Five workers killed in Oman rockslide: officials

Five workers killed in Oman rockslide: officials
General view of old Muscat the day after Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said was laid to rest in Muscat, Oman, January 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

Five workers killed in Oman rockslide: officials

Five workers killed in Oman rockslide: officials
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

MUSCAT: Five workers died and several more were missing after a rockslide in a remote part of Oman, emergency authorities said on Sunday.
Search and rescue teams were at the scene in Al-Arid in the northern governorate of Al-Dhahirah, Oman’s Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority said.
“Five people were rescued and five others died, and the search for missing people under the rubble is still going on,” the agency tweeted, without giving further details.
Al-Dhahirah, the landlocked, sparsely populated governorate west of the capital, Muscat, borders the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

West must not ignore Iran's ballistic missiles: Ex-Israeli UN envoy

West must not ignore Iran’s ballistic missiles: Ex-Israeli UN envoy
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

West must not ignore Iran’s ballistic missiles: Ex-Israeli UN envoy

West must not ignore Iran’s ballistic missiles: Ex-Israeli UN envoy
  • Gold: Removal of Western sanctions on Iran “prepared the groundwork for funding militias across the region”
  • Tehran is using the IRGC as “its chosen instrument for spreading the new militancy,” he added
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Western countries should not overlook Iran’s growing missile capabilities, a former Israeli representative to the UN has warned.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Dore Gold said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, has failed to prevent the country from building a stockpile of ballistic missiles.
As a result, Iran’s missile capacity has grown “both in number and quality, including the range and accuracy of its missile force,” he added.
Gold drew a comparison with the UN’s treatment of the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq, where resolutions required that ballistic missiles with a range greater than 150 km be “removed or destroyed under international supervision.”
That condition has not been applied to Iran, meaning that it “is already altering the balance of power in the region,” he said.

This was demonstrated in the 2020 attack on the US-controlled Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq and the activities of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, Gold added.
He noted comments by US Central Command Cmdr. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, who said this month that Iran’s 3,000 ballistic missiles have become “the greatest threat to Middle Eastern security.”
Gold argued that rather than moderating Iran’s behavior, the JCPOA has had the opposite effect in licensing Tehran to “rapidly increase the number of Shiite militias” and making the Middle East “far more dangerous.”
He said the removal of Western economic sanctions on Iran “prepared the groundwork for funding militias across the region, especially in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.”
Tehran is using the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as “its chosen instrument for spreading the new militancy,” he added.
Under the JCPOA, Gold said, the IRGC was stripped of its terrorist label — a decision that was “morally and factually wrong” and likely to empower the network “to conduct more attacks,” referencing its rocket strike on the US Consulate in Irbil earlier this month.
“Without some major change in Iranian intentions towards Western states, European countries are not likely to remain merely political rivals,” Gold concluded. “They could soon become the very real targets of Iran’s increasingly robust missile forces.”

Egyptian, Rwandan presidents hold talks in Cairo

Egyptian, Rwandan presidents hold talks in Cairo
Updated 27 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian, Rwandan presidents hold talks in Cairo

Egyptian, Rwandan presidents hold talks in Cairo
  • El-Sisi: ‘Progress made in various aspects of bilateral relations’
  • They witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements, MoUs
Updated 27 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has held talks with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in Cairo.

At a joint press conference, El-Sisi said the talks “dealt with the progress made in various aspects of bilateral relations,” adding that “there are still many opportunities to develop and advance these relations.”

He said: “We agreed to continue the political consultation and coordination that already exists between us, in order to advance bilateral cooperation and coordinate the two countries’ positions on regional issues of common interest.

“We also agreed on the need to raise the rates of trade exchange, which has grown significantly over the past two years despite the pandemic.”

El-Sisi and Kagame witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries after their talks.

El-Sisi said they also discussed issues of security and development in Africa, including the spread of terrorism.

He noted Egypt’s establishment of the Sahel and Sahara Counter-terrorism Centre, and praised Rwanda’s efforts in UN peacekeeping operations in Africa.

El-Sisi reiterated the need for a binding legal agreement on filling and operating Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam within an appropriate timeframe, and in a way that enhances regional security and stability based on international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

He stressed “the importance of joint cooperation between all Nile Basin countries out of concern for common interests, not harming any of the basin countries, and Egypt’s rejection of any unilateral measures.”

Turkey says world cannot 'burn bridges' with Moscow

Turkey says world cannot ‘burn bridges’ with Moscow
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

Turkey says world cannot ‘burn bridges’ with Moscow

Turkey says world cannot ‘burn bridges’ with Moscow
  • ‘If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day’
  • Turkey’s economy relies heavily on Russian energy, trade and tourism
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

DOHA: Turkey and other nations must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself.
NATO member Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to mediate in the month-long conflict.
“If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day,” Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha international forum.
“Ukrainians need to be supported by every means possible so they can defend themselves ... but the Russian case must be heard, one way or the other,” so that its grievances could be understood if not justified, Kalin added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the West to give his country tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces. The West has responded to Russia’s invasion by slapping sweeping economic sanctions on Moscow.
Ankara says Russia’s invasion is unacceptable but opposes the Western sanctions on principle and has not joined them.
Turkey’s economy, already strained by a December currency crisis, relies heavily on Russian energy, trade and tourism, and since the war began on Feb. 24 thousands of Russians have arrived in Turkey, seeing it as a safe haven from the sanctions.
Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, head of Turkey’s investment office, told the forum separately that some Russian companies were relocating operations to Turkey.
Asked on a panel about Turkey doing business with any people which could be of benefit to President Vladimir Putin, he said: “We are not targeting, we are not chasing, we are not pursuing any investment or capital that has a question mark on it.”
Two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkish resorts.
Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several other Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they seek to isolate Putin and his allies over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

US envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent

US envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

US envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent

US envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent
  • Contradicts assessment of Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

DOHA: US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran was imminent, dampening expectations after 11 months of talks in Vienna that have stalled.

