You are here

  • Home
  • Melting faster than ever, Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear by 2025

Melting faster than ever, Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear by 2025

Melting faster than ever, Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear by 2025
Glaciers on Puncak Jaya, mountains in eastern Indonesia. (AP/Papua Project Freeport McMoRan)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9e2q6

Updated 16 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Melting faster than ever, Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear by 2025

Melting faster than ever, Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear by 2025
  • Tropical glacier in Papua is one of a handful left in the world
  • Local tribe in the mountain range considers the glacier a sacred site
Updated 16 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear as early as 2025, the Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency BMKG said on Sunday, with rising temperatures having accelerated the melting of the ice.

The tropical glacier, one of a handful left in the world, lies on a mountain near Puncak Jaya in Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua. It has undergone a rapid loss of ice coverage and thickness in the past two decades that could lead to the snow completely disappearing in just a few years’ time.

The Papuan glacier is remnant of glaciers that have existed for around 5,000 years, researchers said. It is one of the few remaining tropical glaciers, with others located in South America and Africa.

Dodo Gunawan, who heads BMKG’s climate change department, told Arab News: “The snow on Puncak Jaya will vanish soon. This is happening because of global warming.”

“Because temperatures at the peak have already increased, it can no longer sustain the snow to compact down into the glacier.”

Though the glacier has been melting for years, increasing global temperatures and reduced rainfall that has been exacerbated by El Nino — a phenomenon that causes tropical ocean water and atmospheric temperatures to get warmer — has sped up the thinning of the glacier.

Donaldi Permana, the agency’s deputy director climate and air quality research, said around the beginning of the industrial revolution, in 1850, the total glacier area on the Puncak Jaya mountain range was estimated at around 20 sq km. By 2002, ice coverage in the area had decreased to around 2 sq km, and was recorded at 0.34 sq km by May 2020.

The thickness of the glacier has been greatly reduced since 2010, when it was at 32 meters, to 22 meters in 2016. The ice thinned to around 8 meters by 2021.

“Under these conditions, between 2025 and 2027, it is likely that the ice will vanish,” Permana told Arab News.

Tropical glaciers are highly sensitive indicators and recorders of climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The disappearance of the snow-capped peaks in Papua would not only mean the loss of a rare site for Indonesia, but might also affect the fauna and flora in the area, an aspect that Permana said researchers still need to explore further.

It will also be a huge cultural loss for the local Papuan community.

“Culturally, there are native tribes around Puncak Jaya who consider the glacier as a sacred site. The ice’s disappearance will have an impact on them,” Permana said.

Topics: Indonesia glaciers

Related

Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan
  • The former cricketing star is accused by the opposition of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy
  • Political analysts say Khan has lost the crucial support of the country’s powerful military
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of Pakistanis gathered in the capital Islamabad on Sunday to rally behind the country’s beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan who is facing a no confidence vote in parliament.
The former cricketing star is accused by the opposition of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy in the most serious challenge to his leadership since coming to power in 2018.
Political analysts say Khan has lost the crucial support of the country’s powerful military, while a spate of MPs from his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have said they will defect.
Addressing a rally attended by supporters who were bussed in from around the country, Khan claimed he was the subject of a “foreign conspiracy” aimed at dislodging his government and that “funding was being channelled into Pakistan from abroad.”

A supporter of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, waves flags while wearing a dress with pictures of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a rally in Islamabad on March 27, 2022. (AFP)


“We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interests,” he said, without offering evidence or details.
Local police officials put the number of participants at up to 20,000.
There was a heavy security presence in the capital, with opposition parties also planning rallies in the city next week.
Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but the opposition has accused him of mounting a witch hunt against his opponents.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along with other lawmakers, gestures upon his arrival to address the supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a rally in Islamabad on March 27, 2022. (AFP)


Voted in by an electorate weary of the two-party dynasties that have dominated Pakistan politics since independence, he has struggled to maintain support, with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
A no confidence motion has been tabled in the country’s National Assembly, with days of debates expected to start next week before the vote.
The opposition needs a simple majority to topple Khan, after which a new prime minister would be chosen by parliament.
But horse-trading is common in Pakistan politics and the rebels could well return to the fold.

