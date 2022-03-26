You are here

Arab leaders meet in Aqaba

2022-03-26
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met in the Jordanian city of Aqaba. (Supplied)
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi (L to R), meeting in Jordan's Red Sea resort of Aqabah on March 25, 2022. (AFP)
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi (L to R), meeting in Jordan's Red Sea resort of Aqabah on March 25, 2022. (AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  Egyptian, Jordanian, Emirati, Iraqi leaders discuss food security, energy, trade
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met in the Jordanian city of Aqaba to discuss the impact of global developments on food security and energy.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation “in all fields, especially trade and economy,” said Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency.

“The meeting witnessed an exchange of views and visions on the overall political and economic situation at the regional and international levels, especially with regard to confronting the repercussions and effects of the current global conditions on the sectors of food security, energy and trade, in a way that preserves regional stability and security.”

Al-Kadhimi’s media office said they discussed the promotion of joint Arab action in various fields, expanding economic cooperation and increasing trade exchange “to achieve the interests of brotherly peoples in prosperity and development.”

This is the second summit of its kind hosted by Jordan. The first was held last August in Amman between the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

The latest meeting comes days after a summit in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh between El-Sisi, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The meeting preceded a regional tour that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken started on Saturday that includes Israel, the Palestinian territories, Morocco and Algeria.

Arab League chief slams Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

  Ahmed Aboul Gheit has condemned "in the strongest terms" the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has condemned “in the strongest terms the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities and infrastructure.”

These attacks by the Iran-backed Yemeni militia pose “a grave threat to security in the region and to energy supplies at a time when the international economy is going through a delicate circumstance,” he said.

“The targeting of civilians and civilian facilities, including those of (Saudi) Aramco in Jeddah, represents a dangerous development that the international community must pay attention to.”

The international community “must deal more firmly with these terrorist operations, and the ongoing violations of international law by the Houthi militia,” Aboul Gheit said. “Saudi forces dealt efficiently and vigilantly with the attacks.”

He added: “International solidarity with the Kingdom must be reflected in a clear position … regarding these attacks, and those behind them or supporting them.”

Lebanese Christian politician says judicial decisions against party unlawful

Lebanese Christian politician says judicial decisions against party unlawful
  Geagea said that the judicial decisions were aimed at tarnishing the image of his Lebanese Forces party
  "The attempts to isolate, encircle, intimidate and abolish the Lebanese Forces continue to this day," he said, without mentioning the charge.
BEIRUT: Lebanese Christian politician Samir Geagea said on Saturday that recent judicial decisions against his party were against the law.
Speaking at a news conference days after a judge charged him over deadly violence in Beirut in October, Geagea said that the judicial decisions were aimed at tarnishing the image of his Lebanese Forces (LF) party.
“The attempts to isolate, encircle, intimidate and abolish the Lebanese Forces continue to this day... And the latest attempt in this regard was judicial decisions that were born-dead because they are against every law,” he said, without mentioning the charge.
Seven people, all of them followers of the Iran-backed, heavily armed Shiite Muslim group Hezbollah and its Shiite ally the Amal Movement, were killed in the Oct. 14 clashes near an old frontline of the 1975-90 civil war.
Geagea, a leading opponent of Hezbollah who has good ties with Saudi Arabia, was summoned to a hearing at military intelligence last October over the violence, but did not attend.
The Oct. 14 violence began as people were gathering for a protest called by Hezbollah against the judge investigating the 2020 Beirut port blast.
Hezbollah accused the LF of mounting an ambush to try to drag the country to a civil war.
Geagea has said the trouble began when supporters of the Shiite parties entered the Christian neighborhood of Ain Al-Remmaneh where they vandalized cars and four residents were wounded before a shot was fired.
Geagea was speaking at an event to launch the candidacy of an LF candidate who is running in a May parliamentary election.
Hezbollah and groups politically aligned to the movement won a majority of seats in parliament in the last election in 2018.
The Lebanese Forces media officer, Elie Kayrouz, said in a statement on Saturday that the charge is “political prejudice and an apparent slander against the Forces and Samir Geagea” ahead of the parliamentary election.

