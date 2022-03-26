You are here

  • Home
  • AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
1 / 9
(AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
2 / 9
(AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
3 / 9
(AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
4 / 9
(AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
5 / 9
(AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
6 / 9
(AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
7 / 9
(AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
8 / 9
(AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives during the second practice session ahead of the 2022 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. (AFP)
9 / 9
Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives during the second practice session ahead of the 2022 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8d6rz

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

AS IT HAPPENED: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez qualifies on pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives during the second practice session ahead of the 2022 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Sergio Perez claimed his first ever Formula One pole at the 215th attempt when the Mexican upstaged Red Bull teammate and world champion Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc joins Perez on the front row with Verstappen on the second row after qualifying in fourth behind the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Saturday’s qualifying was marred by a horror crash suffered by Mick Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's shock elimination in the opening Q1 session for the first time since 2017.

See how the qualifying action unfolded below (all times GMT)...

19:10 - RESULT! Sergio Perez manages to outpace Charles Leclerc and end up on pole position, an unexpected turn of events as the two Ferraris set the fastest times throughout the weekend so far.

Leclerc will start in second, his teammate Carlos Sainz in third and world champion Max Verstappen manages to climb back up to fourth.

19:00 - Valtteri Bottas and Fernando Alonso push Max Verstappen down to eighth after the two set slightly better times than the Red Bull driver.

After Bottas’ hot lap, he has found his way to sixth place where he was last weekend in Bahrain.

18:55 - Q3 is wrapping up, Carlos Sainz leads followed by Charles Leclerc. Sainz who is on used tires has managed to outpace his teammate in the first and middle sectors to beat him by 0.044 seconds.

Max Verstappen sets a time of 1 minute and 29.239 seconds to end up in sixth place for Sunday’s race. George Russell complains about no grip on his tires but manages to set a decent time granting him a place above the Dutchman in fifth.

18:40 - Q2 will get underway again at 21:40 local time...

18:25 - Lewis Hamilton told reporters that he was not happy with the balance of his car and struggled for rear grip, however he was okay with the car during practice sessions earlier in the day but overall said Mercedes went with the wrong set-up.

18:10 - Daniel Ricciardo may end up with a penalty after replays show he pulled out to one side to avoid another car, and in doing so did impede the Frenchman who was on a hot lap.

And Alpha Tauri mechanics have reported issues with Yuki Tsunoda’s cooling system in his car, thus his no-show in qualifying. 

17:50 - Doctors are on the scene of Mick Schumacher's crash, and the young German is talking to the medical staff, which is always a good sign.

Elsewhere in Q2, an incident on Turn 7 involving Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo was noted by the stewards. Ricciardo is under investigation for possibly impeding Ocon. 

Perez on new tires sits second and went purple in the final two sectors, he’s followed by his teammate and 2021 world champion Max Verstappen, while Leclerc’s co-driver Sainz is in fourth. 

17:45 - RED FLAG! Another stoppage as Mick Schumacher suffers a big collision, he lost the back end of his Haas car on the exit of Turn 10 and ended up smashing into the wall at Turn 12.

17:35 - With F1 fans all over the world reeling from that poor position for Lewis Hamilton, we go again for Q2 after we lost the British world champion, with Yuki Tsunoda not registering a time on Saturday, as well as Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg and Nicholas Latifi who crashed out.

17:25 - SHOCK! Lewis Hamilton is knocked out of Q1 for the first time since the Mexico Grand Prix in 2017. 

Carlos Sainz led the session in the Ferrari with a time of 1 minute and 28.855 seconds, followed by Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Last week’s winner Charles Leclerc posted the third fastest time, followed by George Russel in the second Mercedes and in fourth Valteri Botas, who switched over to Alfa Romeo this year. 

While Russell's co-driver and seven-time world champion Hamilton will start in P16 in Sunday’s race.

17:15 - We're back up and running, and Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are leading the way in this first session, where we will lose the five slowest drivers ahead of Q2.

17:10 - RED FLAG! The first session is brought to a stop after Latifi in the Williams crashes.

17:00 - We are underway in the first qualifying session!

16:30 - Charles Leclerc was imperious once again in the final practice of the weekend, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen three-hundredths of a second off the Ferrari pace-setter. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was almost a second off the pace, with teammate George Russell 1.2 seconds behind the front-runners.

