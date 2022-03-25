You are here

Houthi crimes highlighted at European Parliament

The special conference in Brussels, highlighting the atrocities perpetrated by the Houthi militia in Yemen, is in progress. (Supplied)
The special conference in Brussels, highlighting the atrocities perpetrated by the Houthi militia in Yemen, is in progress. (Supplied)
The special conference in Brussels, highlighting the atrocities perpetrated by the Houthi militia in Yemen, is in progress. (Supplied)
  • Atrocities carried out by the Houthis against women and children were among a catalogue of incidents highlighted at the recent meeting in Brussels
BRUSSELS: The international community has been urged to do more to tackle human rights violations committed by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

And speakers at a special conference on the issue also called for the militia group’s leaders to be prosecuted in international courts for their war crimes.

Atrocities carried out by the Houthis against women and children were among a catalogue of incidents highlighted at the recent meeting in Brussels organized by the Group of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament.

Guest speaker, Dr. Wesam Basindawa, head of the Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women, told members of the European Parliament and representatives of EU institutions about cases of physical and sexual violence toward women and children, the recruiting of children as soldiers, and brutal attacks against minorities.

She said the Houthis had obstructed the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid and carried out cross-border terrorist attacks on civilian targets in neighboring Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The group had also turned schools and educational facilities into camps and weapons stores, breaching international humanitarian and human rights laws.

And she pointed out that religious and ethnic minorities in Yemen, such as the Jewish and Baha’i communities, had seen many of their rights and basic freedoms restricted by the Houthis.

Basindawa said: “We and the international community must do more work and put pressure on this terrorist militia, tighten sanctions against it, prosecute its leaders, and try them in international courts as war criminals.”

MEP Isabella Tovaglieri, a member of the European Parliament Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, said women were the worst-affected and most vulnerable category in conflict zones and needed to be protected against rape, kidnapping, forced marriage, and poverty.

“Europe should help women in peacebuilding and in conflict resolution,” she added.

Addressing the conference, MEP Luisa Regimenti spoke about physical and psychological violence toward women and the importance of providing victim support services.

Another MEP, Ryszard Czarnecki, said the Houthis had targeted civilians during attacks in Marib and at Al-Thwara hospital, adding that the group had set fire to an overcrowded detention center housing African refugees.

Also speaking at the conference was MEP and Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality member, Isabella Adinolfi. She noted the need to support female teachers, intellectuals, and journalists who were working to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

MEP Gianna Gancia said the war in Yemen had created a critical situation for women and girls and that “from the beginning of the conflict seven years ago, the EU had made diplomatic efforts and provided financial support to Yemen through humanitarian assistance and development.”

Alessandra Illuticini, president of Progetto Donna 2021, told delegates of the atrocities meted out toward women in Houthi-controlled areas such as the forced wearing of niqabs, child marriage, honor killings, and domestic violence.

She pointed out the need to work closely with the UN and human rights organizations to empower women and protect them as well as support their fight for rights.

MEP Lucia Vuolo said: “Yemen remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Conflict across Yemen continues to endanger civilians, trigger displacement, and damage civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and schools.”

Simona Russo, coordinator of the Fight Impunity association, said the serious situation in Yemen was one “that we should not forget.”

Program host, MEP Fulvio Martusciello, said he had been working for more than three years on raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

He and his European Parliament colleagues had written to Joseph Borrell, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, calling for the Houthis to be designated as a terrorist group.

MEP Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco said: “We need to encourage women peacebuilders and help them establish a dialogue between the different parties in Yemen. Women should be active members of the peace negotiations in Yemen.”

Closing the session, conference moderator, Manel Msalmi, said the EU as a peace actor should work closely with civil society organizations in Yemen to empower female leaders.

Topics: Middle East Houthis Yemen European Parliament

  • Blinken travels to the Middle East and North Africa next week as the administration of US President Joe Biden tries to keep allies and partners united in opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine
AMMAN: The Ukraine-Russia conflict, the possibility of an Iran deal in Vienna, and post-pandemic economic worries appear to be the discussion topics for several regional summits.

