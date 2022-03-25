East Asia looking for more giant-killing at Dubai World Cup for trainer Ian Williams

If seven-year-old East Asia comes first in the $1m Dubai Gold Cup on Saturday, it will be one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 Dubai World Cup. Indeed, of any Dubai World Cup.
As his British trainer Ian Williams puts it, it would be like a Championship team winning the UEFA Champions League.
“It’s quite an interesting story because East Asia was trained in Dubai, and he was transferred to us by his Dubai-based owner Sayed Hashish. He was a six-year-old maiden rated 70. A 70-rated maiden is a horse that has never won a race and is not particularly highly regarded.”
Williams had a major task on his hands to improve East Asia, but made progress, after a difficult start.
“He came over to the UK in March last year and settled in very slowly,” said Williams. “We had to use the paddocks and get him some grass because he didn’t travel the best.”
“But he kicked off with a win first time at Newbury, which was great,” he said. “He then went on and won a couple of times at Goodwood. His handicap was slowly rising, and after a couple of also-rans, he got back on track at Nottingham in October, and he was put up to the threshold of 90, which qualified him for the Carnival. Which had always been the dream, if you like, with him coming over to the UK. So at that stage he was invited to run in the Carnival and travelled back to Dubai.”
On his return to the UAE at the end of December, however, East Asia suffered very badly with travel sickness.
“He missed his first engagement because he’s been terribly ill,” said Williams. “One of our team members did a great job of getting him back. He finished second in the Meydan Group 3. And that got him ultimately an invite to run on World Cup night. So he’s now rated 102, which is some 32 pounds of improvement in the last 12 months for a horse that’s seven years old.”
Despite that tough end to the year, recent preparations in Dubai have gone more smoothly.
“He’s in good shape at the moment,” said Williams. “And we’re comfortable going into a race that is like a championship football team playing in a UEFA cup final, really. So he’s trying to do some more giant-killing.”
Williams is clearly doing something right, as he is the only British trainer to have trained a winner at every racecourse in the UK – flat and jumps.
A combination of Williams’ training methods and a stint at Dominion Racing Stables has unlocked East Asia’s potential. Even by the high standards of Britain’s world class training facilities, Williams’ West Midlands base is something to behold, with more than 100 stables completed to the very highest specifications, private grass and all-weather gallops and an international sized indoor arena.
“Ian’s record speaks for itself,” said Minty Farquhar, who is in the UAE for the Dubai World Cup as General Manager of Great British Racing International, the organisation dedicated to helping international parties navigate the UK’s racing industry.
“His handling of East Asia has been exemplary, and the horse has clearly relished his new surroundings,” she said. “There is a reason why one in three turf horses rated above 120 in the world in 2021 were trained in Britain – the landscape and training facilities are second to none for the development of thoroughbreds and there is real strength in depth in terms of trainer talent. We are thrilled that his owner, Sayed Hashish, has discovered this through entrusting East Asia to Ian, and we wish the team the best of luck on Saturday.”
Williams has fond memories of a winner at Meydan.
“We’ve been very lucky to have a winner in the Carnival at the Al-Quoz Sprint, five or six years ago,” he said. “And that was a fantastic evening. It’s the one night when Meydan comes alive and it’s full of full of passion, it’s full of fun. It’s more resemblant of a meeting in Europe, then it can ever be on any other evening.”
On Saturday, Williams is hoping that East Asia, once again, punches above his weight at the Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al-Tayer Motors.
“We’re really looking forward to taking our chance,” Williams said. “Our expectations probably aren’t high but this little horse keeps achieving certainly more than I expect him to. And his run last time was exceptional. If he can run to that sort of level again, I’m sure he’ll be in the first half as opposed to the second half.”
Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification
Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al-Misehal lauds players for repaying faith of nation’s leaders, recounts moment team learned of qualification for Qatar 2022
Updated 25 March 2022
Wael Jabir
SHARJAH: Twenty months after the arrival of Herve Renard as Saudi Arabia national team manager, it was a night for everyone involved in Saudi football to revel in the joy of reaping the rewards of months of hard work, culminating in a second consecutive qualification to the FIFA World Cup.