Topics: Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Related

Anti-Islam rhetoric among French presidential candidates risks ‘spiral of hatred’: Paris grand mosque rector 

Anti-Islam rhetoric among French presidential candidates risks ‘spiral of hatred’: Paris grand mosque rector 
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

Anti-Islam rhetoric among French presidential candidates risks ‘spiral of hatred’: Paris grand mosque rector 

Anti-Islam rhetoric among French presidential candidates risks ‘spiral of hatred’: Paris grand mosque rector 
  • All right-wing candidates have referred to a mood of fear in France after terror attacks in the country
  • Hafiz expressed concern that Muslims are being portrayed as “the problem of a whole society”
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An increase in anti-Islam rhetoric in France’s presidential election campaign risks creating a “spiral of hatred” and scapegoating law-abiding Muslims in a similar fashion to the vocal attacks on Jews in the 1930s, the rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris has said.

Speaking to British newspaper the Guardian, Chems-eddine Hafiz expressed concern that Muslims are being portrayed as “the problem of a whole society.”

“We’re in a society that is fractured and searching for itself, a society that is weakened and fearful after the pandemic. The fact of looking for a scapegoat — there have been precedents to that: In 1930, when the finger began to be pointed at Jews who became ‘the problem of a whole society.’ Today it’s no longer Jews, it’s Muslims. I thought in the 21st century we would be safe from that type of discourse,” Hafiz said.

The rector published a book this month titled “With All Due Respect, We’re Children of the Republic,” to challenge what he called heightened anti-Muslim rhetoric sweeping across the French right during the election campaign.

President Emmanuel Macron is leading the polls and is favorite to win re-election next month. 

Some of his rivals have focused their campaigns on Islam and immigration.

These include far-right candidate Eric Zemmour, a former TV pundit who has convictions for inciting racial hatred. He frequently refers to the discredited “great replacement” conspiracy theory, in which he claims local French populations could be replaced by newcomers, making France a majority Muslim country.

In an interview last month, Zemmour called on Muslims in France to renounce their religion, and said he was standing to “save France from Islam” and from French people’s “replacement.”

Opinion polls show far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and Macron as the two candidates likely to come out top in the first round of polling on April 10 and go through to the April 24 run-off vote.

Le Pen plans to hold a referendum on immigration and ban the hijab from all public places.

Valerie Pecresse, head of the Ile-de-France region that includes Paris and candidate for the center-right Les Republicains, has also been criticized for referring to the great replacement theory.

She has vowed to limit the wearing of the Muslim headscarf in some public spaces, including by athletes in sporting events.

All right-wing candidates have referred to a mood of fear in France after the 2015 Paris terror attacks and the murder of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty in 2020.

Hafiz said that he was the first to condemn terrorism and his mosque was at the heart of work to counter extremism in France. 

However, the rector said he feared that the majority of law-abiding Muslim French citizens were being associated with terrorist attacks, even though they are often victims of terrorism themselves.

“For several years now, at every election in France, certain candidates have spoken of the ‘problem’ of Islam, linking Islam to immigration or to terrorism,” Hafiz said.

“French Muslims have faced stigmatization or insults, or the view that Islam is incompatible with the rules of the French Republic, or with the West. But in this election, it’s much more serious because there is a candidate who completely lets loose and talks of the ‘great replacement,’ and who affirms with vehemence that Islam and Muslims can’t stay in France, that their place is elsewhere, and if they want to stay in this country they must no longer practice their religion.

“We’re in 2022; we’re in the fourth, even fifth, generation of Muslims in France and they are still considered foreigners,” he added.

Hafiz said that it had become “almost fashionable” for presidential candidates “to criticize Islam and Muslims, to see them as non-desirables who are dangerous or bring insecurity.”

The rector added that he feared there could be an increase in anti-Muslim acts after the election as a result of the rhetoric. 

Between 800,000 and 1 million people attend mosques or Muslim prayer rooms in France.

