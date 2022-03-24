You are here

Russian wheat shipments to Egypt unaffected by war in Ukraine, diplomat says
Russia and Ukraine are the largest foreign suppliers of wheat to Egypt. (AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Collaborative projects between two countries also still on track, Russian ambassador says
  • Russia, Ukraine supply about 70% of Egypt’s wheat imports
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Russian shipments of wheat to Egypt, and collaborative projects between the two countries have not been affected by the war with Ukraine, according to Moscow’s top envoy to the African nation.

“According to the communication between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was emphasized that the El-Dabaa (nuclear power) project and the Russian industrial zone in Egypt have been completed, and that shipments of Russian wheat were supplied to Egypt,” Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said.

He added that the Russian minister of agriculture and ministers in Egypt had been in communication on March 17 "to confirm that shipments were not affected."

El-Sisi and Putin spoke over the phone two weeks ago to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation and friendly relations between Moscow and Cairo, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

Speaking at a press conference on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Egyptian Association of Graduates of Russian and Soviet Universities, Borisenko said: “The remittances of students in Russia have not been affected, especially since there are Russian banks that have not been subjected to Western sanctions.”

Russia and Ukraine are the largest foreign suppliers of wheat to Egypt, accounting for about 50 percent and 30 percent of the African nation’s total imports of the grain in 2021.

On the war in Ukraine, Borisenko said Kyiv “would like to prolong it, because it is waiting for instructions from Washington” and was trying to “win the sympathy of the world and increase the hysteria of hostility towards Russia.”

“The Ukrainian president does not have full control over the military units in Ukraine, due to the presence of units belonging to Ukrainian nationalists,” he said.

Borisenko added that Russia readied its nuclear weapons in the first days of the war in response to statements from the West that it would “deal a painful blow to Russia.”

But, he said: “We do not want a nuclear war, and we want the American president to have wisdom, not to resort to this type of war since it would destroy the world, and we realize that he is aware of the fear of a third world war.”

ANKARA: Turkey urged Libya to refrain from any steps that would lead to renewed conflict and called on authorities to follow democratic processes, amid a crisis over control of executive power in the country.
Libya’s political crisis has escalated since the collapse of a scheduled election in December that was planned as part of a peace process to reunify the country after years of chaos and war following a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
Turkey has provided military support and training to Libya’s former internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and helped it fight off an assault lasting several months on the capital Tripoli by eastern Libyan forces led by Khalifa Haftar. It still has military personnel and Syrian militia fighters in Libya.
Ankara has supported the peace process but remained largely silent since the latest turmoil in Libya after the formation of two rival governments.
After an almost 4-hour meeting chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK) said a “calm in Libya that was achieved through big sacrifices” was an opportunity for peace.
The MGK called on parties involved in Libya to “refrain from steps that could cause new clashes” and urged authorities in the country to “follow democratic processes on a basis of legitimacy for the achievement of lasting peace and stability.”
An interim Government of National Unity, which Ankara backs, was installed last year to oversee the run-up to elections and reunify divided state institutions.
When the elections collapsed, the House of Representatives parliament in the east, based in Tobruk, said that the government’s term had expired and it designated a new administration and set elections for next year.
However, the prime minister of the unity government said he would only relinquish power after elections, and armed forces backing each side have mobilized around Tripoli, raising fears of another conflict or a return to territorial division.
A date for a new election has not been set.

LONDON: Students across the world on Wednesday held demonstrations on campus, calling on their universities to withdraw their investments in companies complicit in Israeli war crimes and apartheid.

Protests were held at over 70 universities, with students also sending letters to their vice-chancellors as part of the initiative, which was organized by the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa, a nonprofit concerned with defending the human rights of Palestinians and protecting Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

Using the hashtag #Divest4Palestine on social media, students called on their universities to boycott investments in companies including Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, HP, and Booking.com.

“Rolls-Royce and BAE produce the weapons used to attack Palestinians living under blockade in Gaza, and HP provides the technology used at Israel’s checkpoints,” the organizers said. “Booking.com advertises accommodation in illegal Israeli settlements, on land stolen from Palestinians.”

Sima, at Warwick University in the UK, said: “As students at Warwick, we’re appalled that money from this campus goes into sustaining an apartheid state,” and called on the vice-chancellor to “divest from these companies without hesitation.”

