Who’s Who: Fahad bin Mubarak Al Guthami, deputy CEO at American Express, Saudi Arabia

Fahad bin Mubarak Al Guthami was recently appointed deputy CEO at American Express, Saudi Arabia, AESA.
AESA, a provider of American Express payment products and services in the Kingdom, is a closed joint-stock company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) BSC and The Saudi Investment Bank. It owns and operates the American Express Card and merchant business in Saudi Arabia.
Al Guthami, in his new position, will implement AESA’s strategic priorities in fostering customers’ digital lives through innovation and digitization, expanding leadership in the premium consumer space, building on the strong position of American Express in commercial payments, strengthening the global integrated network and ensuring excellence in quality and service.
Prior to joining AESA, Al Guthami served as the CEO of the Arabian Security and Safety Services Co., one of the largest companies in cash transport, ATM refilling, and security guards and services in Saudi Arabia.
He also worked as CEO of BATIC Investments and Logistics Co., as well as the executive adviser to the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.
For over 16 years, Al Guthami has held a number of strategic positions within AESA, heading both the management of payment solutions for strategic partnerships management and the corporate relations management group in Saudi Arabia. He was also the chief operating officer.
He is a member of the board of directors of several companies traded in the Saudi stock market, including BATIC Investments and Logistic Co. and the Jazan Energy and Development Co.
Al Guthami received a bachelor’s degree in administration from the University of Southern Mississippi, US, in 1995. He has also participated in many executive development programs at INSEAD Business School, the London Business School and Harvard Business School.
Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen UN partnership, cooperation in development and women’s empowerment
Updated 27 March 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia affirmed its keenness to strengthen partnership and cooperation with the UN and its various bodies at all levels and fields of development and women’s empowerment.
Sulafa bint Hamid Mousa, head of the Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee of the Kingdom’s Permanent Delegation to the UN, also stressed her country’s right to abide by its commitment to accept and agree with only what is consistent with its internal regulations and its religious and cultural values.
She was speaking during the 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66)— the second largest UN intergovernmental meeting in New York— on Friday, which was held under the title: “Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programs.”
Mousa said that the Kingdom had worked to fulfil its duty toward the environment and climate change and to take the necessary and preventive measures by launching several initiatives and projects related to protecting the environment and addressing the effects of climate change.
She stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to set considerations for female participation in these programs and policy-making.
Mousa reiterated the importance of the agreements reached during the session, in particular the issues concerned with affirming the right for women and girls in achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls in policies and programs related to climate change, the environment, disaster risk reduction, and the need to provide a working environment that guarantees conditions for occupational health and safety and obtaining equal returns for work in the field.
She called for strengthening laws and regulatory frameworks that prohibit discrimination against women, and working to develop and activate all laws and policies related to eliminating discrimination against women in the context of policies and programs related to climate change, environment and disaster risk reduction.
She said that in order for the final document to be integrated and balanced, it was essential to include paragraphs that enhance state sovereignty to preserve the national priorities of each state in a fair and equitable manner, adding it was necessary to include moderate and clear clauses on the family as the main unit of society in the agreed conclusions.
Mousa said the Kingdom was “disassociating from the terms contained in the text of the document, which are not considered languages agreed upon in the UN, and contradicts its principles, national laws and Islamic legislation,” including the different and intersecting forms of discrimination.
She added that the process of negotiating the document is a multilateral consensual process, encouraging the negotiation sessions to be characterized by more cooperation, flexibility and respect for different points of view, in order to reach consensus in the largest possible way.
She highlighted the spatial and temporal difficulties that accompanied the conduct of the negotiation sessions on the document, and the often lack of consideration of health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she hoped that this would be taken into account in future sessions, and requested that her statement be documented in the session’s report.
Workshop to study Saudi Green Initiative afforestation plan
The ultimate goal is to reach a comprehensive strategic plan for afforestation and develop an execution plan to manage partnerships with various sectors and entities
Updated 26 March 2022
RIYADH: The first workshop to study the Saudi Green Initiative afforestation plan will be held on Sunday.
The project aims to study the reality and future of afforestation in Saudi Arabia to achieve the target set by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom, or the equivalent of rehabilitating 40 million hectares, during the coming decades in order to reach prosperous and sustainable vegetation.
Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, sponsored the workshop.
It is the first of many that will be held during the project implementation, aiming to collect information, exchange experiences, coordinate efforts, and activate partnerships between the various parties participating in the project.
These workshops will be devoted to the public and private sectors, the nonprofit sector, in addition to the financial, academic and research sectors.