One is a four-way Iraqi, UAE, Egyptian, and Jordanian summit in Aqaba. Another is a foreign ministerial meeting in Israel with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and there is a three-way summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh to be attended by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Blinken travels to the Middle East and North Africa next week as the administration of US President Joe Biden tries to keep allies and partners united in opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Oraib Rantawi, director of the Amman-based Al-Quds Center for Political Studies, said the meetings were more about coordination and consultation than producing an agreement or signing a new covenant.

“I think all these parties realize that we are approaching a critical stage due to the Ukrainian-Russia conflict as well as the possibility of a nuclear deal in Vienna,” he told Arab News.

Rantawi said that while all the parties who were meeting were strong US allies, they were unwilling to go as far as the US wanted them to go on the Ukraine war.

The political strategist believed the parties “want to consult and coordinate positions rather than reach a specific agreement.”

Jamil Nimri, a member of the Jordanian Senate and a leading figure in the efforts to create ruling political parties in the country, agreed that Iran and Ukraine were the two key elements during the current high-level consultations.

“What we are seeing is a political movement that is not in the traditional way,” he told Arab News.

The high-level meetings might also be connected to post-pandemic economic difficulties and the fear of disruption in food and energy costs.

Nimri said Egypt was facing economic problems, and that the conflict in Ukraine threatened to affect the supply of wheat from both Russia and Ukraine as well as a sharp rise in energy costs for oil-consuming countries.

Rantawi said food and energy were becoming “part of national security” for many Arab countries, and that the region was on edge and could blow up from a spark from one place or another.

“It is unusual that with all the problems of Ukraine both the US secretary of state and King Abdullah have decided to visit Ramallah,” he said, adding the concern was about reverberations spreading to many countries if things blew up at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We rarely see the king go to Ramallah or a senior US official visit the occupied Palestinian areas. They all know that the spark from Al-Aqsa could have a domino effect on the region that brings back memories of the Arab Spring.”

The various high-level meetings appear to have a strong Gulf influence, with the UAE leadership present in almost every meeting, reflecting concern about the Iran agreement and the effects of the polarization coming out of Ukraine.

Topics: Middle East summit Iran deal Ukraine

Concern in Lebanon over judicial decisions targeting opponents of Hezbollah, Free Patriotic Movement

Buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon September 26, 2018. (REUTERS)
Buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon September 26, 2018. (REUTERS)
Buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon September 26, 2018. (REUTERS)
  • Banks protest as judge blocks lenders from moving money abroad
  • Judiciary tightens noose around central bank chief
  • Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea faces new charges over Oct. 14 Tayyouneh incidents
BEIRUT: Lebanese media outlets expressed concern on Friday over creeping examples of “employing the judiciary for sectarian and electoral political goals.”

It followed controversial Lebanese judge and Mount Lebanon state prosecutor Ghada Aoun’s fresh measures against the country’s embattled banking sector.

Aoun issued a new decision on Thursday evening banning six banks from transferring funds abroad.

The move coincided with the judiciary tightening the noose around the governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh.

The first investigative judge in Mount Lebanon, Nicolas Mansour, summoned Salameh for a hearing next Thursday.

The judge stressed that an arrest warrant would be issued against the central bank governor if he failed to attend the hearing.

Mansour also issued an adversarial arrest warrant against Salameh’s brother, Rajah Salameh, ordering he be kept in custody until next week based on charges of alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering.

In response to Aoun’s recent decision, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said in a statement on Friday that such decisions showed a lack of knowledge of banking activity and its role in the national economy, and a complete disregard for the law.

The statement said the judge’s decision could harm depositors who “will not obtain their rights once banks collapse and the country follows.”

The association added: “The funds transferred by banks feed their accounts abroad, allowing them to fulfill their obligations, especially those resulting from opening credits for imports.

“Preventing banks from transferring funds abroad leads to shutting down their accounts and preventing imports, directly affecting the banks’ local clients.”

The association’s lawyer Akram Azoury sent an open letter to the head of Lebanon’s public prosecutions, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, appealing to him to stop the implementation of Aoun’s decision.

Azoury said that it would “harm the core of the banking sector and the principle of freedom of transfers and freedom of trade, which Lebanon has always adopted.”

He noted that such a decision falls exclusively within the jurisdiction of the legislative authority, and this measure will further deteriorate the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound against the dollar.

