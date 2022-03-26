You are here

  • Home
  • Algerian president to visit Italy in May

Algerian president to visit Italy in May

Algerian president to visit Italy in May
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has accepted the invitation for a state visit to Italy at the end of May. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pb4tz

Updated 31 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

Algerian president to visit Italy in May

Algerian president to visit Italy in May
  • Bilateral relations ‘very, very good,’ undersecretary for foreign affairs says at event attended by Arab News
  • Session of Italian-Algerian Strategic Dialogue will be held next week in Rome
Updated 31 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Algeria’s president will pay a state visit to Italy at the end of May, the latter’s Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Benedetto Della Vedova announced at an event attended by Arab News during the inaugural ceremony of the International Book Fair in Algiers. 

“Relations between Italy and Algeria are very, very good, as witnessed by last November’s visit of the Italian president to Algiers,” said Della Vedova.

“Now I can confirm that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has accepted the invitation of President Sergio Mattarella to come on a state visit to Italy at the end of May.”

Della Vedova said a session of the Italian-Algerian Strategic Dialogue will be held next week in Rome, with a large Algerian delegation in attendance.

“Cooperation on security, justice, economy, protection of the environment, science, culture, and of course energy” will be the main issues of the session, he added.

Della Vedova stressed the need for the two countries to work closer together in the energy sector “to decrease the effects of the current emergency due to the Ukrainian crisis,” and as part of “an evolution of win-win cooperation between Italy and Algeria.”

Every form of cooperation based on the historical relationship between the two countries “has to be nurtured and increased,” he said. “The Algerian authorities see Italy as an ideal partner in so many fields.”

Della Vedova took part with Algerian Culture Minister Souraya Mouloudji at the inauguration of the International Book Fair, where Italy is the guest of honor.

“Italy is very grateful to the Algerian government for this honor,” said Della Vedova, adding that the resumption of the fair after a two-year hiatus doe to the coronavirus pandemic is “a sign of new life which Italy is pleased to be part of.”

Topics: Algeria Italy

Related

Arab League summit set for Algeria in November
Middle-East
Arab League summit set for Algeria in November
Algeria say ready to supply EU with extra gas amid Ukraine crisis
Business & Economy
Algeria say ready to supply EU with extra gas amid Ukraine crisis

EU’s Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran very close

EU’s Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran very close
Updated 26 March 2022
Reuters

EU’s Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran very close

EU’s Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran very close
  • The nuclear talks had been close to an agreement until Russia made last minute demands of the US
Updated 26 March 2022
Reuters

DOHA: The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday that Iran and world powers were very close to an agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
Borrell was addressing the Doha Forum international conference.
The nuclear talks had been close to an agreement until Russia made last minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine should not affect its trade with Iran.

Topics: EU Iran Josep Borrell

Related

A file photo taken on October 26, 2010 shows the inside of reactor at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 Kms south of Tehran. (AFP)
Middle-East
Progress toward Iran nuclear deal, but issues remain: US official
Iran nuclear talks paused after Russian demands
Middle-East
Iran nuclear talks paused after Russian demands

UAE updates COVID-19 rules for close contacts, procedures for travelers by land

UAE updates COVID-19 rules for close contacts, procedures for travelers by land
Updated 26 March 2022
Arab News

UAE updates COVID-19 rules for close contacts, procedures for travelers by land

UAE updates COVID-19 rules for close contacts, procedures for travelers by land
  • People traveling by land will still need to undergo a rapid Exponential Deep Examination (EDE)
Updated 26 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has announced that people who have come in direct contact with COVID-19 cases must undergo a PCR test on the first and seventh day from when the patient started showing symptoms. 
The update, which came into effect on Friday, was released by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in coordination with the country’s health authorities. 
Meanwhile, NCEMA and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) also announced that all travelers entering the UAE by land will no longer be obliged to conduct PCR tests prior to their arrival. 
However, they will need to undergo a rapid Exponential Deep Examination (EDE) and will not be allowed to enter before the EDE test results appear. 
The update applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. 
NCEMA and the ICP also stressed the need for all visitors and residents to adhere to the Green Pass protocol upon entering various public places such as malls, tourist attractions, cultural sites and event venues. 
The updated rules and requirements come in line with the UAE’s strategy to protect public health in order to ensure everyone’s safety.

