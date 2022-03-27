You are here

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities
A huge fire erupted at an Aramco oil storage facility in Jeddah after a Houthi attack. (AFP)
Arab News Japan

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities
Arab News Japan

Japan condemned the Houthis for the attack on a Saudi oil facility in Jeddah on Friday, part of a wave of assaults on Aramco facilities.

A huge fire erupted at an Aramco oil storage facility after one attack ahead of a Formula One race in the kingdom.

Smoke billowed near the circuit and the second practice was delayed in the attack, one of 16 drone-and-missile attacks by the Iran-backed group around the kingdom. No injuries were reported in the attack.

“The Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the attacks on the Kingdom’s infrastructure, including Aramco’s oil facilities in Jeddah and that the Government of Japan has called on all parties to dialogue for an immediate ceasefire and a political solution in Yemen,” a statement issued by the Embassy of Japan in Saudi Arabia said in a tweet.

Saudi authorities pledged the upcoming grand prix would go on as scheduled.

• with AFP

This article originally appeared in the Japanese edition of Arab News

Topics: Japan Houthi Saudi Arabia

Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal

Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal

Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal
  • It is yet unclear whether the Philippines had lodged a diplomatic protest for the incident
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday reported a recent incident of “close distance maneuvering” by a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel in the disputed South China Sea that “constrained” the movement of a Philippine ship sailing nearby.
The March 2 incident took place during the PCG’s maritime patrol operations around the Scarborough Shoal, locally known as Bajo de Masinloc, the PCG said in a news release.
It was yet unclear whether the Philippines had lodged a diplomatic protest for the incident. The PCG said it had to wait for the go-signal from the country’s National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea before making the incident public.
The incident involved a CCG vessel with bow number 3305 that conducted close distance maneuvering over an area of approximately 21 yards (19.2 meters) in the direction of Philippine vessel BRP Malabrigo, the PCG said.
“This constrained the maneuvering space of BRP Malabrigo — a clear violation of the 1972 International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS),” the PCG said.
The PCG had asked the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to help address the issue through “rules-based and peaceful approaches,” according to the PCG commandant, Admiral Artemio Abu.
The DFA and the Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
China lays claim to most of the waters within a so-called Nine Dash Line in the South China Sea, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Abu said it was the fourth reported incident of close distance maneuvering involving CCG and Philippine vessels in the Scarborough Shoal since May last year.
Despite the risks, Abu said the deployment of Philippine assets and personnel to waters within the country’s exclusive economic zones would continue.

Topics: Philippines South China Sea China

Myanmar army says will ‘annihilate’ coup opponents on crackdown anniversary

Myanmar army says will ‘annihilate’ coup opponents on crackdown anniversary
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

Myanmar army says will ‘annihilate’ coup opponents on crackdown anniversary

Myanmar army says will ‘annihilate’ coup opponents on crackdown anniversary
  • The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a putsch in February 2021
  • The junta has become increasingly isolated, with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen the only foreign leader to visit since the putsch
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Myanmar’s junta will “annihilate” coup opponents, army chief Min Aung Hlaing said Sunday as the military staged a show of force on the anniversary of its bloodiest crackdown so far on democracy protests.
The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a putsch in February 2021, with more than 1,700 people killed in crackdowns on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.
Anti-coup “People’s Defense Force” fighters clash regularly with junta troops, while fighting has also flared in border areas with more established ethnic rebel groups.
Presiding over the annual parade that showcased tanks, truck-mounted missiles, artillery and troops on horseback, Min Aung Hlaing told some 8,000 assembled security personnel that the army would not let up.
The military will “no longer negotiate ... and annihilate until the end” groups fighting to overturn its rule, he said ahead of the Armed Forces Day procession in army-built capital Naypyidaw.
Jets flew overhead trailing the yellow, red and green of the national flag, while state media showed women lining the streets leading to the parade ground to give flowers and place garlands on the marching soldiers.
Meanwhile, anti-coup protesters called on social media for a national “power strike” demonstration on Sunday evening.
Armed Forces Day commemorates the start of local resistance to the Japanese occupation during World War II, and usually features a military parade attended by foreign officers and diplomats.
Last year, as new junta chief Min Aung Hlaing inspected the parade, troops brutalized those protesting the coup that had ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.
The violence was the bloodiest day so far in the military’s crackdown on democracy rallies and left 163 protesters dead, according to a local monitoring group, and sparked widespread international condemnation.
The junta has become increasingly isolated, with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen the only foreign leader to visit since the putsch.
The vice defense minister of Russia – a major arms supplier and ally – had been due to attend this year’s parade but was unable to because of his “country’s affairs,” junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.
In February a UN expert on Myanmar said Russia – along with other major ally China – was continuing to supply the military with weapons, including fighter jets and armored vehicles.
The United States and Britain on Friday announced new sanctions against Myanmar’s army.
The new measures came days after Washington said it has concluded that the country’s military committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.
Since the putsch more than 1,700 people have been killed in a military crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Topics: Myanmar

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash
Updated 27 March 2022
AP

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash
  • Flight MU5735 crashed Monday as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou
Updated 27 March 2022
AP

BEIJING: The second “black box” has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 132 people last week, Chinese state media said Sunday.
Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago.
The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from the sky and into a forested mountainside in southern China.
Flight MU5735 crashed Monday as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.
State broadcaster CCTV and the official Xinhua news agency reported the discovery of the flight data recorder, citing officials.