Topics: Paris anti-Islam presidential campaign France Grand Mosque of Paris

Related

Le Pen’s campaign hit by niece calling rival far-right Zemmour a better candidate
World
Le Pen’s campaign hit by niece calling rival far-right Zemmour a better candidate
French-speaking countries’ gastronomy in the spotlight in Riyadh
Lifestyle
French-speaking countries’ gastronomy in the spotlight in Riyadh

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms
  • US officials continued efforts to soften comments from Biden, who said Putin “cannot remain in power”
  • After more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV: Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, as happened with North and South Korea, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said on Sunday, vowing “total” guerrilla warfare to prevent a carve-up of the country.
President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to help fend off the Russian forces, which the Kyiv government said were increasingly targeting fuel and food depots.
US officials continued efforts to soften comments on Saturday from US President Joe Biden, who said in a fiery speech in Poland that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had no strategy of regime change in Moscow and that Biden had simply meant Putin could not be “empowered to wage war” against Ukraine or anywhere else.
After more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and Moscow signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on securing the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army for the past eight years.
A local leader in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic said on Sunday the region could soon hold a referendum on joining Russia, just as happened in Crimea after Russia seized the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.
Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to break with Ukraine and join Russia — a vote that much of the world refused to recognize.
“In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said in a statement, referring to the division of Korea after World War Two.
He predicted Ukraine’s army would push back Russian forces.
“In addition, the season of a total Ukrainian guerrilla safari will soon begin. Then there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians, how to survive,” he said.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson also dismissed talk of any referendum in eastern Ukraine.
“All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity,” Oleg Nikolenko told Reuters.
“Cruel and senseless”
Moscow says the goals for what Putin calls a “special military operation” include demilitarising and “denazifying” its neighbor. Ukraine and its Western allies calls this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.
The invasion has devastated several Ukrainian cities, caused a major humanitarian crisis and displaced an estimated 10 million people, nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s total population.
Tatyana Manyek, who crossed the Danube by ferry into Romania on Sunday with other refugees, said people in her home city of Odesa were “very afraid” but she would have stayed were it not for her daughter.
“It would be very difficult to provide the child with basic living conditions. That’s why we decided to leave,” she said, clutching a pet dog in her arms.
In his Sunday blessing, Pope Francis called for an end to the “cruel and senseless” conflict.
“We must repudiate war, a place of death where fathers and mothers bury their children, where men kill their brothers without even seeing them, where the powerful decide and the poor die,” he said.
Zelensky demanded in a late-night television address on Saturday that Western nations hand over military hardware that was “gathering dust” in stockpiles, saying his nation needed just 1 percent of NATO’s aircraft and 1 percent of its tanks.
Western nations have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment, without offering any heavy armor or planes.
“We’ve already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?” Zelensky said, suggesting Western leaders were holding back on supplies because they were frightened of Russia.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said Russia had started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage centers, meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.
Appearing to confirm that, Russia said its missiles had wrecked a fuel deposit on Saturday as well as a military repair plant near the western city of Lviv, just 60 km (40 miles) from the Polish border.
The British Ministry of Defense said Russian forces appeared to be concentrating their efforts on encircling Ukrainian troops directly facing separatist regions in the east.
“The battlefield across northern Ukraine remains largely static with local Ukrainian counterattacks hampering Russian attempts to reorganize their forces,” the ministry said.
Historic Struggle
Biden drew criticism for his improvised remarks during a speech in Warsaw that sought to frame the war as part of a historic struggle for democratic freedoms.
“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Putin. Earlier he called Putin a “butcher.”
US officials tried to walk back the president’s words.
“As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia — or anywhere else, for that matter,” Secretary of State Blinken told reporters during a trip to Jerusalem.
The United Nations has confirmed 1,119 civilian deaths and 1,790 injuries across Ukraine but says the real toll is likely to be higher. Ukraine said on Sunday 139 children had been killed and more than 205 wounded so far in the conflict.
Ukraine and Russia agreed two “humanitarian corridors” to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by car from the southern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
The encircled port, located between Crimea and eastern areas held by Russian-backed separatists, has been devastated by weeks of heavy bombardment. Thousands of residents are sheltering in basements with scarce water, food, medicine or power.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022. (AFP) video
World
Biden not calling for Russia ‘regime change’ after Putin comments: White House
Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against war in Ukraine
World
Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against war in Ukraine

Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London

Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London

Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London
  • Metropolitan Police said a 40-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday and remains in custody
  • Detectives are content that the victim is mother-of-two 40-year-old Yasmin Begum
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a British Bangladeshi mother was stabbed to death while her children were at school.