Topics: UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) Travelers

Related

Update UAE updates entry procedures due to coronavirus
Middle-East
UAE updates entry procedures due to coronavirus
Unvaccinated travelers can enter Saudi Arabia after health ministry updates COVID-19 requirements
Saudi Arabia
Unvaccinated travelers can enter Saudi Arabia after health ministry updates COVID-19 requirements

US to put more pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails

National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP)
National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 26 March 2022
Reuters

US to put more pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails

National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP)
  • Iran’s chief envoy: ‘If the US is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term’
Updated 26 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US is still pursuing talks on Iran’s nuclear program but will work with allies to increase pressure on Iran if diplomacy fails, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
The talks were close to an agreement until Russia made last-minute demands of the US, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not hurt its trade with Iran.
US officials have been cautious in their assessment of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers, which would curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting tough sanctions on Iran’s economy.
Substantial progress has been made in resolving several issues necessary for Washington to come back to the deal “on a compliance-for-compliance basis,” Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Poland with President Joe Biden.
“There still are issues left. There still is work to be done,” he added. “We are still seeking a diplomatic outcome here that puts Iran’s nuclear program back in a box. Of course, if diplomacy doesn’t succeed, then we will work very closely with our international partners to increase the pressure on Iran.”
Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that the vital issue of sanctions relief for Iran was not yet fully resolved.
“If the United States is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term,” he said during a news conference in Beirut.

Topics: Iran United States

Related

Special Ukraine, Iran deal, post-pandemic woes focus of Middle East summits
Middle-East
Ukraine, Iran deal, post-pandemic woes focus of Middle East summits
Former Iran detainee criticizes UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release
World
Former Iran detainee criticizes UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release

Qatar takes up mediation role in Chad talks to unblock fledgling process

Soldiers ride an armored vehicle in N’Djamena on Jan. 23, 2021, given by France to help Chad fight terror. (AFP)
Soldiers ride an armored vehicle in N’Djamena on Jan. 23, 2021, given by France to help Chad fight terror. (AFP)
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

Qatar takes up mediation role in Chad talks to unblock fledgling process

Soldiers ride an armored vehicle in N’Djamena on Jan. 23, 2021, given by France to help Chad fight terror. (AFP)
  • The opposition groups say the Gulf state’s agreement to take on a greater role is an important boost
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

DOHA: Qatar has agreed to act as a mediator in Chad peace talks in a bid to unblock the fledgling process, officials and rebel groups said on Friday.
Representatives of the government and more than 40 rebel and political opponents have been in Qatar for more than two weeks trying to launch negotiations that could lead to elections this year in the landlocked African state.
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno promised change after seizing control following the death in April last year of his father, the country’s longtime leader Idriss Deby Itno, in a battle with rebels.
But the myriad opposition groups in Doha have refused to hold direct talks with the government, throwing in doubt plans to start a full national dialogue in May to draw up a new constitution.
Qatar — which has previously helped in peace efforts for Yemen, Lebanon, Sudan and between the Afghan Taliban and US government — had agreed to host the talks but initially wanted to stay out of the main negotiations.
The opposition groups say the Gulf state’s agreement to take on a greater role is an important boost.
Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, the Qatar government’s special envoy for mediation, said in a statement that “the Chad peace negotiations are progressing on the right track, despite some challenges.”
“The various Chadian parties have officially requested that the state of Qatar plays a mediation role in the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha.”
Opposition representatives and officials close to the talks confirmed that Al-Qahtani had started work as a mediator. “This is progress,” said Issa Ahmet, a spokesperson for the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, one of the key rebel groups.
Three opposition alliances have each set up a negotiating committee and the mediator has held individual meetings with them on contacts with the government.
“Each committee is putting forward its expectations and conditions,” Ahmet added. More discussions will be held on Monday.
FACT, which was the group fighting the elder Deby when he was fatally wounded, want a wider amnesty for rebels. The mediator has a long list of political demands from other groups including the return of seized assets.
Under the plan of the younger Deby, a 38-year-old army general, the Doha talks would lead to a national dialogue starting on May 10 before agreeing a new constitution and then holding elections.
“They have lost two weeks and it is turning into a long process,” said an African diplomat monitoring the talks. “The Chadians will struggle to start the national dialogue on time.” The talks are being keenly watched in Africa because of Chad’s position in the heart of a region facing a mounting challenge from militants.