By holding these workshops in cooperation with several local partners and international experts, the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification seeks to assess the reality of afforestation in the Kingdom, determine its future needs, as well as develop mechanisms for implementing field surveys and rules for developing digital maps, and establish a geospatial electronic platform for afforestation.
The ultimate goal is to reach a comprehensive strategic plan for afforestation and develop an execution plan to manage partnerships with various sectors and entities.
The center is also working on implementing a large number of projects to enhance vegetation cover through planting trees, spreading seeds, protecting and controlling vegetation sites, rehabilitating degraded ones, detecting encroachments, combating logging, and protecting and investing in forests and national parks, which promotes sustainable environmental and economic development.
Both the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aim to plant 50 billion trees in total across the region and reduce carbon emissions by more than 10 percent of global contributions.
They come as part of the Kingdom’s endeavors to strengthen regional and international partnerships to face and overcome environmental challenges, protect the planet and combat climate change.
Let us participate in building golden Bangladesh of Sheikh Mujib’s dream
Updated 27 March 2022
March 26 is the great Independence and National Day.
On this auspicious occasion, I extend my sincere greetings and congratulations to all the Bangladeshi citizens living in the country and abroad.
I remember the greatest Bengali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose firm and far-sighted leadership we have got an independent state.
I remember the four national leaders who steered the liberation war with their able guidance.
The debt of the blood of 3 million martyrs of the liberation war and the self-sacrifice of 200,000 mothers and sisters will never be repaid.
I pay my deep respects to all the fearless freedom fighters, including the war-wounded.
I am grateful to all the friendly countries, organizations, institutions, and individuals for their generous support during the War of Liberation.
Although we officially made our debut as an independent nation on March 26, 1971, the young student leader Sheikh Mujib had dreamed of establishing a sovereign state in this land since the creation of Pakistan in 1947.
He contributed significantly in the language movement of 1952, victory of the United Front election of 1954, the anti-Ayub (Khan) movement of 1962, six points of 1966, and the mass upsurge of 1969.
On Dec. 5, 1969, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib declared, “from today, the name of this eastern country of Pakistan will be Bangladesh only instead of East Pakistan.”
The Awami League, led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, won a single majority in the National Assembly in the 1970 elections.
However, the Pak-military junta started procrastinating without transferring power.
Sheikh Mujib called for a non-cooperation movement and, in his historic speech on March 7, gave a clear outline of the goal of liberation.
At midnight on March 25, Pakistani troops started killing unarmed Bengalis in the name of Operation Search Light.
Bangabandhu made the official declaration of independence before being arrested in the early hours of March 26.
On April 17, the Mujibnagar (provisional) government swore in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as president.
After a long nine-month armed struggle, independent sovereign Bangladesh was liberated on Dec. 16.
The father of the Bengali nation, President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, devoted himself to rebuilding the war-torn country.
He approved a constitution within nine months of independence.
Bangladesh gained recognition from 116 countries and membership in 27 international organizations through his diplomatic efforts.
But our misfortune is that the defeated anti-independence clique of 1971 continues to conspire against him.
Incumbent President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was martyred along with his family members on Aug. 15, 1975, by the brutal bullet of the assassin.
Bangladesh Awami League, coming to power in 1996, took on the mission for a paradigm shift by bringing positive changes in all sectors.
Our government’s 1996 to 2001 term was a journey toward a brighter future, breaking the vicious circle of backwardness, underdevelopment, and poverty.
Bangladesh Awami League has been running the government since 2008 with the people’s unwavering support in all the national elections.
We transformed Bangladesh into a developing country by implementing Vision 2021, created digital Bangladesh, and brought 100 percent of people under electricity coverage.
We opened the door to the blue economy by establishing sovereignty over the vast area of the sea.
Implementing the land boundary agreement with India, we ended the long-standing misery of the enclaves.
Soon we will inaugurate the Padma Bridge under construction with our own funds. Megaprojects such as Metrorail, the Matarbari power plant, Rooppur nuclear power station, Karnaphuli tunnel, Sonadia deep-sea port, and the elevated expressway are also progressing fast.
We launched the Bangabandhu-1 satellite in space. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, we gave an incentive of $22.08 billion to keep the economy afloat.
Most people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Despite the pandemic situation, we have achieved economic growth of 6.94 percent.
In Mujib year, we provided 117,329 landless and homeless people with semi-permanent houses, and another 54,551 homes are under construction for transfer.
