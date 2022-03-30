You are here

  • Home
  • IMF deal breakthrough is within reach for crisis-hit Lebanon

IMF deal breakthrough is within reach for crisis-hit Lebanon

The country’s economy is facing hyperinflation with a currency devaluation after the government defaulted on international debts of more than $30 billion.
The country’s economy is facing hyperinflation with a currency devaluation after the government defaulted on international debts of more than $30 billion.
Short Url

https://arab.news/62wab

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

IMF deal breakthrough is within reach for crisis-hit Lebanon

IMF deal breakthrough is within reach for crisis-hit Lebanon
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanon may be closer than ever to breaking a two-year stalemate in talks with the IMF, a senior official said. 

The move could help draw a line under one of the world’s worst financial crises in more than a century, Bloomberg reported. 

The country’s economy is facing hyperinflation with a currency devaluation after the government defaulted on international debts of more than $30 billion.

As major legislation makes its way through the parliament, Lebanese authorities are turning more optimistic they can reach a staff-level agreement with the Washington-based lender before elections in May, Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami said in an interview. 

An IMF delegation arrived in Beirut this week on a mission that the authorities hope will conclude with the signing of the so-called “Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies.”

This is a list of actions the country needs to take to clear the way for the disbursement of up to $5 billion in aid.

It may also release $11 billion in other financial commitments made to Lebanon in the past few years, according to Bloomberg. 

Topics: Lebanon IMF economy bailout

Jordan records $1.4bn rise in local revenue in 2021

Jordan records $1.4bn rise in local revenue in 2021
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan records $1.4bn rise in local revenue in 2021

Jordan records $1.4bn rise in local revenue in 2021
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s Finance Ministry recorded revenues of 7.3 billion Jordanian dinars ($10 billion) in 2021, an increase of around 1 billion dinars compared to the previous year, the official news agency reported, citing official data.

It revealed that the actual collection rate rose by 100.4 percent of the estimated revenues. 

The increase is attributed to the rise in tax and non-tax revenues, by 668 million and 418 million Jordanian dinars respectively. 

Topics: Jordan economy

SHUAA creates the region’s largest offshore supply vessels portfolio via Allianz Marine acquisition 

SHUAA creates the region’s largest offshore supply vessels portfolio via Allianz Marine acquisition 
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

SHUAA creates the region’s largest offshore supply vessels portfolio via Allianz Marine acquisition 

SHUAA creates the region’s largest offshore supply vessels portfolio via Allianz Marine acquisition 
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based SHUAA Capital has acquired Allianz Marine and Logistics Services through its managed funds, creating the region's largest marine offshore supply vessels portfolio. 

The asset management and investment banking firm did not disclose the value of the deal. 

Following the Allianz transaction, SHUAA manages the largest portfolio of 152 offshore supply vessels, or OSV, in the region and the fourth largest OSV fleet in the world, it said in a statement. 

This comes as SHUAA Capital steps up its investment in the maritime sector.

“We first invested in the sector less than two years ago, when we began working on the turnaround of SMG, and now have the market leading position in OSVs in the region,” Ajit Joshi, MD and head of public and private markets, said.

“Allianz‘s complimentary fleet and high-quality team was always a natural fit for us. As we consolidate our position, we will continue to look for ways to derive additional synergies,” he added.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Allianz Marine & Logistics Services operates a fleet of 117 owned and chartered offshore support vessels. 

It provides maritime services, port logistics and crew services and includes platform supply vessels, anchor handling tug supply vessels and others. 

Topics: SHUAA Capital Allianz Marine

Related

Dubai’s Shuaa Capital establishes GCC’s largest venture debt fund
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Shuaa Capital establishes GCC’s largest venture debt fund

Marriott Hotels announce new hotel in the heart of the Kingdom’s business district

Marriott Hotels announce new hotel in the heart of the Kingdom’s business district
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Marriott Hotels announce new hotel in the heart of the Kingdom’s business district

Marriott Hotels announce new hotel in the heart of the Kingdom’s business district
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Marriott Hotels has announced the opening of Jeddah Marriott Hotel Madinah Road located between the two holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The new hotel is made up of two tower buildings within close proximity to Jeddah’s Corniche Waterfront and the King Abdulaziz International Airport, according to Zawya.

The expansion is projected to boost the hospitality landscape in Jeddah and the Kingdom as a whole.

“The brand is an ideal fit in Jeddah with its thoughtful service and intuitive spaces that enable guests to be inspired during their stay,” said Sandeep Walia, CEO, Middle East, Marriott International, Zawya reported.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia hotels

Related

IHG Hotels to add over 10,000 rooms to Saudi portfolio
Corporate News
IHG Hotels to add over 10,000 rooms to Saudi portfolio
Giorgio Armani to launch third hotel in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah
Lifestyle
Giorgio Armani to launch third hotel in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah

Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn at the Egyptian Central Bank

Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn at the Egyptian Central Bank
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn at the Egyptian Central Bank

Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn at the Egyptian Central Bank
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion at the Egyptian Central Bank in accordance to directives of the Saudi King and Crown Prince.

GCC banking sector profits surge 40% to hit $35bn in 2021

GCC banking sector profits surge 40% to hit $35bn in 2021
Updated 57 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

GCC banking sector profits surge 40% to hit $35bn in 2021

GCC banking sector profits surge 40% to hit $35bn in 2021
Updated 57 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s banking sector profits recorded a 40 percent surge to hit $35 billion in 2021, according to a report by investment company Kamco.

Nevertheless, profits remain below pre-pandemic levels of $37 billion in 2019.

The surge in profits is mainly attributed to an increase in total bank revenue alongside a decline in loan loss provisions.

This comes as total bank revenues increase by 6.9 percent to reach a record $90 billion during the period. 

This is mainly due to a growth of 17.6 percent in non-interest income as well as a minor additional growth of 2.3 percent in net interest income.

As for loan loss provisions, they have plunged by over 25 percent to reach $14.9 billion in 2021, down from $20.4 billion in 2020. 

Yet, loan loss provision levels remain higher when compared to the average of $9.1 billion in the ten years prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

In the final quarter of 2021 alone growth in lending slowed to a three-quarter low of 1.2 percent growth to reach $1.7 trillion. 

Customer deposits too decelerated with a growth of 1.2 percent to reach $2 trillion. Accordingly, the aggregate GCC banking sector’s loan to deposit ratio slipped 10 basis points to reach a level of 79.9 percent, reflecting a five-quarter low.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) banking

Related

SAMA signs off permits for three new open banking fintech companies
Business & Economy
SAMA signs off permits for three new open banking fintech companies

Latest updates

IMF deal breakthrough is within reach for crisis-hit Lebanon
IMF deal breakthrough is within reach for crisis-hit Lebanon
Jordan records $1.4bn rise in local revenue in 2021
Jordan records $1.4bn rise in local revenue in 2021
UN experts seek to verify mass graves for migrants in Libya
UN experts seek to verify mass graves for migrants in Libya
Egypt, UAE sign MoU on govt modernization
Egypt, UAE sign MoU on govt modernization
SHUAA creates the region’s largest offshore supply vessels portfolio via Allianz Marine acquisition 
SHUAA creates the region’s largest offshore supply vessels portfolio via Allianz Marine acquisition 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.