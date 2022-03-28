You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban ban Afghan women flying alone in latest setback on rights

Taliban ban Afghan women flying alone in latest setback on rights

Taliban ban Afghan women flying alone in latest setback on rights
The hard-line Taliban have imposed sweeping restrictions on freedoms, mostly targeting Afghan girls and women. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b8cd9

Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

Taliban ban Afghan women flying alone in latest setback on rights

Taliban ban Afghan women flying alone in latest setback on rights
  • Hard-line Islamists have imposed sweeping restrictions on freedoms, mostly targeting Afghan girls and women
  • Women are increasingly being shut out of public life – barred from school and most government jobs
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban have ordered airlines in Afghanistan to stop women from flying unless accompanied by a male relative, in the latest crackdown on basic human rights by the country’s new rulers since seizing power.
The hard-line Islamists have imposed sweeping restrictions on freedoms, mostly targeting Afghan girls and women, and on Sunday also ordered local television channels to stop broadcasting BBC news bulletins.
Over the weekend, they also decreed that men and women could not visit parks in the capital on the same days.
After returning to power, the Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001, but restrictions have crept back — often implemented regionally at the whim of local officials.
Women are increasingly being shut out of public life — barred from school and most government jobs, and ordered to dress according to the Taliban’s strict interpretation of the Qur'an.
In their latest crackdown, the Taliban ordered Afghanistan’s Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air to stop women from boarding flights unless they were escorted by a “mahram,” or adult male relative.
The decision was taken after a meeting on Thursday between representatives of the Taliban, the two airlines and Kabul airport immigration authorities, aviation officials said.
“No women are allowed to fly on any domestic or international flights without a male relative,” said a letter written by a senior official of Ariana Afghan Airlines to his staff, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.
A spokesman for the Taliban’s religious enforcers, the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, denied ordering the flight ban, but two travel agents AFP contacted confirmed they had stopped issuing tickets to solo women travelers.
It was not clear if the edict would affect foreigners, although local media reported that an Afghan woman with a US passport was prevented from flying last week.
“Some women who were traveling without a male relative were not allowed to board a Kam Air flight from Kabul to Islamabad on Friday,” a passenger on the flight said.
The Taliban have already banned inter-city road trips for women traveling alone, but until now they were free to take flights.
The flight ban came as the vice ministry ordered that men and women should not visit parks in Kabul on the same days.
Women are now permitted to visit parks only on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, while the remaining days are reserved for men, a ministry notification said.
“It is not the Islamic Emirate’s order but our God’s order that men and women who are strangers to each other should not gather at one place,” Mohammad Yahya Aref, an official at the ministry, said.
The new restriction on women follows Wednesday’s shutdown of all girls’ secondary schools just hours after they were allowed to reopen for the first time since August.
Tens of thousands of girls had flocked back to class, but officials ordered them home just hours into the day, triggering international outrage.
Taliban sources said that the decision was taken after a closed-door meeting of the movement’s top leaders last week in Kandahar, the de facto power center of the group.
Several Afghan women activists have warned of nationwide protests if the schools were not open within a week.
Rina Amiri, the US special envoy to Afghanistan, said repressing Afghan women and girls was no substitute for governance.
“Create a culture of hope rather than one of fear,” she said on Twitter.
The Taliban appear also to have set their sights on local media networks, which flourished under the previous US-backed regimes.
On Sunday, the authorities ordered the BBC’s television partners in Afghanistan to stop broadcasting news bulletins in Pashto, Persian and Uzbek.
“Since the foreign TV channels are broadcast from abroad, the Islamic Emirate has no access to control their contents,” government spokesman Inamullah Samangani said.
The Taliban have already ordered women journalists working in Afghan television networks to wear hijabs, and stopped channels from broadcasting foreign dramas.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, photo, Maulvi Niaz Mohammad, 45, left, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
Media
BBC urges Taliban U-turn after news broadcasts blocked
Female foreign ministers press Taliban on girls’ education
World
Female foreign ministers press Taliban on girls’ education

