘She became our voice’: Madeleine Albright hailed by world leaders
Madeleine Albright. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: As she pressed the Clinton administration into action against Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic over war crimes in the Balkans, Madeleine Albright would harken back to her own childhood as a refugee from war-torn Europe.
World leaders recalled how Albright’s personal history helped inspire her professional passion as they eulogized America’s first female secretary of state, following her death Wednesday at age 84.
“She gave us hope when we didn’t have it,” said Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani. “She became our voice and our arm when we had neither voice nor an arm ourselves. She felt our people’s pain because she had experienced herself persecution in childhood. That’s why she was set against Milosevic up to stopping his genocide in Kosovo.”
Albright, Osmani added, “supported Kosovo to the last breath and that why Kosovo’s people will memorize her eternally.”
“Few of the world leaders did so much for our country as Madeleine Albright,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said of Albright, who was born in Prague and repeatedly visited her homeland after the 1989 Velvet Revolution led by her friend Vaclav Havel, an anti-communist dissident who became the country’s president.
Fiala said Albright “got a chance in the free world, made the best of it. Thank you. We’ll never forget you.”
Bill Clinton, who as president in 1996 nominated Albright as America’s top diplomat, recalled his final trip with her nearly three years ago. It was, perhaps fittingly, to Kosovo, where a statue was dedicated in Pristina in her honor as the country commemorated the 20th anniversary of its fight for independence.
“Because she knew firsthand that America’s policy decisions had the power to make a difference in people’s lives around the world, she saw her jobs as both an obligation and an opportunity,” Clinton said.
More recently, he said, she supported Ukraine and its independence amid Russia’s ongoing war against the country.
President Joe Biden recalled Wednesday that “working with Secretary Albright during the 1990s was among the highlights of my career in the United States Senate during my tenure on the Foreign Relations Committee. As the world redefined itself in the wake of the Cold War, we were partners and friends working to welcome newly liberated democracies into NATO and confront the horrors of genocide in the Balkans.”
He said that when he thinks of Albright, “I will always remember her fervent faith that ‘America is the indispensable nation.’”
On the floor of the General Assembly, the US envoy to the United Nations honored Albright — a friend for decades, a former boss and a Georgetown University colleague — as a “trailblazer and a luminary.”
“She left an indelible mark on the world and on the United Nations,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the assembly, which was meeting to discuss the war in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis. “Our country and our United Nations are stronger for her service.”
Haris Silajdzic, a key figure in Bosnian government during the country’s brutal interethnic war in the 1990s, including as foreign minister and prime minister, said Albright “truly understood what happened (in Bosnia) and was the most persistent champion of justice” for the Balkan country.
In Bosnia, Albright is well-remembered as the US ambassador to the United Nations who, in the summer of 1995, presented to the UN Security Council the first evidence of mass atrocities committed in the eastern town of Srebrenica in the closing months of the country’s brutal 1992-95 war.
Over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims died during 10 days of slaughter after the town was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces in July 1995. Their bodies were plowed into hastily made mass graves and then later dug up with bulldozers and scattered among other burial sites to hide the evidence of the crime.
The victims’ remains are still being unearthed and identified.
“Because of her own experience, she was a true champion of justice, she could not stomach injustice,” Silajdzic said of Albright, adding that, as such, “she understood that (Bosnia) has suffered injustice and was looking for ways to correct that.”
The top Democrats in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, hailed the historic nature of Albright’s leadership. CIA Director William Burns praised Albright, who as a Clinton administration hawk urged the president to become militarily involved in the conflict in Kosovo, as “direct and forthright in the face of injustice, both at home and abroad. Her flair and flawlessness will be deeply missed.”
There were Republican tributes as well, from former President George W. Bush, who said Albright had “served with distinction as a foreign-born foreign minister who understood firsthand the importance of free societies for peace in our world,” and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said one need not have shared each of Albright’s policy views “to appreciate her dedicated leadership on behalf of our nation.”

Fleeing invasion, Ukrainian wife reaches Gaza with Palestinian husband

Fleeing invasion, Ukrainian wife reaches Gaza with Palestinian husband
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

Fleeing invasion, Ukrainian wife reaches Gaza with Palestinian husband

Fleeing invasion, Ukrainian wife reaches Gaza with Palestinian husband
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

BUREIJ, Palestinian Territories: After Russia invaded Ukraine, Viktoria Saidam knew she needed to find a “safer place” than Kyiv and ultimately chose her husband’s homeland — a Palestinian territory not typically associated with security: Gaza.

Saidam, 21, was born Viktoria Breij in Vinnytsia, a town some 200 km southwest of Ukraine’s capital. While studying pharmacy in Kyiv, she met Ibrahim Saidam, a medical student from Bureij, a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli-blockaded Mediterranean enclave home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

Since they married two years ago, Viktoria Saidam had been keen to get to Gaza to meet her in-laws, but the Russian assault launched on Feb. 24 accelerated that long-anticipated family gathering, she said.