Not since South Korea/Japan 2002 and Germany 2006 have the Green Falcons made it to the finals on two consecutive occasions, but at Sharjah Stadium on Thursday evening, the Saudi Arabia bus arrived for the clash against China carrying a buoyant squad, safe in the knowledge that their place in Qatar 2022 had been booked before a ball was kicked, thanks to Japan’s 2-0 victory over Australia earlier in the day.
“Fortune favors the brave,” according to the old Latin saying, and brave indeed were the Saudi players who navigated the battles of two-and-a-half years of the qualifiers journey that started in September 2019 with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Yemen, a game that needed the Green Falcons to come from behind on two occasions.
That night in Bahrain may seem a moment of distant history now, but along every step of the journey, it was vividly present in the mind of Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al-Misehal whose tears of joy told the tale of a man basking in the glory of achieving something he, and many working under him, have worked toward since his election to the post in 2019.
“We were not watching the (Japan versus Australia) game. It was lunchtime, so we were having lunch with the team,” Al-Misehal said, recounting how the news of Saudi Arabia’s progress to Qatar 2022 was received at the Green Falcons’ camp.
“After lunch, it was the last minutes of the game and we heard the sounds of the coaching and backroom staff screaming with joy, that is how we learned of our qualification to the World Cup.
“The first person who called me to congratulate me was my mother. This is an opportunity for me to thank her for the incredible support she has always given me. Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal also called instantly, we are blessed to have this man as minister of sport,” he added.
The call from the Kingdom’s sport chief not only carried a congratulations message, but also a promise of wild celebrations upon the team’s return to Jeddah for the final game of the qualifiers against Australia on Tuesday.
Al-Misehal said: “Prince Abdulaziz always takes the initiative when it comes to supporting us, and he has informed me that a huge celebration event befitting the occasion is being prepared, and there will be surprises for the fans too. I know the fans in Jeddah need no invitation. We are already receiving requests for tickets.”
On the pitch, with no fans present at China’s adopted home of Sharjah, it was a muted atmosphere as the Green Falcons took the lead on the stroke of halftime thanks to Saleh Al-Shehri’s header from Salman Al-Faraj’s corner. The hosts responded late on, equalizing against the run of play as Zhu Chenjie converted a penalty eight minutes from time after Abdulelah Al-Amri handled the ball inside the Saudi box.
Al-Misehal had no qualms about the result, heaping praise on the players and head coach Renard for the work they have done throughout the campaign, while turning attention to the homecoming fixture at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in a few days’ time.
“We controlled the match from start to finish and wasted many opportunities, but of course, when the main objective you have been working toward for more than two years is already achieved, it is natural that a bit of a drop happens.
“Anyway, I do not want to discuss this game extensively, we are delighted to have qualified and want to enjoy the moment. Of course, we wanted the three points, but it wasn’t to be. The players vowed to make up for it in the next game and get the three points against Australia,” he added.
The draw against China meant the Green Falcons surpassed their final tally of 19 points in the Asian Qualifiers to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with a game to go. Renard’s men led the group since October and looked comfortably headed to the finals from day one, despite facing 2015 AFC Asian Cup winners Australia and 2019 runners-up Japan, both sides of international pedigree and with an endless stream of talent in top European leagues, in contrast with the entirely domestic-based Saudi Arabia squad.
Al-Misehal said: “Our goal was clear from the start; we came into every match as a final. We played eight games before tonight and collected 19 points which helped us secure qualification after Australia lost earlier today. This is a big achievement; it is the first time in Saudi football history that we have reached the World Cup with two games to spare.
“I want to congratulate King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Abdulaziz, and all our leaders who have continued to shower us with their generous support.
“This was an effort from the players to repay that faith. I must congratulate the players and first and foremost this incredible, intelligent leader we have in Renard, as well as every member of the backroom staff who have worked tirelessly for the past two-and-a-half years to reach this point and that is the most important thing,” he added.
With next week’s World Cup draw in Qatar fast approaching, Al-Misehal was adamant victory against the Socceroos was important for the team to improve their FIFA rankings, with the upcoming March 31 rankings forming the basis for seeding in the draw.
“We want to beat Australia in the final game, they are a strong team and we have not beaten them in a long time.
