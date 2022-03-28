You are here

Key coalition partner to support Pakistan PM in no-trust vote

A portrait of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan hangs near the National Assembly building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
A portrait of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan hangs near the National Assembly building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago

Key coalition partner to support Pakistan PM in no-trust vote

A portrait of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan hangs near the National Assembly building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
  • Imran Khan’s four coalition parties have 20 crucial seats in lower house
  • Without them, Khan’s party would fall short of the 172 votes needed to retain power
Updated 16 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the leader of a key coalition party, as chief minister of Punjab, the country’s largest province, Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said on Monday.

It comes after Pakistan’s opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against Khan in the National Assembly, seeking to oust him from office.

Habib added that the existing chief minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, had submitted his resignation. Elahi’s Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid party would side with Khan in the no-confidence vote, expected to take place early next month, he said.

The PML-Q has not yet confirmed the government’s statement but Pakistani media widely quoted Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi as saying that his father had accepted the PM’s offer.

“All issues were settled in the meeting,” Habib said on Twitter about Elahi’s meeting with Khan. “PML-Q expresses confidence in the PM and announces support (for the no-confidence vote).”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as chief minister of Punjab.”

If confirmed, PML-Q’s support would be crucial for Khan in the no-confidence vote sought by the opposition earlier this month and tabled Monday.

Khan’s four coalition parties have a total of 20 seats in the lower house of Pakistan’s Parliament. Without them, Khan’s party, which has 155 seats in the lower house, would fall short of the 172 needed to retain power.

“Through this resolution ... this House resolves that it has no confidence in the prime minister, Mr. Imran Khan Niazi,” Shehbaz Sharif, the National Assembly opposition leader said as he tabled the motion.  

“And, consequently, he shall cease to hold office,” he added as opposition lawmakers loudly thumped their desks.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri announced that a debate on the resolution would be held on Thursday, adjourning the session until 4 p.m. on March 31. A vote is to be held within seven days.

The opposition requires at least 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to topple Khan’s government. The current party position in the lower house of Parliament shows the opposition collectively has 162 members, while the government enjoys the support of 179 lawmakers, including its coalition partners.

The ruling PTI accuses the opposition of bribing its lawmakers to vote against the prime minister, but opposition figures have denied this.

At a show-of-force rally on Sunday, Khan blamed a foreign-funded “conspiracy” for trying to topple his government.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan vote of confidence

Updated 13 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

Iowa set to get its first-ever Arab American state representative

Sami Scheetz, the first Arab American to become Iowa state representative after next November elections. (Supplied)
  • Democrat Sami Scheetz, a 25-year-old community organizer who’s mother is originally from Syria, is running unopposed in the state legislature’s 78th district
  • He has been actively involved in politics for 10 years, working for the Sanders and Biden presidential campaigns and a gubernatorial campaign in 2018
Updated 13 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: Sami Scheetz, a 25-year-old community organizer, is set to become the first Arab American member of Iowa state legislature in elections due to be held in November.

The Democrat is running unopposed in the 78th district, which means he is all but guaranteed to make history in state politics by taking a seat in the General Assembly.

Scheetz is no stranger to state and national politics. He told Arab News from his home town of Cedar Rapids that he has worked for the past 10 years on political campaigns for Democratic candidates on the state and national levels. He gained his political experience from organizing community activities and working for the presidential campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. He also helped with a Democratic gubernatorial campaign in Iowa in 2018.

When he takes his seat in the Iowa legislature, Scheetz said that he will work to promote increased diversity and inclusion in state politics. The key issues he intends to focus on include improving the education system and advocating for the introduction of universal healthcare to ensure every person has proper access to medical treatment.

“Education, healthcare and workers’ rights are my three main causes,” he said.

The current representative of the 78th district is Republican Jarad Klein, who has held the seat for 11 years but decided not to seek reelection this year.

Iowa’s General Assembly is currently controlled by a Republican majority. The 78th district has a diverse electorate that includes large Latino, Arab American and African American communities. Scheetz said he will represent all residents of his district equally and work to improve their living standards.

He pointed out that ethnic and racial minority groups in the district have historically lagged behind whites in terms of involvement and participation in the political process.

“The Arab and Latino and all of other communities have as much interest and stake in the political process but they don’t participate at the same level, or even close to the same level, as their white counterparts,” he said.

Scheetz added that he will work to change the political culture by pushing for more inclusion and a greater degree of political integration of minority groups.

He said he will draw from the experience he gained working on the Sanders presidential campaign, which established satellite caucuses in various areas to encourage first-time and reluctant voters, in particular immigrants and especially those from the Arab American, Latino and African American communities.

“This is the smart thing to do for the Democratic party,” he added.

Scheetz’s mother, Hala, immigrated to the US from Damascus, Syria, more than 35 years ago, and his father, Raphael, is a native born Iowan with German heritage.

He said he is very proud of his Arab American heritage and will ably represent this community in his district and the wider state. He is fluent in Arabic, as well as Spanish.