“We understood that there was no way to know what tomorrow would bring. The number of dead and dying was rising every day,” said the young woman, sobbing.

Their first move was to pack up, leave Kyiv and head to Vinnytsia. They left the town before a March 7 Russian bombardment on Vinnytsia’s airport killed nine people according Ukraine’s emergency services.

“My husband and I had to look for a safer place than Ukraine,” Saidam said. “We chose his homeland, Gaza.”

The couple fled Ukraine by minibus and then on foot, walking across the Romanian border. They then flew to Cairo and from there headed for the Rafah crossing with southern Gaza.

There are some 2,500 Ukrainians in Gaza, mostly women who have married Palestinians men who studied abroad, like Ibrahim.

The impeccably coiffed 23-year-old husband speaks fluent Ukrainian.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

'We are with you': Sri Lankan hoteliers offer help to stranded Ukrainian tourists

‘We are with you’: Sri Lankan hoteliers offer help to stranded Ukrainian tourists
Updated 23 March 2022
Roel Raymond

‘We are with you’: Sri Lankan hoteliers offer help to stranded Ukrainian tourists

‘We are with you’: Sri Lankan hoteliers offer help to stranded Ukrainian tourists
  • 4,000 Ukrainian nationals have been stuck in Sri Lanka since Russia’s invasion
  • Sri Lankan authorities have extended their visas for 3 months
Updated 23 March 2022
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: When Russia invaded Ukraine four weeks ago, Igor Giudurg was on a vacation in Sri Lanka with his wife and children. They found themselves unable to return home to Kyiv, where Russian air strikes and shelling have since intensified.

His family is among 4,000 Ukrainian nationals left stranded in Sri Lanka since the attacks started on Feb. 24, according to data from the island state’s Ministry of Tourism.

Although Colombo has abstained from voting on a UN resolution that on March 2 demanded that Russia immediately end its invasion of Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces, the Sri Lankan people have opened their doors to Ukrainian tourists in solidarity and support.   

One of them, Nuwan Managoda, runs the six-room Seth Villa, a guesthouse in Ranna, Hambantota district, in the country’s south where Giudurg is staying with his wife Alika and three children.

The family found Managoda’s invitation for Ukrainian tourists in a Telegram group.

“Mr. Managoda posted there saying he can help, so we contacted him. We are currently staying at his place,” Giudurg told Arab News. “Everyone knows our situation in Ukraine and is very helpful.”

While the situation in Eastern Europe remains volatile, he hoped they would be able to return soon.

“I think the war will end within one month,” Giudurg said. “And after that, we want to go back to Kyiv.”

To offer help to Ukrainians was an easy decision for Managoda and he has been inviting them to stay for free at his guesthouse since the beginning of the war.

“Ukraine has offered us a lot of support,” he told Arab News. “When we restarted tourism after a big hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukrainians were some of the first people to come here. We have to acknowledge that.”

Social media in Sri Lanka has been full of people offering support — from financial assistance to accommodation, food, and transport.

Janik Jayasuriya, whose family runs a hotel business, in late February posted a note on Facebook addressed to Ukrainian tourists, inviting them to stay for free at The Farmhouse in Ambewela, a hill station in central Sri Lanka.

“We are with you and will stand by you,” he said in the post.

And Jayasuriya told Arab News: “They can stay for as long as they need.”

Ajith Kumara Ranasinghe, the owner of Mutu Village Tree House, a bungalow in Habarana, Anuradhapura, in North Central Province, has also opened his property to stranded Ukrainians.

“I am a member of the Habarana Sancharaka Hotel Sangamaya (Habarana Tourist Hotel Union), and we made a collective decision that we would help any Ukrainians stranded in Sri Lanka,” he said.

While it was not clear when the tourists would be able to return to their country, the Sri Lankan government has extended their visas for three months. It did the same for Russian tourists too, as following the invasion international flights to Moscow have been limited amid a wave of international sanctions.

“The Cabinet has approved to extend visas, without payment, to both Ukrainian and Russian tourists wanting to stay here longer," Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga told Arab News, adding that since the numbers of Russian and Ukrainian tourists were significant, authorities had been alerted in case of any clashes between them.

However, he said there had been no reports of any incidents. “So far, I am hearing, they are staying together with no problems,” he added.