Iraq fails again to elect new president

Iraq fails again to elect new president
  Parliament had issued a final list of 40 candidates for the post
  A lack of a quorum held up the vote for the second time since February
BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers failed again on Saturday to elect a new president for the country due to a lack of quorum in parliament, keeping the country mired in political paralysis.
Parliament had issued a final list of 40 candidates for the post, a largely ceremonial role that by convention is reserved for a member of Iraq’s Kurdish minority.
The contest pits Barham Saleh, the incumbent and member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, against Rebar Ahmed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the PUK’s rival.
But a lack of a quorum — set at two-thirds of the house’s 329 members — held up the vote for the second time since February, deepening war-scarred Iraq’s political uncertainty.
Only 202 lawmakers showed up for the latest vote, a parliamentary official told AFP on condition of anonymity, and a new session had to be scheduled for Wednesday.
The postponement exacerbates Iraq’s political problems because it is the task of the president to formally name a prime minister, who must be backed by an absolute majority in parliament.
On February 13, Iraq’s supreme court ruled out a presidential bid by KDP-backed veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari, after a complaint filed against him over years-old, untried corruption charges.
Iraqi politics were thrown into turmoil following last October’s general election, which was marred by record-low turnout, post-vote threats and violence, and a months-long delay until the final results were confirmed.
Intense negotiations among political groups have since failed to form a majority parliamentary coalition to agree on a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa Al-Kadhemi.
The largest political bloc, led by firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, had backed Zebari for the presidency and has now thrown its weight behind Ahmed.
A first vote in parliament on February 7 failed to materialize as it was widely boycotted amid the Zebari legal wrangle.
Saturday’s failed session underscored the sharp divide in Iraqi politics between Sadr, the general election’s big winner, and the powerful Coordination Framework, which had called for a boycott.
The Coordination Framework includes the pro-Iran Fatah Alliance — the political arm of the Shiite-led former paramilitary group Hashed Al-Shaabi.
With the support of Sunni and Kurdish parties, Sadr wants the post of prime minister to go to his cousin Jaafar Sadr, Iraq’s ambassador to Britain, once the question of the four-year presidency has been settled.
Ahead of Saturday’s debacle, political analyst Ihsan Al-Shammari had said that, even if the vote had gone ahead as planned, the presidency would “not be decided from the first round.”
The candidate who wins the largest number of votes must secure a two-thirds majority in the second round of votes in parliament to win the presidency.

Egypt's FM to join summit of Arab, US diplomats in Israel

Egypt’s FM to join summit of Arab, US diplomats in Israel
JERUSALEM: Egypt’s foreign minister will take part in groundbreaking talks in Israel from Sunday alongside his counterparts from the US and three Arab states, an Israeli official said.
Sameh Shoukry will be joining US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco for a series of meetings hosted by their Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, an Israeli official told AFP on Saturday, condition of anonymity.
The two-day event will be held against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that has sparked wider security concerns and sent oil and food prices soaring.
It also comes as the United States is close to reaching an agreement with Iran to restore the 2015 accord limiting Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for removing sanctions on the country
The United Arab Emirates forged diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020 under a series of US-brokered deals known as the Abraham Accords.
Bahrain and Morocco followed suit, while Sudan also agreed to normalize ties with Israel although it has yet to finalize a deal.
The agreements, reached under former US president Donald Trump, broke with decades of Arab consensus that there would be no relations with Israel while the Palestinian question remains unresolved.
The two-day meeting in Israel follows a three-way summit hosted by Egypt on Tuesday at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the UAE’s de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, after decades of enmity and conflict. Jordan followed suit in 1994.
The “historic summit” announced Friday by Israel will mark the first time the foreign ministers of the Emirates and Morocco make a public visit to the Jewish state.

Palestinians vote in second phase of municipal elections

Palestinians vote in second phase of municipal elections
  Second phase of municipal elections after a first round of voting in December in 154 West Bank villages
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Voters cast ballots Saturday in towns and cities of the Israeli-occupied West Bank in a rare democratic exercise following a decade and a half of delays to Palestinian elections.
It is the second phase of municipal elections after a first round of voting in December in 154 West Bank villages.
Saturday’s vote is being held in 50 towns and cities, with many elections uncontested, or without any candidates in some cases.
Wasfi Ramhi, voting in the city of Al-Bireh, said he hoped it would lead to national elections.
“If they are democratic, fair and free, they will help us to hold legislative and presidential elections,” he said.
No legislative or presidential elections have been held in the Palestinian territories for 15 years, following repeated delays.
The last municipal elections, held in 2017, were boycotted by Hamas, the Islamist rulers of the Gaza Strip.
Hamas is also boycotting this vote in protest at president Mahmud Abbas’s indefinite postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections that had been scheduled for last year.
The Islamists had been poised to sweep the parliamentary election, which was widely seen as the real reason for Abbas’s 11th-hour postponement of the poll, citing Israel’s refusal to allow voting in annexed east Jerusalem.
Abbas’s presidential term was supposed to end in 2009.
Central Elections Commission chief Hanna Nasser said a number of candidates had been arrested in the lead-up to the vote.
“There are candidates who were arrested before today,” Nasser said. “This indicates blatant interference in the election process.”
“The arrests were made for political reasons to prevent certain candidates from running in the elections,” he told a news conference.
No elections are being held in Gaza or Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
In the Jordan Valley city of Jericho, independents dominate the candidate lists, with established parties officially staying away, a dynamic mirrored across the West Bank.
“Usually there are just one or two lists running — and they belong to the parties. This time there are five lists, many of them independents,” said Emad Barahmeh, a businessman who heads one of the independent lists running in Jericho.
Yet experts say Hamas and Fatah, the secular party led by Abbas, are still involved, running candidates under the table as independents.
“It is also noticeable that the various Palestinian factions are clearly absent from running for these elections, but their candidates have entered under the name of independents,” Talab Awad, an expert on Palestinian elections, said.
“There are candidates from the Hamas movement in these elections, but they are doing so personally,” Awad said, adding participation would likely be “high.”
The businessman Barahmeh said the delayed legislative elections had left people “disappointed” and Saturday’s vote was “like a small piece of freedom for them.”
Hamas and Fatah have been at loggerheads since 2007 when the Islamists seized Gaza after a week of deadly clashes.
Today, the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority has control over parts of the occupied West Bank, where 2.9 million Palestinians live, while the Gaza Strip, an enclave of 2.3 million inhabitants under Israeli blockade, remains under Hamas control.

