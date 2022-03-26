You are here

Egypt’s FM to join summit of Arab, US diplomats in Israel

(L to R) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (File/AFP)
AFP

JERUSALEM: Egypt’s foreign minister will take part in groundbreaking talks in Israel from Sunday alongside his counterparts from the US and three Arab states, an Israeli official said.
Sameh Shoukry will be joining US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco for a series of meetings hosted by their Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, an Israeli official told AFP on Saturday, condition of anonymity.
The two-day event will be held against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that has sparked wider security concerns and sent oil and food prices soaring.
It also comes as the United States is close to reaching an agreement with Iran to restore the 2015 accord limiting Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for removing sanctions on the country
The United Arab Emirates forged diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020 under a series of US-brokered deals known as the Abraham Accords.
Bahrain and Morocco followed suit, while Sudan also agreed to normalize ties with Israel although it has yet to finalize a deal.
The agreements, reached under former US president Donald Trump, broke with decades of Arab consensus that there would be no relations with Israel while the Palestinian question remains unresolved.
The two-day meeting in Israel follows a three-way summit hosted by Egypt on Tuesday at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the UAE’s de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, after decades of enmity and conflict. Jordan followed suit in 1994.
The “historic summit” announced Friday by Israel will mark the first time the foreign ministers of the Emirates and Morocco make a public visit to the Jewish state.

Palestinians vote in second phase of municipal elections

Palestinians vote in second phase of municipal elections

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Voters cast ballots Saturday in towns and cities of the Israeli-occupied West Bank in a rare democratic exercise following a decade and a half of delays to Palestinian elections.
It is the second phase of municipal elections after a first round of voting in December in 154 West Bank villages.
Saturday’s vote is being held in 50 towns and cities, with many elections uncontested, or without any candidates in some cases.
Wasfi Ramhi, voting in the city of Al-Bireh, said he hoped it would lead to national elections.
“If they are democratic, fair and free, they will help us to hold legislative and presidential elections,” he said.
No legislative or presidential elections have been held in the Palestinian territories for 15 years, following repeated delays.
The last municipal elections, held in 2017, were boycotted by Hamas, the Islamist rulers of the Gaza Strip.
Hamas is also boycotting this vote in protest at president Mahmud Abbas’s indefinite postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections that had been scheduled for last year.
The Islamists had been poised to sweep the parliamentary election, which was widely seen as the real reason for Abbas’s 11th-hour postponement of the poll, citing Israel’s refusal to allow voting in annexed east Jerusalem.
Abbas’s presidential term was supposed to end in 2009.
Central Elections Commission chief Hanna Nasser said a number of candidates had been arrested in the lead-up to the vote.
“There are candidates who were arrested before today,” Nasser said. “This indicates blatant interference in the election process.”
“The arrests were made for political reasons to prevent certain candidates from running in the elections,” he told a news conference.
No elections are being held in Gaza or Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
In the Jordan Valley city of Jericho, independents dominate the candidate lists, with established parties officially staying away, a dynamic mirrored across the West Bank.
“Usually there are just one or two lists running — and they belong to the parties. This time there are five lists, many of them independents,” said Emad Barahmeh, a businessman who heads one of the independent lists running in Jericho.
Yet experts say Hamas and Fatah, the secular party led by Abbas, are still involved, running candidates under the table as independents.
“It is also noticeable that the various Palestinian factions are clearly absent from running for these elections, but their candidates have entered under the name of independents,” Talab Awad, an expert on Palestinian elections, said.
“There are candidates from the Hamas movement in these elections, but they are doing so personally,” Awad said, adding participation would likely be “high.”
The businessman Barahmeh said the delayed legislative elections had left people “disappointed” and Saturday’s vote was “like a small piece of freedom for them.”
Hamas and Fatah have been at loggerheads since 2007 when the Islamists seized Gaza after a week of deadly clashes.
Today, the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority has control over parts of the occupied West Bank, where 2.9 million Palestinians live, while the Gaza Strip, an enclave of 2.3 million inhabitants under Israeli blockade, remains under Hamas control.

Algerian president to visit Italy in May

Algerian president to visit Italy in May

ROME: Algeria’s president will pay a state visit to Italy at the end of May, the latter’s Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Benedetto Della Vedova announced at an event attended by Arab News during the inaugural ceremony of the International Book Fair in Algiers. 

“Relations between Italy and Algeria are very, very good, as witnessed by last November’s visit of the Italian president to Algiers,” said Della Vedova.

“Now I can confirm that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has accepted the invitation of President Sergio Mattarella to come on a state visit to Italy at the end of May.”

Della Vedova said a session of the Italian-Algerian Strategic Dialogue will be held next week in Rome, with a large Algerian delegation in attendance.

“Cooperation on security, justice, economy, protection of the environment, science, culture, and of course energy” will be the main issues of the session, he added.

Della Vedova stressed the need for the two countries to work closer together in the energy sector “to decrease the effects of the current emergency due to the Ukrainian crisis,” and as part of “an evolution of win-win cooperation between Italy and Algeria.”

Every form of cooperation based on the historical relationship between the two countries “has to be nurtured and increased,” he said. “The Algerian authorities see Italy as an ideal partner in so many fields.”

Della Vedova took part with Algerian Culture Minister Souraya Mouloudji at the inauguration of the International Book Fair, where Italy is the guest of honor.

“Italy is very grateful to the Algerian government for this honor,” said Della Vedova, adding that the resumption of the fair after a two-year hiatus doe to the coronavirus pandemic is “a sign of new life which Italy is pleased to be part of.”

EU’s Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran very close

EU’s Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran very close

DOHA: The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday that Iran and world powers were very close to an agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
Borrell was addressing the Doha Forum international conference.
The nuclear talks had been close to an agreement until Russia made last minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine should not affect its trade with Iran.

UAE updates COVID-19 rules for close contacts, procedures for travelers by land

UAE updates COVID-19 rules for close contacts, procedures for travelers by land

DUBAI: The UAE has announced that people who have come in direct contact with COVID-19 cases must undergo a PCR test on the first and seventh day from when the patient started showing symptoms. 
The update, which came into effect on Friday, was released by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in coordination with the country’s health authorities. 
Meanwhile, NCEMA and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) also announced that all travelers entering the UAE by land will no longer be obliged to conduct PCR tests prior to their arrival. 
However, they will need to undergo a rapid Exponential Deep Examination (EDE) and will not be allowed to enter before the EDE test results appear. 
The update applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. 
NCEMA and the ICP also stressed the need for all visitors and residents to adhere to the Green Pass protocol upon entering various public places such as malls, tourist attractions, cultural sites and event venues. 
The updated rules and requirements come in line with the UAE’s strategy to protect public health in order to ensure everyone’s safety.

US to put more pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails

WASHINGTON: The US is still pursuing talks on Iran’s nuclear program but will work with allies to increase pressure on Iran if diplomacy fails, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
The talks were close to an agreement until Russia made last-minute demands of the US, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not hurt its trade with Iran.
US officials have been cautious in their assessment of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers, which would curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting tough sanctions on Iran’s economy.
Substantial progress has been made in resolving several issues necessary for Washington to come back to the deal “on a compliance-for-compliance basis,” Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Poland with President Joe Biden.
“There still are issues left. There still is work to be done,” he added. “We are still seeking a diplomatic outcome here that puts Iran’s nuclear program back in a box. Of course, if diplomacy doesn’t succeed, then we will work very closely with our international partners to increase the pressure on Iran.”
Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that the vital issue of sanctions relief for Iran was not yet fully resolved.
“If the United States is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term,” he said during a news conference in Beirut.