Pakistan opposition hopes no-confidence motion will oust PM

Pakistan opposition hopes no-confidence motion will oust PM
Updated 5 sec ago

Pakistan opposition hopes no-confidence motion will oust PM

Pakistan opposition hopes no-confidence motion will oust PM
Updated 5 sec ago
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani opposition legislators launched a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament Monday hoping to oust Khan's government amid accusations he has mismanaged the nation's economy.
An alliance of opposition lawmakers called the Pakistan Democratic Movement has been trying to woo Khan's coalition partners away, some of whom seemed ready to desert him.
Shahbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly or lower house of the parliament, proposed the no-confidence motion against Khan.
Qasim Suri, parliament's deputy speaker, accepted the motion and adjourned the body until Thursday, when lawmakers will begin three days of debate before holding a vote. Pakistan’s opposition says it has the required 172 votes in the 342-seat house to oust Khan’s government.
Political chaos ensued after the opposition announced it would bring a vote of no confidence against Khan weeks ago, endangering the government. It marked the toughest challenge of Khan's political life.
Monday's development comes a day after Khan at a rally vowed to defeat the no-confidence effort with the help of lawmakers from his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and political allies.
Khan came into power in 2018 elections, securing 176 votes. He needs 172 votes to remain in power but about a dozen lawmakers from his ruling party have revolted, accusing Khan of mismanaging the country's economy
“We have the support of required lawmakers to oust Imran Khan's government," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leader of the key opposition Pakistan People's Party told reporters.
But Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed vowed the no-confidence motion will be defeated.

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 
Updated 42 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 
  • Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP and for preparing acts of terrorism
  • His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay
Updated 42 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The trial of Ali Harbi Ali, who is accused of murdering British MP Sir David Amess, has been delayed after three members of the jury tested positive for COVID-19.

Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP, who was knifed to death last October, and for preparing acts of terrorism. 

His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the judge in the case at the Old Bailey said the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay.

The judge told the jury: “Three of your number have tested positive, one over the weekend and two this morning, with the result we have had to adjourn the trial — abort it.”

He told the jurors in central London that they should not return to work so that the risk of further infection is kept “to an absolute minimum.” He added: “As today has shown us clearly, COVID-19 is rife at the moment.”

Topics: UK Sir David Amess

Related

Man accused of killing MP David Amess had plotted attack on Michael Gove, court hears
World
Man accused of killing MP David Amess had plotted attack on Michael Gove, court hears
UK terror survivors call on government to fund post-attack support
World
UK terror survivors call on government to fund post-attack support

Man charged with murder of London mother Yasmin Begum

Man charged with murder of London mother Yasmin Begum
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Man charged with murder of London mother Yasmin Begum

Man charged with murder of London mother Yasmin Begum
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

A man has been charged with the murder of London-based mother-of-two Yasmin Begum.

Police were called to 40-year-old Begum’s home in Bethnal Green, London on Thursday, March 24, after she did not pick up her children from school.

She was found with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quyum Miah, 40, of High Street, Homerton, has been charged with her murder, burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He was due to appear in Barkingside Magistrates Court in London on Monday.

Topics: crime United Kingdom

Related

Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London
World
Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London
Man charged with murder of London student, 19
World
Man charged with murder of London student, 19

Iran prisoner rugby-tackled diplomat while behind bars

Iran prisoner rugby-tackled diplomat while behind bars
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Iran prisoner rugby-tackled diplomat while behind bars

Iran prisoner rugby-tackled diplomat while behind bars
  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert, detained in Iran for more than 2 years, has revealed details of her ordeal
  • A senior IRGC intelligence official fell in love with her while behind bars, she believes
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An academic jailed in Iran for more than two years has revealed that she rugby-tackled the Australian ambassador to prevent him from leaving.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 34, a Cambridge graduate with British and Australian nationality, was taken prisoner in 2018 after attending a seminar in Iran on Shia Islam.

She was accused of spying on Tehran, and put in a jail run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

She was later freed in 2020 after a deal was struck between the Iranian and Australian governments.

In a book, released this week, she reveals that she at one point rugby-tackled an Australian diplomat when he tried to leave a meeting with her.