Topics: Ukrainian tourists Sri Lanka

Belarus grants asylum to US man wanted over Capitol attack

Belarus grants asylum to US man wanted over Capitol attack
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

Belarus grants asylum to US man wanted over Capitol attack

Belarus grants asylum to US man wanted over Capitol attack
  • "US citizen Evan Neumann has obtained refugee status in Belarus,”
  • "I feel safe in Belarus," the Belta agency quoted him as saying
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Belarus has granted political asylum to a US man wanted over the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump, according to the Belta news agency.
“US citizen Evan Neumann has obtained refugee status in Belarus,” it said late Tuesday.
According to local media, Neumann entered Belarus illegally from Ukraine in August and demanded political asylum in the former Soviet country a few months later.
“I feel safe in Belarus,” the Belta agency quoted him as saying. “I am calm, I like this country.”
According to the FBI website, a 49-year-old Evan Neumann was indicted in December, 2021 on 14 counts over the attack on the US Capitol.
He fled the US in February 2021 and is believed to have ties to Belarus and Ukraine.
The storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 left at least five people dead and 140 police officers injured and followed a fiery speech by Trump to thousands of his supporters near the White House.
More than 750 people have been arrested for their roles in the January 6 attack.

Topics: belarus asylum Capitol mob assault US

Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine

Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine

Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine
  • Fumio Kishida said he was emotionally moved by the strong resolve and courage of President Zelensky
  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi: ‘We are with Ukraine’
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he has renewed his commitment in the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s online speech to Japan’s parliament.

“Russia’s outrageous act is utterly unacceptable. I’ve renewed my determination to support people facing difficulties in Ukraine, together with the international community,” Kishida told reporters after watching the livestreamed speech.

Kishida said he was emotionally moved by the strong resolve and courage of the Ukrainian president, seeking to defend his country and nationals in an extremely tough situation.

On the civilian victims of the war in Ukraine including children, referred to in Zelensky’s speech, Kishida said, “Inhuman attacks are unacceptable.”

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, separately speaking to reporters, said, “We must make utmost efforts to put an end to Russia’s invasion as soon as possible, together with the international community including other Group of Seven countries.”

“We are with Ukraine,” Hayashi said, calling for unity.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan Fumio Kishida Yoshimasa Hayashi

UK's Sunak cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit

UK’s Sunak cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

UK’s Sunak cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit

UK’s Sunak cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit
  • Sunak set out measures that would inject about $23.2 billion into the economy in the coming financial year
  • "The actions we have taken to sanction Putin's regime are not cost-free for us at home," said British finance minister
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut taxes for workers and reduced a duty on fuel on Wednesday as he sought to soften a severe cost-of-living squeeze against the backdrop of fast-rising inflation and slowing economic growth.
Announcing a half-yearly budget update overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, Sunak set out measures that would inject about 17.6 billion pounds ($23.2 billion) into the economy in the coming financial year.
“The actions we have taken to sanction (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s regime are not cost-free for us at home,” he told parliament. “The invasion of Ukraine presents a risk to our recovery – as it does to countries around the world.”
In response to the hit to living standards — with inflation seen peaking at nearly 9 percent in late 2022 — Sunak said he was increasing the threshold at which workers start to pay national insurance, or social security, contributions by 3,000 pounds ($3,958.50) from July.
“That’s a 6-billion-pound personal tax cut for 30 million people across the United Kingdom,” he said, adding it would save workers more than 330 pounds a year each and was the largest single personal tax cut in a decade.
But Sunak stuck to his plan to increase the level of national insurance contributions from next month to help fund more spending on health and social care after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his Spring Statement, Sunak announced a cut in fuel duty of 5 pence per liter, to start later on Wednesday and last until March next year. He said the basic rate of income tax would be reduced by one pence in the pound in 2024, when Britons are next to due to vote in a general election.
However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which produces the forecasts that underpin the government’s budget planning, said Sunak was undoing only one sixth of the tax rises he has previously announced.
The OBR also said living standards, adjusted for inflation, would not recover their pre-pandemic levels until the 2024/25 financial year and would suffer their biggest contraction in the 12 months from April since at least the mid-1950s.
Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been under pressure, including from lawmakers within their Conservative Party, to do more to help households as they struggle with the rising cost of living.
Sunak announced new forecasts showing the British economy will grow more slowly this year than previously predicted and that inflation will be much higher.
The forecasts drawn up by the OBR showed the economy was likely to grow by 3.8 percent in 2022, a sharp slowdown from a forecast of 6.0 percent made in October.
Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, is now seen at 7.4 percent in 2022, compared with October’s forecast of 4.0 percent.
Earlier, data showed Britain’s consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2 percent last month, driven by soaring costs for energy and food which poorer households especially may find hard to cut back on.
The OBR forecast that gross domestic product would grow by 1.8 percent, 2.1 percent and 1.8 percent in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
In October, the OBR had forecast growth of 2.1 percent, 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent over the next three years.
The OBR said borrowing by the government was due to come in 55 billion pounds lower than it expected in October.
Sunak said the fiscal rules he set for the public finances would be met with “a clear safety margin.” ($1 = 0.7579 pounds)

Topics: UK Finance rishi sunak Taxes economy