The banks’ protest continued as Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki filed new charges of attempted murder and inciting sectarian strife against Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, over the Oct. 14 Tayyouneh incident.

Akiki referred the case to the first military investigative judge, Fadi Sawan, requesting that Geagea be interrogated.

The plaintiff in the Tayouneh case had refused to receive complaints and reviews submitted by the Lebanese Forces since investigations began.

The Lebanese Forces party accuses Hezbollah and the Amal Movement of bringing their members into Christian-majority areas five months ago, and of destroying people’s property, which led to a confrontation with the residents of the area that descended into bloody armed clashes.

Political observers believe that the successive judicial decisions seem to target “the opponents of Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement and its Christian ally the Free Patriotic Movement, by making the judicary a tool for settling political and electoral scores.”

Former judge and Lebanese Forces MP George Okais said that the accusation against Geagea “is political, and whoever thinks they can wage a judicial war of elimination are mistaken.”

Lebanese Forces MP Ziad Hawat criticized the judiciary’s recent actions that “damage the foundations of the state.”

The Future Movement expressed shock at the “subversive approach, which uses the judiciary as a tool to destroy what remains of the components of public order and Lebanon’s economic identity.”

Commenting on the allegations against Geagea, it said: “Such actions harm the Lebanese judiciary as an authority concerned with protecting civil peace.

“How can the judiciary be fair and impartial, when it resorts to taking retaliatory measures in the interest of a political group, turning a blind eye to financial, political and security crimes, and not moving a finger to implement rulings issued by the highest judicial authorities in the world against criminals involved in the assassination of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, and similar issues?”

The Future Movement also noted: “Some want the judiciary to be a partisan farm that operates on demand. It’s time for the Supreme Judicial Council to take matters into its own hands.”

Topics: Ghada Aoun Banque Du Liban (BDL) Lebanon

  • In a statement, the embassy said “this unilateral action” by banks had singled out account holders on the basis of their British residency or nationality
  • The statement did not name any lenders in Lebanon’s crisis-hit banking sector
BEIRUT: The British embassy in Beirut said on Friday it was “deeply concerned” by Lebanese banks closing accounts belonging to people who are nationals or residents of the United Kingdom.
In a statement, the embassy said “this unilateral action” by banks had singled out account holders on the basis of their British residency or nationality, in “what appears to be a targeted and discriminatory manner.”
The statement did not name any lenders in Lebanon’s crisis-hit banking sector, where more than $100 billion of hard currency savings remain stuck, with most depositors unable to access their funds.
A union for savers with funds stuck in Lebanese banks says that more than 50 British savers have been in touch because their accounts were unilaterally closed or they feared their closure, since a Feb. 28 UK court ruling ordering two Lebanese banks to transfer funds to a UK client.
The Feb. 28 UK court order required Lebanon’s Bank Audi and its peer SGBL to transfer $4 million to a client, the first UK ruling obliging Lebanese banks to transfer dollars out of the banking system, raising the prospect of similar actions.
Lebanon’s financial system collapsed in 2019 under the weight of massive public debts caused by decades of corruption, waste and patronage by the government, which borrowed heavily from the Lebanese banks.
In the absence of any capital control law in Lebanon, banks began imposing informal restrictions on withdrawals and transfers abroad as the financial system collapsed in 2019.
These controls were never formalized with legislation and have been challenged in local and international courts, with mixed results.
In meetings with officials including the central bank governor and the prime minister, British Ambassador Ian Collard had “made clear his concerns about the treatment of British national and British resident depositors,” the statement said.
He urged “the Lebanese authorities to ensure that all depositors are properly and fairly treated, and he underlined the importance of Lebanese banks not discriminating against account holders on the basis of their British nationality or residency.”

