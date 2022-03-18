You are here

Taliban detain journalists over report on TV show censoring

Taliban detain journalists over report on TV show censoring
Taliban intelligence men came in the night to arrest three staff of TOLO TV, one of Afghanistan’s largest television stations, a channel executive said. (AFP)
AP

Taliban detain journalists over report on TV show censoring

Taliban detain journalists over report on TV show censoring
  • Afghan-owned media company has interests in South and Central Asia as well as the Middle East and Africa
KABUL: Taliban intelligence men came in the night to arrest three staff of TOLO TV, one of Afghanistan’s largest television stations, a channel executive said Friday.
The country’s new rulers apparently didn’t like a story the broadcaster aired on their decision to ban foreign drama series from local television, said Khpalwak Sapai, head of TOLONews, who was among the three arrested.
Sapai, and Nafay Khaleeq, the station’s legal adviser, were released within hours, but the station presenter, Bahram Aman was still in custody Friday, Sapai told The Associated Press.
The intelligence officials from the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) came shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday to arrest the three. Sapai said the station was still seeking the release of Aman.
Moby Group, the media company that owns TOLO TV, said the detentions were “for publishing Tolo news about banning of the foreign drama series,” a decision made by the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.
The Afghan-owned media company has interests in South and Central Asia as well as the Middle East and Africa.
The arrests were met with international outcry, including broader demands from the UN and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) for the country’s rulers to stop harassing local journalists and stifling free expression through threats, arrests and intimidation.
“The Taliban must immediately release journalist Bahram Aman, a news presenter at independent broadcaster TOLOnews, and stop detaining and intimidating members of the Afghanistan press corps, ” a statement from the US-based CPJ said.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the same.
“UNAMA expresses its deep concern about the detentions of journalists and the ever increasing restrictions being placed on media in Afghanistan,” it said on Twitter. “Time for the Taliban to stop gagging & banning. Time for a constructive dialogue with the Afghan media community.”
Neither the Taliban’s information and culture ministry nor its intelligence agency responded to requests from the AP for comment.
The CPJ statement said the Taliban’s intelligence service denied the arrests.
Since sweeping back to power last August, the Taliban have sent erratic signals about what the media landscape will look like under their rule, with international journalists sometimes welcomed and Afghan media often attacked.
The ranks of journalists in Afghanistan thinned dramatically during the chaotic days of the US withdrawal last August when tens of thousands of Afghans fled or were evacuated by foreign governments and organizations. Many who stayed, and even those who have not had run-ins with the new Taliban rulers, say they are afraid of what tomorrow might bring.
The majority of TOLONews reporters and producers are women because Sapai, who was briefly detained, said he made a special effort to recruit and train Afghan women journalists.
In December Reporters Without Borders and the Afghan Independent Journalist Association found that 231 out of 543 media outlets had closed, while more than 6,400 journalists lost their jobs after the Taliban takeover. The outlets closed for lack of funds or because journalists had left the country, according to the report.

UK media regulator revokes Russian-backed television channel RT's license

UK media regulator revokes Russian-backed television channel RT’s license
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

UK media regulator revokes Russian-backed television channel RT's license

UK media regulator revokes Russian-backed television channel RT's license
  • ‘We do not consider RT to be fit and proper to hold a UK license’
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s media regulator, Ofcom, said on Friday it has revoked Russian-backed television channel RT’s license to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect.
“We do not consider RT to be fit and proper to hold a UK license and cannot be satisfied that it can be a responsible broadcaster,” Ofcom said on Twitter.

ADQ and E-Vision join forces to acquire majority stake in Starzplay Arabia

ADQ and E-Vision join forces to acquire majority stake in Starzplay Arabia
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

ADQ and E-Vision join forces to acquire majority stake in Starzplay Arabia

ADQ and E-Vision join forces to acquire majority stake in Starzplay Arabia
  • The new consortium joins existing shareholders including Starz and SEQ Investors
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: E-Vision — a subsidiary of the UAE’s e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group — and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, have signed a joint deal to acquire a majority equity stake of about 57 percent in regional streaming platform Starzplay Arabia.

Led by e&, the consortium will acquire a controlling stake based on a post-money valuation of $420 million. E-Vision’s existing stake and secondary investments will be included in the venture, and the consortium joins existing shareholders including Starz and SEQ Investors. Starz and its parent company, Lionsgate, will maintain commercial agreements for content licensing.

The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals and administrative procedures. It will reduce Lionsgate’s stake in Starzplay Arabia from 30 percent to 13 percent, in return for which the studio will receive proceeds of nearly $50 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Khalifa Al-Shamsi, the CEO of e& life and chairman of E-Vision, said: “Starzplay Arabia is a leading video-streaming platform in MENA. This acquisition is a major milestone for E-Vision and will be a catalyst for the newly formed e& life consumer digital vertical in e&.

