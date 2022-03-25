You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears

Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears

Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears
Residents wave to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, center, during a motorcade as she starts her re-election campaign on March 25, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r55bj

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears

Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears
  • Campaigning for the presidency and other high-profile races began last month
  • More than 18,000 local government and congressional posts for the May 9 elections
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

MANILA: Candidates for Philippine congressional seats and thousands of smaller races started campaigning Friday with police watching closely due to past violence and to enforce a pandemic ban on handshakes, hugging and tightly packed crowds that are a hallmark of the country’s often circus-like campaigns.
Campaigning for the presidency and other high-profile races began last month. Nearly 66 million Filipinos in the country and more than 1.6 million abroad have registered to vote in the May 9 elections for more than 18,000 local government and congressional posts.
Social media has become a key battleground for votes after two years of lockdowns and home quarantine restrictions in a Southeast Asian country that was hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. The last alarming spike occurred in January before easing with an intensified vaccination campaign. Many fear election disinformation could worsen in a country regarded as one of the world’s top Internet users.
In the capital Manila, a mayoral candidate launched her candidacy by waving and dancing from a pickup truck that weaved through a crowded public market area and blared her campaign jingle as crowds cheered from the sidewalks and snapped photos with their cellphones. Her mascot waved to the crowd from another truck in a scene shown live on Facebook.
In suburban Marikina city, a mayoral candidate walked from house to house under the intense summer heat and talked to residents as followers trailed him, including one who banged a snare drum to draw attention. In Quezon city, also in the Manila metropolis, red and white confetti rained down on a stage, as the mayor, who is seeking reelection, and her allies held and raised each other’s hands in a show of unity. She later approached supporters, some of whom grabbed her hands.
Such fiesta-like scenes were replicated in most of the country.
Some candidates openly flouted elections coronavirus regulations, campaigning in public without the required face masks, shaking hands and huddling close to supporters seeking selfies.
Elections Commissioner George Garcia warned candidates not to violate coronavirus restrictions. “While we have eased restrictions, it doesn’t mean there can be super-spreader events,” he said in a news conference on Thursday.
With limited staff, the commission has struggled to enforce its campaign regulations, such as putting campaign posters in unauthorized areas. “Don’t waste your posters in public places. They will just be taken down,” Garcia said.
A more serious concern has been elections violence. Local elections have been marred in the past by bloody feuds and accusations of cheating, especially in rural regions with weak law enforcement and a proliferation of unlicensed firearms and private armies.
Last December, motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a town mayor and wounded another in a brazen attack in southern Zamboanga city, where they alighted after traveling by speedboat from a nearby island. The attackers escaped. The victims reportedly were planning to run for reelection in the May elections and investigators said at the time that they were checking if it was linked to political rivalry.
In 2009, heavily armed men deployed by the family of southern Maguindanao province’s then-governor massacred 58 people, including journalists, in an open attack on a convoy of a rival political clan that shocked the world.
Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly warned he would deploy the military if candidates resort to violence and fraud.
“Nobody wants trouble, nobody wants cheating,” he said in a speech in September in south Mindanao region, where many elections security hotspots have been identified by the police.
“The military is the guardian of our country and I could call them anytime to see to it that people are protected and election’s freely, orderly exercised,” said Duterte, who has long been condemned himself for the thousands of killings of mostly petty suspects in his bloody crackdown against illegal drugs.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special Presidential election campaign season kicks off in Philippines
World
Presidential election campaign season kicks off in Philippines
Special Marcos holds big early lead in Philippine presidential race
World
Marcos holds big early lead in Philippine presidential race

Tigray rebels agree to ‘cessation of hostilities’

Tigray rebels agree to ‘cessation of hostilities’
Updated 59 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Tigray rebels agree to ‘cessation of hostilities’

Tigray rebels agree to ‘cessation of hostilities’
  • Rebels say ‘committed to implementing a cessation of hostilities effective immediately’
  • More than 400,000 people have been displaced in Tigray, according to the UN
Updated 59 min 11 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Tigrayan rebels agreed to a “cessation of hostilities” on Friday, a new turning point in the nearly 17-month war in northern Ethiopia following the government’s announcement of an indefinite humanitarian truce a day earlier.
The rebels said in a statement early Friday that they were “committed to implementing a cessation of hostilities effective immediately,” and urged Ethiopian authorities to hasten delivery of emergency aid into Tigray, where hundreds of thousands face starvation.
Since war broke out in November 2020, thousands have died, and many more have been forced to flee their homes as the conflict has expanded from Tigray to the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared a surprise truce, saying it hoped the move would ease humanitarian access to Tigray and “pave the way for the resolution of the conflict” in northern Ethiopia.
It called on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to “desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighboring regions.”
The conflict erupted when Abiy sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, the region’s former ruling party, saying the move came in response to rebel attacks on army camps.
Fighting has dragged on for over a year, triggering a humanitarian crisis, as accounts have emerged of mass rapes and massacres, with both sides accused of human rights violations.
More than 400,000 people have been displaced in Tigray, according to the UN.
The region has also been subject to what the UN says is a de facto blockade.
The United States has accused Abiy’s government of preventing aid from reaching those in need, while the authorities in turn have blamed the rebels for the obstruction.
Nearly 40 percent of the people in Tigray, a region of six million people, face “an extreme lack of food,” the UN said in January, with fuel shortages forcing aid workers to deliver medicines and other crucial supplies by foot.