15:15 - Since 2018, King Abdullah University of Science and Techology in Jeddah and McLaren Racing have partnered to develop research and development projects with a long-term focus to improve on track performance, and importantly, develop and promote the team’s sustainability and diversity through STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Read more about their partnership here.

14:45 - While George Russell has said he and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, seven-time F1 world champion, are in “perfect harmony”, neither driver was harmonious with their cars in Friday practice sessions.

The British duo were well off the pace in first practice and still had work to do to keep up with Ferrari and Red Bull in the second session of the day.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Related

Formula One body says Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on despite Houthi attack
Sport
Formula One body says Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on despite Houthi attack
Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix opening practice
Sport
Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix opening practice

Saudi co-owned Country Grammer wins Dubai World Cup

Country Grammer ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Dubai World Cup. (Reuters)
Country Grammer ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Dubai World Cup. (Reuters)
Updated 26 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi co-owned Country Grammer wins Dubai World Cup

Country Grammer ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Dubai World Cup. (Reuters)
  • Jockey Frankie Dettori also secured his fourth victory in the feature race
Updated 26 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Country Grammer, co-owned by Saudi businessman Amr Zedan, won the Dubai World Cup on Saturday ridden by Frankie Dettori, who also secured his fourth victory in the feature race. 

The strong favorite ahead of the race was Life Is Good, following successes in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and the Pegasus World Cup, but he failed to stay the course.

As Life Is Good slowed, it was Dettori on board Country Grammer in the colors of Zedan, who shares the horse with WinStar Farm and Commonwealth Thoroughbreds, who was quickest to capitalize on the failure of the favorite.  

Dettori, who previously won the Dubai World Cup riding Dubai Millennium, Moon Ballad and Electrocutionist, won the race for the first time in colors other than those of Dubai-based racing operation Godolphin.

It was a poignant victory for trainer Bob Baffert, who has been battling racing authorities back home in the US on several fronts after Medina Spirit’s positive post-race test for prohibited raceday substances in last year’s Kentucky Derby.

Topics: Horse Racing Dubai UAE Dubai World Cup

Related

Trainer Ian Williams -here with Magic Circle - is hoping that East Asia, once again, punches above his weight at the Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al-Tayer Motors. (Supplied)
Sport
East Asia looking for more giant-killing at Dubai World Cup for trainer Ian Williams
26th Dubai World Cup may be best ever
Sport
26th Dubai World Cup may be best ever

5 things we learned from first legs of the last African World Cup qualifying ties

5 things we learned from first legs of the last African World Cup qualifying ties
Updated 26 March 2022
John Duerden

5 things we learned from first legs of the last African World Cup qualifying ties

5 things we learned from first legs of the last African World Cup qualifying ties
  • Egypt narrowly beat Senegal in Cairo, Algeria and Tunisia also recorded 1-0 wins and Morocco salvage an away draw
Updated 26 March 2022
John Duerden

Four Arab teams were in action on Friday in the first leg of Africa’s World Cup play-offs. A place in the biggest tournament on the planet is now just 90 minutes away. Here are five things we learned at Arab News.

1. Despite narrow win, Egypt on course for revenge

After last month’s African Cup of Nations final, which Senegal won on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes, this was always going to be a tight game. The goal came early and it was the result of a moment of quality from Egypt. A lovely pass from Amr El-Sulya found Mohamed Salah in a crowded area and an instinctive shot from the Liverpool star came back off the bar and went in off defender Saliou Ciss.

Both teams had chances in front of 75,000 fans in Cairo but they now go to Senegal for the return match. Anything could happen, but with away goals still in use in Africa and Carlos Queiroz on the sidelines Egypt will fancy their chances. The coach is adept at keeping things tight as he demonstrated at AFCON when his team conceded just two goals in the entire tournament.

The former Real Madrid manager won’t care about entertainment value at all on Wednesday, he will be all about getting that clean sheet. Senegal could face a frustrating evening in front of their own fans and that is exactly what Egypt will be aiming for, now they have something to protect.

2. Algeria not repeating recent mistakes

The pressure was on Algeria and coach Djamel Belmadi ahead of the trip to Cameroon. The 1-0 win was what they needed, not just to put the North Africans into a good position for the second leg, but to restore confidence and optimism after the dreadful African Cup of Nations tournament. Algeria entered the tournament as defending champions and favourites, only to exit in the group stage.

It was a professional and polished performance in Douala with Islam Slimani, already top scorer in qualification, heading the only goal of the game five minutes before the break. Cameroon on home turf always present a difficult test but Algeria defended as a unit and, roared on by about 2,000 of their travelling fans, worked incredibly hard to limit the hosts’ chances. It was, as Belmadi said, “a heroic display.”

A similar level of performance in front of home fans next Wednesday will send the Desert Foxes through to the biggest stage after missing out on Russia.

3. Morocco and Halilhodzic breathe a sigh of relief

A 1-1 draw away to the Democratic Republic of Congo is a decent result for Morocco and fans, players and coach Vahid Halilhodzic will be feeling very relieved. Morocco started brightly but the hosts took the lead after just 12 minutes and grew in confidence.

Morocco struggled to get a grip on midfield and were reduced for long periods to launching high balls forward. When Ryan Mmaee ballooned a penalty over the bar early in the second half, it wasn’t looking like their night. With 20 minutes remaining, Halilhodzic, the target of plenty of criticism for falling out with stars Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui, brought on Tarik Tissoudali and Ayoub El-Kaabi. Five minutes later, the two combined for a beautiful goal with El-Kaabi heading down a long ball for Tissoudali to smash it home first time.

That substitution may just have saved the tie for Morocco.

4. Tunisia do the job in Mali but could have won the tie

After a vital 1-0 win away from home in the first leg, Tunisia won’t spare much of a thought for Moussa Sissoko but they should. The Malian defender, just 21, scored the only goal of the game into his own net after 36 minutes. His back-pass from just outside the area had too much on it and the goalkeeper just could not get there. Just four minutes later, the Standard Liege player was adjudged to have brought down Seifeddine Jaziri and was shown a straight red. From that point on, it was an uphill challenge for Mali on what was a hot evening in Bamako.

Tunisia will feel that they should have scored more goals and had the chances to do so. Going back home with a two-goal cushion would surely have been enough. While the Carthage Eagles are in the driving seat, they still have work to do.

5. A good night overall

All four results for Arab teams were pretty good and there is optimism for the second legs. It is not beyond the realms of possibility that all four will make it to Qatar later this year. It would be a special achievement to have four Arab teams from Africa joining Saudi Arabia and Qatar at the World Cup — and there is still a possibility of one out of the UAE, Iraq and the Lebanon making it through the play-offs.

There is, of course, still plenty to do before then, but at half-time in these World Cup play-offs it is safe to say that the coaches of the Arab teams will be telling their players to produce more of the same.

Topics: Africa football 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Redemption for Algeria with win in Cameroon in World Cup playoffs
Sport
Redemption for Algeria with win in Cameroon in World Cup playoffs
Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday. (Reuters)
Sport
Mohamed Salah sets up win for Egypt over Senegal, Slimani stuns Cameroon

Formula One body says Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on despite Houthi attack

Formula One body says Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on despite Houthi attack
Updated 26 March 2022
Agencies

Formula One body says Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on despite Houthi attack

Formula One body says Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on despite Houthi attack
  • Jeddah oil depot erupted in flames when attacked during Friday’s first practice session
Updated 26 March 2022
Agencies

JEDDAH: Formula One said its race in Saudi Arabia will go ahead as scheduled this weekend despite attacks on the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi militia.
The announcement came a day after the rebels attacked an oil depot located about 11 kilometers (seven miles) from the F1 circuit. The 20 drivers on the grid met several times Friday night in talks that stretched well past 2 a.m. to discuss safety concerns.
“Formula 1 and the (governing body) FIA can confirm that following discussions with all the teams and drivers, the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as scheduled,” F1 said in a statement Saturday. “Following the widely reported incident that took place in Jeddah on Friday, there has been extensive discussion between all stakeholders, the Saudi government authorities and security agencies who have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure.”

 


F1 added that it has been agreed “with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future.”
There was a third and final practice session later Saturday scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time with qualifying set to start under floodlights at 8 p.m.
The top three drivers speak to the media after qualifying and team principals were set for their media duties as scheduled in the early afternoon.
The Houthis acknowledged the attacks on Friday evening and Saudi Arabia state TV called it a “hostile operation.” The Jeddah oil depot erupted in flames when attacked during Friday’s first practice session. It caused a raging fire that rattled the drivers enough to hold extraordinary talks regarding F1’s presence in Saudi Arabia.
Formula One drivers on Saturday said they would race after long talks and reassurances from Saudi government ministers that security was being ramped up to the maximum in the wake of attacks on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit on Friday.
Drivers met for more than four hours at the Jeddah Corniche circuit at a gathering that stretched into early Saturday morning after Formula One and local organizers had already said the race would go ahead as planned, casting doubt on whether they would actually race.
They did not speak to the media after the meeting but team bosses confirmed the race was on.
“We went into long discussions between ourselves, with our team principals, and with the most senior people who run our sport,” drivers body GPDA said in a statement.
“A large variety of opinions were shared and debated and, having listened not only to the Formula One powers but also to the Saudi government ministers who explained how security measures were being elevated to the maximum, the outcome was a resolution that we would practice and qualify today and race tomorrow.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Arabia F1

Related

Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix opening practice
Sport
Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix opening practice
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix village thrills crowd

Saudi researchers partner with McLaren Racing to boost F1 car

Saudi researchers partner with McLaren Racing to boost F1 car
Updated 26 March 2022
Ali Khaled

Saudi researchers partner with McLaren Racing to boost F1 car

Saudi researchers partner with McLaren Racing to boost F1 car
  • King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has collaborated with motor team since 2018
Updated 26 March 2022
Ali Khaled

JEDDAH: When the second-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix powers off from the start line under Jeddah’s skies on Sunday night, a select group of local students will have their eyes fixed firmly on the orange McLaren cars of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

The duo may not have had the best of starts in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix last week, but as they look to get back to the form that saw them finish fourth in the Constructors’ Championship last year, they will be able to count on the support of students from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Jeddah.

Since 2018, KAUST and McLaren Racing have partnered to develop research and development projects with a long-term focus to improve on track performance, and importantly, develop and promote the team’s sustainability and diversity through STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“It’s a partnership focused on science and technology, because that’s what KAUST is all about,” said the university’s vice president for research, Prof. Donal Bradley. “It’s about an opportunity from the KAUST side, to work in an extreme environment.”

“Formula One racing pushes things to the extreme, it pushes engineering challenges to the extreme,” he said. “And so, as a research-focused university, having access to extreme environments is something that’s exciting, and provides great opportunity to do new things to really challenge yourself as to whether you’re capable of providing useful information and understanding.

“We work on other extreme environments, so (there are) extreme environments in the Red Sea, for instance. So you know, the heat and the salinity and the depths of the ocean produces some very interesting problems to look at, in the context of the Red Sea.”

While the professor modestly plays down the role he and his research team have played in McLaren’s successes on the track, their work has certainly improved every aspect of the racing car.

“The McLaren partnership provides very interesting challenges for us to look at, from the perspective of engines, propulsion systems, aerodynamics, understanding what limits the performance of a car,” Bradley, who joined KAUST in April 2019, said. “We have a number of areas where we collaborate and the initial collaboration was focused on fuel formulations.”

Currently Formula 1 regulations predetermine the fuel that the teams can use in their cars, although Bradley says that different “formulations” are possible in the future.

“If you want to optimize fuel performance, you have to be able to measure things within a Formula One engine, you have to be able to measure what is happening in that environment — and what are the key components, the key parameters that make that engine operate efficiently,” he said.

“And so one of the things we have (at) KAUST is what we call our Clean Combustion Research Center, (which is) focused on many different aspects of combustion engines, fuels, flames, and the like. And so working with McLaren, it provides an environment and opportunity to look at some very different parameter spaces to really test our knowledge of fuels, engines and how they all operate.”

Apart from fuel performance, KAUST’s collaboration with McLaren focuses on two other main areas, one of which is aerodynamics.

“To look at computational fluid dynamics simulations of the whole car, but also the different elements in the car. And so we have very strong facilities for doing those studies,” said Bradley. “We have a supercomputer, we also have excellent faculty working in that area.”

Bradley points out that Formula 1 rule changes this year have seen a lot of innovation going into the aerodynamics of the car, particularly around wing mirrors and lateral pods that support those wing mirror systems.

“And then the third area, there are extreme forces exerted on the car when it’s hurtling around a Formula 1 track,” he added. “Being able to sense and measure those forces, without adding a lot of weight or complexity to the car is another important component of designing and verifying the design of a car. So we also have worked with McLaren, on some of the sensing technologies, sensor elements, in particular parts of the car that can help you to understand how it’s performing.”

McLaren Racing engineer and spokesperson, Emel Cankaya, says that research on Computational Fluid Dynamics — the analysis of fluid flows using numerical solution methods — and other parameters and conditions, can develop capabilities to measure and simulate the extreme conditions in Formula 1.

“Even in the formative stages of our relationship, researchers in KAUST’s Clean Combustion Research Center were developing fundamental experimental and numerical capabilities that can be readily applied to Formula 1 cars.”

The results can be applied in other fields and industries as well.

“This kind of work inspires innovation that can be used in many other applications important to Saudi Arabia, and internationally as well,” said Cankaya. “The Clean Combustion Research Center creates sustainable mobility solutions for the future. And this is aligned with our values in creating a more sustainable society.”

“Sustainability is a big topic now, not just at McLaren, but Formula 1 in general,” she added. “The partnership also opens doors to talent development for post-graduate students in research, internships, engineering, forums, and other opportunities to expand knowledge through collaborating with our team.”

As part of the partnership, McLaren has hosted KAUST students at Formula 1 circuits, the trips designed to inspire them to forge their own career paths.

“We are also connected to KAUST via our Extreme E entry,” Cankaya said, referencing the all-electric SUV rally series that has twice taken place in Saudi Arabia. “Extreme E has expanded its scientific committee with the appointment of KAUST’s distinguished Professor Carlos Duarte, one of the world’s leading minds on marine ecosystems. So that’s really important to us. And Extreme E raises awareness for the climate issues we were facing.”

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, KAUST students and professors were invited to meet Ricciardo, with the McLaren Racing driver keen to learn about the background of the partnership, asking about their ongoing research and development projects, one of which focuses on biofuel development. Meanwhile, the KAUST visitors were given a tour of the garage and paddock.

Cankaya also highlights the importance of the diversity and inclusivity that have been a part of the partnership with KAUST from the outset.

“I think it’s important to know that we are really working on diversity,” she said. “We have a program called McLaren Engage, which focuses on getting people, not just white males, for example, because it’s a male-dominated (industry) as you know, interested in the sport, and trying to hire as diverse a certified workforce. That’s what we already do, and we are doing this also with KAUST. We are really happy we can do this because I think, personally, it’s really important to have different people from different backgrounds, because that only enriches the company.”

Bradley also believes it’s vital to forge ties in the communities to raise interest in STEM — and Formula 1 — and KAUST has set up programs that involve students in local communities.

“In terms of broadening the appeal of Formula 1 in the world, these kinds of opportunities, for people to see it first hand, are very important,” he said. “I guess all elite sport, because it’s elite, sometimes means that many people never get (a) chance to have that interaction.”

“You know, not everybody goes to the racetrack, not everybody is going to be glued to their TV set on a Sunday to watch the Formula One,” said Bradley. “But if you happen to be nearby when McLaren come to visit, and your school takes you to an event and you see people and you can talk to them, and you can ask them questions, I’m sure it helps to broaden the appeal and to bring different new people into an appreciation of that as an exciting sport.”

As the sport strives to be more sustainable, Bradley says Formula 1’s searching for solutions, through partnerships such as McLaren’s with KAUST, provides “a good message” for the future.

“The whole area of sustainability, the whole need that we have collectively to change the way we do things to ensure that the planet is still a friendly place to live for future generations, permeates through all of the things that we really are trying to do,” he said. “And you know, that’s a very clear message from McLaren that they also are looking for green ways of continuing the sport. Obviously, you want it still to be exciting, you want it to be challenging, you want it to be something that people get excited by and want to be involved with.”

“And I think, you know, there are many ways in which that agenda can be taken forward,” he said. “It’s very good for us as an institution to be faced with some of those challenges. We’re working on a lot of different aspects of climate change, the circular carbon economy, sustainability issues, generally speaking. The Formula 1 challenge also pushes us to come up with new ideas.”

Topics: McLaren Saudi Arabia F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Related

Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix opening practice
Sport
Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix opening practice
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix village thrills crowd

Mohamed Salah sets up win for Egypt over Senegal, Slimani stuns Cameroon

Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday. (Reuters)
Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

Mohamed Salah sets up win for Egypt over Senegal, Slimani stuns Cameroon

Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday. (Reuters)
  • The eagerly awaited clash was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final last month
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday in a high-profile World Cup play-off first leg.
Salah turned inside the box and slammed the ball against the crossbar with the rebound hitting Senegal defender Saliou Ciss and rolling into the net for an own-goal.
The eagerly awaited clash was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, which Senegal won 4-2 on penalties in Cameroon after 120 goalless minutes.
It was one of three first legs decided by a solitary goal with Algeria winning 1-0 against Cameroon in Douala and Tunisia achieving a similar result against Mali in Bamako.
Ghana and Nigeria played a 0-0 draw in Kumasi and Morocco came from behind to hold the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-1 in Kinshasa.
The five second legs are scheduled for Tuesday and the aggregate winners will represent Africa at the World Cup in Qatar from November 21.
Nigeria had to settle for a 0-0 draw in Ghana after VAR overruled a decision to award the visitors a penalty.
A review of the decision in the closing stages of the west African showdown found that Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba was fouled before he handled.
Ghana came closest to breaking the deadlock with Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho pulling off a superb save to deny Fatahu Ishaku in the first half.
Veteran Lyon forward Islam Slimani scored five minutes before half-time to give Algeria victory over Cameroon.
Slimani, 33, soared in a crowded goalmouth to head a Youcef Belaili free-kick powerfully past goalkeeper Andre Onana into the roof of the net.
Even 11 minutes of added time could not bring Cameroon an equalizer and they must win in Blida to avoid missing successive World Cups.
Cameroon hold the record for World Cup appearances by an African nation with seven and have not missed two in a row since first qualifying in 1982.
Success was particularly sweet for Algeria as they fared disastrously in the Atlantic port city of Douala when defending the Africa Cup of Nations title two months ago.
Algeria began the tournament boasting a 34-match unbeaten record only to draw with Sierra Leone and lose to Equatorial Guinea and the Ivory Coast to make a humiliating first-round exit.
Mali defender Moussa Sissako conceded an own-goal and was sent off within four minutes as they lost 1-0 to Tunisia.
Under pressure from Seifeddine Jaziri, Sissako pushed the ball toward his own goal on 36 minutes, unaware that goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro had strayed off his line, and the ball landed in the net.
When Sissako committed a last-defender foul on Jaziri soon after he was shown a red card and although Mali created the better second-half chances, they failed to convert any into goals.
Mali gave a first cap to France-born Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who had long hoped to play for his country of birth before agreeing to represent the homeland of his parents.
Tarik Tissoudali scored a brilliant equalizer as Morocco moved closer to a sixth World Cup appearance by drawing with the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A move that began with a superb slide tackle by Moroccan defender Romain Saiss ended with Tissoudali rifling the ball into the net on 76 minutes.
Yoane Wissa had given DR Congo a 12th-minute lead, sprinting down the wing, cutting inside and unleashing a shot from just outside the box that brushed Saiss and beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
With away goals counting double if teams finish level on aggregate, a 0-0 draw in Casablanca would take Morocco to Qatar.
Morocco were unsettled after falling behind and Cedric Bakambu and Dieumerci Mbokani wasted chances to put the Congolese further ahead lead on a gloomy and windy evening.
The visitors squandered an early second-half chance to equalize when Ryan Mmaee blazed a penalty over the crossbar.
DR Congo were reduced to 10 men with five minutes remaining when Ngonda Muzinga was sent off after being yellow-carded twice. He will miss the return match.

Topics: football soccer Egypt Mohamed Salah

Related

Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak
Sport
Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak
Redemption for Algeria with win in Cameroon in World Cup playoffs
Sport
Redemption for Algeria with win in Cameroon in World Cup playoffs

Latest updates

Bangladesh is a role model for poverty reduction in the developing world
Dr. Mohammed Javed Patwary, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia
Biden not calling for Russia ‘regime change’ after Putin comments: White House
US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022. (AFP)
Yemen calls on international community to stop Houthis from threatening shipping
Yemen calls on international community to stop Houthis from threatening shipping
Russia accuses Azerbaijan of violating cease-fire deal in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Azeri service members take part in a procession marking the anniversary of the end of the 2020 military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi co-owned Country Grammer wins Dubai World Cup
Country Grammer ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Dubai World Cup. (Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.