London’s Metropolitan Police said a 40-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday in Stratford and remains in custody.

Detectives are content that the victim is mother-of-two 40-year-old Yasmin Begum, the Met said. 

Police were called to an address in Bethnal Green, east London on Thursday afternoon after school staff raised the alarm when Begum did not collect her children.

She was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Begum’s death was established as multiple sharp force injuries after a post-mortem was carried out on Saturday.

The investigation into Begum’s death continues. Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Yasmin’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. I want to reassure them that we are working around the clock to get them the answers they deserve.

“It is heart-breaking that yet another woman has been killed. All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this. Tackling violence against woman is one of the Met’s top priorities. Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene. We will continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries and local people will also see additional police in the area.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information, to contact us. No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. It could be key to this investigation.”

Topics: London UK Bethnal Green Stratford murder stabbing

Related

The body of Zobaidah Salangy, 28, was found on Oct. 16 close to her home in Bromsgrove, England, having been missing for months. (West Mercia Police)
World
Husband accused of wife’s murder alleged to have stolen her phone to falsify messages
Update Maher Maaroufe, 22, was detained on suspicion of the murder of British national Sabita Thanwani, 19, pictured. (Family Handout)
World
Man arrested over murder of London student, 19

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The daughter of slain British aid worker David Haines is set to confront her father’s killer, former Daesh fighter El-Shafee El-Sheikh, in a high-profile court case in the US, The Times has reported.
In 2014, when Bethany Haines was 17, her father, who was working as an aid worker in Syria, was beheaded by a group of Daesh fighters known as “the Beatles.”
The four men, all hailing from the UK, are said to be responsible for almost 30 hostage deaths, including four US citizens and two Britons.
El-Sheikh, dubbed “Jihadi George,” was captured in 2018 along with another member, Alexanda Kotey, and was transferred to the US to stand trial.
Bethany will attend the trial after traveling from Scotland. She told the media that she would demand that El-Sheikh reveal the locations of the bodies of slain hostages, including her father.
“Do it for my son, so that he can finally say goodbye to his grandfather,” she will tell El-Sheikh, according to The Times. 
Bethany is set to attend court sessions daily during the trial, which could last up to a month. “I’ve prepared for this for years,” she said. “I want to be able to see him at all times; to see his facial expressions.”
But Bethany doubts that El-Sheikh will show remorse, saying: “He thinks he’s above this all. It’s all beneath him. He even smirked at a witness at an earlier hearing.”

Prosecutors in the US are said to have gathered thousands of pages of evidence relating to El-Sheikh’s activities in Syria. 

Criticism of the UK’s anti-terror authorities has also been leveled after it emerged that several of “the Beatles” had been known by authorities before traveling to Syria.
“They totally could have been stopped,” said Bethany. “What’s the point of having a (terrorism watch) list if you are never going to act on it?
The gang carried out several high-profile executions, killing US citizens James Foley and Steven Sotloff. They also kidnapped and tortured 26-year-old Kayla Mueller.
Mohammed Emwazi, dubbed “Jihadi John,” was killed by a US drone strike in 2015. Another member, Aine Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey on terror charges.

Related

Three years on, Syria Kurds warn world allowing Daesh to rebuild
Middle-East
Three years on, Syria Kurds warn world allowing Daesh to rebuild
Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh
Middle-East
Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh

Latest updates

Melting faster than ever, Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear by 2025
Melting faster than ever, Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear by 2025
Saudi companies vie to make a mark in global export market
Saudi companies vie to make a mark in global export market
Saudi Arabia’s Polymeron wins $1m sustainability award
Polymeron company representatives (left), Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli the MEWA minister and officials during the final round of the competition on Sunday. (Supplied)
Jeddah artist on upcycling mission finds beauty in waste 
Jeddah artist on upcycling mission finds beauty in waste 
Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.