Almost a year after she was jailed, Iranian guards insisted on filming her meeting with Ian Biggs, the Australian ambassador to Iran. But the guards ordered Biggs to leave when she refused to be filmed.

“This meeting isn’t over,” she shouted as she dived to grab Biggs around the legs. “It’s not over until I say it’s over.”

An extract published by The Sydney Morning Herald describes how Biggs was forced to sit down as Moore-Gilbert maintained her grip. 

“Ignore these f—,” she told him. “Tell me, what is the government doing to get me out?”

An Arabic and Hebrew speaker, Moore-Gilbert also revealed that she initially resisted learning Persian while in jail, as that would be an acknowledgment of her staying incarcerated for a long time.

“Not knowing what they were saying to me, not being able to communicate, that was just horrible. I didn’t want to study Farsi because that would mean acknowledging to myself that I would be there for a long time,” she said.

Ultimately, after more than six months in Evin prison, she relented, because “it became a reason to get up in the morning. It gave me a goal, and something to do.”

In her book, she also talked about her Iranian guards’ strategies aimed at “humiliating” her.

Whenever Moore-Gilbert stepped out of her cell, she had to put on a blindfold. For a trip to the clinic inside the prison grounds, she would be handcuffed. She was not permitted to wear a bra under her prison uniform of a pink knee-length coat and baggy pink pants. 

“It was a deliberate strategy of humiliation,” she said. “Dehumanization, also.”

She also tells of how guards and authorities numbered her, and refused to use her name, instead always addressing her by her number: 97029.

“My understanding of myself as a unique human being with a personality and a character, with likes and dislikes, with talents, with a moral compass, with dreams and ambitions, slowly diminished,” she writes in her book. “I was losing myself. I was becoming 97029.”

In another section of the book, she talks of how an IRGC intelligence official fell in love with her.

“Qazi Zadeh, head of legal affairs in the IRGC’s intelligence branch, was a psychopath. A 100 percent, genuine, bonafide psychopath,” said Moore-Gilbert.

“Extremely intelligent. Always operating on multiple levels, playing multiple games, manipulating everybody, including his own colleagues.”

He would taunt her, change his tone and try to recruit her to work for the Islamic Republic.

“It was this weird relationship,” Moore-Gilbert told the Syndey Morning Herald. “He was in love with me. It was clear to everyone, not just me.”

Topics: Iran Kylie Moore-Gilbert Tehran Evin Prison

Related

Moore-Gilbert says Iran tried ‘many times’ to recruit her as spy
Middle-East
Moore-Gilbert says Iran tried ‘many times’ to recruit her as spy
Iran waging Moore-Gilbert ‘disinformation campaign’ 
Middle-East
Iran waging Moore-Gilbert ‘disinformation campaign’ 

Kremlin says Joe Biden’s comments on Vladimir Putin ‘alarming’

Kremlin says Joe Biden’s comments on Vladimir Putin ‘alarming’
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

Kremlin says Joe Biden’s comments on Vladimir Putin ‘alarming’

Kremlin says Joe Biden’s comments on Vladimir Putin ‘alarming’
  • Moscow will ‘continue closely monitoring’ statements of the US president
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday expressed concern after US President Joe Biden called the Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “butcher” over his military operation in Ukraine.
“This is a statement that is certainly alarming,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow will “continue closely monitoring” statements of the US president.

Related

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022. (AFP) video
World
Biden not calling for Russia ‘regime change’ after Putin comments: White House
France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’
World
France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’

Latest updates

UAE’s CRUL, IRENA sign energy transition research partnership 
UAE’s CRUL, IRENA sign energy transition research partnership 
Kuwait’s central bank issues $792m bonds, tawarruq 
Kuwait’s central bank issues $792m bonds, tawarruq 
Apple TV+ makes history as first streamer to win best picture Oscar
The streaming service purchased “CODA” for a record $25 million following its debut in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival. (AFP)
Pakistan opposition hopes no-confidence motion will oust PM
Pakistan opposition hopes no-confidence motion will oust PM
TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell
TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.