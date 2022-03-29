You are here

Rights watchdog condemns Taliban for detaining journalists

Since Saturday, the Taliban detained and subsequently released at least seven journalists and media workers. (File/AFP)
Since Saturday, the Taliban detained and subsequently released at least seven journalists and media workers. (File/AFP)
  The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the Taliban for detaining at least seven journalists in Afghanistan
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the Taliban on Monday for detaining at least seven journalists, warning that the group “must cease detaining journalists for their work and lift all bans on news outlets’ operations.”

Since Saturday, the Taliban detained and subsequently released at least seven journalists and media workers, and have ordered local outlets to stop airing content from three international broadcasters.

“The Taliban must immediately release all the journalists who remain in their custody, and stop detaining members of the press once and for all,” said Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator in Washington, D.C.

“Such arbitrary detentions and recent bans on programming by several major international outlets are destroying the once-thriving media sector of the country and depriving the Afghan people of access to essential information.”

On Saturday, two Afghan journalists were detained, interrogated for hours and released without charge. The first, Mirawais Atal, director of the dependent local broadcaster Zema Radio, was detained after his home was raided by Taliban militants.

The deputy director for media and public affairs at the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence, Jawad Sargar, said that Atal was detained due to his “feministic viewpoints.”

Before his arrest, Atal had published a post on his personal Facebook page praising local protests by female students against Taliban orders to close girls’ schools.

Atal was released from custody on Monday evening.

Similarly, Sarwar Hashemi, a journalist with the independent local broadcaster Salam Watandar, was detained by Taliban members while covering a protest against the school closures. He was later released after questioning.

Meanwhile, Sargar ordered all major local broadcasters to cease airing music and live entertainment shows, as well as any programming that he claimed was against national and Islamic values.

Sargar reportedly gave broadcasters a two-hour deadline to comply.

On Monday, Taliban members raided the Kandahar-based independent radio station Millat Zhagh, detaining news manager Farid Alizai, producer Rahimullah Noori and technical chief Mahmood Mehraban. The Taliban also shut down the outlet and sealed its office.

The three were charged with failing to abide by Sargar’s ultimatum.

Meanwhile, Taliban authorities on Sunday prohibited local broadcasters from airing Pashto, Persian and Uzbek programming from BBC, Voice of America and Deutsche Welle.

Disney+ launches streaming in MENA on June 8

Disney+ will launch in Saudi Arabia and across 15 other MENA countries on June 8. (Supplied)
Disney+ will launch in Saudi Arabia and across 15 other MENA countries on June 8. (Supplied)
Updated 29 March 2022
Arab News

Disney+ launches streaming in MENA on June 8

Disney+ will launch in Saudi Arabia and across 15 other MENA countries on June 8. (Supplied)
Updated 29 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Disney+ announced on Tuesday it would launch in Saudi Arabia and across 15 other MENA countries on June 8, with prices for the Kingdom set at SR29.99 per month or SR298.99 for an annual subscription.

Viewers will be able to stream exclusive original content, thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and original Walt Disney animated movies, such as “101 Dalmatians,” “The Lion King,” “Mulan,” and plenty more.

Additionally, subscribers will be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated “Luca,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning “Encanto” and Academy Award-winning “Cruella” starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Popular TV shows such as “The Mandalorian,” “The Simpsons,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” will also be available to subscribers across all regions.

Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

AIR Media-Tech releases first-of-its-kind survey of MENA YouTube creators

AIR Media-Tech releases first-of-its-kind survey of MENA YouTube creators
Updated 28 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

AIR Media-Tech releases first-of-its-kind survey of MENA YouTube creators

AIR Media-Tech releases first-of-its-kind survey of MENA YouTube creators
  Research analyzes work, challenges and monetization opportunities for creators
Updated 28 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: AIR Media-Tech, a global company that works with digital-first creators and brands, has released a first-of-its-kind report surveying YouTube creators in the MENA region.

The survey was conducted during VidCon 2021 and includes 60 YouTube creators, 80 percent of whom are local creators from the region. It provides an in-depth look at their content, challenges and ways of monetization.

Despite the popularity of new platforms like TikTok, YouTube remains among the top platforms in the region. As of December 2021, there were 227,000 YouTube creators across the Gulf region — with more than half from Saudi Arabia — generating more than 13.6 billion views monthly, according to the report.