“This investment further strengthens our service offering and significantly enhances Starzplay Arabia’s positioning across the entire MENA region.”

With e& offering the “super-fast download speeds and low latency” of 5G, Al-Shamsi said that the company is in the perfect position to “drive the streaming experience to new heights” by enabling experiences such as augmented reality and virtual reality within shows and movies.

“This new development is expected to accelerate E-Vision’s transition from focusing on the telecom network business to also providing direct-to-consumer streaming services to consumers across the MENA region,” he added.

“Starzplay Arabia has transformed the region’s entertainment sector, bringing truly homegrown competencies to serve the fast-growing demand for streaming services,” said Maaz Sheikh, the CEO and co-founder of Starzplay Arabia. 

“The investment by E-Vision and ADQ will enable us to grow further by focusing on original content production and advanced customer personalization.”

Starzplay Arabia has almost 2 million subscribers in 19 countries. It said the acquisition offers the potential for international expansion, leveraging Starzplay Arabia’s reach across 20 global telecommunications companies, and will help the service to grow at scale through immediate access to e&’s customer base. 

Zelenskyy deepfake video goes viral, reflecting troubling new wave of disinformation

Zelenskyy deepfake video goes viral, reflecting troubling new wave of disinformation
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Zelenskyy deepfake video goes viral, reflecting troubling new wave of disinformation

Zelenskyy deepfake video goes viral, reflecting troubling new wave of disinformation
  • The now-deleted fake video, which claimed to show the Ukrainian president ordering surrender, highlights growing concerns over misinformation in times of peril
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A deepfake video that claims to feature footage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is circulating online. In it, a figure identified as him is seen calling on citizens of his country to surrender to Russian forces.

A deepfake video uses artificial intelligence technology to create new, fake footage from existing images and videos. The results can appear quite convincing, although the “Zelenskyy” video appeared obviously fake, as many social media users pointed out.

Fact-checking website Verify confirmed this and stated: “Using video forensics tools and reverse image searching, Verify can confirm that this video was computer-generated using still images from Zelenskyy’s earlier press conferences.”

Zelenskyy himself posted a message on Instagram in response to the fake footage that included a real video of himself and the caption: “We are at home and protect Ukraine.”

National TV news channel Ukraine 24 confirmed that hackers had succeeded in having the fake video featured on some live TV broadcasts and, briefly, on the channel’s own website.

In a message posted on Facebook, the station said: “Friends, we have repeatedly warned about this. Nobody is going to give up.”

Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security issued a statement this month warning the public to be wary of disinformation attempts. It specifically addressed the issue of deepfake videos and how difficult they can be to distinguish from real footage, but added that Ukraine will never surrender.

Although this particular video has been debunked, and most people could tell it was not real, its rapid spread raises concerns over disinformation and subversion of the truth, especially during critical events such as times of war.

“This is the first one we’ve seen that really got some legs but I suspect it’s the tip of the iceberg,” Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who is an expert in digital media forensics, told media organization NPR.

“It pollutes the information ecosystem and it casts a shadow on all content, which is already dealing with the complex fog of war.”

Sam Gregory, program director at Witness, a human rights and technology group, told Euronews: “This is the first deepfake that we’ve seen used in an intentional and broadly deceptive way.”

He also shed additional light on the issue in a message posted on Twitter, in which he described this particular deepfake as a “best-case scenario,” given that it was of poor quality and Ukrainian authorities had already warned the public to beware of deepfakes and swiftly responded to the phony video in a credible manner.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, wrote on Twitter that it had detected and deleted the video from its social media platforms.

“It appeared on a reportedly compromised website and then started showing across the internet,” he added.

 

 

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have all taken action to remove the fake video.

Deepfake video

A deepfake (from "deep learning" and "fake") video uses artificial intelligence technology to create new, fake footage from existing images and videos. They are often made to spread misinformation via the Internet.

Is technology the answer to innovating newsrooms in the MENA?

Is technology the answer to innovating newsrooms in the MENA?
Updated 18 March 2022
Caline Malek

Is technology the answer to innovating newsrooms in the MENA?

Is technology the answer to innovating newsrooms in the MENA?
  • Expert panel analyzed “innovation in newsrooms” as part of the virtual Media Leaders eSummit
  • MENA news outlets are signing up to Google’s GNI challenge, exploring innovations in content creation 
Updated 18 March 2022
Caline Malek

DUBAI: As the ways in which news is gathered, published and consumed have radically changed in recent years, media organizations have been forced to find increasingly innovative ways to adapt.