Topics: Lebanon British embassy Banks closure

Israeli and Palestinian mothers gather for peace by Dead Sea

  • Hundreds of activists from the Palestinian initiative "Women of the Sun" and Israeli movement "Women Wage Peace" shared in the poetry of Mahmoud Darwish
  • They planted flags on the Dead Sea's shore and vowed to carry on the push for peace
JERICHO, Palestinian Territories: Israelis and Palestinians braved wind and rain to hold a “peace conference” Friday by the Dead Sea bringing together two major women’s movements from both sides for the first time.
Hundreds of activists from the Palestinian initiative “Women of the Sun” and Israeli movement “Women Wage Peace” shared in the poetry of Mahmoud Darwish, planted flags on the Dead Sea’s shore and vowed to carry on the push for peace despite the stagnation of political talks.
“As women, when we start to sit and speak about our children and about life, we feel like we’ve known each other for a long time,” Layla Sheikh from Bethlehem in the West Bank told AFP.
“We can understand each other’s suffering and share it,” she said.
“I hope that by coming together, we will prevent the loss of live,” said Pascale Chen from Tel Aviv.
“In 10 days, my son will go for military service. He has to do his duty... but still we are mothers all together. We feel we have a role to play in peace,” she said.
Peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians have largely ground to a halt.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who opposes Palestinian statehood, has ruled out formal peace talks during his tenure, but says he is committed to expanding economic opportunities for Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Ties between Israel and the Palestinian Authority led by president Mahmud Abbas have showed signs of thawing in recent months, following a series of high-level meetings, including Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosting Abbas at his home.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is to travel to Israel and the West Bank next week to hold talks with the leadership from both sides.

Topics: Israel Palestinian women peace Dead sea

Palestinians welcome UN report confirming Israeli apartheid in Occupied Territories

RAMALLAH: Palestinians have welcomed international organizations’ reports supporting their claim of Israeli racial discrimination against them for more than five decades.

UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Territories Michael Lynk concluded that the situation amounted to apartheid.

Lynk’s report, which was submitted to the UN Human Rights Council and published by Amnesty International on its website, examined the current human rights situation with a particular focus on the question of apartheid.

It found that Israeli Jews and Palestinians in the Occupied Territories lived “under a single regime which differentiates its distribution of rights and benefits on the basis of national and ethnic identity, and which ensures the supremacy of one group over, and to the detriment of, the other.”

It set out how this system endowed “one racial-national-ethnic group with substantial rights, benefits, and privileges, while intentionally subjecting another group to live behind walls, checkpoints and under a permanent military rule,” and concluded that this satisfied the “prevailing evidentiary standard for the existence of apartheid.”

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, told Arab News: “Finally, this UN report confirms what we warned 22 years ago about the emergence of a racist apartheid regime, as it has been proven today that Israel practices oppression and persecution against the Palestinian people.

“The core issue is not revealing the incident, but what is being done about this matter. The world fails to impose sanctions on Israel for what it is doing against the Palestinian people.”

Barghouthi believed the report would form a solid basis for Palestinians to demand sanctions and a boycott of Israel and give the Palestinians hope to develop their struggle against apartheid, as happened in South Africa.

Senior Israeli peace activist Gershon Baskin told Arab News: “We need to find a new word to describe the systemic discrimination against Palestinians in the state of Israel and the occupied territories because, by using the word ‘apartheid,’ the essence of the issue is lost when we differentiate between Israel and the apartheid regime of South Africa.

“The point is that many laws give Israeli Jews superiority over Palestinian citizens in the state of Israel, including the nation-state law and the citizenship law. In the Occupied Territories, there are two completely different legal systems for Jewish Israelis and Palestinians under which Jewish Israelis enjoy full human and civil rights while Israel severely limits Palestinian rights.

“From now on, the Palestinians must not be satisfied with their struggle to overthrow the (Israeli) occupation. They must get rid of the Israeli apartheid regime that affects the Palestinians inside Israel and the Palestinian diaspora."

While the report upset Israeli hawks, Hamas welcomed it.

“We in Hamas value Lynk's call to the international community to take immediate action to help end the (Israeli) occupation's crimes and protect the rights of our Palestinian people,” Jihad Taha, a spokesman for Hamas, said in a statement.

“Hamas stresses the importance of the report and considers it a new and essential addition to the series of positions and reports issued by international and human rights organizations; the latest of which is the Amnesty report, which documented the crimes and violations against our Palestinian people.”

Hamas renewed its call to the UN and the international community to take deterrent measures against the occupying power, activate the procedures to prosecute its leaders, work to end the occupation and give the Palestinian people their rights.

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel

