Arab League chief slams Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has condemned “in the strongest terms the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities and infrastructure.”
These attacks by the Iran-backed Yemeni militia pose “a grave threat to security in the region and to energy supplies at a time when the international economy is going through a delicate circumstance,” he said.
“The targeting of civilians and civilian facilities, including those of (Saudi) Aramco in Jeddah, represents a dangerous development that the international community must pay attention to.”
The international community “must deal more firmly with these terrorist operations, and the ongoing violations of international law by the Houthi militia,” Aboul Gheit said. “Saudi forces dealt efficiently and vigilantly with the attacks.”
He added: “International solidarity with the Kingdom must be reflected in a clear position … regarding these attacks, and those behind them or supporting them.”