Iowa has a sizable Arab American community that began to establish itself more than a century ago. The state is home to the Mother Mosque of America, which was the first mosque to be built in US and opened in 1934.

The exact number of Arab Americans in the state is difficult to measure accurately because there is no specific category for them on the national US census and so their only option for describing their racial and ethnic origin is “white.”

According to the Arab American Institute in Washington, an organization that works to increase the participation and representation of this community in US politics, more than 17,000 Arab Americans lived in Iowa in 2017. Recent crises and conflicts in the Middle East have resulted in fresh waves of Arab and Muslim immigrants. A large community of Iraqi refugees have settled in Des Moines, Iowa’s largest city and its capital, for example.

Other states in the Midwest, including Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, have large Arab American populations numbering in the hundreds of thousands. Overall, the AAI estimates that there are at least 3.7 million people with Arab heritage living in the US.

Topics: US American-Arabs Arabs

Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: WSJ

Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: WSJ
Updated 56 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: WSJ

Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: WSJ
  • Abramovich and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team were affected
  • Their symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands
Updated 56 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team, were affected, the WSJ report said.
Their symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the WSJ report added.
Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, including Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, have since improved and their lives are not in danger, WSJ reported.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed the incident to Reuters but said Abramovich had not allowed it to stop him working.
The Kremlin has said Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine but the process was now in the hands of the two sides’ negotiating teams.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian Roman Abramovich Kyiv

Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan’s chief minister

Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan’s chief minister
Updated 28 March 2022

Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan’s chief minister

Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan’s chief minister
  • Embattled premier handpicked Usman Buzdar for top Punjab post in 2018
  • No-confidence motion based on “bad governance and rampant corruption”
Updated 28 March 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s opposition parties on Monday filed a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of the most densely populated Punjab province, amid the country’s ongoing political turmoil that sees Prime Minister Imran Khan facing a similar vote, also known as a no-trust motion, in parliament.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was handpicked by the premier for the top post in Punjab in August 2018, where Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party has ruled for more than three years with a slim majority.

Khan had continued to support Buzdar despite criticisms by PTI members at the time, who believed Buzdar was not a known political figure who was competent to manage the province.

Ahead of the no-confidence vote in parliament against Khan that is expected to take place this week, the opposition has filed the same motion against Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly while questioning his performance and saying he had lost the support of the majority of lawmakers.

“We have submitted the no-confidence motion against the Punjab chief minister after completing our homework,” Rana Mashood Ahmad, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PML-N, lawmaker and one of the movers of the motion, told Arab News.

“Our negotiations are underway with other political parties for the formation of the next set-up in the province and we will reveal all these details in the next three to four days.”

Ahmad said his party wanted to rid the people of Punjab of “bad governance and rampant corruption,” and they had decided to remove the “incompetent government” through constitutional and legal means.

In response to the motion, spokesperson of the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar, said the chief minister would defeat it in the provincial assembly.

“We will fight the no-confidence motion by the opposition,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is in constant touch with members of the (provincial) assembly. Our numbers are full, and the opposition will face a humiliating defeat.”

Buzdar had become a polarizing figure in Punjab, where calls for his removal were voiced by members of a PTI dissident group and the government’s coalition partners in recent months.

Monday’s motion against the chief minister adds to the opposition’s moves to oust Khan’s government, which has ruled Pakistan since August 2018

The opposition needs the support of 172 lawmakers in the country’s 342-member National Assembly for the motion to prevail. The prime minister last Wednesday told journalists that he would not resign in the face of the opposition’s action: “My prediction is that we will win the no-confidence match.”

The opposition says the prime minister had lost his parliamentary majority after a dozen defections by party lawmakers and that it has the required numbers to win the vote in the federal parliament.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan opposition no-confidence motion

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 
  • Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP and for preparing acts of terrorism
  • His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The trial of Ali Harbi Ali, who is accused of murdering British MP Sir David Amess, has been delayed after three members of the jury tested positive for COVID-19.

Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP, who was knifed to death last October, and for preparing acts of terrorism. 

His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the judge in the case at the Old Bailey said the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay.

The judge told the jury: “Three of your number have tested positive, one over the weekend and two this morning, with the result we have had to adjourn the trial — abort it.”

He told the jurors in central London that they should not return to work so that the risk of further infection is kept “to an absolute minimum.” He added: “As today has shown us clearly, COVID-19 is rife at the moment.”

Topics: UK Sir David Amess

Man charged with murder of London mother Yasmin Begum

Man charged with murder of London mother Yasmin Begum
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Man charged with murder of London mother Yasmin Begum

Man charged with murder of London mother Yasmin Begum
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

A man has been charged with the murder of London-based mother-of-two Yasmin Begum.

Police were called to 40-year-old Begum’s home in Bethnal Green, London on Thursday, March 24, after she did not pick up her children from school.

She was found with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quyum Miah, 40, of High Street, Homerton, has been charged with her murder, burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He was due to appear in Barkingside Magistrates Court in London on Monday.

Topics: crime United Kingdom

