Marcos holds big early lead in Philippine presidential race

Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the first day of campaign period for the 2022 presidential election, at the Philippine Arena, in Bocaue, Bulacan province. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tops the latest opinion poll with 60 percent
  • More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 9 elections
MANILA: The son and namesake of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos holds a commanding lead in the Philippine presidential race, the latest poll has shown, but analysts say it’s still too soon to predict the election outcome.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey released on Sunday, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was chosen by 60 percent of the January poll’s 2,400 respondents.

Incumbent Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo came second with 16 percent, followed by boxing star Manny Pacquiao and former actor and Mayor of Manila Francisco Domagoso, both of whom tied for third with 8 percent each.

“(Marcos Jr.) enjoys the lead in all geographic areas and socio-economic groupings,” Pulse Asia said in a statement.

More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 9 to elect a new president, vice president, around 300 lawmakers and 18,000 local government officials, including provincial governors and town mayors. Hustings for the three-month campaign season officially started last week.

“It’s still too early to say that (the survey results) would translate to a sure victory on May 9,” Ramon Casiple, political analyst and co-founder of Manila-based think tank Novo Trends PH, told Arab News.

Casiple said previous elections showed the unpredictable shifts in Philippine politics, such as the case of Rodrigo Duterte in 2016, who lagged behind in the polls, only to rise to the top two weeks before the elections and eventually become president.

Dindo Manhit, political analyst and president of Filipino think tank Stratbase ADR Institute, agreed. “But if this is still the number by the end of March, that’s a different story. That means momentum,” Manhit told Arab News.

Marcos Jr.’s father, who was overthrown in 1986, ruled the Philippines for more than two decades, during which he took control of the country’s courts, business, and media after declaring martial law in 1972. His rule has been described as one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history.

Marcos’ running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is daughter of incumbent President Duterte, was also top choice for vice president with a 50 percent lead in the polls. In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately.

Manhit said Marcos’ lead is because supporters of his family and Duterte, who has a solid base since winning the presidency in 2016, “have consolidated.”

The latest survey was conducted before the Philippines poll commission decided last week to dismiss a series of complaints seeking to disqualify Marcos and controversies over the candidate’s absences in media interviews and forums. The January poll also took place before the official start of the campaign season.

Experts are anticipating shifts in the upcoming polls, with Manhit saying that support of the Catholic Church and civil society organizations toward specific candidates might make a difference in the Catholic-majority country.

However, Marcos’ current stronghold should not be underestimated.

“He is formidable. Everybody needs to catch up, work doubly hard,” Manhit said.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos

Migrants suffer hypothermia, burns, broken bones from Channel crossings: Report

Migrants suffer hypothermia, burns, broken bones from Channel crossings: Report
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

  • The trip across the Channel can prove deadly depending on weather conditions and the sturdiness of the vessel used
  • Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley condemned the lack of safe and legal routes for people to claim asylum in the UK
LONDON: Two-thirds of asylum seekers who arrived in Britain from January to June last year suffered from hypothermia, an investigation by The Guardian has revealed.

The newspaper accessed UK Home Office data, which also showed that hundreds of migrants had also suffered burns and suspected broken bones. 

During that period, about 6,000 people managed to make the trip across the English Channel, typically in small vessels such as dinghies.

Of that number, 4,075 had hypothermia upon arrival. A further 354 had petrol or saltwater burns, and 27 were transferred to UK hospitals with suspected broken bones.

Those figures would be far higher if numbers for the whole year were accounted for. A total of 28,381 people arrived on British coastlines over the course of the year. In 2020 that figure was just 8,500, and 300 in 2018. 

The trip across the Channel can prove deadly depending on weather conditions and the sturdiness of the vessel used. Last November, at least 27 people drowned after trying to cross in a poor-quality dinghy.

Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley condemned the lack of safe and legal routes for people to claim asylum in the UK.

“To find out that so many crossing in small boats are suffering hypothermia and nasty injuries when none of this is necessary is deeply upsetting,” she told The Guardian.

“It’s time we offered refugees a safe way to make their asylum claims without risking their lives.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) English channel migrant crossings Clare Moseley Care4Calais

Pakistani court acquits model’s killer on parents’ pardon

Pakistani court acquits model’s killer on parents’ pardon
Updated 14 February 2022
AP

  • Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook
  • He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison but parents had sought his release, lawyer said
MULTAN: A Pakistani man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for strangling his sister, a model on social media, was acquitted of murder Monday after his parents pardoned him under Islamic law, an attorney for the man’s family said.
Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison but his parents had sought his release, said Sardar Mahboob, a lawyer who represents Azeem and his family.
Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim’s family to pardon a convicted killer.
Baloch’s murder at the time drew nationwide condemnation, but critics suspected Azeem could walk out of prison after his conviction if his parents forgave him.
Mahboob said Azeem could be freed as early as this week after the completion of paperwork.
The siblings’ mother, Anwar Bibi, welcomed the court order. “I am happy over the acquittal of my son, but we are still sad for our daughter’s loss,” she said.
She told reporters that her slain daughter cannot come back “but I am thankful to the court, which ordered the release of my son at our request.”
Baloch was found strangled in her home near the city of Multan in Punjab province. She was killed after she posted racy pictures on Facebook of herself with a Muslim cleric, Mufti Abdul Qawi, who was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.
The cleric was later freed as police said they could not establish a link to the murder.
Nearly 1,000 Pakistani women are murdered by close relatives each year in so-called “honor killings” for violating conservative norms on love and marriage. Such killings are considered murder. But Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim’s family to pardon the killer, which often allows those convicted of honor killings to escape punishment.

Topics: Pakistan Qandeel Baloch Waseem Azeem

Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities

Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

  • Bill ‘won’t deliver the humane, fair, efficient, orderly asylum system that is needed’: Refugee Council
  • Home Office: ‘While lives are being lost in the Channel, we will look at all options available to us’
LONDON: A proposed overhaul of the UK migration system under Home Secretary Priti Patel will cost almost twice as much as the current system, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill, refugee charities have warned.

As part of the Nationality and Borders Bill, which aims to tackle the long-term issue of migrant crossings across the English Channel, about £1.4 billion ($1.9 billion) would be spent on a third-country processing system.

In total, the proposed changes would cost about £2.7 billion per year, almost double the £1.4 billion paid in 2019-2020. However, the bill must pass through the House of Lords before it is enacted.

Further calculations by Together With Refugees, a coalition group that includes the British Red Cross and the Refugee Council, revealed that under the new plan, £717 million per year will be spent on new reception centers to house the predicted 10,000 asylum seekers arriving in Britain annually.

A further £432 million per year are needed to jail migrants who cross the Channel in small vessels, says the report titled “A Bill at what price?”

And once decisions have been made on individual asylum seekers, the cost to deport those with failed applications to safe countries would cost a further £117 million per year, on top of the £1.5 million needed for bureaucratic processing.

Home Office officials told MPs earlier this month that the government is paying £4.7 million per day to accommodate the 25,000 asylum seekers and 12,000 Afghan refugees currently in Britain.

Gulwali Passarlay, an asylum seeker who arrived in Britain from Afghanistan in the back of a truck in 2007 as a 13-year-old, warned that the bill was “inhumane.”

He added: “If I had arrived with the bill in place … I could have been put in prison for up to four years. I could have been sent back to a country I passed through to claim asylum, even though they were not safe for me and I was arrested and treated badly. 

“I could have been separated from my brother and uncle and sent to offshore detention facilities, where I could be stranded in limbo for years.”

Passarlay, now an author and campaigner, said: “It will mean more deaths in the Channel, further limbo for people waiting for their decision, and people separated overseas waiting to be processed. It will cause a lot more hardship and pain.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “The government’s reforms will see vast amounts of public money wasted on cruelly pushing away and criminalizing men, women and children desperately in need of safety and protection. They won’t deliver the humane, fair, efficient and orderly asylum system that is needed.”

A Home Office spokesperson said the figures in the report are “pure speculation,” adding: “While lives are being lost in the Channel, we will look at all options available to us.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Priti Patel English channel migrant crossings

Muslim, Christian leaders work together for peace in Mozambique

Muslim, Christian leaders work together for peace in Mozambique
Updated 14 February 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima

  • There has been an insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado since 2017
  • ‘There’s a clear manipulation of religion by the insurgents’: Father Eduardo Oliver
SAO PAULO: While joint Mozambican, Rwandan and Southern African Development Community troops battle Islamist insurgents in the northernmost Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, local religious leaders are organizing an ideological offensive with the goal of opening new paths toward peace.

Since 2017, an armed group whose goals remain unclear has been attacking several districts in Cabo Delgado.

Its violent acts include killing civilians — many times involving decapitation — destroying entire villages and kidnappings.

Strategic locations, including the city of Mocimboa da Praia, had been under the group’s control for several months.

Between 2018 and 2019, the insurgents — known locally as Al-Shabab but not related to the Somali group of the same name — began pledging allegiance to Daesh.

Their actions have caused the displacement of an estimated 850,000 people to the province’s capital Pemba and to other southern districts. Large natural gas exploitation near the town of Palma has had to be suspended.

The crisis has led many international organizations to deploy people and resources to offer relief to those impacted.

At the end of 2021, Muslim and Christian leaders gathered in Pemba to discuss how religion could bring peace back to Cabo Delgado.

The insurgents “don’t have anything to do with Islam. They claim to be Muslim and have Muslim names, but everything they do is contrary to Islam,” said Sheikh Aminuddin Muhammad, who leads Mozambique’s Islamic Council.

He emphasized that the insurgents have attacked several imams and burned mosques since they began to operate in Cabo Delgado.

“Back in 2017, we began to notice a strange movement of foreigners and the dissemination of awkward propaganda in Cabo Delgado. We were the first institution to alert the government to that group,” he told Arab News.

The authorities took a while to deport a number of the group’s initial leaders to neighboring Tanzania, but the “evil seeds had already been planted and the movement continued to grow,” said Muhammad.

Several factors converged to help Al-Shabab recruit young Cabo Delgado men, including a historical ethnic divide between the coastal Mwani people and the Makonde, who live mainly in the countryside.

“The Mwani are mostly Muslim while the Makonde tend to be Catholic. Although there’s a traditional religious tolerance in the region, the insurgency leaders take advantage of those divides,” said Father Eduardo Oliver, who is in charge of interfaith work at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pemba.

The province welcomed the first Arab traders in the eighth century. After a first wave of enslavement, the Mwani were Islamized.

In the 16th century, Portuguese colonizers began to arrive, introducing new tensions between the different local ethnicities.

The Makonde mostly converted to Catholicism, while the Mwani mostly kept their Islamic faith.

Since Mozambican independence in 1974, the cleavage incentivized in colonial times has been reactivated. Many of the insurgency’s recruits are young Mwani men.

“But what really stimulates the insurgency is poverty. They manage to attract youngsters by offering them money or a source of income,” Muhammad said, adding that poor levels of education in the region make the situation more complex.

Sheikhs from different communities and associations attended the meeting with the Christians in December.

One of the starting points for the event was the 2019 Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar, said Oliver.

“There’s a clear manipulation of religion by the insurgents, so we wanted to show society that religion is really a solution to the conflict, not its cause,” he added.

The religious leaders worked together on a joint statement released in January. In the document, they emphasize that it is unacceptable to connect terrorism with Islam, and that they repudiate any act of violence perpetrated in the name of religion.

They also committed to education as a means to prevent young men from adhering to extremist ideas, and to the rehabilitation of former members of the insurgency.

“We hope that the military forces will be victorious, but it isn’t only about war. Educational and social efforts are also needed,” Muhammad said.

“We need to offer better opportunities to the youth, we need to educate them, and we need to improve their living conditions.”

A pedagogical effort also needs to be directed to Mozambican society as a whole, given that part of the country’s media ended up reinforcing anti-Muslim sentiments in connection to the insurgency.

“Islam has a thousand-year history in Mozambique, and everybody knows that it has always peacefully shared the same space with other religious groups,” said Muhammad.

“But now there’s unfortunately a bit of intolerance in Cabo Delgado. Many women have to avoid wearing a hijab, for instance.”

Muslim entities have also been working non-stop to help the displaced. Local Sheikh Nassurulahe Dula, who leads Mozambique’s Islamic Congress, told Arab News that many Muslim families have welcomed refugees in their homes.

“At the same time, mosques have been collecting and distributing food and medicine donations since the beginning of the war,” he said.

“We help all displaced, no matter if the people are Muslim or Catholic. We don’t ask them about that, we just help them.”

Topics: Mozambique Cabo Delgado PEMBA Mocimboa da Praia extremists

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

  • The issue is seen by India’s Muslim minority as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation
  • A court in Karnataka last week told students not to wear any religious clothing in classrooms until further notice
UDUPI, India: Some schools reopened in the Indian state of Karnataka on Monday after closing last week when protests erupted over students being barred from wearing the hijab in class.
The issue, widely seen by India’s Muslim minority community as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation, comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for elections in key states.
Police stood guard as students in pink uniforms, about a dozen wearing the hijab, entered a government girl’s school where the issue first flared in the southern Indian state’s district of Udupi, about 400 km (250 miles) from the tech hub of Bengaluru.
Authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people within 200 meters of educational institutions in the area, as classes from primary to high school began. Colleges remain shut.
A court in the state last week told students not to wear any religious clothing — ranging from saffron shawls, worn by some Hindus, to headscarves — in classrooms until further notice.
Devadatt Kamat, a lawyer in the case, said in an online hearing on Monday that his clients had been covering their heads in class since joining school. They were mainly seeking permission to keep wearing headscarves in the colors of school uniforms, he said.
Last week some schools refused entry to girls and women wearing the hijab, citing a Feb. 5 order on uniforms by the state, ruled by Modi’s party.
Some Muslim students and parents protested the move, drawing counter protests from Hindu students who wore saffron shawls and shouted slogans.
Modi’s party derives its support mainly from the majority Hindu community, which makes up about 80 percent of India’s population of roughly 1.4 billion, while Muslims account for about 13 percent.
Ayesha Imthiaz, a student in Udupi, said it was humiliating to be asked to take off the hijab before class.
An official in the coastal district, Pradeep Kurudekar S, told reporters authorities would wait for further orders from the government to resume all classes.

Topics: hijab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) India Karnataka Education

