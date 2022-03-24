You are here

Swiatek poised to be No.1 with Barty coming off ranking list

Australia's Ashleigh Barty (L) and Iga Swiatek of Poland. (AFP photos)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty (L) and Iga Swiatek of Poland. (AFP photos)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

  • Swiatek is currently 691 points ahead of third-ranked Maria Sakkari of Greece after winning at Indian Wells last week
BRISBANE, Australia: Ashleigh Barty said Thursday that she will remove herself from the WTA rankings after announcing her retirement, opening the door for Poland’s Iga Swiatek to become world number one.
The three-time Grand Slam-winning Australian has held top spot for more than two years but stunned the sports world on Wednesday by quitting at just 25.
The 20-year-old Swiatek is a massive 2,204 ranking points behind Barty, but could be elevated to number one depending on what happens at the ongoing Miami Open.
“My name will be taken off the list in the next ranking,” Barty said at a press conference in Brisbane, the first time she has spoken publicly since her retirement announcement.
“It’s going to be an exciting time for the WTA Tour with a new number one and it’s going to be a really cool period for them now.
“But we have done everything that we needed to on our side with them. We have worked with the WTA Tour and they have made my journey so enjoyable and made it really comfortable.”
Swiatek is currently 691 points ahead of third-ranked Maria Sakkari of Greece after winning at Indian Wells last week, her second title in as many tournaments after her triumph in Doha in February.

Topics: Iga Swiatek Ashleigh Barty WTA

The UAE’s second ‘Golden Generation’ dream of Qatar qualification miracle

The UAE’s second ‘Golden Generation’ dream of Qatar qualification miracle
Updated 24 March 2022
Liliane Tannoury

The UAE’s second ‘Golden Generation’ dream of Qatar qualification miracle

The UAE’s second ‘Golden Generation’ dream of Qatar qualification miracle
  • Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s team, who meet Iraq on Thursday, must qualify through the playoff route
  • The Emiratis must finish third in Group A, defeat Group B’s counterpart and then overcome CONMEBOL’s fifth-place nation
Updated 24 March 2022
Liliane Tannoury

The sun is setting on the UAE’s second “Golden Generation” of footballers.

Ismail Matar, Ali Khaseif, Omar Abdulrahman and Ali Mabkhout thrilled the world at the London 2012 Olympics, won the Gulf Cup in 2013 and then, as arguably one of the continent’s best teams, captured hearts as they reached the last four of the 2015 AFC Asian Cup in Australia.

But the coveted place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia never materialized and the team’s performances plateaued.

Now there is one more chance.

Can the UAE pull off a miracle, just as the nation’s first Golden Generation did in 1990, and qualify to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

They’ll have to do it the hard way, indeed the hardest possible way.

As we reach the last two rounds of matches of the Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022, no Arab team has yet secured a seat to Doha, though Saudi Arabia are within touching distance — or three points — of confirming their place. A win against China in Sharjah on Thursday, or simply matching Australia’s performance against Japan, will do the trick.

For the other Arab teams, the long and risky play-off route awaits.

In the Group A, three Arab teams — the UAE, Lebanon and Iraq — are still in with a mathematical chance of finishing third, while Syria has lost all hope.

The UAE, in third place with nine points, are best-placed to qualify, followed by Lebanon with six points and Iraq comes in fifth place with five points.

The third-placed teams in Groups A and B will meet in a play-off, with the winner earning the thankless task of trying to get past the fifth-placed team in the CONMEBOL qualification group — currently Peru — in a one-off match to reach Qatar.

New UAE coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena will not be looking that far ahead at this stage.

The Emirati team has a golden opportunity to secure third place after FIFA and the AFC decided to move Thursday’s clash with Iraq from Baghdad to Riyadh, giving the away team the huge boost of playing on a neutral ground.

The two nations do have World Cup history. The UAE’s first Golden Generation agonizingly lost out to Iraq in the playoffs for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

But four years later, the likes of Adnan Al-Talyani, Mohsin Musabah and the brothers Nasser and Fahd Khamis did it the hard way, drawing four matches and winning only one in the final six-team group stage, to join South Korea at Italia 90. It remains the UAE’s only World Cup appearance to date.