Topics: China

Woman of 90 and daughter flee Ukrainian city of Chernihiv just in time

A 94 year-old woman cries wrapped in a blanket after being evacuated from Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP)
A 94 year-old woman cries wrapped in a blanket after being evacuated from Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP)
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

Woman of 90 and daughter flee Ukrainian city of Chernihiv just in time

A 94 year-old woman cries wrapped in a blanket after being evacuated from Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP)
  • After more than four weeks of fighting, nearly 3.8 million people have left Ukraine, with around 2.3 million fleeing the war to Poland
  • US President Joe Biden met some of the refugees during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw on Saturday and described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “butcher”
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

PRZEMYSL, Poland: Ninety-year-old Olha Moliboha and her daughter managed to get out of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv just in time.
Soon after they left this week, Russian bombing destroyed a bridge linking Chernihiv to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Local officials say it is now impossible to evacuate civilians or to bring in humanitarian supplies.
After reaching the eastern Polish town of Przemysl, Moliboha said there was no running water or electricity in Chernihiv, but that this would not stop residents defending themselves.
“We will defend ourselves to the last, as long as we are alive,” she told Reuters on Saturday at Przemysl railway station. “We believe that we will win.”
Sitting on a wheelchair, with her dog on her knees, she said Ukrainians had been attacked by their “so-called brothers, older brothers.”
“They attacked and bombed us. They destroyed everything in our city. So many children have died, so many women. All our houses are destroyed, they are not there anymore. There is nowhere to live,” she said tearfully.
Moliboha’s daughter, Nataliya Lukoshina, expressed gratitude to the volunteers who are helping evacuate people from Ukraine.
“They brought us out with the last column of vehicles. The next day the bridge was destroyed, they say, and nobody can be brought out (of Chernihiv),” she said.
“There are still children there, a lot of children. I don’t know how they’ll live.”

HEAVY BOMBARDMENT
Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko said on Saturday that 44 severely wounded people, including three children, could not be evacuated to safer areas for treatment.
In comments on Ukrainian television, he said there were up to 130,000 people without heating, electricity or water supplies in Chernihiv, which he said was under heavy bombardment by Russian forces.
The city had a pre-war population of around 290,000, he said.
After more than four weeks of fighting, nearly 3.8 million people have left Ukraine, with around 2.3 million fleeing the war to Poland.
US President Joe Biden met some of the refugees during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw on Saturday and described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “butcher.”
Przemysl station became an important entry point for refugees in the early stages of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Its halls and corridors bustled with refugees, volunteers and members of the public, some of them offering lifts to other European countries.
The number of people crossing the border from Ukraine has waned since then.
Putin calls Russia’s military actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” the country. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP

Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP
Updated 27 March 2022
AP

Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP

Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP
  • The campaign is emerging as an early, critical test of whether the former president can live up to his professed role as a kingmaker in the GOP
Updated 27 March 2022
AP