The Google News Initiative last month launched its latest Middle East, Turkey and Africa Innovation Challenge, which invites innovators to apply for funding to help them realize their visions and implement new ideas that can challenge the status quo and shake up the industry.

On day three of the Middle Eastern Media Leaders e-Summit 2022 on Thursday, representatives of publishers in the region shared their approaches to innovation and what they hope to achieve.

During a panel discussion titled Innovation in Newsrooms, Yassine Majdi of TelQuel, a French-language Moroccan weekly news magazine, talked about the ways in which it attempts to engage the five million Moroccans living abroad, who represent about one in seven of the country’s nationals.

“We wanted to make news that targets them as well, which is why we entered the GNI challenge,” he said.

“We noticed a huge chunk of our subscribers are also part of the Moroccan diaspora so now we are rethinking the project, which means having a common environment for everyone.”

Innovation is a way for TelQuel to rethink the way its team works and reshape the media environment, he added.

“The diaspora helped us bring the whole environment, including podcasts and videos, together,” said Majdi.

He also spoke of the importance of presenting news in different ways that reflect generational shifts in the way it is consumed, for example through increased use of videos and podcasts. He said the process is not primarily a technological change, but more a case of challenging preconceptions.

Majdi said that journalists can be reluctant to accept new approaches and adjustments to the traditional ways in which news is presented but “there is a huge change going on and innovation means being able to accept and embrace this change. What everyone is trying to do is get a direct link with our audience so that the contact is more direct. We are trying to be more customized and focused on them and we are trying to do what is right for them.”

Kareem Sakka, publisher at Raseef22, an Arabic media network based in Beirut, spoke about its social mission as a non-profit organization that delivers interesting stories each day to 400 million readers in 22 Arab countries.

“We wanted to let them know we care about the things they care about and we have to leave the content open for everyone,” he said. “So we thought about how we could get closer to our readers and we discovered the whole world of possibilities through the GNI challenge.”

He believes that the future value of media lies in a thorough understanding of the target audience.

“We were lucky to work with good developers who were fluent in what we are doing,” Sakka added.

The objective of Raseef22 is to be a hybrid news source with a member-focused newsroom that caters to all readers who are interested in human rights, freedom of speech and democracy, he said, and to help achieve this it works with local journalists across the region, from Mauritania to Oman.

“The GNI challenge opened our eyes to the possibilities and made us have a two-way relationship with readers to run a tight-knit club with them,” he added. “A few memberships can really make us grow.”

Sakka said that all media organizations must evolve to become forums that encourage calls to action, rather than just “dishing the bad news.” The aim of his organization is to have an effect on civil society and promote change by giving people a chance to communicate with each other.

“That membership program will allow some sort of communication area to open to members,” he added. “We want to make people sit down together.”

Mina Al-Oraibi, editor-in-chief at the UAE-based English-language daily newspaper The National, said that a desire to reach wider audiences had encouraged it to enter the GNI Innovation Challenge.

“It was a great opportunity because we got to brainstorm,” she said. “We came up with a proposal to introduce articles on our site in English and Arabic to open us up to a bigger audience. This is where we decided that we would try to develop the translation and audio technology.”

Innovation is required throughout the news industry, according to Al-Oraibi, to address the challenge of operating a 24-hour news cycle.

“It’s one of the primary challenges you face,” she said. “One of the challenges we often have is that unless you have a huge budget with hundreds of developers, coders and technology (experts) on staff, you are often just adopting technology that’s already there, which is not the best way to serve your strategic vision and it can be quite demotivating to your team.”

She described changes to the news landscape, both in terms of the events happening globally but also in the technology used to cover them and how people consume information, and highlighted the need for innovation to ensure newsrooms remain healthy and effective and ahead of the curve.

“The challenge is funding, money, and finding the right resources (and) someone who understands journalism and technology,” she said.

“Partnerships are really important. We structured it into our newsroom — we have product meetings and brainstorming sessions, which are very important.”

MENA media outlets mull the future of paywalls, subscriptions and free content

MENA media outlets mull the future of paywalls, subscriptions and free content
Updated 17 March 2022
Caline Malek

MENA media outlets mull the future of paywalls, subscriptions and free content

MENA media outlets mull the future of paywalls, subscriptions and free content
  • Expert panel discuss “leading digital transformation in the Middle East” at virtual Media Leaders eSummit
  • Revenue from subscriptions and paywalls is the solution as ad-spend slumps, say MENA media leaders
Updated 17 March 2022
Caline Malek

DUBAI: The vexed question of which form of digital business model to adopt for the Middle East and North Africa region was under discussion at a major media conference here, with participants supporting subscriptions and pay walls for their content rather than free access.