This represents the last chance for this group of players to emulate the stars of the 1980s and 1990s.

Long-time captain and talisman Matar has returned to the squad after some brilliant performances for his club Al-Wahda this season, and, at 38, this is surely his swansong.

Goalkeeper Majed Nasser, who is 37, has also made a comeback, while Walid Abbas is 36. Naturalized Argentine Sebastián Lucas Tagliabúe is 37 and ruled out due to injury.

Fabio De Lima and Caio Canedo have come into the fold in recent years and could be seen as quick fixes.

Perhaps no three players epitomize the Emirati Golden Generation of the last 15 years more than Omar Abdulrahman, Ahmed Khalil and Ali Mabkhout, who all starred in Australia seven years ago.

The 31-year-old Mabkhout remains the qualification campaign’s highest scorer across all continents with 14 goals, though he has been woefully out of form for the UAE in his most recent appearances.

Injuries and lack of form, meanwhile, have seen golden boy Abdulrahman, “Amoori,” and 2016 Asian Player of the Year Ahmed Khalil — both 30 — slowly slip out of contention.

The current UAE squad is a mix of heroes from the Mahdi Ali-inspired group, established stars like Khalfan Mubarak and a batch of promising youngsters that include Alio Saleh and Yahya Al-Ghassani.

After Iraq on Thursday, Arruabarrena’s team will meet South Korea at home in their final Group A fixture next Tuesday. Finish third and thoughts of a miracle qualification can cautiously be entertained.

Awaiting them, potentially, would be the likes of Australia and Peru.

But miracles are rare in football. Sadly, we could be seen seeing the last of the UAE’s second Golden Generation once and for all.

Topics: 2022 World Cup Qatar Rodolfo Arruabarrena 2022 FIFA World Cup AFC Champions League

Saudi Arabia confirmed as host of the 7th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2025

Saudi Arabia confirmed as host of the 7th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2025
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirmed as host of the 7th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2025

Saudi Arabia confirmed as host of the 7th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2025
  • Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said it is one of many global sporting events that will be held in the Kingdom in the coming years
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia was confirmed on Wednesday as the host of the 7th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, which will take place in 2025. It will be the first time the event has been held in the Kingdom.

During a ceremony for the official signing of the agreement to host the Games, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for their unconditional support for all sports initiatives.

He also highlighted the extent to which sport in Saudi Arabia has progressed globally in recent years, as evidenced by the country’s successful bids to host major events and competitions, including the 2034 Asian Games and the 2023 World Combat Games. He said that serving as host of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2025 is just the start of a journey for the Kingdom that will include the hosting of several Asian competitions.

Prince Abdulaziz signed the official agreement to host the event alongside Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman, the deputy governor of Riyadh region, and Raja Randhir Singh, acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia, during a ceremony at Riyadh Green Halls in the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex. Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi, the vice president of the SOPC, and Hussain Al-Musallam, director-general of the OCA, were also present.

Riyadh was announced as host of the 2025 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games during the 40th general assembly of the OCA, which took place in Dubai last November. The event was first held in Thailand in 2005, followed by Macau in 2007, Vietnam in 2009, South Korea in 2013 and Ashgabat in 2017. Next year, Thailand will host the sixth edition, which was delayed from 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal

UEFA confirms Russia, Turkey and joint Britain-Ireland bids for Euro 2028

UEFA confirms Russia, Turkey and joint Britain-Ireland bids for Euro 2028
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