Manal, at Nottingham, said: “How can our vice-chancellor think it’s acceptable to invest money in companies involved in war crimes? There’s a lot of talk about ‘decolonizing,’ but we need to see some actual change if this is really going to happen.”

Shamiul Joarder, FOA head of public affairs, said: “The government is currently trying to suppress our freedom to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel (BDS), but the #Divest4Palestine campaign shows that students and academics, along with the rest of the British public, are increasingly showing that they’ve got no tolerance for complicity in Israeli war crimes and apartheid.”

The initiative was part of the International Day of Action, which also saw 25 prominent academics sign an open letter to universities worldwide to #Divest4Palestine in the run-up to Wednesday.

The open letter was coordinated by the FOA and a coalition of UK university student societies. It was also signed by the Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd.

WASHINGTON/CAIRO: The US State Department said it welcomed the trilateral summit on Tuesday between the leaders of Egypt, Israel and the UAE, who met in Sharm El-Sheikh for talks on the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the growing influence of Iran in the region.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley has been in close consultations with Gulf partners.

The summit came nearly a month after Russia invaded Ukraine in a move that sparked concerns about security and sent prices of oil, wheat and other key commodities soaring.

“Against the backdrop of the recent developments in the world and the region, the leaders discussed the ties between the three countries and ways to strengthen them on all levels,” said a statement from the office of Israeli Premier Naftali Bennett.

ADEN: Bullet-riddled homes, buildings turned to rubble and countless pictures of “martyrs”: Seven years into Yemen’s civil war, the interim capital Aden bears the scars of a conflict that shows no signs of abating.

While Aden is now relatively stable, economically the ancient port city has been left on its knees.

Water and electricity are intermittent, serving a population that officials say has tripled to more than 3 million, as people seek safety from fighting raging elsewhere.

Aden Gov. Ahmed Lamlas said the outbreak of war in 2015 was a “disaster,” leaving the city’s infrastructure in ruins. “We are still suffering from the impacts of war,” said Lamlas, who narrowly escaped a deadly car bomb attack in October.

Yemen has a long history of civil war, and was divided into North and South Yemen until 1990.

It descended into brutal conflict again when Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched a military campaign to seize power in 2014, taking large swathes of territory including the capital Sanaa in the north.

The following year, after the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intervened, the insurgents were at the gates of Aden. They held sway for a few months before being pushed out by loyalist forces.

As if civil war and a struggle for the city were not enough, Aden has also been targeted by a number of bombings claimed by Daesh.

Along the corniche in Aden stands a large portrait of the former governor, Jaafar Saad, who was killed in a car bomb claimed by Daesh in 2015.

At the airport, a gaping hole torn into the arrivals terminal reminds visitors of a missile attack on Cabinet members in 2020, a memorial of sorts to the at least 26 people killed.

QAMISHLI, Syria: The Syrian Kurdish forces that spearheaded the battle to crush the Daesh group’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” in 2019 warned on Wednesday that the world’s lack of support risked allowing for a jihadist rebirth.

The Daesh proto-state — which once administered millions of people across swathes of Syria and Iraq, on territory roughly the size of Britain — was declared defeated on March 23, 2019.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which act as the autonomous Kurdish administration’s army, led the battle that flushed out the village of Baghouz where Daesh made its last stand.

The SDF’s central command warned in a statement that the countries that assisted in the military operation at the time should not turn their backs on the region now.

“The absence of a clear, comprehensive long-term international plan increases human and material losses and allows Daesh to strengthen its organization,” it said.

Daesh has not had fixed positions in Iraq or Syria since March 2019 but its remnants have continued to launch hit-and-run guerilla attacks from desert hideouts.

The SDF said a huge attack on a prison in Hasakah in January was evidence that Daesh was seeking to expand its operational capabilities.

The battles sparked by the Ghwayran prison break left at least 370 people dead.

According to Britain-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a significant number of Daesh fighters were sprung free.

The Kurdish forces also blamed those countries that are still reluctant to repatriate their citizens held in camps and prisons for suspected Daesh members and their relatives.

The autonomous administration has repeatedly complained it did not have the resources to detain the thousands of suspects who poured out of Daesh territory in the caliphate’s dying weeks, let alone to organize trials.