However, startups have had a harder time attracting subscriptions because of their lack of loyal users, it was revealed during a panel discussion titled “Leading digital transformation in the Middle East — What’s next?” This was on the third day of the Middle Eastern Media Leaders e-Summit 2022 on Thursday.

According to Hamoud Almahmoud, chief content officer at Majarra, subscriptions were first considered about 15 years ago, with the technology giants making the move to this model.

“It was (the case) for Europe and the United States, which were the early adopters of this subscription business model, because they have a different environment, they’re more liberal markets, and they don’t have any subsidies or funding for media.”

He described the region as making a lot of “noise” about the subscription-based business model because a lot of funds are directed towards the media from governments, private individuals, and non-profits.

“It isn’t all negative, but it’s very difficult in our region,” he added.

Majarra was one of the early adopters of subscriptions in the region, after it began exploring the concept in 2011. “We knew it was the future,” Almahmoud said. “Valuable content is valuable, and people will pay for it.”

With advertising shrinking as a source of revenue, he described such a model as an absolute necessity, with the organization having identified it at the right time. Almahmoud said many media outlets will not make the shift until they get burnt.

“Now, we have a lot of conversations with media trying to enter this field and they’re asking questions we asked and answered not less than five or six years ago,” he added.

“We’re happy to be joined by other media because together we can create this momentum and benchmark — we need the subscription business model to be part of people’s mindsets and monthly bills. Good quality content is worth it.”

Almahmoud said the company segmented content and people, and noticed a large amount of “fly-by” or irregular users, while there was other less but more regular users.

Those 20 to 30 percent of users were identified as loyal consumers and considered Majarra’s core audience, which the team focused on so that they could understand and provide them special treatment, including monetizing interactions, he said.

For Meher Murshed, executive editor at Al-Nisr Publishing, his company made the cardinal mistake in the past of offering their digital information for free. “We committed as a community, as an industry, and there was a cost back then,” he explained. “From that perspective, it was a long time coming.”

He said the media world has changed and companies were left with little option but to adopt a subscription-based model, especially because advertising revenues had dwindled, with print not generating the income it had previously.

As a result, Gulf News took the strategic decision about five years ago to begin studying its audience in detail. “We knew exactly back then what we were getting into, and we started the registration process back in 2020 to see what the propensity was and that boosted us even more,” Murshed said. “We realize we have a loyal audience and that’s translated into digital as well.”

Read more: Interview: Gulf News chief editor reveals paywall strategy, explains why it is key to saving journalism

The company launched its paywall in 2021, in what Murshed described as a logical step based on what it had learnt from its audience’s needs. “It was very calculated,” he added. “Our team is the most important thing and we’re very proud of where we are today.”

Younger media outlets, however, have not had the smoothest of sailing. Mohamed Khairat, founder of Egyptian Streets, said that many media startups are not well known and struggle to attract subscribers.

He said that Facebook in the US last year introduced a subscription newsletter for high-profile personalities to make available for their fans, but this sort of product was not possible for those without the giant tech company’s profile and “reputation.” For companies in their infancy, there was a greater reliance on various “forms of advertising and social media ads.”

Over time, however, that has not been sustainable. Khairat said that for those operating in the Middle East, the value of a reader from Egypt is a lot lower than one from the US, despite the fact that the operating cost is the same.

“So naturally, media startups in the Middle East are particularly disadvantaged,” he noted. “That makes us need to explore new ways of revenue sourcing.”

Although digital subscriptions are seemingly an efficient way of distinguishing between fly-by-night users and those who are loyal to your brand, allowing them to contribute to your growth and make them feel like they are part of your community, this was easier said than done, said Khairat.

Although Egyptian Streets has not introduced any form of digital subscription yet, it is currently looking at doing so gradually. “It’s still difficult from my perspective as a younger media organization to rely solely on digital subscriptions,” he said.

“I would prefer to see greater integration of social media — news publishers are essential to social media publications, yet they don’t get rewarded enough by them.”

He believes the future is not the traditional digital subscription model, but one that can effectively merge with social media.

For Wasim Chougle, head of digital products at Al-Nisr Publishing, users come first for media outlets and it was crucial to ensure the experience was seamless and users understand why they want to pay. “We defined what a user gets out of it,” he explained. “We receive a lot of feedback from our users, and we keep on evolving and optimizing the journey, and ensuring we provide a good user experience.”

In that context, data plays a vital role, as it becomes necessary to determine how users behave on the organization’s website.

“You need to make sure the person using the website is engaged with the content and from that engagement, you need to create a habit and make sure he returns,” he added.

 