Topics: Qatar chad

Related

Qatar stands in solidarity with Europe and will not divert gas supplies, says energy minister
Business & Economy
Qatar stands in solidarity with Europe and will not divert gas supplies, says energy minister
Palestinians welcome UN report confirming Israeli apartheid in Occupied Territories
Middle-East
Palestinians welcome UN report confirming Israeli apartheid in Occupied Territories

Ukraine, Iran deal, post-pandemic woes focus of Middle East summits

Ukraine, Iran deal, post-pandemic woes focus of Middle East summits
Updated 25 March 2022
Daoud Kuttab

Ukraine, Iran deal, post-pandemic woes focus of Middle East summits

Ukraine, Iran deal, post-pandemic woes focus of Middle East summits
  • Blinken travels to the Middle East and North Africa next week as the administration of US President Joe Biden tries to keep allies and partners united in opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine
Updated 25 March 2022
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: The Ukraine-Russia conflict, the possibility of an Iran deal in Vienna, and post-pandemic economic worries appear to be the discussion topics for several regional summits.

One is a four-way Iraqi, UAE, Egyptian, and Jordanian summit in Aqaba. Another is a foreign ministerial meeting in Israel with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and there is a three-way summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh to be attended by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Blinken travels to the Middle East and North Africa next week as the administration of US President Joe Biden tries to keep allies and partners united in opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Oraib Rantawi, director of the Amman-based Al-Quds Center for Political Studies, said the meetings were more about coordination and consultation than producing an agreement or signing a new covenant.

“I think all these parties realize that we are approaching a critical stage due to the Ukrainian-Russia conflict as well as the possibility of a nuclear deal in Vienna,” he told Arab News.

Rantawi said that while all the parties who were meeting were strong US allies, they were unwilling to go as far as the US wanted them to go on the Ukraine war.

The political strategist believed the parties “want to consult and coordinate positions rather than reach a specific agreement.”

Jamil Nimri, a member of the Jordanian Senate and a leading figure in the efforts to create ruling political parties in the country, agreed that Iran and Ukraine were the two key elements during the current high-level consultations.

“What we are seeing is a political movement that is not in the traditional way,” he told Arab News.

The high-level meetings might also be connected to post-pandemic economic difficulties and the fear of disruption in food and energy costs.

Nimri said Egypt was facing economic problems, and that the conflict in Ukraine threatened to affect the supply of wheat from both Russia and Ukraine as well as a sharp rise in energy costs for oil-consuming countries.

Rantawi said food and energy were becoming “part of national security” for many Arab countries, and that the region was on edge and could blow up from a spark from one place or another.

“It is unusual that with all the problems of Ukraine both the US secretary of state and King Abdullah have decided to visit Ramallah,” he said, adding the concern was about reverberations spreading to many countries if things blew up at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We rarely see the king go to Ramallah or a senior US official visit the occupied Palestinian areas. They all know that the spark from Al-Aqsa could have a domino effect on the region that brings back memories of the Arab Spring.”

The various high-level meetings appear to have a strong Gulf influence, with the UAE leadership present in almost every meeting, reflecting concern about the Iran agreement and the effects of the polarization coming out of Ukraine.

Topics: Middle East summit Iran deal Ukraine

Related

US welcomes trilateral summit between Egypt, Israel and UAE
Middle-East
US welcomes trilateral summit between Egypt, Israel and UAE
Blinken to tour Middle East in effort to boost Israel-Palestine peace efforts
Middle-East
Blinken to tour Middle East in effort to boost Israel-Palestine peace efforts

Latest updates

Algerian president to visit Italy in May
Algerian president to visit Italy in May
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria
5 things we learned from first legs of the last African World Cup qualifying ties
5 things we learned from first legs of the last African World Cup qualifying ties
Dior takes regional style stars on Egypt visit
Dior takes regional style stars on Egypt visit
Formula One body says Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on despite Houthi attack
Formula One body says Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on despite Houthi attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.