“Of course, it is a dead rubber game because even Australia have secured third place, so there isn’t much to play for, but we want to get the three points and hope Japan lose their game so we can finish top of the group. But what matters most for us is not just finishing top but climbing up the FIFA rankings too,” he said.
Lauded by the nation’s football chief, Renard is set for a second appearance on the global stage, having led Morocco to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and with two continental titles to his name with Zambia 2012 and the Ivory Coast 2015 he further cements his status as one of the finest international managers in the modern game.
The 53-year-old Frenchman was in a grateful mood as he reflected on a 16-match journey in the qualifiers, hailing the efforts of his players.
Renard said: “First of all, congratulations to everyone in Saudi Arabia for qualifying. Two games before the end, we are already qualified and that’s a very good thing. Of course, we also wanted to win this game and we had so many chances, but we didn’t score the second goal.
“In football, it’s very important to be efficient. I don’t think they had any shots on goal, but we conceded a handball. This is a part of football, maybe we were not fully concentrated in defense. I don’t want to blame the players because they gave me a lot and I want to thank them for it.
“We played 16 games of qualifiers before this game. It was difficult, so they made a lot of effort to be in first position and qualify with two games to spare and that’s what we have done. Saudi Arabia will be at the draw on April 1 and that is the most important. With already 20 points. In 2018 we ended with 19 points, and we can still get more.”
5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s successful World Cup qualification journey
The Green Falcons are heading to Qatar 2022 after a relatively tension-free end to their Group B campaign
Updated 25 March 2022
John Duerden
Saudi Arabia are heading to the World Cup for a sixth time.
On Thursday afternoon, qualification for Qatar 2022 was confirmed when Japan beat Australia 2-0 in Sydney, and later that day the Green Falcons drew 1-1 with China in Sharjah.
Herve Renard, his players and Saudi fans can now start looking forward to a winter in Doha.
Here are five things we learned about their successful qualifying campaign.
1. Such an early dead-rubber is testament to the team’s success
Saudi Arabia just had to match whatever Australia did against Japan, to book a place at a sixth World Cup. With a minute of normal time remaining, the scoreline was 0-0 but then Kaoru Mitoma, the Brighton and Hove Albion star who is currently on loan in Belgium, came off the bench and scored twice in four minutes to write himself in a place in the history of Saudi Arabian football. And that was it. Suddenly the Green Falcons were through and didn’t need anything from the match against China.
It must have been a strange atmosphere for coach Herve Renard to prepare his team for especially as there was an absence of fans in the stadium. The players had to cut short celebrations and play a game. In such circumstances, a 1-1 draw probably suited both parties. China will be happy to avoid defeat against the long-time group leaders and Saudi Arabia will not have wanted to lose against the struggling team.
Yet clinching a place at the World Cup when you still have two games left to play is something to be proud of. There were no late nerves or pressure, it was all so easy in the end.
2. Fighting point in Australia showed the spirit
There were some famous wins on the road to Qatar but it was a 0-0 draw in Sydney last November that really showed that there is a new-found steel in the side. Saudi Arabia had won the first four games in the group before the trip down under while Australia had just lost in Japan and were desperate to get the three points. Most people there assumed they would get them — the Saudis have often struggled against the physicality of the Socceroos in the past.
Yet the visitors produced a battling performance on a wet night to take a point back home. Australia threw everything they had but such was the quality of the defending that the home team were reduced to punting long and hopeful balls forward. As time passed, Saudi Arabia, missing a number of players, started to create chances and by the end looked likelier to score.
It was a message to the rest of the group and to the fans at home – Saudi Arabia could go anywhere in Asia and get a result. It also maintained the lead over Australia and that lead was to prove crucial.
3. The strikers repeatedly rose to the occasion
Everyone knows, and this writer has mentioned on more than one occasion, that there is a lack of strikers in Saudi Arabia. Each club team is able to import top-class attacking talent from around the world and that does not give the locals too many chances — or the national team coach too many options.
Yet Renard has put his faith in Saleh Al-Shehri and Firas Al-Buraikan as the men to lead the line and they have more than repaid the trust shown. Together they have scored seven of the 11 Saudi goals in the group stage. The likes of Salem Al-Dawsari and Salman Al-Faraj often get the headlines, and rightly so, but against China it was Al-Shehri who got the goal. In the crucial home win over Japan, it was his younger compatriot who did the job. Both have earned a ticket to Qatar and it will be fascinating to see how they perform.
4. China away was forgettable, at home it was thrilling
While the point in Australia showed that Saudi Arabia could battle for results, the highlight of the group stage is unmistakable. There had been three wins out of three when China arrived in Jeddah and there was excitement at the prospect of victory number four.
What really impressed, however, was the 55,000 fans in Jeddah who contributed to an unforgettable evening, one that showed what we had missed during the pandemic. It produced the kind of shared experience that all teams need, inspiring the action on the pitch and then feeding off it.
Two goals from the unlikely source of Sami Al-Najei seemed to have the points in the bag but a beauty from China changed things soon after the break. Al-Buraikan restored the two goal advantage but with 20 minutes remaining, goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais went off injured, his replacement Fawaz Al-Qarni made an immediate mistake and it was 3-2. There were some serious nerves, not helped by 10 minutes of added time, but Saudi Arabia hung on for a crucial, dramatic and exhilarating win.
5. The team has improved over the months
Apart from the defeat in Japan, partly down to a rare misstep from coach Herve Renard whose tactical changes seemed to confuse rather than inspire his players, the impressive part about the team is that it has improved over the months. The longer the Frenchman has spent with his players, the better it has been.
After he took over in 2019, it took time for the effects to show and pandemic disruption obviously did not help. But while performances in the previous rounds were patchy, in the final group stage and against better teams, Saudi Arabia have risen to the occasion. When the pressure has been on, they have performed.
Impressively, when players have been absent, the replacements have come in, done the job and ensured that the level of performances remain the same.
Ashleigh Barty signs off from tennis with another inspirational message
Rivals marvel at the Australian’s legacy after she retired at 25 as World No.1
Updated 25 March 2022
Reem Abulleil
For years now, Ashleigh Barty has been a source of inspiration to many of her fellow tennis players.
“She’s the target for everyone,” Spanish world No.6 Paula Badosa said last month, likening Barty to Roger Federer in how easy they make things look on a tennis court.
Two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza said she admired Barty for being a “composed” and “solid” world No.1, while fourth-ranked Barbora Krejcikova said she looked up to the Australian in how she combined her tenacity on court with a warm and generous personality off it.
Last year when Barty defended her Miami Open title, tournament director and former world No.4 James Blake made sure the crowd knew what she was all about.
“For those that don’t know Ash, she’s one of the most humble, gracious, down-to-earth No.1 in the worlds that’s ever been around,” said Blake during the trophy ceremony. He was not wrong.
Since she won her first of three Grand Slam titles in 2019 at the French Open, Barty had gone from strength to strength, separating herself from the pack to become a dominant force on the WTA tour.
The Queenslander constantly topped the ace leaderboard and serving starts each season on the women’s tour, she devastated opponents with her brutal forehand and mystifying backhand slice, and her continuous improvement, both technically and mentally, meant her opponents were always playing catch-up.
Her peers marveled at her versatile game and high tennis IQ and many dedicated specific stretches of time trying to come up with game plans to defeat her.
During her preparation period ahead of this season, Iga Swiatek says she spent two weeks working on ways to counter Barty’s notorious backhand slice and the world No.2 was motivated by the idea of chasing her in the rankings and possibly facing off with her in important clashes.
Given how impactful Barty has been in the world of tennis, it comes as no surprise that even her decision to retire from the sport as the world No.1 at just 25 is being seen as an inspirational moment and an example to learn from.
“I really think she’s brave that she has made this decision because with all the expectations around, I mean, there is not many people who would stop at this point and put their happiness on the first place,” Swiatek told reporters in Miami on Wednesday of Barty’s shock retirement announcement.
“I think that’s an example not only for us tennis players or other athletes, but every person that they should put their own happiness first. If they are satisfied or not satisfied, they should think about their goals, not really what world thinks.
“But that’s really hard when you're a professional athlete. That’s why I really respect that.”
Indeed, Barty’s greatest legacy will be how she marched to the beat of her own drum. When she was overwhelmed by the tour and struggled as a young teen prodigy, she walked away from tennis for two years, swapping her racket for a cricket bat before returning to the WTA circuit in 2016.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Barty opted out of competition when the tour resumed from its five-month suspension, choosing to stay home in Australia. When she played her first tournament in 11 months at the start of the 2021 season, she won it, just like that.