40 percent of those surveyed said they work as full-time creators, while the majority view content creation as a hobby that they combine with other work.

About 33 percent of creators said that making content is their favorite part of working on YouTube, followed by working on optimizing their videos and promoting the channel and videos. 

When it comes to issues that creators face in building their channel, there are two types of challenges, Vira Slyvinska, head of global business development at AIR Media-Tech, told Arab News: Challenges related to content creation and all others.

The top four challenges for YouTube creators are developing content ideas, growing subscribers and views, gathering a team for filming and quality editing.

Other challenges include earning more money (11.1 percent), finding investments for development (8.3 percent) and analytics (8.3 percent).

Moreover, none of the creators said that building a business on YouTube comes without challenges. 

Addressing content-related challenges “requires developing creators’ management skills to manage time, processes and people,” Slyvinska said.

YouTube and third-party services provide tools to track trends, top-performing creators and more, which can help creators come up with ideas for new videos, she added.

There is also an abundance of resources available online, from advice on content creation to freelance videographers and video editors, but Slyvinska said that “one needs to learn how to use these resources effectively.”

Creators can most effectively address all non-content-related challenges by working with a third-party company, she added.

“Such companies contribute to creators’ growth on YouTube and other platforms; from boosting their channel and cross-platform distribution to scaling their influence to new markets and audiences,” said Slyvinska.

As much as creators like creating and distributing content, they are also looking to monetize their channel. “The most common sources for monetization on YouTube are automated revenue streams with AdSense and direct brand integrations into videos,” Slyvinska added.

However, revenues are highly dependent on the content niche and audience geography, which means that creators constantly need to grow their audience to increase their income, which is a key challenge.

The top way of additional monetization for creators seems to be launching their own brand or merchandise (20 percent), followed by content distribution to other platforms (17.1 percent) and working with brands (17.1 percent). 

There are several monetization opportunities for creators, said Slyvinska. These include active usage of alternative monetization tools provided by YouTube, such as channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, content translation and localization into other languages, exporting content from YouTube to other platforms for monetization, and selling digital and physical goods to communities of YouTube fans.

As creators look to build their fan bases and content niches, they find themselves in need of investment. Only 22 percent have ever received any investment for channel development, but a massive 90 percent would like to receive some investment.

There are creator funds that exist to support the content ecosystem on social media platforms — both by the platform itself and independent companies.

For example, AIR Media-Tech created the AIR Investment fund to help promising creators grow their audience globally and monetize it in new ways. The fund provides support in one of three ways: An investment of up to $5,000 for channel development; up to $20,000 to launch a customized app or game and monetize it; and up to $25,000 to go global with a creator’s current content by launching additional channels with translated and localized content.

It is, however, critical for platforms to invest in the creator ecosystem themselves.

Slyvinska said: “We live in an era of fierce competition for human attention, and all digital platforms compete with each other for audience’s attention. Thus, interacting with their communities to ensure that the best talent in the world remains active on the platform and fuels it with brilliant content is crucial for YouTube.”

She added: “There should always be aggressive marketing from YouTube so nobody has any doubts that it’s the number one platform for videos, even when new platforms appear.”

An important part of YouTube’s marketing efforts should be direct investments in young creators, said Slyvinska, adding that the more financially substantial these investments are, the more loyal creators will be to the platform.

Apple TV+ makes history as first streamer to win best picture Oscar

The streaming service purchased “CODA” for a record $25 million following its debut in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival. (AFP)
The streaming service purchased “CODA” for a record $25 million following its debut in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival. (AFP)
Updated 28 March 2022
Reuters