Our current per capita income is $2,591. We formulated the Second Perspective Plan, Vision 2041, and have started implementing it under the eighth five-year plan.
We are implementing Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100.
I firmly believe that Bangladesh will soon emerge as a developed and prosperous state on the world map if we continue the pace of development that we have created in the country.
We established the rule of law in the country by enforcing the verdict of trial for killing the Father of the Nation and the war criminals against humanity.
We published four volumes of the “Records of Proceedings, Agartala Conspiracy Case” filed by Pakistani rulers against Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, 11 volumes out of 14 of the “Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (1948-1971),” including “The Unfinished Memoirs,” “Prison Diaries,” and “New China 1952.”
I believe that by reading these books, the new generation will be able to have a broader understanding of the firm footprints of the Father of the Nation in the history of independence.
We are fortunate to have simultaneously celebrated the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Mujib Barsha, and the Golden Jubilee of independence in 2020-21 through colorful programs.
On this auspicious occasion of Independence Day and National Day, I call upon all Bangladeshis to let us not divide ourselves, but to nurture the spirit and ideals of the Great Liberation War and participate in building the hunger-poverty-free, self-confident, and self-respecting Golden Bangladesh of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s dream.
MWL, OIC, GCC condemn Houthi attack on Jeddah oil depot
‘Iran-backed terrorists continue to attack our infrastructure’
Updated 26 March 2022
JEDDAH: Although the fire at the north Jeddah oil facility is under control, plumes of black smoke could be seen across the city on Saturday.
The Houthi militia attacked the facility on Friday. After more than 24 hours, the smoke was still in the air causing environmental damage.
The Muslim World League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council strongly condemned the attacks targeting civilian objects and vital economic installations in Saudi Arabia.
MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa criticized the militia’s continued crimes, targeting civilians and civilian facilities. He warned against the deliberate and repeated attempts by the Houthis to threaten the security and stability of global energy supplies.
Al-Issa also reiterated, on behalf of the league and its international councils and bodies, full solidarity with the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.
The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the OIC, Saleh Hamad Al-Suhaibani, also condemned the attack. He stressed that the international community should take responsibility and confront these violations of international humanitarian law, and deter Iran, which supports the militia, to ensure the stability of the region.
Al-Suhaibani explained that terrorist attacks and those behind them do not target the Kingdom alone, but also aim to destabilize energy supplies in the world. He said that the OIC stood in solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supports it in all the measures it takes to defend its security, protect its lands and vital facilities, and preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.
Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajjraf, secretary-general of the GCC, stressed that “the continued attacks and targeting of civilian facilities and power stations pose a threat to security and stability, and harm the global economy and energy supplies, which requires the international community to take a firm stand against these attacks as it violates the international law.”
Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar tweeted on her official Twitter account: “The Iran-backed terrorist Houthis continue to attack our civilians, infrastructure & energy facilities with Iranian made missiles & UAV’s with impunity. The international community must act against this aggression that targets innocent civilians and global energy supplies.”
Coalition authorities said the fire had been brought under control, and that there were no casualties.
The Houthis, who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and continues to hold large parts of Yemen, has conducted regular attacks against civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia took part in the opening session of the 20th Doha Forum 2022, in Qatar, which is being held under the theme “Transforming for a New Era.”
In his address at the event, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of international action.” It has shown that “no challenge can be faced alone, including climate, economic or other pandemic challenges, and these issues cannot be overcome without working with each other.”
He said there is an incomplete element of commitment and participation among countries in the development of the international agenda. “We must make sure that the agenda meets the needs of everyone and not just some. We need also to work with our partners on the international scene to be more effective in setting the international agenda.”
As for the Ukrainian crisis, Prince Faisal said that the best way to deal with this crisis is to promote dialogue between the two parties to reach a political solution and end the suffering of civilians.
The opening session was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, US Senator and Chair of the US Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham, and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.
On the sidelines of the forum, Prince Faisal met the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Ayman Al-Safadi.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the well-established fraternal relations and ways to strengthen them in a number of areas of joint cooperation.
They also tackled a myriad of regional and international issues of common interest, the most important of which is bolstering joint work to establish security and stability in the Arab region and the Middle East.
Prince Faisal held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, where they discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral coordination in various fields, especially the political, security and economic, and ways to enhance bilateral efforts in combating terrorism and extremism.
They agreed to support everything that would contribute to the stability of the region and the preservation of international peace and security, in addition to exchanging views on many regional and international issues.
The Saudi minister also held similar talks with his Qatari and Omani counterparts.