She made a huge commitment in that 2021 campaign, going on the road from the beginning of March until the end of September — a stretch that saw her fulfil a childhood dream by lifting the Wimbledon trophy in July.
“I know last year was quite tough. She didn’t really go home at all. I think that certainly took a toll. But it was also really inspiring to watch how dedicated she was that entire year,” said four-time major champion Naomi Osaka on Thursday.
“I think she can leave with no regrets. That’s something I feel like she was super amazing for the sport, for me in particular. I just really loved watching her.”
Osaka described Barty’s decision to walk away from tennis at her peak as the “ideal” and “cool” while American star teenager Coco Gauff called it a “savage move.”
Serena Williams took Twitter to say she felt sad to see Barty retiring “but also happy for your new chapter. Always your fan, close up and afar. Sending all my love.”
For Barty, hanging up her racket at this stage in her career was simply her way of staying true to herself. She felt fulfilled by everything she has accomplished and knew she didn’t have it in her anymore to put in the necessary work she would expect of herself in order to keep competing on tour.
Asked what she hopes to be remembered for in the sport, Barty did not mention her results or records. Maintaining her authenticity throughout her career is what mattered to her the most.
“I just hope that everyone knows what they saw is who I am and what they got. I’ve never tried to be anyone that I’m not,” Barty said in a press conference on Thursday.
“Every time I was on the court, I gave it my all. I was fair. I competed well. No matter the result, the relationship never changed off the court. I think that was something that my parents instilled in me when I was quite young, is having that respect and having the courage to be brave and just play.
“No matter what happens, that doesn’t change anything off the court. I think as much as I’ve had the opportunity to have success in tournaments, in rankings, that’s never what was important to me. It was the experiences and the memories along the way.”
As much as the news came as a shock to many — Stefanos Tsitsipas says he was “in disbelief” as he watched the entire announcement video on Instagram — Barty’s coach Craig Tyzzer saw this decision coming and recalled how she told him, “can I retire now?” after she won her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris in 2019.
Winning Wimbledon was a huge milestone for Barty and it got her mindset closer to retirement. She made one last push during this year’s Aussie summer swing, where she became the first home singles champion at the Australian Open in 44 years. She didn’t drop a set as she marched to the title and played with such strength and composure as she etched her name once again in the history books.
“I think the Australian summer was for everyone else and not for her,” admits Tyzzer.
“I think she won the Aussie Open for everyone, not just for her and I don’t think there’s anything left in the tank for her.”
Danielle Collins, who will go down in history as the very last opponent in Barty’s professional career, sees the Queenslander’s retirement at such a young age as something to be celebrated.
“For someone to retire at 25, I think it really speaks to the way our sport empowers women. I think it’s just incredible for her to have achieved what she’s achieved on court, to now be able to enjoy the rest of her life,” said Collins. “I think it’s so cool being able to retire at 25. What other profession would you be able to do that in? There’s not too many. I think it’s incredible for our sport.”
Collins has a point, but Barty’s relatively early exit from the sport has also brought up questions of just how demanding tennis is and how big of a mental toll it can take on the players.
Osaka took a break from the tour last year citing mental health concerns while 21-year-old Bianca Andreescu is currently on hiatus for similar reasons.
Barty assures she feels very different stepping away from tennis now compared to her position back in 2014 when she took her first break from the sport; but she also acknowledges she is mentally and physically spent.
American world No.13 and recent Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz, who is just one year younger than Barty, says he understands why someone so young can choose to retire from tennis.
“My mom (Kathy May) was a top-10 player. I believe she retired when she was 24 or maybe even 25. This is such a stressful sport. Having to worry about defending your points, your ranking, your sponsor, it’s so stressful, especially if you are someone who expects a lot of yourself, puts a lot of pressure on yourself,” said Fritz.
“It’s definitely very mentally draining and wearing to play the sport. I can definitely understand someone who’s accomplished a lot, done everything they probably wanted to do, being happy to call it.”
Fritz added that Barty’s fans should still hold out hope that she might miss tennis and make a second comeback later down the road.