Apple TV+ makes history as first streamer to win best picture Oscar

The streaming service purchased “CODA” for a record $25 million following its debut in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival. (AFP)
  Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win a best picture Oscar for "CODA"
Updated 28 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Apple TV+ made history on Sunday as the first streaming service to win a best picture Oscar for “CODA,” a heartwarming drama about the daughter of deaf parents who pursues her passion for music.
The streaming service purchased “CODA” for a record $25 million following its debut in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival, and it has gathered momentum throughout the awards season, winning top honors from the Producers Guild, Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild awards.
“CODA” faced intense competition from Netflix’s critically acclaimed western, “The Power of the Dog,” which collected a dozen nominations. The film’s director, Jane Campion, received an Academy Award.
The best picture Oscar signals how far the industry has come since 2017, when the Cannes film festival prohibited movies that were not released on the big screen from competing for its most prestigious prize, the Palme d’Or. It was a deliberate snub to streaming services like Netflix.
As the global pandemic forced theaters to close in 2020, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences modified its Oscar eligibility rules to temporarily change the requirement that a movie screen for seven days in theaters to qualify. That represented a watershed moment for movies that debut via streaming services in the home.
The best picture Oscar also marks a milestone for Apple TV+, which launched in November 2019 with a handful of original series and no library of movies and TV shows.
Apple TV+ saw a breakthrough in September 2021, when its fish-out-of-water comedy, “Ted Lasso,” about an American football coach who takes a job with an English soccer club, received the Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series.
“If Apple was to win the coveted best picture award with CODA it would catalyze more A+ talent coming to Apple first (or in the top bracket)” and boost subscriptions, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote before the awards.

Three Saudis win place at Netflix’s first scriptwriting program in MENA region

Three Saudis win place at Netflix’s first scriptwriting program in MENA region
Updated 28 March 2022
Jasmine Bager

Three Saudis win place at Netflix's first scriptwriting program in MENA region

Three Saudis win place at Netflix’s first scriptwriting program in MENA region
  Netflix partners with regional production studio NCIG to train and develop scripts
Updated 28 March 2022
Jasmine Bager

KUWAIT: A few months ago, a call for pitches from Kuwait-based National Creative Industries Group was shared on Instagram with an enticing invitation to pitch to Netflix. It simply read: “From Dreaming to Streaming.”

At first, readers of the post seemed reluctant to submit entries and the few who did later said that they felt it was “too good to be true.” Eventually, 150 entries came in, and two months later the six selected writers were announced.

The prize? The six writers would be part of a six-week program called TV Writers’ Lab 6x6. The three Saudi and three Kuwaiti writers would spend the six weeks honing their scripts under the guidance of experts with the goal of turning them into market-ready pitches for Netflix. The dream? To write a Netflix Arabic Original.

The six participants received mentoring and virtual master classes from several of the entertainment industry’s experts, including Farida Zahran of the hit show “Ramy,” and Wael Hamdy of the famous Arabic Sesame Street. They were part of a specially curated curriculum, including training sessions led by the world-renowned New York Film Academy. 

All participants were granted NYFA-endorsed completion certificates at the end of the program.

“With Lab 6x6, although our program is based in Kuwait, it will also target the talented Saudi creative community,” Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, chairperson and CEO of NCIG, told Arab News.

“By bringing Saudi-based creators together with their Kuwait counterparts, this unique program aims to build the long-awaited creative bridges and lay the essential groundwork for the collaborations needed to invigorate our shared content-driven industry and allow our regional stories to inspire and entertain audiences the world over.”

Al-Sabah is the dynamic woman at the helm of NCIG. She describes herself as “a dreamer, a doer and a disrupter.”

“The beauty of this program is not only do they (the writers) go through this incredible program where they get access to the roster of masterclass sessions and mentors that we have, but they also get to pitch Netflix at the end of the six weeks,” she said.

Netflix gets the first right of refusal, said Al-Sabah, and if Netflix does not pick it up, the creator owns the intellectual property rights of their project completely. “So they can take it anywhere they like and I have to give credit to Netflix for allowing us to do that,” she said.

“We have invested six weeks heavily in these creators — both NCIG and Netflix. At the end of the day, at the end of the six weeks, they (the writers) have that kind of freedom to say, I own it completely and I can take it out to market.”

The insatiable appetite for viewers to delve into worlds created with a non-Western gaze has been in high demand recently as evidenced by successes such as “Squid Game” in Korean, “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish and “Lupin” in French.

Having Arab writers script their own stories and bring them to the streaming world is something that has been a long time coming, and something Netflix — and its subscribers — are fully embracing.

This is not the first attempt at helping Arab talent shine through on a global stage. NCIG, for example, produces, facilitates and supports multi-platform content for the whole region and beyond.

“We’ve had several programs in the last two years, but the Lab 6x6 program is a first initiative of its kind in the region that looks to incubate writers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and turn their ideas into market-ready pitch decks in six weeks,” Ahmed Sharkawi, director, Arabic series at Netflix, told Arab News.

“Kuwait has a long history of storytelling in the region, credited with pioneering Gulf drama, and the Saudi entertainment industry is rapidly evolving into a powerhouse for the region,” he said.