Topics: Tigray

Related

Rights group asks Ethiopia to probe Tigray ‘war crime’
World
Rights group asks Ethiopia to probe Tigray ‘war crime’
A woman queues in line for food, at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia. (Reuters)
World
UN: ‘Extreme lack of food’ for many in Tigray

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting
Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting
  • Neither side had announced the visit before Wang Yi landed in New Delhi late on Thursday
  • First such visit since deadly border clashes in 2020 soured ties
Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet his Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Friday, India’s foreign ministry said, after he arrived in the city unannounced in the first such visit since deadly border clashes in 2020 soured ties.
Wang will meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before noon, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters, without giving further details. Wang is set to fly to Nepal later in the day.
Neither side had announced the visit before Wang landed in New Delhi late on Thursday. Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed him coming out of the commercial airport rather than the defense facility nearby where most foreign dignitaries land.
Wang drew a rebuke from the Indian government ahead of his trip for remarks made in Pakistan this week on the disputed Kashmir region. India and Pakistan rule Muslim-majority Kashmir in part but claim in full, and China has generally stood by close ally Pakistan.
Relations between China and India worsened after a June 2020 border clash in the Ladakh region of the former Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.
The two sides are expected to talk about the border tension as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both consider Russia as a friendly nation and have rejected Western calls to condemn the aggression from Moscow, which it calls a special military operation.

Topics: India China

Related

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl
World
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl
India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions
World
India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions

Experts worry about how US will see next COVID-19 surge coming

Experts worry about how US will see next COVID-19 surge coming
Updated 25 March 2022
AP

Experts worry about how US will see next COVID-19 surge coming

Experts worry about how US will see next COVID-19 surge coming
  • Home test kits became widely available last year, and demand took off when the omicron wave hit
  • In early 2021, the US was far behind other countries in using genetic tests to look for worrisome virus mutations
Updated 25 March 2022
AP