UEFA confirms Russia, Turkey and joint Britain-Ireland bids for Euro 2028

UEFA confirms Russia, Turkey and joint Britain-Ireland bids for Euro 2028
  • Russia and Turkey have also declared their interest in hosting Euro 2032, UEFA added
  • Italy has also announced its intention to bid for that tournament
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: UEFA has received declarations of interest from Britain and Ireland, Russia and Turkey to host the European Championship in 2028, the governing body said on Wednesday.
Russia and Turkey have also declared their interest in hosting Euro 2032, UEFA added, and Italy has also announced its intention to bid for that tournament.
Governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian clubs and national teams from international competition — pending an appeal by the Russian Football Union (RFU) to the Court of Arbitration of Sport — following its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia staged the World Cup in 2018. Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, which hosted the final, was used for a rally hosted by president Vladimir Putin last week.
“We should take the opportunity to host the Euro. It would be held at our World Cup stadiums. We have developed infrastructure,” RFU president Alexander Dyukov was quoted as saying by Match TV.
“We understand that there is a minimal chance (to host), but we must use it. We reserve are right to make a bid, this option is free.”
Minimum requirements include having 10 stadiums available, one having a capacity of at least 60,000 and two with at least 50,000 seats. The hosts for both Euro 2028 and 2032 will be named in September next year.
The 2024 European Championship will be held by Germany.

Saudi coach urges players to see ‘incredible job’ through with World Cup qualification against China

Saudi coach urges players to see ‘incredible job’ through with World Cup qualification against China
Updated 23 March 2022
John Duerden

Saudi coach urges players to see ‘incredible job’ through with World Cup qualification against China

Saudi coach urges players to see ‘incredible job’ through with World Cup qualification against China
  • With 2 Group B matches left Saudi Arabia sit 1 point above Japan, 4 ahead of Australia
  • Win against China in Sharjah or matching Australia’s result against Japan will confirm spot at Qatar 2022
Updated 23 March 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: “Now is not the time to throw away all your hard work and take your eye off the ball.”

That was the message from Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard to his players ahead of Thursday’s crucial World Cup qualifier against China. After collecting an impressive 19 points from the first eight games of Group B, three more in Sharjah will be enough.

The Green Falcons have been in control of Group B since day one and with just two games remaining, sit one point above Japan and four ahead of Australia, who visit Jeddah next Tuesday. Only the top two go to Qatar and Saudi Arabia are so close.

They are strong favorites to defeat fifth-placed China, but Renard is very much on his guard against even the slightest hint of complacency.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Frenchman said: “We are in an excellent position in the group. The players have done an incredible job, and everything is now in our own hands.

“Yes, the most important thing is to get one of the two direct tickets to the World Cup, but I want us to finish first because we have been topping the group for a long time.

“We prepare for this game like we do for every game. I have full confidence in my players. I am sure the players will deliver and bring home the World Cup ticket.”

China have won just one game so far, against bottom team Vietnam, and are out of the running. The 2023 Asian Cup hosts are now focusing on that tournament. Star player and top scorer Wu Lei has been left at Espanyol to focus on his club career. Li Lei of Grasshoppers Zurich has picked up an injury and captain Wu Xi is suspended. The four Brazilians who had been naturalized – Elkeson, Alan Carvalho, Aloisio, and Fernandinho – are all in Brazil.

In contrast to Saudi Arabia who are trying to dampen expectations, China are trying to talk up their chances.

Midfielder Xu Xin said: “I feel the players have been adjusting our form well. We all know the situation of the team as we did not play that well in previous matches, but we never give up our hopes. The players are supporting each other, on and off the field and work hard under the instructions of the coaching staff.

“Against Saudi Arabia, we are eager to prove after reaching this stage of the qualifiers and win the match.”

For China’s coach, Li Xiaopeng, who took the job in December after Li Tie left due to poor results, the game is also about improving results and the mood around Chinese football.

He said: “We know that Saudi Arabia want to win to get to the World Cup, but we want to win too. We may not have a chance to advance to the World Cup, but we want to put on a strong performance and the players are also playing for pride.”

That is why Renard, who took the job in 2019 and has instigated a real improvement in the team, is taking nothing for granted and remembers the tight 3-2 win against China in Jeddah last October.

He said: “In international football, things are always difficult but when you are representing your nation, there is no place for relaxing. We cannot take our foot off the gas at this important stage.”

Saudi Arabia do not have the same injury and selection issues as China with players returning to fitness and appearing for clubs.