It is a sentiment shared by many who feel Barty has plenty of time to chase other pursuits before returning to her roots.
Asked if she is closing the door completely on tennis or if she sees herself coming back in the future, Barty said with a smile: “You never say never. But it’s a long way off at this stage.”
A sliver of hope her fans will no doubt hold onto.
Alan Shearer: Newcastle need to buy another goal scorer in the summer
Club legend and record goalscorer says the city is “a different place” since the takeover and urged the owners to bolster Eddie Howe’s attack
Updated 25 March 2022
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer has called on the club’s owners to deliver goals for Eddie Howe in the summer transfer window.
And it’s fair to say Shearer knows a thing or two about goals. The Geordie’s 260 strikes for Blackburn Rovers (54) and Newcastle United (206) in the Premier League remains the highest total recorded to this day, despite the efforts of the likes of Wayne Rooney, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry to break it. Of the current crop of players, only England captain Harry Kane looks like getting close to raising the bar, although the Tottenham Hotspur frontman remains 82 goals behind Shearer.
The legendary Magpies No.9 is urging PCP Capital Partners, RB Sports & Media Ltd and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia to sign a forward when trading opens again in May — provided top-flight status is secured — to help take the goals burden off Callum Wilson.
"The rumours are starting, Newcastle will be linked with every player going — and that’s no bad thing considering where we were,” said Shearer when asked who his dream summer signing would be.
“What we have missed this season is someone to come in when Callum is injured. With Callum’s injury record he was always going to be out and our problem is there was no one to replace him to score the goals.
“Someone is going to be lucky enough to come in and play that position, I have been lucky enough to do it, and hopefully they can score us lots of goals. They will get the adulation they deserve (if they do), I had that and it was an unbelievable feeling.”
Despite being out since December with a calf problem, Wilson remains Newcastle’s top scorer this season with six.
The big-money signing of Chris Wood to fill that gap has delivered little in the way of a goals return, even if his performances have been applauded by the Magpies’ faithful.
Shearer admits he’s a big fan of Wilson, but his injury record means Howe must look to get a player who can play week-in, week-out in the top flight.
“Given his history it was obvious he would be out at some point,” Shearer said of Wilson.
“When he does play he offers us a threat in behind. He offers us that nous in the six yard box, in terms of when and where to be to put the ball in the back of the net — and that’s a great skill in itself.
“We have missed his goals.”
Since majority shareholders PIF completed the purchase of Newcastle in October, the landscape has changed dramatically on Tyneside.
Gone are the days of doom, gloom and relegation struggles, replaced by a new era of ambition at St James’ Park — and Shearer admits he's loving every minute of it.
“It is a different place,” he said of the mood around the city since the Saudi takeover.
“The feeling of what Newcastle fans want — they want to work all week, then spend the weekend by going to Newcastle United.
“It is chalk and cheese from what it was 12 months ago. The city is buzzing, everyone is rowing in the same direction — and that’s what Newcastle United does for us and the region. We live and breathe our football.
“It’s a much healthier city than it was a while ago.”
Saudi Arabian bid for Chelsea fails to make shortlist
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News
LONDON: A bid to buy Chelsea FC by the Saudi Media Group has failed to make the final shortlist, British media reports said on Thursday.
The Saudi consortium was one of a host of bidders attempting to buy the Premier League club from Russia owner Roman Abramovich, whose assets were frozen by the British government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Raine Group, handling the sale started informing prospective buyers of the status on their offers.
The Saudi bid, fronted by Blues fan Mohamed Al-Khereiji, was reportedly the first to be told their bid for Chelsea has been rejected.
Saudi Media said its offer was not connected to the Saudi government.
Both the British government and the Premier League will have oversight of Chelsea's sale, in light of Abramovich's sanctions.
Chelsea must operate under strict government licence until a new buyer is found, with Abramovich unable to profit from Chelsea's sale.
Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is among the front-runners to be the new owner, with Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family also in line to make Raine's shortlist of preferred bidders.
Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe have another potent offering lodged, with strong financing secured and both front men say they are proud of the submission.
British property tycoon Nick Candy has pushed hard with his offer for the Blues, while London-based global investment firm Centricus has also submitted a bid.