NEW YORK: As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the US — and wondering how long it will take to detect.
Despite disease monitoring improvements over the last two years, they say, some recent developments don’t bode well:
— As more people take rapid COVID-19 tests at home, fewer people are getting the gold-standard tests that the government relies on for case counts.
— The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon use fewer labs to look for new variants.
— Health officials are increasingly focusing on hospital admissions, which rise only after a surge has arrived.
— A wastewater surveillance program remains a patchwork that cannot yet be counted on for the data needed to understand coming surges.
— White House officials say the government is running out of funds for vaccines, treatments and testing.
“We’re not in a great situation,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Brown University pandemic researcher.
Scientists acknowledge that the wide availability of vaccines and treatments puts the nation in a better place than when the pandemic began, and that monitoring has come a long way.
For example, scientists this week touted a 6-month-old program that tests international travelers flying into four US airports. Genetic testing of a sample on Dec. 14 turned up a coronavirus variant — the descendant of omicron known as BA.2 — seven days earlier than any other reported detection in the US
More good news: US cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been falling for weeks.
But it’s different elsewhere. The World Health Organization this week reported that the number of new coronavirus cases increased two weeks in a row globally, likely because COVID-19 prevention measures have been halted in numerous countries and because BA.2 spreads more easily.
Some public health experts aren’t certain what that means for the US
BA.2 accounts for a growing share of US cases, the CDC said — more than one-third nationally and more than half in the Northeast. Small increases in overall case rates have been noted in New York, and in hospital admissions in New England.
Some of the northern US states with the highest rates of BA.2, however, have some of the lowest case rates, noted Katriona Shea of Penn State University.
Dr. James Musser, an infectious disease specialist at Houston Methodist, called the national case data on BA.2 “murky.” He added: “What we really need is as much real-time data as possible ... to inform decisions.”
Here’s what COVID-19 trackers are looking at and what worries scientists about them.
TEST RESULTS
Tallies of test results have been at the core of understanding coronavirus spread from the start, but they have always been flawed.
Initially, only sick people got tested, meaning case counts missed people who had no symptoms or were unable to get swabbed.
Home test kits became widely available last year, and demand took off when the omicron wave hit. But many people who take home tests don’t report results to anyone. Nor do health agencies attempt to gather them.
Mara Aspinall is managing director of an Arizona-based consulting company that tracks COVID-19 testing trends. She estimates that in January and February, about 8 million to 9 million rapid home tests were being done each day on average — four to six times the number of PCR tests.
Nuzzo said: “The case numbers are not as much a reflection of reality as they once were.”
HUNTING FOR VARIANTS
In early 2021, the US was far behind other countries in using genetic tests to look for worrisome virus mutations.
A year ago, the agency signed deals with 10 large labs to do that genomic sequencing. The CDC will be reducing that program to three labs over the next two months.
The weekly volume of sequences performed through the contracts was much higher during the omicron wave in December and January, when more people were getting tested, and already has fallen to about 35,000. By late spring, it will be down to 10,000, although CDC officials say the contracts allow the volume to increase to more than 20,000 if necessary.
The agency also says turnaround time and quality standards have been improved in the new contracts, and that it does not expect the change will hurt its ability to find new variants.
Outside experts expressed concern.
“It’s really quite a substantial reduction in our baseline surveillance and intelligence system for tracking what’s out there,” said Bronwyn MacInnis, director of pathogen genomic surveillance at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.
SEWAGE SURVEILLANCE
An evolving monitoring system is looking for signs of coronavirus in sewage, which could potentially capture brewing infections.
Researchers have linked wastewater samples to the number of positive COVID-19 tests a week later, suggesting health officials could get an early glimpse at infection trends.
Some health departments also have used sewage to look for variants. New York City, for example, detected signals of the omicron variant in a sample taken on Nov. 21 — about 10 days before the first case was reported in the US
But experts note the system doesn’t cover the entire country. It also doesn’t distinguish who is infected.
“It’s a really important and promising strategy, no doubt. But the ultimate value is still probably yet to be understood,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, the health officer for Seattle/King County, Washington.
HOSPITAL DATA
Last month, the CDC outlined a new set of measures for deciding whether to lift mask-wearing rules, focusing less on positive test results and more on hospitals.
Hospital admissions are a lagging indicator, given that a week or more can pass between infection and hospitalization. But a number of researchers believe the change is appropriate. They say hospital data is more reliable and more easily interpreted than case counts.
The lag also is not as long as one might think. Some studies have suggested many people wait to get tested. And when they finally do, the results aren’t always immediate.
Spencer Fox, a University of Texas data scientist who is part of a group that uses hospital and cellphone data to forecast COVID-19 for Austin, said “hospital admissions were the better signal” for a surge than test results.
There are concerns, however, about future hospital data.
If the federal government lifts its public health emergency declaration, officials will lose the ability to compel hospitals to report COVID-19 data, a group of former CDC directors recently wrote. They urged Congress to pass a law that will provide enduring authorities “so we will not risk flying blind as health threats emerge.”

Topics: COVID-19 US coronavirus restrictions

Related

US imposes new sanctions after North Korea ICBM test
World
US imposes new sanctions after North Korea ICBM test
Unvaccinated travelers can enter Saudi Arabia after health ministry updates COVID-19 requirements
Saudi Arabia
Unvaccinated travelers can enter Saudi Arabia after health ministry updates COVID-19 requirements

US imposes new sanctions after North Korea ICBM test

US imposes new sanctions after North Korea ICBM test
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

US imposes new sanctions after North Korea ICBM test

US imposes new sanctions after North Korea ICBM test
  • The new sanctions were quickly derided by Moscow’s ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed new sanctions Thursday on entities and people in Russia and North Korea after Pyongyang’s latest ICBM missile test.
The targeted persons and organizations are accused of “transferring sensitive items to North Korea’s missile program,” according to a State Department statement.
“These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK’s ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern,” the statement said, using the official acronym for North Korea.
The new sanctions were quickly derided by Moscow’s ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov, who said: “serial sanctions will not achieve their goals.”
Thursday’s launch was the first time Pyongyang had fired the country’s most powerful missiles at full range since 2017, and it appears to have traveled higher and further than any previous intercontinental ballistic missile tested by the nuclear-armed nation.
Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test-firing of a “new type” of ICBM to boost his country’s nuclear deterrent against the US “imperialists,” North Korea’s state media reported early Friday.
In response, the State Department said Washington has sanctioned the Russian entities called Ardis Group, PFK Profpodshipnik and Russian national Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin.
It also sanctioned North Korean citizen Ri Sung Chol and a North Korean entity called Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau.
The statement did not detail the specific allegations against these people and entities.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong late Thursday to reaffirm Washington’s alliance with Seoul.
The two top diplomats reiterated that the launch violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and “demonstrates the threat the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the DPRK’s neighbors and the broader international community,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