Dania Al-Tayeb, who self-identifies as “a creative” specializing in teen dramas, found out about the program while watching Harry Potter. She initially did not believe that she would land this opportunity.

“I just submitted what I had, and I didn’t do something new. That’s it. That’s how much I didn’t really believe it was going to happen,” she said.

Her story, “Recovering Dreamer,” is about a struggling ballerina in Jeddah who finds out her French mother only loves her because she is a ballerina. “And she goes on the journey to find true and unconditional love,” Al-Tayeb said.

Fellow Jeddawi, Rulan Hasan, started her career directing rap music videos. She worked in the first hip-hop studio in Saudi Arabia and loved it. She became a full-time writer in 2016 and has written for Netflix shows such as “Takki” and the first Saudi original Netflix drama, “Whispers,” or “Waswas,” in 2020.

Her show “The Silent City” is about a teen girl who was born deaf and is very insecure. She is kidnapped and finds out that there are people living outside of the city, and that everyone inside of the city is actually being controlled by sound waves. “And that’s when she has to make a big decision; either getting her hearing back, or pull this huge mission and save herself,” Hasan said.

Hasan gives credit to her supportive husband for encouraging her to apply to the program initially, but later, an unexpected little cheerleader came into being.

“I’m pregnant, in my second trimester. I think the program has helped me not to think a lot about the nausea,” she said.

“It did affect me because it made me think that I want to create a better world, even if it’s only in my story. I honestly hope for a world where children could be free and safe, and mostly healthy. I feel like those are the most important parts,” Hasan said.

The third Saudi participating, Osama Ali Shar, grew up in Wadi Al-Dawasir and studied psychology in Jeddah. He jokes that he was the unofficial storyteller of his family; they would tell him details of their day and then instruct him to “tell the story” to everyone else because he was able to convincingly articulate what happened through his natural charisma and curiosity, even if the events had not happened to him.

His script at Lab 6x6 merges the idea of psychology and religion. It centers on a psychologist who pretends to be a sheik, and refers to himself as a sheikologist. It is a story of deception, personal growth and community trust.

The Kuwaiti cohort of the program consists of accomplished writer Faisal Al-Beloushi, who has already won tremendous success in the Arab world with his previous work, which has been streaming on Netflix; serial careerist Jassim Al-Qames, who has dabbled in journalism and politics; and the Twilight Zone obsessive Mohammed Nedal Jalal Salam.

The program is a significant step for the region as it provides audiences with the opportunity to see stories about the region by people from the region. It is also an important step for regional writers as it gives them a global platform.  

Salam summed it up best: “This experience was like visiting Disneyland. It’s like seeing the world you always wanted to see. I’m a child again.”

BBC urges Taliban U-turn after news broadcasts blocked

In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, photo, Maulvi Niaz Mohammad, 45, left, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, photo, Maulvi Niaz Mohammad, 45, left, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

BBC urges Taliban U-turn after news broadcasts blocked

In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, photo, Maulvi Niaz Mohammad, 45, left, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
  Kafala called the move by Taliban "a worrying development at a time of uncertainty and turbulence for the people of Afghanistan"
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: The BBC urged the Taliban on Sunday to reverse what it said was an order to remove international broadcasters from Afghan airwaves, which has blocked the British broadcaster’s news bulletins.
“The BBC’s TV news bulletins in Pashto, Persian and Uzbek have been taken off air in Afghanistan, after the Taliban ordered our TV partners to remove international broadcasters from their airwaves,” Tarik Kafala, head of languages at the BBC World Service, said in a statement.
“We call on the Taliban to reverse their decision and allow our TV partners to return the BBC’s news bulletins to their airwaves immediately.”
Kafala called the move by Taliban “a worrying development at a time of uncertainty and turbulence for the people of Afghanistan.”
He noted more than six million Afghans consume the BBC’s journalism on TV every week.
“It is crucial they are not denied access to it in the future,” he added.
The development came as the Taliban, which seized power last summer and forced the hasty exit of remaining Western troops, diplomats and others, has this week come under rising pressure over female education.
Women’s rights activists pledged on Sunday to launch a wave of nationwide protests if the hard-line Islamists now governing the country fail to reopen girls’ secondary schools within a week.
Thousands of secondary school girls had flocked to classes earlier this week after institutions reopened for the first time since last August.
But officials ordered the schools shut again just hours into the day, triggering international outrage.