“Hassan Tambakti and Abdullah Madu played this weekend and so did Salman Al-Faraj. This is all good news for me. I’m in continuous communication with their clubs’ coaches and I know where they are in terms of fitness,” Renard added.

Madu is a possible replacement for the injured center-back Ali Al-Bulaihi and recently played his first full 90 minutes for Al-Nassr since last September.

“We have five central defenders in the squad, which will be enough to see us through both games. Madu played very well with us in the national team whenever he was selected, so whatever has happened at Al-Nassr, does not concern me. I’m a coach for the national team,” he said.

And, so far, he has been a very successful one with former player Hatem Khemi publicly calling for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to give Renard a new contract after saying that 60 to 70 percent of the success of the team is down to the coach.

Whatever the numbers may be, there is one that really counts. Saudi Arabia are on the brink of appearing at a sixth World Cup and a second one in succession. The qualification campaign has gone almost perfectly and now is not the time to make a mistake.

“Everything is going very well so far with this group of players. It’s been almost four years in Saudi Arabia for me. I would like to congratulate everyone for the effort and work they have done to this point.

“But it is very important that nobody should forget that we have not qualified yet. There is a difficult match ahead and we are ready to take on the challenge,” Renard added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Herve Renard 2022 FIFA World Cup

Eddie Howe: Newcastle players must get defeats out of their system, forge new bonds on Dubai trip

Eddie Howe: Newcastle players must get defeats out of their system, forge new bonds on Dubai trip
Updated 23 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: Newcastle players must get defeats out of their system, forge new bonds on Dubai trip

Eddie Howe: Newcastle players must get defeats out of their system, forge new bonds on Dubai trip
  • The Magpies’ warm weather training camp at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex came on the back of two narrow losses to Chelsea and Everton
  • Howe’s players have not only been put through their paces in the sun, they’ve prioritized recovery ahead of the final nine games of the season
Updated 23 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

DUBAI: Eddie Howe hopes Newcastle United’s trip to Dubai can help forge new friendships and strengthen unity ahead of the Magpies’ Premier League run-in.

Howe took the unprecedented step of jetting his players away for a second warm weather training camp in less than two months, taking up residency in the world-renowned Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex for seven days from last Friday.

While Amanda Staveley led the delegation to Riyadh in January, this time husband and fellow Interim Co-Chief Executive Mehrdad Ghodoussi is representing the club’s owners in the Middle East.

Howe’s players have not only been put through their paces in the sun, they’ve prioritized recovery ahead of the final nine games of the season, having done three away trips in a little under eight days prior to their visit.

“It’s a way for the lads to not just work but talk in a different environment, and it does stimulate new friendships,” said Howe.

“I’m a firm believer in these periods you have away. New friendships can form and it can bring the group closer. So, I think there are natural benefits, which really help the team.

“When you look at COVID-19, it obviously hits the country hard in many different ways. From a football perspective, it encouraged separation — training in smaller groups, changing in different areas. I think you lost the feeling of the team being as one, and pre-season trips were rightly stopped for a long period of time.

“Now, these things are open to us again, and I think team unity, everything associated with building a team spirit, has to be worked on — it’s not just going to happen,” Howe said.

“I think bringing injured players with us also is key because those players will have an essential role to play in our success, whether on the pitch or off the pitch. It’s very important we treat everyone with the same care and love.”

In that three-game run, Newcastle managed to extend their unbeaten stretch to nine games with victory at Southampton, before two 1-0 losses — to Chelsea and Everton — brought them back down to earth with a bang.

It’s a stark contrast to the emotions shared in heading to Saudi, which came off the back of a morale-boosting win at Leeds United.

Howe said: “I take losing very personally.

“I’ve always been that way. I hate to lose anything, so when you’re in my shoes, you need to control that emotion and make sure it doesn’t harm the team.

“I am sure the players feel the same way, very disappointed with our last result,” said Howe. “But they need to get that out of their system very quickly and look to the future because that’s something we can affect.

“That’s something we have to work toward now — trying to get a positive result in our next game.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Dubai Joelinton