Topics: US North Korea

Related

Update North Korea returns to long-range launches with largest ICBM test
World
North Korea returns to long-range launches with largest ICBM test
North Korea fires multiple-rocket launcher, Seoul says
World
North Korea fires multiple-rocket launcher, Seoul says

Canada torn between economy, climate in deciding oil project

Canada torn between economy, climate in deciding oil project
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

Canada torn between economy, climate in deciding oil project

Canada torn between economy, climate in deciding oil project
  • Equinor's proposed project promises to create thousands of jobs and generate $2.8 billion in royalties
  • But exploiting an estimated 300 million barrels of oil over 30 years would set back efforts to curb climate change
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

MONTREAL: Eco warrior turned Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, picked by Justin Trudeau five months ago to guide Canada’s climate policy, will soon face his first major test in deciding on a new offshore oil project.
Norwegian firm Equinor is seeking to develop oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of St. Johns, Newfoundland.
Its proposed Bay du Nord project promises to create thousands of jobs and generate Can$3.5 billion ($2.8 billion) in royalties for the Atlantic island province, rescuing its floundering economy.
But exploiting an estimated 300 million barrels of oil over 30 years would set back efforts to curb climate change.
Oil market turmoil caused by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against the Russian energy sector could further complicate matters.
Guilbeault, a longtime activist who scaled Toronto’s CN Tower in 2001 to draw attention to climate change, is to announce a decision in the coming weeks.
Environmentalists say this will be a “real test” of his and Prime Minister Trudeau’s climate bona fides.
The Trudeau administration faces “a very big dilemma,” Pierre-Olivier Pineau, an energy policy expert at HEC Montreal business school, told AFP.
“If I had to bet, I think there is a slightly higher chance that he rejects the project,” he said, opining that the government needs to show itself to be taking real climate actions, especially after being thrashed in 2018 for salvaging construction of a major pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific coast.
“If he rejects (Bay du Nord), this sends a message reinforcing Canada’s image of being a champion in the fight against climate change,” Pineau explained.
Equiterre, an environmental advocacy group co-created by Guilbeault in 1993 following the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro that produced the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said Ottawa must reject Bay du Nord.
“Canada is far from meeting its greenhouse gas reduction targets,” Equiterre analyst Emile Boisseau-Bouvier told AFP.
The Trudeau government last year enhanced its Paris Agreement target to reduce carbon emissions by 40-45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. But it is still short of EU and US goals.
“It is not by betting on a moribund industry that we are going to solve the (climate) problem,” said Boisseau-Bouvier, explaining that “the next few weeks will be pivotal” for Canada, as it also prepares to unveil a plan to reach its emissions target.

Much-needed economic boost
Trudeau’s Liberals in the last election won six out of seven House of Commons seats in Newfoundland, out of a total 338 seats.
Those six — including former resources minister Seamus O’Regan, who is now labor minister — have lobbied fiercely for approval of the oil project, but have reportedly faced pushback within the Liberal caucus.
With the highest unemployment rate in the country, Newfoundland needs the economic boost Bay du Nord would provide — especially after reduced oil demand and prices related to pandemic restrictions on travel brought construction of another offshore oil project to a halt in 2020.
Ottawa had provided Newfoundland’s oil industry Can$320 million in aid back then.
Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey said he has pressed Trudeau on “the importance of this project to our province,” calling it “critical” to the regional economy.
After a four-year environmental review, Ottawa has twice in recent months postponed announcing a decision on Bay du Nord.
“Folks are pretty down about the delay,” said Paul Barnes, Atlantic director for Canada’s Oil and Natural Gas Producers.
Canada’s environmental impact agency last August concluded Bay du Nord was “not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects, taking into account the implementation of mitigation measures.”
Pineau acknowledged that intuitively approving the project would seem to go “against climate objectives,” but argued that rejecting it would see oil investments go elsewhere, “which is not necessarily any better for the climate.”
University of Waterloo professor Angela Carter, who researches ecological and political-economic risks of fossil fuel dependence, sees the issue simply.
“We cannot have it both ways,” she said. “Canada cannot meet its climate commitments and expand oil and gas production.”

Topics: climate change Justin Trudeau Canada Steven Guilbeault Equinor Flemish Pass Basin Newfoundland

Related

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change
World
Canada’s Trudeau to unveil Cabinet amid push to fight climate change

Latest updates

Who will triumph at the biggest night in cinema?
Who will triumph at the biggest night in cinema?
Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears
Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears
Highlights from Dubai’s ‘Entangled Existence’
Highlights from Dubai’s ‘Entangled Existence’
Syrian musician Maya Youssef: ‘Making music was like an act of defiance’
Syrian musician Maya Youssef: ‘Making music was like an act of defiance’
Tigray rebels agree to ‘cessation of hostilities’
Tigray rebels agree to ‘cessation of hostilities’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.