COMMERCE, Georgia: In Donald Trump’s push to fundamentally reshape the Republican Party, few places are a higher priority than Georgia.
The former president has issued highly-coveted endorsements in races ranging from governor to state insurance commissioner. His backing of football legend Herschel Walker essentially cleared a path to the party’s nomination for a critical US Senate seat.
Trump has taken a particularly active role in shaping the governor’s race, recruiting former Sen. David Perdue to challenge incumbent Brian Kemp as retribution for his not going along with lies about the 2020 election being stolen. And in an effort to clear a path for Perdue, Trump pressed another Republican in the race — Vernon Jones — to run for Congress instead.
Trump returns to Georgia on Saturday night for a rally with Walker, Perdue, Jones and other Republicans he’s backed ahead of the state’s May 24 primary. The campaign is emerging as an early, critical test of whether the former president can live up to his professed role as a kingmaker in the GOP.
“I think it could be the start of, I don’t want to use the word downfall, but it could be the start of his influence waning,” said Eric Tanenblatt, former chief of staff to ex-Georgia Republican Gov. Sonny Perdue and a former fundraiser for David Perdue who is backing Kemp in the primary.
There are warning signs for Trump. While Walker is marching to the primary with minimal opposition, other races are more complicated. Jones, for instance, is now competing in a crowded congressional primary in which no one may clear the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff.
Perdue, meanwhile, may pose an even higher-profile challenge for the former president. He has struggled to raise money and, in a Fox News poll released this month, trailed Kemp 50 percent to 39 percent. If that dynamic holds, Kemp would be within striking distance of winning the primary outright, averting a runoff.
In remarks before Trump’s arrival at the rally in Commerce in northeast Georgia, Perdue unveiled a series of sharper attacks on Kemp as he parroted Trump’s election lies, declaring that “our elections in 2020 were absolutely stolen.” He accused Kemp of having “sold out” Georgia voters through a series of actions including refusing to call a special state legislative session before Jan. 6 to investigate or overturn the election.
Kemp was required by state law to certify the results and has repeatedly said any other course would have invited endless litigation. No credible evidence has emerged to support Trump’s claims of mass voter fraud. Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said the election was fair, and the former president’s allegations were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.
“By the way, where’s Brian Kemp? Where’s Brian?” Perdue asked. “He’s not here. You know why? Because he kicked sand in the face of the president the last two years and said ‘no’ every time the president asked for anything.”
Perdue promised, if elected, to “make sure that those people responsible for that fraud in 2020 go to jail” as he escalated his rhetoric to mimic Trump’s.
Trump has been obsessed with this once Republican stronghold since the aftermath of the 2020 campaign, when he became the first GOP presidential candidate to lose the state in 28 years. It could again be central to his political future if he decides to run for the White House in 2024.
That’s why his activity in the state is especially notable as Trump is essentially rallying voters behind candidates who could go on to play critical roles in certifying future elections in which he’s a participant. He’s already shown an extraordinary willingness to press officials to overturn results he doesn’t like. During his waning days in office, Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, a conversation that is now the subject of a grand jury probe in Atlanta.
The results in Georgia were certified after a trio of recounts, including one partially done by hand. They all affirmed Biden’s victory.
Given the former president’s particular focus on Georgia, a stumble here could weaken his efforts elsewhere to champion candidates who have pledged loyalty to his vision of the GOP, which is dominated by election lies and culture clashes over issues related to race and gender. Some of those candidates are already struggling.
Trump rescinded his endorsement of struggling Alabama Republican Senate primary candidate Mo Brooks on Wednesday. He will travel to North Carolina next month to try to boost his pick in North Carolina’s contentious Senate primary, Republican US Rep. Ted Budd, who has lagged in polling and fundraising behind former Gov. Pat McCrory. Trump’s choice in Pennsylvania’s Senate GOP primary dropped out, and Trump has so far not sided with a candidate in key but bruising party Senate primaries in Ohio and Missouri.
A Trump spokesman didn’t respond to questions, but the former president, allies say, has been frustrated by Perdue’s failure to gain traction. While Trump has put great stock in his endorsement record, he has so far refused to open his checkbook — despite his PAC opening the year with $120 million.
Meanwhile, some top national Trump antagonists, including Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have not backed away from seeking reelection despite Trump promising for more than a year that he’d make sure they were defeated.
Kemp, who is holding his own Saturday meeting with the Columbia County Republican Party in suburban Augusta, reported having $12.7 million in his main campaign account as of Jan. 31. That far outpaced Perdue, who had less than $1 million in cash on hand through January.
The incumbent governor has vowed to provide an initial investment of at least $4.2 million on TV ads ahead of Georgia’s primary. Other Trump detractors are stepping up spending, including GOP 2.0, a super PAC founded by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who isn’t seeking reelection but has been staunchly criticized by the former president for his defense of Georgia’s 2020 election results.
Duncan, a Republican, said Trump’s endorsement isn’t the “golden ticket” it once was, and his group is launching its first 30-second television spot timed to coincide with the former president’s rally. In it, Duncan decries politicians “who would rather talk about conspiracy theories and past losses, letting liberal extremists take us in the wrong direction.”
“You almost feel bad for David Perdue. That (he’s) walking off the plank that Donald Trump has put out there for him here in Georgia,” Duncan said in an interview. “We’re going to see a rally show up that’s once again going to confuse Georgians and who knows what Donald Trump’s gonna say,” Duncan said.
“He’s out to settle a score,” Duncan added, referring to Trump, “and that’s no way to keep conservative leadership in power.”
Despite such concerns, Trump isn’t backing down. Just this week, he threw his support behind the virtually unknown John Gordon to challenge Attorney General Chris Carr. He’s also endorsed Patrick Witt to go up against Insurance Commissioner John King. The Republican incumbents are the statewide officials most closely aligned with Kemp, the leading target of Trump’s ire.
Randy Evans, Trump’s former ambassador to Luxembourg, said the former president making so many endorsements up and down the Georgia ballot will allow Trump’s preferred candidates to reinforce each other.
Evans said Saturday’s event could lift that group: “The earned media from Trump just changes every dynamic.”
But Tanenblatt countered that Trump trying to influence so many races — including obscure down-ballot ones — just to antagonize Kemp over a 2020 election that is long since settled “almost trivializes the president’s endorsement.”
“I don’t think because he’s the former president, and someone who Republicans would prefer over President Biden, that if he endorses someone, it automatically means that they’re the heir apparent to win,” he said.

Topics: Donald Trump Georgia GOP