The failure of efforts to restore the pact, which would curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting tough sanctions, could carry the risk of a regional war, or lead to more harsh Western sanctions and further rises in world oil prices, analysts say.

“I can’t be confident it is imminent.. a few months ago we thought we were pretty close as well,” Malley said at the Doha Forum international conference.

“In any negotiations, when there’s issues that remain open for so long, it tells you something about how hard it is to bridge the gap.”

His assessment of the negotiations in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear accord came after Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said a deal could come soon.

“Yes, it’s imminent. It depends on the political will of the United States,” Kharrazi told the conference.

Then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the nuclear pact in 2018, prompting Tehran to start violating nuclear limits set under the deal about a year later, and months of on-and-off talks to revive it paused earlier this month after Russia presented a new obstacle.

Russia later said it had received written guarantees that it would be able to carry out its work as a party to the deal, suggesting Moscow could allow it to be resuscitated.

Kharrazi said in order for the deal to be revived it was vital for Washington to remove the foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designation against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite unit which reports to Khamenei.

The IRGC, created by the Islamic Republic’s late founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during the 1979 revolution, is more than just a military force.

It is also an industrial empire with enormous political clout. It was listed by Washington as a specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) and sanctioned under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) in 2017.

The IRGC’s foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, was labelled an SDGT in 2007. The Trump administration put the IRGC organization on the FTO list in April of 2019.

The Quds Force helps Iran spread its influence in the Middle East through proxies.

“IRGC is a national army and a national army being listed as a terrorist group certainly is not acceptable,” said Kharrazi.

Asked about any potential redesignation, Malley said: “Regardless of what happens to the IRGC issue that you raise, our view of the IRGC is many other sanctions on the IRGC will remain. This is not a deal that intends to resolve that issue.”

Tehran has also been pushing for guarantees that any future US president would not withdraw from the deal, which would curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting tough sanctions which have hammered Iran’s economy.

The extent to which sanctions would be rolled back is another sensitive subject.

The United States’ allies in the Gulf and Israel view the nuclear talks with misgivings and see Tehran as a security threat.

Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite differences over any nuclear deal, Israel’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

“We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship,” Yair Lapid said in Jerusalem during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

US top diplomat in Israel for landmark Arab talks

US top diplomat in Israel for landmark Arab talks
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

US top diplomat in Israel for landmark Arab talks

US top diplomat in Israel for landmark Arab talks
  • Blinken will meet with his counterparts from Israel, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE in the Negev desert to mark the shift in Arab-Israeli relations
  • His visit is also focused in part on building support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel Sunday for a “historic” meeting with Arab countries which have normalized relations with the Jewish state in the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Blinken, who arrived in Tel Aviv Saturday evening, will meet with his counterparts from Israel, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in the Negev desert Sunday and Monday to mark the shift in Arab-Israeli relations that began in late 2020.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid described it as a “historic summit.”

Blinken’s visit, the first stop in a trip that will also take him to the West Bank, Algeria and Morocco — where he will hold talks with the UAE’s ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed — is focused in part on building support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

US officials say two other key issues are on the agenda for the trip: quelling the Jewish state’s worries about a looming nuclear deal with Iran, and discussing the potential global wheat shortage caused by the Ukraine war that could deal a heavy blow to the import-dependent Middle East.

“We know this pain is keenly felt in the Middle East and North Africa, where most countries import at least half of their wheat,” much of it from Ukraine, State Department Acting Assistant Secretary Yael Lempert said ahead of the trip.

The war “will only continue to increase the price of basic staples like bread in the region, taking money from the pockets of the hardest working and most vulnerable families,” she said.

The trip comes as the US and Iran are in the final stages of negotiating a revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which aimed to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapons capacity.

The administration of former US president Donald Trump quit the deal unilaterally in 2018 and reimposed punishing economic sanctions, and Iran has since resumed many of its sensitive nuclear activities.

The conclusion of a renewed accord could come in a matter of “days,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is coordinating talks with Tehran, said Saturday.

“We are very close but there are still some issues pending,” Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Qatar.

His comments came as the EU diplomat chairing the Vienna talks on the deal, Enrique Mora, was due in Tehran.

US officials say reaching a deal hinges on one or two key issues, but that Tehran has to make “difficult choices” if it wants an agreement.

But the possible deal worries Israel and US allies in the Gulf, who see Iran as a menace.

In February, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was “deeply troubled” by the prospect of a new nuclear deal, which Israel fears would not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Ahead of the talks, Bennett sent a rare message to regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia, expressing “sorrow” over a wave of attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels on Friday that hit targets including an oil plant near the Formula One race in Jeddah.

“This attack is further proof that Iran’s regional aggression knows no bounds,” Bennett wrote on Twitter late Saturday.

Blinken will also meet Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Palestinians remain concerned that they are being forgotten in the US-backed push for Arab governments to boost relations with Israel and focus on Iran as their principal threat.

The Trump administration slashed support for the Palestinians and closed the US consulate in Jerusalem dedicated to Palestinian relations.

Biden promised to reopen the consulate, but a year into his administration that move has not come.

The consulate issue “will certainly be a topic of discussion,” Lempert said.

After Israel, Blinken will travel to Morocco and Algeria to talk about regional security and the disputed territory of Western Sahara, which has divided the two neighbors.

Also in Morocco, he will hold talks with the UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed, who has become a major political force in the region.

